Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: David Redvers

David Redvers talks Dan Briden through some of the Qatar Racing and other two-year-olds he's looking forward to this season.

ATHLETE (CAN)

9/4 b/br c Kitten’s Joy - Hopping Not Hoping (Silent Name)

Trainer: John and Thady Gosden Owner: Qatar BS, China Horse Club & D Howden Sales price: $585,000 (CHC/Qatar Racing) Half-brother to Grade 1-placed 2023 Canadian 5-8.5f 2yo winner (including twice at stakes level) My Boy Prince (110). Dam a Canadian 6.5f 2yo stakes winner. “An expensive Keeneland purchase for our colts partnership of Qatar, Howden and China Horse Club. My love affair with the sire is well known and this colt is very definitely cut from the same cloth as Roaring Lion and Kameko - it’s just a shame that said cloth is now out of production! He is the source of some favourable reports from Clarehaven and couldn’t be in better hands to produce the goods.” FLIGHT

29/1 ch f Siyouni - Run Wild (Amaron)

Trainer: Ollie Sangster Owner: Cornthrop Bloodstock Limited Sales price: n/a First foal of a 10f 3yo Listed winner (109) who was a half-sister to German 1m 2yo Group 3 winner Rock My Love (112) and German triple 1m Listed winner Rock My Soul (110; later dam of four-time 11-12.5f Group 3 winner Young Rascal (122)). “A homebred filly belonging to David Howden and Nick Wheeler and is a stunning first foal for her Pretty Polly-winning mare. I am looking forward to seeing her debut at the end of June, and she could be anything in the care of the young and talented Ollie Sangster.”

Kameko and Oisin Murphy

HAWKSBILL

19/1 ch c Kameko - Like (Frankel)

Trainer: Hugo Palmer Owner: Palmer, Dulverton, Redvers, Wall & Ford Sales price: 85,000gns (SackvilleDonald) Second foal of a French 6.5f 3yo winner (71) who was the daughter of a French dual 7f Group 3 winning (111) half-sister to US 6f Grade 2 winner Diabolical (119). “Owned in partnership with some good friends, this Kameko colt has been pleasing Hugo Palmer and is another whose debut is eagerly anticipated.” KAIZEN

9/3 b c Kingman - Shambolic (Shamardal)

Trainer: John and Thady Gosden Owner: QatarBS,ChinaHorse,DHowden,NewsellsPk Sales price: 425,000gns (Qatar Racing/China Horse Club) Half-brother to 2023 Fillies’ Mile winner Ylang Ylang (108). Dam a Listed-placed 7f-1m 2yo winner (99) who was a half-sister to eight-time Hong Kong 10/12f Group 1 winner Viva Pataca (125) and US 9/10f Grade 1 winner Laughing (117). “Another colts partnership horse, but this time the breeder, Newsells Park, have retained a share. He is a half-brother to Ylang Ylang and was my standout physical from the European yearling sales last year. His career hit a minor bump with a colic incident in the spring, but he seems to be making huge strides now and I’m hopeful of a nice debut at the backend.” NEW CENTURY

21/2 b c Kameko - Potent Embrace (Street Cry)

Trainer: Andrew Balding Owner: Qatar Racing Limited Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 12f Group 3 winner Passion And Glory (116). Dam a fairly useful 8-10f 3yo winner (92) who was a half-sister to UAE 2000 Guineas winner Kinglet (109), 7.5f-1m 2yo winner/Derby Italiano runner-up King’s Caper (105) and Listed-placed UK/Irish 8-9.5f winner Casanova (110) out of a UK/US triple 7/8.5f Group/Grade 3 winner (115). “An under-the-radar-fourth on debut at Lingfield over 6f may not seem a particularly auspicious beginning, but this Qatar homebred colt is held in the highest regard by both Andrew Balding and Oisin Murphy. Expect to see something smart once he steps up in trip.”

Passion And Glory holds on well