Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: George Scott

George Scott is the latest top trainer to talk Dan Briden through his two-year-old team.

Dan offers pedigree guides to the strings of all the leading trainers and gets insight from many of them on the horses and their prospects for the year ahead. He also speaks to leading owners, racing managers and bloodstock agents to leave you as well prepared as you can be for the newcomers to the Flat racing scene. Previously published as a book, it's digital content this year and links to the previous instalments are below too. More trainer interviews... Jack Jones

Charlie Fellowes

Jamie Insole

George Boughey

Ollie Sangster

Richard Hughes Pedigree guides... Aidan O'Brien

Sir Michael Stoute

John and Thady Gosden

Charlie Appleby BAY CITY ROLLER (IRE)

6/2 b c New Bay - Broomfield (Teofilo)

Owner: Clive Washbourn Sales price: €320,000 (Clive Washbourn/JS Bloodstock/G Scott Racing) Half-brother to very useful 2023 8.5-9f 3yo winner Botanical (110). Dam an Irish 12/14f Listed winner (111) who was a three-parts sister to Irish 7f 3yo Group 3 winner Prima Luce (111). “This colt was an expensive yearling purchase and I certainly wouldn’t swap him for anything else. He’s a strong individual who still has room for development. He goes along really nicely and should be ready to run around the July meeting. Although he has enough natural speed to begin over 6f, I’d imagine 7f would be more his thing.” CLIMB TO GLORY

28/1 b f Kingman - Qushchi (Encosta de Lago)

Owner: Victorious Racing Sales price: 400,000gns (Oliver St Lawrence Bloodstock) Half-sister to US 11f Grade 2 winner Mrs Sippy (115) and Listed-placed 8-10.5f 3yo winner Phantom Flight (115). Dam a US 12f Listed winner (105) who was the daughter of a dual 10f Listed winning (112) half-sister to Dewhurst Stakes and St James’s Palace Stakes winner Grand Lodge (125). “This is a very attractive, deep-shouldered filly who cost plenty and comes from a really good family. She goes about her business in the style of a very nice horse and should be ready to start over 6f sometime in July, but she will most definitely get further. I haven’t done anything serious with her yet so I’m still learning about her, but everything I’ve seen so far has pleased me immensely.”

Two Year Olds: Buying The Dream - Richard Fahey

FORCE AND VALOUR (IRE)

3/2 b c Mehmas - Get Up And Dance (Makfi)

Owner: Victorious Racing & Fawzi Nass Sales price: 110,000gns (Oliver St Lawrence Bloodstock) Half-brother to Group 3-placed 2023 5-6f 2yo winner Seven Questions (99) and fairly useful multiple 6f winner Boogie Time (93). Dam a 6f 3yo winner (78) who was a half-sister to 5f Group 2 winner Pearl Secret (119) and the dam of 5f 2yo Listed winner Cuban Mistress (88). “This colt looked a bit long and plain initially, but he’s really crept up on us in recent weeks and is now looking the part and showing a bit of quality in his work. We’ll learn more about him in the coming weeks given he has only just moved into faster work, but he’s a nice colt who can hopefully go some way to matching his half-brother’s achievements.” GOLDEN PARADISE (IRE)

15/4 b f Havana Gold - Dubai Paradise (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: Bronte Collection 1 Sales price: €48,000 (Joe Foley) First foal of a maiden (63) daughter of a Listed-placed 7f-1m 2yo winning (99) half-sister to 6f 2yo winner Folk Tale (93) and 7f 2yo winner Bint Al Reem (89). “This filly had shown us plenty prior to making a winning debut at Windsor last month, where she fully confirmed all the promise she’d shown at home by clearing right away to score well. I have been very pleased with her since and she’ll get some entries this week, including for the Listed National Stakes at Sandown. I see her as a genuine Royal Ascot filly and I guess we’ll find out soon whether it’s going to be the Queen Mary or Windsor Castle.” MADEMOISELLE

18/2 b f Blue Point - Delevigne (Redoute’s Choice)

Owner: Amo Racing Limited Sales price: 220,000gns (Scott/McElroy for Amo Racing) Half-sister to once-raced 2023 5f 2yo winner Natural Force (83p) and 7f 3yo winner Centrefold (78p). Dam an unraced close relation to 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Entifaadha (111) and half-sister to several winners including 6/6.5f Group 1 winner Regal Parade (124). “This filly made her debut at the Guineas meeting where she was caught away from where the main action unfolded, but I really liked the way she came up the hill and finished her race off. I expect her to leave that effort a long way behind next time as I see her as a potential Royal Ascot filly. She’s pencilled in for Thirsk this weekend (May 18).” MISSION COMMAND (IRE)

8/4 b c Acclamation - Point Reyes (Competitive Edge)

Owner: Victorious Racing Sales price: £200,000 (Oliver St Lawrence Bloodstock) First foal of an Irish 1m 2yo winner (79) who was the daughter of a Group 3-placed French/US 9-10.5f 3yo winner (108). “A fairly recent addition from the breeze ups who displays a wonderful attitude and already works in the style of an extremely nice horse. He should be ready to start within the next couple of weeks and can hopefully convert his good work into a performance worthy of a trip to Royal Ascot as that’s what he was specifically bought for.”