Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Daniel and Claire Kubler

Daniel Kubler is the latest trainer to talk Dan Briden through his two-year-old team.
Dan offers pedigree guides to the strings of all the leading trainers and gets insight from many of them on the horses and their prospects for the year ahead.
He also speaks to leading owners, racing managers and bloodstock agents to leave you as well prepared as you can be for the newcomers to the Flat racing scene.
Previously published as a book, it's digital content this year and links to the previous instalments are below too.
BOUBOULE
12/3 b c Without Parole - Rachel Zane (Sea The Moon)
Owner: Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Sales price: 52,000gns (Highflyer)
Second foal of a maiden (68) half-sister to Irish 1m 3yo Group 3/US 12f Grade 3 winner Queen Blossom (110; dam of 2023 Poule d’Essai des Pouliches and Prix de Diane winner Blue Rose Cen (118)).
“He has done a few bits of work and is going the right way. One for 7f/1m races during the second half of the year.”
ECHO OF GLORY (IRE)
30/3 b c Invincible Army - Ms Inkonia Hodd (Intikhab)
Owner: Diskovery XII Sales price: €22,000 (Kubler Racing Ltd)
Closely related to Listed-placed Irish multiple 5-7f winner Hodd’s Girl (103; by Zebedee). Dam an unraced daughter of a 7f 3yo winning (70) half-sister to several winners including 6f 3yo Group 1 winner G Force (123) and the dam of Poule d’Essai des Pouliches winner Flotilla (119).
“A big, strong horse who has grown a lot so we haven’t done much with him just yet. He will again be one for the second half of the season, though he looks more of a six-furlong type of horse.”
GLENRIDDING
8/2 ch c Ulysses - Eminently (Exceed And Excel)
Owner: Mr & Mrs G Middlebrook Sales price: n/a
Half-brother to fairly useful UK/Belgian 6-7.5f winner Luxor (93). Dam a 6f 2yo winner (75) who was a half-sister to 5/6f Group 1 winner Reverence (125) and 7f 2yo Listed winner Helm Bank (110).
“This colt is perhaps surprisingly precocious given who the sire is - he seems to have taken more after the dam’s side of the page. He is a strong individual who has already been away for a barrier trial and went nicely in that. It’s possible he could have a run in a 6f race for a bit of experience, but he might end up waiting for the 7f maidens to begin in the second half of May. He’d certainly be one of the more forward two-year-olds here.”
GRECIAN LEGACY (IRE)
10/2 b c Magna Grecia - Eleanor Roosevelt (Dalakhani)
Owner: Capture The Moment XIII Sales price: 38,000gns (Kubler Racing)
Half-brother to stakes-placed US 6f 3yo winner No Nay Franklin (82). Dam a maiden (55) half-sister to French 6f 2yo Group 2 winner Captain Marvelous (114).
“A very well-balanced, athletic colt who does everything nicely. He has shown enough to start over 6f relatively soon, but I think he will ultimately want a seventh furlong before long. I like him.”
GRIZEDALE
19/2 b c Zoustar - Penny Drops (Invincible Spirit)
Owner: Mr & Mrs G Middlebrook Sales price: n/a
Half-brother to 2023 5f Group 3 winner Equality (118), very useful multiple 5-7f winner Badri (109) and useful UK/HK 7f-1m winner Outgate (108). Dam a Listed-placed 6f 3yo winner (99) who was the daughter of a Listed-placed 7-8.5f winner (99).
“From a lovely family of Middlebrooks that we’ve done well with in recent times, especially with Outgate. This is a big, strong colt who will be one for the backend of the season and will come into his own at three.”
NANINO NIYATI
6/2 b f Destino - Nantany (Piccolo)
Owner: Mrs Meena Tipson Sales price: n/a
Third foal of a German 7f Listed winner (101) who was the daughter of a once-raced maiden (55) half-sister to 7f 2yo winner Lady Writer (80).
“This filly is coming together quite nicely and will be one for the earlier 7f two-year-old races. She has been working well.”
SUGAR KANE
12/3 b f Oasis Dream - Miss Morris (Cityscape)
Owner: Hunscote Stud Ltd & Darren P Bowden Sales price: 1,000gns (Vendor)
First foal of a once-raced maiden (34) half-sister to French 6f 2yo Group 3 winner Cairn Gorm (103) and fairly useful dual 6f winner Time To Exceed (91).
“This filly has been with us around six weeks and is nearly ready to move into faster work. She looks very much like a sprinter and should be running over 6f in July.”
UNNAMED
2/2 b c Blue Point - Distinctive (Tobougg)
Owner: Mr & Mrs G Middlebrook Sales price: £120,000 (Vendor)
Half-brother to fairly useful UK/French 7-10f winner Bowland Park (96). Dam a 6f 2yo Group 3 winner (104) who was a half-sister to useful 5-6f winner Blue Aegean (103).
“A really good-looking horse who is just about ready to start doing some faster work. Both parents were quick and you’d imagine this will be a six-furlong type two-year-old - at least to begin with. Another we like.”
UNNAMED
25/3 b c Invincible Spirit - Penny Rose (Danehill Dancer)
Owner: Mr & Mrs G Middlebrook Sales price: £30,000 (Vendor)
Half-brother to Listed-placed 9.5-10f 3yo winner Sweet Promise (99). Dam a dual 7f 2yo winner (91) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 12f 3yo winner Acquainted (98p) out of a 12f Group 3 winner (112).
“This colt was quite backwards as a yearling but has really thrived over the winter and is now a light, athletic horse who moves particularly well. We haven’t quite done enough with him just to know for sure what trip he wants, but he’s by Invincible Spirit and may be able to start out over 6f. I suspect he’ll prove more one for 7f races from the midsummer onwards.”
UNNAMED
9/3 b f Study of Man - Psychometry (Danehill Dancer)
Owner: Innovate Racing II Sales price: €36,000 (Kubler Racing Limited)
Half-sister to useful 10f-2m winner Themaxwecan (109) and useful French 8-9f winner Moai (108). Dam a useful 1m 2yo winner (97) who was closely related to Group 3/Listed-placed UK/HK 7f-1m winner California Disegno (111) and a half-sister to useful Irish 1m-2m winner King’s Vow (102).
“A lovely, well-balanced filly who is athletic and pretty to look at. Her dam won at two, but it’s a family that tends to improve with age and she’ll likely prove no different. I’d like to give her some experience before the end of the season, though.”
UNNAMED (GER)
16/1 b f Golden Horn - Redenca (Lope de Vega)
Owner: A Partnership Sales price: €61,000 (Ladyswood Stud/Byron Rogers)
Half-sister to 7f-1m winner Rabinal (71). Dam a Listed-placed German 7.5f 3yo winner (98) who was a half-sister to Italian 10f 3yo Group 3 winner Rosa Del Dubai (105; later dam of Italian triple 6f Group 3 winner Agiato (110)), German 10f Listed winner Rolando (112) and Italian 7.5f 2yo Listed winner Biancarosa (92; later dam of Derby Italiano winner Tokyo Gold (113)).
“A very attractive filly who came well prepared from the pre-trainer and is almost ready to start galloping already. She looks like she will be a 7f/1m sort of two-year-old from the middle of the season onwards.”
UNNAMED
2/3 b f Mohaather - Victory Garden (New Approach)
Owner: Crowd Racing Partnership Sales price: 30,000gns (Vendor)
Half-sister to useful 7.5-8.5f winner Percy’s Lad (107). Dam an unraced half-sister to 7f 3yo winner/Ribblesdale Stakes runner-up Eldalil (106) and the dam of Irish 6f 2yo Group 3 winner/Coventry Stakes runner-up Cappella Sansevero (109).
“A half-sister to Percy’s Lad who won for us at Chester last week. He was a good two-year-old and there’s also Cappella Sansevero in the pedigree. This filly has a good attitude to her work and seems to know what it’s all about despite not long arriving from the pre-trainer. That said, she’s got a bit of size to her so won’t want rushing and will be more a second half of the season type.”
