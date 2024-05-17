Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: George Scott

George Scott is the latest top trainer to talk Dan Briden through his two-year-old team.
Dan offers pedigree guides to the strings of all the leading trainers and gets insight from many of them on the horses and their prospects for the year ahead.
He also speaks to leading owners, racing managers and bloodstock agents to leave you as well prepared as you can be for the newcomers to the Flat racing scene.
Previously published as a book, it's digital content this year and links to the previous instalments are below too.
BAY CITY ROLLER (IRE)
6/2 b c New Bay - Broomfield (Teofilo)
Owner: Clive Washbourn Sales price: €320,000 (Clive Washbourn/JS Bloodstock/G Scott Racing)
Half-brother to very useful 2023 8.5-9f 3yo winner Botanical (110). Dam an Irish 12/14f Listed winner (111) who was a three-parts sister to Irish 7f 3yo Group 3 winner Prima Luce (111).
“This colt was an expensive yearling purchase and I certainly wouldn’t swap him for anything else. He’s a strong individual who still has room for development. He goes along really nicely and should be ready to run around the July meeting. Although he has enough natural speed to begin over 6f, I’d imagine 7f would be more his thing.”
CLIMB TO GLORY
28/1 b f Kingman - Qushchi (Encosta de Lago)
Owner: Victorious Racing Sales price: 400,000gns (Oliver St Lawrence Bloodstock)
Half-sister to US 11f Grade 2 winner Mrs Sippy (115) and Listed-placed 8-10.5f 3yo winner Phantom Flight (115). Dam a US 12f Listed winner (105) who was the daughter of a dual 10f Listed winning (112) half-sister to Dewhurst Stakes and St James’s Palace Stakes winner Grand Lodge (125).
“This is a very attractive, deep-shouldered filly who cost plenty and comes from a really good family. She goes about her business in the style of a very nice horse and should be ready to start over 6f sometime in July, but she will most definitely get further. I haven’t done anything serious with her yet so I’m still learning about her, but everything I’ve seen so far has pleased me immensely.”
FORCE AND VALOUR (IRE)
3/2 b c Mehmas - Get Up And Dance (Makfi)
Owner: Victorious Racing & Fawzi Nass Sales price: 110,000gns (Oliver St Lawrence Bloodstock)
Half-brother to Group 3-placed 2023 5-6f 2yo winner Seven Questions (99) and fairly useful multiple 6f winner Boogie Time (93). Dam a 6f 3yo winner (78) who was a half-sister to 5f Group 2 winner Pearl Secret (119) and the dam of 5f 2yo Listed winner Cuban Mistress (88).
“This colt looked a bit long and plain initially, but he’s really crept up on us in recent weeks and is now looking the part and showing a bit of quality in his work. We’ll learn more about him in the coming weeks given he has only just moved into faster work, but he’s a nice colt who can hopefully go some way to matching his half-brother’s achievements.”
GOLDEN PARADISE (IRE)
15/4 b f Havana Gold - Dubai Paradise (Exceed And Excel)
Owner: Bronte Collection 1 Sales price: €48,000 (Joe Foley)
First foal of a maiden (63) daughter of a Listed-placed 7f-1m 2yo winning (99) half-sister to 6f 2yo winner Folk Tale (93) and 7f 2yo winner Bint Al Reem (89).
“This filly had shown us plenty prior to making a winning debut at Windsor last month, where she fully confirmed all the promise she’d shown at home by clearing right away to score well. I have been very pleased with her since and she’ll get some entries this week, including for the Listed National Stakes at Sandown. I see her as a genuine Royal Ascot filly and I guess we’ll find out soon whether it’s going to be the Queen Mary or Windsor Castle.”
MADEMOISELLE
18/2 b f Blue Point - Delevigne (Redoute’s Choice)
Owner: Amo Racing Limited Sales price: 220,000gns (Scott/McElroy for Amo Racing)
Half-sister to once-raced 2023 5f 2yo winner Natural Force (83p) and 7f 3yo winner Centrefold (78p). Dam an unraced close relation to 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Entifaadha (111) and half-sister to several winners including 6/6.5f Group 1 winner Regal Parade (124).
“This filly made her debut at the Guineas meeting where she was caught away from where the main action unfolded, but I really liked the way she came up the hill and finished her race off. I expect her to leave that effort a long way behind next time as I see her as a potential Royal Ascot filly. She’s pencilled in for Thirsk this weekend (May 18).”
MISSION COMMAND (IRE)
8/4 b c Acclamation - Point Reyes (Competitive Edge)
Owner: Victorious Racing Sales price: £200,000 (Oliver St Lawrence Bloodstock)
First foal of an Irish 1m 2yo winner (79) who was the daughter of a Group 3-placed French/US 9-10.5f 3yo winner (108).
“A fairly recent addition from the breeze ups who displays a wonderful attitude and already works in the style of an extremely nice horse. He should be ready to start within the next couple of weeks and can hopefully convert his good work into a performance worthy of a trip to Royal Ascot as that’s what he was specifically bought for.”
NUTMEG (IRE)
9/3 b c Kodiac - Najraan (Cadeaux Genereux)
Owner: Amo Racing & Partner Sales price: 150,000gns (Hamish Macauley Bloodstock/Robson Aguiar)
Full brother to Group 2-placed 6-7.5f winner Devilwala (106). Dam a twice-raced maiden (48) half-sister to 5f 3yo Listed winner Excelette (111; later dam of dual 5f 2yo Listed winner Well Done Fox (108)) and Group 3-placed 5-6f winner Rapid Applause (101).
“This a tall colt who still has a bit of maturing to do, but there’s a lot to like about the way he has been going so far. I can see him being a really nice two-year-old during the second half of the year.”
WATCH AND SHOOT (IRE)
28/1 b c Dark Angel - Capulet Monteque (Camacho)
Owner: Victorious Racing & Fawzi Nass Sales price: £170,000 (Oliver St Lawrence Bloodstock)
Full brother to 7f 2yo Group 2 winner Juliet Capulet (102), Listed-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner Juliette Fair (95) and very useful multiple 6-6.5f winner Strike Red (108). Dam a maiden (84) half-sister to 5f 3yo Listed winner Flanders (110; later dam of 6f 3yo Group 1 winner G Force (123)) and the dam of July Cup winner Lethal Force (128; by Dark Angel).
“This colt just had a niggling issue which delayed us a bit, but he is a big, lovely-looking individual who is a good mover and I’ve been impressed with him overall. He should be a really nice horse for later in the year.”
WEST ACRE (IRE)
7/2 b g Mehmas - Lady Aria (Kodiac)
Owner: M Blencowe & Valmont Sales price: £95,000 (A.C. Elliott/JS Bloodstock)
Half-brother to 2023 5f 2yo winner Succession (84). Dam a Group 3-placed 6f 2yo winner (93) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed multiple 5-5.5f winner Union Rose (104) and 6f 2yo winner Project Black (81) out of an unraced half-sister to Group 2/3-placed multiple 5-6f winner Taajub (110).
“This lad looked about as a good a two-year-old as I had earlier in the year. However, he suffered a setback right on the eve of his intended debut at Chelmsford which broke my heart as I was really looking forward to seeing what he could do this spring. We will build him back up in the hope he can show the same sort of quality and be running by the autumn.”
UNNAMED (IRE)
31/3 b c Footstepsinthesand - Santa Anabaa (Exceed And Excel)
Owner: Amo Racing Limited Sales price: 140,000gns (A C Elliott, Agent/Hamish Macauley)
Half-brother to dual 10f winner War Horse (93), 2023 Irish 1m 1f 3yo winner Star Galaxy (94) and 2023 Irish 7f 2yo winner Orderofthephoenix (86), all fairly useful. Dam an unraced daughter of a Listed-placed French 1m 2yo winner (95).
“We got him from the breeze ups and he already goes along like a very nice horse. While it is still early days for him, everything I’ve seen from him so far has been hugely encouraging.”
