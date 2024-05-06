Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Sir Michael Stoute

Dan offers pedigree guides to the strings of all the leading trainers and gets insight from many of them on the horses and their prospects for the year ahead.

He also speaks to leading owners, racing managers and bloodstock agents to leave you as well prepared as you can be for the newcomers to the Flat racing scene.

Previously published as a book, it will be digital content this year and George Boughey and Charlie Fellowes will be the first two handlers to talk through their string this week.

But before then, below are details of the Sir Michael Stoute two-year-old team. The pedigree guide also includes the peak master Timeform ratings of their siblings in brackets.

More in the series

ANNA SWAN

7/2 b f Almanzor - Vivionn (Dubawi)

Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: n/a

First foal of a Group 2/3-placed 7-10f winner (108) who was a full sister to dual 14f Group 3 winner Ispolini (117) and a half-sister to Listed-placed 9-10.5f winner Playful Sound (105) out of a US 10f Grade 2 winner (111).

ARCHIVIST

13/2 ch c Dubawi - Provenance (Galileo)

Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: 600,000gns (Vendor)

Full brother to useful 7f-1m winner New Kingdom (112) and a half-brother to useful 7-8.5f winner Cruyff Turn (105). Dam a Listed-placed 7f-1m 3yo winner (108) who was a half-sister to Falmouth Stakes and Sun Chariot Stakes winner Integral (121) out of Matron Stakes winner Echelon (120).

BREEZE TIME

28/1 b f Time Test - Give Me Breath (Bated Breath)

Owner: Mrs Denis Haynes Sales price: n/a

Second foal of a maiden (72) half-sister to useful 9-12f winner Not Never (102) and useful multiple 7f winner Final Watch (98).