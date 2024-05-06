Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Sir Michael Stoute

Check out the latest instalment of Dan Briden's Two-Year-Old Guide which will be appearing on Sporting Life in the coming weeks and months.
Dan offers pedigree guides to the strings of all the leading trainers and gets insight from many of them on the horses and their prospects for the year ahead.
He also speaks to leading owners, racing managers and bloodstock agents to leave you as well prepared as you can be for the newcomers to the Flat racing scene.
Previously published as a book, it will be digital content this year and George Boughey and Charlie Fellowes will be the first two handlers to talk through their string this week.
But before then, below are details of the Sir Michael Stoute two-year-old team. The pedigree guide also includes the peak master Timeform ratings of their siblings in brackets.
ANNA SWAN
7/2 b f Almanzor - Vivionn (Dubawi)
Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: n/a
First foal of a Group 2/3-placed 7-10f winner (108) who was a full sister to dual 14f Group 3 winner Ispolini (117) and a half-sister to Listed-placed 9-10.5f winner Playful Sound (105) out of a US 10f Grade 2 winner (111).
ARCHIVIST
13/2 ch c Dubawi - Provenance (Galileo)
Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: 600,000gns (Vendor)
Full brother to useful 7f-1m winner New Kingdom (112) and a half-brother to useful 7-8.5f winner Cruyff Turn (105). Dam a Listed-placed 7f-1m 3yo winner (108) who was a half-sister to Falmouth Stakes and Sun Chariot Stakes winner Integral (121) out of Matron Stakes winner Echelon (120).
BREEZE TIME
28/1 b f Time Test - Give Me Breath (Bated Breath)
Owner: Mrs Denis Haynes Sales price: n/a
Second foal of a maiden (72) half-sister to useful 9-12f winner Not Never (102) and useful multiple 7f winner Final Watch (98).
COMA CLUSTER (IRE)
4/4 b f Wootton Bassett - Only Mine (Pour Moi)
Owner: Flaxman Stables Ireland Ltd Sales price: n/a
Half-sister to Listed-placed 2023 Irish 2m winner Uxmal (109). Dam an Irish 6f 3yo Group 3 winner (107) who was the daughter of an Irish 10.5f Listed winner (98).
ENCLOSURE
11/2 b f Ulysses - Echelon (Danehill)
Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: n/a
Full sister to 2023 7f 2yo winner Giudecca (85), a three-parts sister to Listed-placed 7f-1m 3yo winner Provenance (108; by Galileo) and a half-sister to Falmouth Stakes and Sun Chariot Stakes winner Integral (121). Dam a Matron Stakes winner (120) who was a half-sister to dual 1m Group 2 winner Chic (123).
FORMAL
4/2 b f Dubawi - Veracious (Frankel)
Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: n/a
First foal of a Falmouth Stakes winner (116) who was a half-sister to Group 1-placed 8-10f winner (including at Group 2/Listed level) Mutakayyef (125) and French 10.5f Group 3 winner Intimation (110; by Dubawi).
INQUISITION
20/2 ch f Sea The Stars - Intimation (Dubawi)
Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: n/a
Half-sister to useful UK/Qatari 7f-1m winner Nuance (100). Dam a smart 8-10.5f winner (including at Group 3/Listed level; 110) who was a half-sister to Falmouth Stakes winner Veracious (116) and Group 1-placed 8-10f winner (including at Group 2/Listed level) Mutakayyef (125; by Sea The Stars).
JONQUIL
17/3 b c Lope de Vega - Jovial (Dubawi)
Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a
First foal of a Listed-placed triple 6f winner (101) who was a half-sister to 2023 Mill Reef Stakes winner Array (99), Group 1-placed 6-7f 3yo winner Jubiloso (111) and Group 1-placed 1m 2yo winner Maximal (116) out a dual 6f Listed winner (109).
LUDIC
4/3 b f Wootton Bassett - Jubiloso (Shamardal)
Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a
First foal of a Group 1-placed 6-7f 3yo winner (111) who was a half-sister to 2023 Mill Reef Stakes winner Array (99), Group 1-placed 1m 2yo winner Maximal (116) and Listed-placed triple 6f winner Jovial (101) out of a Group 3-placed triple 6f winner (including twice at Listed level; 109)
NIGHTWALKER
13/4 gr c Frankel - Sleep Walk (Oasis Dream)
Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a
Half-brother to 2023 US 1m 1f Grade 1 winner Whitebeam (113) and dual 7f 2yo winner Lucid Dreamer (85). Dam a 5.5-6f winner (93) who was a half-sister to St Leger winner Logician (124; by Frankel) and US triple 9.5-12f Grade 3 winner Suffused (115).
PINHOLE
2/3 b c Frankel - Nimble Thimble (Mizzen Mast)
Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a
Full brother to Fillies’ Mile winner/1000 Guineas third Quadrilateral (110) and once-raced 2024 11f 3yo winner Cadogan Place (77p) and a half-brother to useful multiple 7f-1m winner Boardman (106) and useful 1m 3yo winner Thesis (109). Dam a 9.5f 3yo winner (76) who was a half-sister to US 1m Grade 2/Coventry Stakes winner Three Valleys (119).
POLYGRAM
15/3 gr f Dark Angel - Clerisy (Kingman)
Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a
First foal of a 7f 3yo winner (82) who was a half-sister to Breeders’ Cup Mile winner Expert Eye (124) and useful 7f-2m winner Duty of Care (102) out a French 1m 2yo winning (89) half-sister to Cheveley Park Stakes and 1000 Guineas winner Special Duty (118).
SAPPHIRE PRINCESS
10/3 b f Kingman - Desert Diamond (Dubawi)
Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a
Second foal of a 10.5f 3yo Listed winner (110) who was the daughter of a 10f 3yo winning (91) sister to Ribblesdale Stakes winner Riposte (115), close relation to French 15.5f Group 3 winner Last Train (118) and 5/6f Listed winner Kind (112; later dam of exceptional 10-time 7-10.5f Group 1 winner Frankel (147)) and half-sister to US 10f Grade 1/Irish 10.5f Group 1 winner Powerscourt (126).
SERENITY BLUE
28/3 ch c Lope de Vega - Moi Meme (Teofilo)
Owner: Peter Done Sales price: 360,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock)
Full brother to 2023 10f Listed winners King of Conquest (115) and Lady Boba (100p), Group 3-placed UK/US 9-10f winner (including at stakes level) King Vega (110) and Grade 3-placed US 8.5-11f winner Capital Structure (112). Dam a French 10.5f 3yo Listed winner (103).
STENTOR
13/3 ch c Night of Thunder - Exemplify (Dansili)
Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a
Half-brother to Breeders’ Cup Mile winner Expert Eye (124) and useful 7f-2m winner Duty of Care (102). Dam a French 1m 2yo winner (89) who was a half-sister to Cheveley Park Stakes and 1000 Guineas winner Special Duty (118).
UNNAMED
10/4 b c Teofilo - Belle Josephine (Dubawi)
Owner: King Power Racing Co Ltd Sales price: n/a
Full brother to 8/9f Listed winner Mildenberger (116) and a half-brother to 2023 7f 2yo winner Bubbles Wonky (79p). Dam a 12f-2m winner (80) who was a half-sister to dual 10f Listed winner Marsh Daisy (107) and Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 11.5f 3yo winner Yankee Doodle (116).
UNNAMED
17/2 b c Lope de Vega - Criteria (Galileo)
Owner: Saeed Suhail Sales price: 210,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock)
Half-brother to three winners including 2023 10f 2yo winner Calvert (75). Dam a Group 2/Listed-placed 12f 3yo winner (106) who was a full sister to very smart 7f-1m winner (including three times at Group 1 level)/1000 Guineas third Alice Springs (122) and Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 1m 3yo winner Hence (106).
UNNAMED
12/1 ch c Sea The Stars - Drama School (Lawman)
Owner: Saeed Suhail Sales price: 200,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock)
First foal of an unraced half-sister to Irish 10f 3yo Group 2 winner Eleanora Duse (116), 10f 3yo Listed winner/Irish Oaks runner-up Scottish Stage (112) and Group 3/Listed-placed UK/Australian multiple 10f winner Voice Coach (102).
UNNAMED
23/2 b c Wootton Bassett - Fughetta (Dubawi)
Owner: Saeed Suhail Sales price: 190,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock)
First foal of an unraced daughter of four-time 10/12f Group 1 winner The Fugue (128); family of Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner Summoner (118) and Eclipse Stakes winner Compton Admiral (121).
UNNAMED
21/1 b f Too Darn Hot - Rux Power (Kingman)
Owner: King Power Racing Co Ltd Sales price: n/a
Second foal of a fairly useful 7f 3yo winner (94) who was a half-sister to 6f 2yo Listed winner Brevity (108) and Grade 1-placed UK/US 8-10f winner Concise (107) out of a 1m 3yo winning (86) sister to 6/7f 2yo Group 2 winner Daggers Drawn (114).
UNNAMED
20/2 ch f Frankel - Tisbutadream (Dream Ahead)
Owner: King Power Racing Co Ltd Sales price: n/a
Second foal of a Group 3-placed multiple 1m winner (including at Listed level; 105) who was a half-sister to Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner Persuasive (123), 6f 3yo Group 1 winner Creative Force (120) and very useful 6-7f winner Amazour (108).
