Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Daniel and Claire Kubler

Dan offers pedigree guides to the strings of all the leading trainers and gets insight from many of them on the horses and their prospects for the year ahead.

He also speaks to leading owners, racing managers and bloodstock agents to leave you as well prepared as you can be for the newcomers to the Flat racing scene.

Previously published as a book, it's digital content this year and links to the previous instalments are below too.

BOUBOULE

12/3 b c Without Parole - Rachel Zane (Sea The Moon)

Owner: Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Sales price: 52,000gns (Highflyer)

Second foal of a maiden (68) half-sister to Irish 1m 3yo Group 3/US 12f Grade 3 winner Queen Blossom (110; dam of 2023 Poule d’Essai des Pouliches and Prix de Diane winner Blue Rose Cen (118)).

“He has done a few bits of work and is going the right way. One for 7f/1m races during the second half of the year.”

ECHO OF GLORY (IRE)

30/3 b c Invincible Army - Ms Inkonia Hodd (Intikhab)

Owner: Diskovery XII Sales price: €22,000 (Kubler Racing Ltd)

Closely related to Listed-placed Irish multiple 5-7f winner Hodd’s Girl (103; by Zebedee). Dam an unraced daughter of a 7f 3yo winning (70) half-sister to several winners including 6f 3yo Group 1 winner G Force (123) and the dam of Poule d’Essai des Pouliches winner Flotilla (119).

“A big, strong horse who has grown a lot so we haven’t done much with him just yet. He will again be one for the second half of the season, though he looks more of a six-furlong type of horse.”

GLENRIDDING

8/2 ch c Ulysses - Eminently (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: Mr & Mrs G Middlebrook Sales price: n/a

Half-brother to fairly useful UK/Belgian 6-7.5f winner Luxor (93). Dam a 6f 2yo winner (75) who was a half-sister to 5/6f Group 1 winner Reverence (125) and 7f 2yo Listed winner Helm Bank (110).

“This colt is perhaps surprisingly precocious given who the sire is - he seems to have taken more after the dam’s side of the page. He is a strong individual who has already been away for a barrier trial and went nicely in that. It’s possible he could have a run in a 6f race for a bit of experience, but he might end up waiting for the 7f maidens to begin in the second half of May. He’d certainly be one of the more forward two-year-olds here.”

GRECIAN LEGACY (IRE)

10/2 b c Magna Grecia - Eleanor Roosevelt (Dalakhani)

Owner: Capture The Moment XIII Sales price: 38,000gns (Kubler Racing)

Half-brother to stakes-placed US 6f 3yo winner No Nay Franklin (82). Dam a maiden (55) half-sister to French 6f 2yo Group 2 winner Captain Marvelous (114).

“A very well-balanced, athletic colt who does everything nicely. He has shown enough to start over 6f relatively soon, but I think he will ultimately want a seventh furlong before long. I like him.”

GRIZEDALE

19/2 b c Zoustar - Penny Drops (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Mr & Mrs G Middlebrook Sales price: n/a

Half-brother to 2023 5f Group 3 winner Equality (118), very useful multiple 5-7f winner Badri (109) and useful UK/HK 7f-1m winner Outgate (108). Dam a Listed-placed 6f 3yo winner (99) who was the daughter of a Listed-placed 7-8.5f winner (99).

“From a lovely family of Middlebrooks that we’ve done well with in recent times, especially with Outgate. This is a big, strong colt who will be one for the backend of the season and will come into his own at three.”