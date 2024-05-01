Two-Year-Old Guide: John and Thady Gosden

To launch the 2024 series, Dan Briden takes us through the mouth-watering two-year-old team of John and Thady Gosden.

In the weeks ahead, Dan will be speaking to a host of trainers and bloodstock agents about their teams for the season ahead and you can download the 2023 edition right here. A full schedule of the instalments will be on site soon. All the pedigrees listed below include Timeform master ratings for notable relatives.

ALSHERA (IRE)

21/4 b f Sea The Stars - Adool (Teofilo)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: n/a Full sister to once-raced 1m 2yo winner Antarah (100P) and a half-sister to 2024 1m 3yo winner Alhattan (85p). Dam an Irish 9.5f 3yo Listed winner (103) who was the daughter of a 7f Group 3/Listed winning (103) half-sister to Irish 1000 Guineas winner Mehthaaf (121) and July Cup winner Elnadim (128). ALTAREQ

17/3 b c Frankel - Aneen (Lawman)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: n/a Full brother to 2023 10f 3yo Listed winner Al Asifah (104P). Dam a Listed-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner (104) who was a half-sister to Irish 2000 Guineas winner Awtaad (124), Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner Mehnah (102; by Frankel) and Group 3-placed Irish 7f 3yo winner Alghabrah (99). ANGLOPHILE

3/3 b c Too Darn Hot - Intrigued (Darshaan)

Owner: Denford Stud Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 11f 3yo Listed winners Michelangelo (also St Leger third; 117) and Private Secretary (111). Dam a Listed-placed 8.5f 2yo winner (105p) who was a full sister to 10f 3yo Listed winner Approach (105; later dam of French 10/12f Group 1 winner Coronet (120)) and a half-sister to Poule d’Essai des Poulains winner Aussie Rules (123).

ARANDU (IRE)

8/3 b f Wootton Bassett - Alexandrova (Sadler’s Wells)

Owner: George Strawbridge Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Group 2 winners Alex My Boy (15f; 117) and Somehow (1m 1f; 120), Irish 7f 3yo Group 3 winner Happen (105), Group 3-placed Irish 1m 2yo winner Sierra Blanca (97) and the dam of German 12f Group 1 winner Aspetar (121). Dam an Oaks/Irish Oaks winner (123) who was closely related to Cheveley Park Stakes winner Magical Romance (110). ARIBIDIA

4/5 b c Masar - Hawaafez (Nayef)

Owner: G Tudor Sales price: 80,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-brother to 2023 1m Group 2 winner Rogue Millennium (115) and Listed-placed 7f-1m winner Naomi Lapaglia (92). Dam a 12f Group 3 winner (115). ARTOFTHEPOSSIBLE (IRE)

11/2 ch f Mastercraftsman - Stone Cougar (Kitten’s Joy)

Owner: Tactful Finance, S Roden & Partner Sales price: 38,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) First foal of a 12f 3yo winner (70) who was a half-sister to 2023 dual 7f Listed winner White Moonlight (110) and Listed-placed French 11.5f 3yo winner Rainband (96) out of a German 11f Listed winner (114). ASHMOLEAN

19/3 b c Frankel - Coronet (Dubawi)

Owner: Denford Stud Sales price: n/a Second foal of a 10/12f Group 1 winner (120) who was a half-sister to Irish 10f 3yo Group 2 winner/Irish Derby and St Leger runner-up Midas Touch (122) and Listed-placed Irish 10f 3yo winner Streetcar To Stars (111) out of a 10f 3yo Listed winner (105). ATTACK

9/4 b c Wootton Bassett - Albigna (Zoffany)

Owner: Qatar BS, China Horse Club & D Howden Sales price: €460,000 (Qatar Racing/China Horse Club) First foal of a Prix Marcel Boussac winner (109) who was a half-sister to 6f Listed winner Polybius

(114) and the dam of very useful 5-6f winner/Norfolk Stakes runner-up Walbank (110) out of a French 12.5f Group 2 winner (117).

Albigna strides clear at ParisLongchamp

BAYENAH (IRE)

23/4 br f Dubawi - Hameem (Teofilo)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: n/a Second foal of a Listed-placed 10-12f winner (103) who was a half-sister to French 12.5f Group 2/3 winner Tres Blue (119), German triple 2m Group 3 winner Tres Rock Danon (116) and French 12f 3yo Listed winner Tres Rock Glory (107). BRONTE BEACH (IRE)

7/2 br f Le Havre - Natural Scenery (Dubawi)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2024 9.5f 3yo winner Fairy Glen (79p). Dam a useful 10f-2m winner (112) who was the daughter of a French 10.5f 3yo Listed winner (116). BYBLOS

19/2 b c Frankel - Bird Flown (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Phoenix Stakes/Irish 2000 Guineas winner Siskin (123). Dam a French 7f 2yo winner (89) who was a half-sister to 12f Listed winner Barsanti (117) and the dam of US five-time 8.5/9f Grade 1 winner Close Hatches (123) and grandam of 2023 Breeders’ Cup Distaff winner Idiomatic (123). CAJOLE

24/2 b/gr f Dubawi - Persuasive (Dark Angel)

Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Group 3-placed 7f 3yo winner Theoryofeverything (102) and useful 8-10f 3yo winner Persist (95). Dam a Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner (123) who was a half-sister to 6f 3yo Group 1 winner Creative Force (120; by Dubawi) and 1m 3yo Listed winner Tisbutadream (105). CAUGHTREDHANDED

23/3 ch c Cracksman - Primevere (Singspiel)

Owner: A E Oppenheimer Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Listed-placed 10-12f winner Bartzella (103) and useful 2023 10-12f 3yo winner Spring Fever (98). Dam a dual 10f Listed winner (113). CHANCELLOR

17/2 b c Kingman - Queen’s Trust (Dansili)

Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: n/a Second foal of a Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner (120) who was a full sister to useful dual 7f 3yo winner Royal Seal (100) out of a 10f Group 3 winning (110) half-sister to Listed winners Reverie Solitaire (12f; 113) and Urban Castle (13f; 103).

CREPE SUZETTE (IRE)

2/3 b f Saxon Warrior - Sultanina (New Approach)

Owner: Normandie Stud Ltd Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 7f 3yo winner Diavolo (90p). Dam a Nassau Stakes winner (118) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 10f 3yo winner Coconut Creme (99) out of a 10f 3yo Listed winning (109) half-sister to US 12f 3yo Grade 3 winner Dalvina (113) and 10.5f 3yo Listed winner French Dressing (113P). DAMYSUS

20/3 ch c Frankel - Legerete (Rahy)

Owner: Wathnan Racing Sales price: 460,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-brother to French 3yo Listed winners Esquisse (1m; 105) and Pilote (1m 1f; 111) and Listed-placed French 6.5-7f winner Femina (101). Dam a French 12f 3yo Group 2/3 winner (116) who was a half-sister to the dam of Poule d’Essai des Poulains winner Falco (122). DANGERMAN

10/4 ch c Cracksman - Plucky Lass (Medaglia d’Oro)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 210,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) Half-brother to 2023 6f 2yo winner Gutsy Girl (81p). Dam an unraced half-sister to 2023 7f-1m 3yo winner Dolce Courage (92p) out of a US 1m 1f Grade 3 winning (106) sister to dual 12f Group 2 winner Bronze Cannon (123) and half-sister to King Edward VII Stakes winner Across The Stars (113). DEEP RUN

1/3 b c Kameko - Bella Nouf (Dansili)

Owner: D P Howden Sales price: 100,000gns (David Howden) Half-brother to 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Majestic Glory (106) and 2023 10f 3yo Listed winner Running Lion (108p). Dam a useful 9-10f 3yo winner (91) who was closely related to 10/10.5f 3yo Listed winner Nouriya (108; later dam of 1m Group 2 winner Aljazzi (117)).

Coronet and Frankie Dettori coast to victory at York

DESERT SPRING

2/3 br f Oasis Dream - Fly The Flag (Australia)

Owner: Denford Stud Sales price: n/a Second foal of a 13.5f 3yo winner (88) who was closely related to Irish 10f 3yo Group 2 winner/Irish Derby and St Leger runner-up Midas Touch (122) and a half-sister to 10/12f Group 1 winner Coronet (120) and Listed-placed Irish 10f 3yo winner Streetcar To Stars (111). DEVIL’S ADVOCATE

1/4 b c Too Darn Hot - Precious Ramotswe (Nathaniel)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 350,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) Half-brother to 2023 10f 3yo winner Inquiring Minds (93). Dam a 14f Group 3 winner (108) who was closely related to Listed-placed 8.5f 3yo winner Vanity Rules (100) and a half-sister to Listed-placed 10-10.5f winner This Is The Day (105). DIGUB (IRE)

15/4 b f Sea The Stars - Swizzle Stick (Sadler’s Wells)

Owner: The Thoroughbred Racing Corporation Ltd Sales price: 360,000gns (The Thoroughbred Racing Corporation Limited) Full sister to Australian 10f Group 1 winner Fifty Stars (122) and a half-sister to useful 12f-2m 1f winner Revolver (109). Dam an unraced half-sister to 7f 3yo Group 2/3 winner Viztoria (116). DISMISSED

12/4 b f No Nay Never - Mesa Fresca (Sky Mesa)

Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: n/a Three-parts sister to US 1m 1f 3yo Grade 1 winner Harmonize (114; by Scat Daddy; dam of 2023 US 1m 1f Grade 2/3 winner Integration (114)). Dam a US 7f 3yo winner who was a half-sister to the dam of US 11f Grade 3 winner Al Khali (117). DUNAMASE (IRE)

4/4 b c Kingman - Turret Rocks (Fastnet Rock)

Owner: Wathnan Racing Sales price: 500,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Full brother to 2023 Jersey Stakes winner Age of Kings (112). Dam a Group 1-placed 8-10f winner (including at Group 2/3 level; 110) who was a half-sister to Australian 11.5f Group 3 winner Beyond Thankful (108). EARNEST BELIEF (IRE)

4/3 gr c Mastercraftsman - Promise Me (Montjeu)

Owner: Blackhurst Racing Sales price: 110,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Full brother to 2023 2m Group 2/3 winner Coltrane (120) and a half-brother to 2023 1m 2yo winner Warda Jamila (83). Dam an unraced half-sister to Listed-placed Irish 5f 3yo winner You’resobeautiful (94) out of Irish 1000 Guineas winner Hula Angel (111). EL BUDOOR

24/3 b f Kingman - Enbihaar (Redoute’s Choice)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: n/a First foal of a five-time 12f-2m Group 2 winner (117) who was a half-sister to Group 2-placed 7f-1m winner Silent Attack (113) and Listed-placed 8.5-12f winner King Bolete (110). ELEMENTS OF FIRE

17/2 b c Too Darn Hot - I Remember You (Australia)

Owner: Isa Salman Al Khalifa Sales price: 320,000gns (Highclere Agency) Second foal of a useful Irish 7f 2yo winner (98) who was closely related to Windsor Castle Stakes winner Southern Hills (100) and useful Irish 7.5f 2yo winner Toshizou (102) out of a Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner (96). ENCOMPASS

11/2 b c Kingman - Enable (Nathaniel)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a First foal of an 11-time 10/12f Group/Grade 1 winner (133) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 1m 3yo winner Derab (116), Group 3-placed French 15f 3yo winner Contribution (109) and Group 3-placed 1m 2yo winner Entitle (104).

Enable wins her third King George under Frankie Dettori

FASHION HOUSE (IRE)

21/2 b f Teofilo - World’s Fair (Showcasing)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2023 7f 2yo winner Secret World (82p). Dam a maiden (57) half-sister to 1000 Guineas/Sun Chariot Stakes winner Billesdon Brook (117) and 10f 3yo Listed winner Billesdon Bess (104). FIELD OF GOLD (IRE)

3/3 gr c Kingman - Princess de Lune (Shamardal)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: €530,000 (Juddmonte Farms) Half-brother to 1m 3yo Listed winner Zanbaq (111p) and once-raced 2023 7f 2yo winner Lunar Eclipse (80p). Dam a 7f 3yo winner (98) who was a full sister to Australian 7f/1m Group 2 winner Puissance de Lune (123) and 10.5f Group 2 winner Queen Power (113) and a three-parts sister to French 1m 1f Group 1 winner Zabeel Prince (119). FIFTH COLUMN (IRE)

6/4 b c Kingman - Inner Secret (Singspiel)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere winner Royal Marine (111), UAE 1m Group 2 winner Secret Ambition (118) and French 1m 1f 3yo Listed winner Crystal River (108p). Dam a once-raced maiden (85) half-sister to high-class milers Dubai Destination (127) and Librettist (124) and the dam of high-class miler Real World (125). GAMRAI

21/3 b c Lope de Vega - Nouriya (Danehill Dancer)

Owner: Imad Al Sagar Sales price: n/a Three-parts brother to 1m Group 2 winner Aljazzi (117; by Shamardal) and a half-brother to useful dual 10f 3yo winner Majestic Noor (105). Dam a 10/10.5f 3yo Listed winner (108) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed winners Lady Nouf (7f; 108) and Yuften (6f-1m; 115). GLISTENING

1/3 b f Frankel - Soffia (Kyllachy)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a Second foal of a smart Irish 5-6f winner (including at Group 2/3 level; 122) who was a half-sister to French 10f Group 3 winner Nationalista (108) out of a Listed-placed French 6f 2yo winning (95) half-sister to dual 7f Group 3 winner Al Jazi (113). GOLD PENNY

12/2 b f Cracksman - Gonbarda (Lando)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Lockinge Stakes/Champion Stakes winner Farhh (131), 10f 3yo Group 3 winner Racing History (120), Listed-placed multiple 1m winner Basem (117) and Listed-placed dual 7f winner Majestic Pride (113). Dam a German dual 12f Group 1 winner (117) who was a half-sister to 8.5f Group 3 winner Gonfilia (109; later dam of 6f Group 1 winner Glen Shiel (119)).

Farhh winning the Lockinge

GONNA FLY NOW (USA)

5/4 b f Speightstown - Priceless Jewel (Selkirk)

Owner: B E Nielsen Sales price: n/a Half-sister to seven winners including useful UK/Bahraini 5-6f winner Swindler (100) and useful 6-7.5f winner Prince of Zenda (95). Dam a useful 6-6.5f winner (94) who was a half-sister to 6f Group 1 winner Tante Rose (126), 7f 2yo Listed winner Bay Tree (99) and the dam of Poule d’Essai des Poulains winner Make Believe (127) and US 8/9f Grade 1 winner Dubawi Heights (118). GOOD OLD DAYS (IRE)

8/3 b f Teofilo - Important Time (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Full sister to triple 9.5/10f Group/Grade 1 winner Nations Pride (124). Dam a German 1m 1f Listed winner (104) who was the daughter of French 10f Group 1 winner Satwa Queen (120). HELICHRYSUM (FR)

27/1 b f Wootton Bassett - Frame of Mind (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: George Strawbridge Sales price: €180,000 (Blandford Bloodstock Ltd) Half-sister to French dual 1m 1f winner The Big Short (91). Dam a twice-raced maiden (78) half-sister to Prix Saint-Alary winner Queen’s Jewel (118) and French dual 1m 1f Listed winner Royalmania (107). HOT FLAME

30/4 b f Too Darn Hot - Sinnamary (Galileo)

Owner: A E Oppenheimer Sales price: n/a Half-sister to useful 13.5f-2m winner Golden Rules (105). Dam a useful French 1m 1f 2yo winner (103) who was a full sister to Australian 10f Group 1 winner Magic Wand (120), a close relation to Irish Oaks winner/Prix de Diane runner-up Chicquita (117) and a half-sister to French 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner/Prix de Diane runner-up Philomene (112). INGOT

16/3 b c Blue Point - Integral (Dalakhani)

Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Listed-placed 7f-1m winner Fundamental (106). Dam a Falmouth Stakes/Sun Chariot Stakes winner (121) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 7f-1m 3yo winner Provenance (108) out of Matron Stakes winner Echelon (120).

Mishriff at his destructive best at York

KALEIDO

20/4 b c Make Believe - Contradict (Raven’s Pass)

Owner: Prince A A Faisal Sales price: n/a Full brother to Prix du Jockey Club/Juddmonte International Stakes winner Mishriff (129) and a half-brother to French 1m 3yo Listed winner Orbaan (111) and Group 3/Listed-placed 7f 2yo winner Momkin (113). Dam a 10f 3yo winner (89) who was the daughter of a 12f 3yo Group 3/Listed winner (109). KATHLEEN’S GLORY (IRE)

21/1 b f Ten Sovereigns - Leaf (Montjeu)

Owner: Blackhurst Racing Sales price: 50,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-sister to fairly useful 2023 7f-1m 3yo winner Optiva Star (82). Dam an Irish 9.5f 3yo winner (94) who was the daughter of a 1m 2yo winning (75p) half-sister to triple Geoffrey Freer Stakes winner/Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe runner-up Mubtaker (132). KENNETH

2/3 b c Kingman - Gretchen (Galileo)

Owner: Normandie Stud Ltd Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 2023 Queen’s Vase winner Gregory (115p) and 11f 3yo Listed winner Lionel (113). Dam a Park Hill Stakes winner (109p) who was a half-sister to Irish St Leger winner Duncan (121) and Doncaster Cup winner Samuel (119) out of a 1m 3yo Listed winner/1000 Guineas fourth (111). KING OF NARNIA

5/4 b c Kingman - Sharp Susan (Touch Gold)

Owner: Cayton Park Stud Limited Sales price: n/a Half-brother to South African four-time 9/10f Grade 1 winner Oh Susanna (103), Australian 6f Group 3 winner Signore Fox (114) and dual 1m winner Marksman Queen (92p). Dam a US 1m 1f 3yo Grade 2/3 winner (114) who was closely related to US 1m 1f Grade 1 winner Spring At Last (122). KUREDU KING (IRE)

8/3 ch c Churchill - Orcia (Shamardal)

Owner: Blackhurst Racing Sales price: 300,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Full brother to useful dual 7f winner Tuscan (96). Dam a Listed-placed 7-9f winner (103) who was a half-sister to 10f Group 3 winner Distant Memories (117) and Listed winners Mohedian Lady (12f; 107) and Mutatis Mutandis (10f; 110). LEMURIAN

29/4 b c Dubawi - Montare (Montjeu)

Owner: George Strawbridge Sales price: n/a Full brother to high-class multiple 10-12f winner (including at Group 1 level) Journey (124), May Hill Stakes winner/Fillies’ Mile runner-up Indigo Girl (111) and Park Hill Stakes winner Mimikyu (114). Dam a French 15.5f Group 1 winner (116). MUDBIR

1/5 b c Kingman - Handassa (Dubawi)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: n/a Three-parts brother to very smart 7f-1m winner (including twice at Group 1 level) Nazeef (122; by Invincible Spirit) and a half-brother to 2023 Prince of Wales’s Stakes/Juddmonte International winner Mostahdaf (129) and useful dual 1m winner Mostabshir (111). Dam an Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner (110).

Nazeef is well on top at Newmarket

NAGA (FR)

27/2 ch f Dubawi - Listen In (Sea The Stars)

Owner: George Strawbridge Sales price: n/a Second foal of a French 12f Group 2 winner (113) who was a half-sister to Hong Kong Vase winner Dominant (123), 7f Group 2 winner Es Que Love (118) and 1m Listed winner Zhui Feng (114). NAHRAAN

15/4 b c Make Believe - First Kingdom (Frankel)

Owner: Prince A A Faisal Sales price: n/a First foal of a dual 1m 3yo winner (95) who was a half-sister to 2024 French 5.5f 3yo Group 3 winner Sajir (107; by Make Believe) out of a useful 6f 2yo winning (95) sister to 1m 3yo Listed winners Arctic Gyr (105) and Festivale (103). ORAGEUX (FR)

14/3 b c Night of Thunder - Dubai Rose (Dubai Destination)

Owner: Wathnan Racing Sales price: €660,000 (Blandford Bloodstock) Three-parts brother to dual 10f Group 3 winner Arabian Crown (113p) and German 7f 3yo Listed winner Everest Rose (102; both by Dubawi) and a half-brother to French dual 12f Group 2 winner The Juliet Rose (114). Dam a dual 12f 3yo Listed winner (102) who was a half-sister to Irish 10f 3yo Group 2 winner Hanami (108). PALMARIAN

6/4 b c Kingman - Patroness (Dubawi)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Half-brother to UAE 1m 1f Group 1 winner Blair House (123), 10f 3yo Listed winner Key Victory (114) and once-raced 2024 1m 3yo winner First Conquest (94p). Dam a maiden sister to Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner Poet’s Voice (126). PELEAN

15/3 ch f Pinatubo - Perfection (Dutch Art)

Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: n/a Second foal of a dual 6f Listed winner (109) who was a half-sister to 7f Group 3/Listed winner Molatham (117) out of a 7f 2yo winning (87) half-sister to Group 3 winners Autocratic/Captain Cook (10f, twice; 114) and Evasive (7f 2yo; 116). PORT OF LONDON (IRE)

20/5 b c Night of Thunder - Pomology (Arch)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Three-parts brother to 10f 2yo Group 3 winner Goldspur (107; by Dubawi). Dam a Lancashire Oaks winner (121) who was a half-sister to 6f 3yo Listed winner Tommy Taylor (108) and Grade 1-placed US 8.5-10f winner Sassy Little Lila (113). QUEEN OF THIEVES

7/3 ch f Frankel - Rhadegunda (Pivotal)

Owner: A E Oppenheimer Sales price: n/a Full sister to four-time 10-12f Group 1 winner Cracksman (136) and useful 8-10f winner Frantastic (97) and a half-brother to Solario Stakes winner Fantastic Moon (102). Dam a French 1m 1f 3yo Listed winner (103). QUESTOR

8/3 ch c Night of Thunder - Featuring (Dansili)

Owner: George Strawbridge Sales price: n/a First foal of a French dual 1m 1f winner (88) who was a full sister to French 3yo Group 1 winners We Are (10f; 117) and With You (1m; 119) and a half-sister to Prix du Cadran winner Call The Wind (122) and French Listed winners Dream Clover (7f/1m; 106), In Crowd (1m; 113) and Incahoots (1m; 104). SACRED FIRE

7/4 b c Cracksman - Hurricane Harriet (Bertolini)

Owner: TBC Sales price: 70,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-brother to 1m Group 2 winner Move Swiftly (118) and useful 8-10f winner Habit Rouge (100). Dam a triple 6f 3yo winner (81) who was a half-sister to 10f Listed winner Katy Nowaitee (110). SAFE AND SOUND

19/4 b f Golden Horn - Crimson Ribbon (Lemon Drop Kid)

Owner: A E Oppenheimer Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2023 Ascot Gold Cup winner Courage Mon Ami (124), 12f Listed winners Crimson Rosette (107) and Lions Pride (121) and Listed-placed 8-10f 3yo winner Purple Ribbon (111). Dam a 12f 3yo winner (92) who was a full sister to dual 12f Group 2 winner Bronze Cannon (123) and a half-sister to King Edward VII Stakes winner Across The Stars (113). SAND GAZELLE

8/3 ch f Frankel - Desirous (Kingman)

Owner: The Thoroughbred Racing Corporation Ltd Sales price: 425,000gns (The Thoroughbred Racing Corporation Limited) Second foal of a 7f-1m winner who was a half-sister to 1m 2yo winner/Irish Oaks runner-up Bluestocking (115), useful 7-8.5f 2yo winner Pomelo (101) and 2023 7f 2yo winner Qirat (91p) out of Matron Stakes winner Emulous (123). SANDIRELLA

28/1 b f Too Darn Hot - Zotilla (Zamindar)

Owner: Imad Al Sagar Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Poule d’Essai des Pouliches winner Mangoustine (111). Dam a once-raced maiden (78) half-sister to Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf/Poule d’Essai des Pouliches winner Flotilla (119) and French 15f Listed winner Big Five (114p). SAY AGAIN (IRE)

1/5 b f No Nay Never - Sliabh Luachra (High Chaparral)

Owner: George Strawbridge Sales price: 240,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-sister to Listed-placed 7f 2yo winner Siamsa (93) and useful 7-10f winner Strait of Hormuz (102). Dam a thrice-raced maiden (57) half-sister to July Stakes/Richmond Stakes winner Mehmas (115). SO DAR LICIOUS

10/3 b f Frankel - So Mi Dar (Dubawi)

Owner: Lord Lloyd Webber Sales price: n/a Full sister to 2024 8.5f 3yo winner Kalidasa (93p). Dam a smart 8-10.5f winner (including at Group 3/Listed level; 120) who was a full sister to very smart multiple 7f-1m winner (including the Dewhurst Stakes and Sussex Stakes) Too Darn Hot (127) and 10.5f Group 2 winner/St Leger runner-up Lah Ti Dar (121) out of triple 10/12f Group 1 winner Dar Re Mi (124). SOLARIUM

2/4 ch f Earthlight - Sultry (Pivotal)

Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Chesham Stakes winner/Futurity Trophy third Holloway Boy (108). Dam an unraced three-parts sister to Listed-placed 5f 2yo winner Secret Venture (91) out of a useful 7f-1m 3yo winning (97) close relation to 6/7f Group 2 winner Byron (117). STAR JOURNEY

21/2 b f Sea The Stars - Journey (Dubawi)

Owner: George Strawbridge Sales price: n/a Half-sister to UK/French 8-10f winner Inner Space (89). Dam a smart multiple 10-12f winner (including at Group 1 level; 124) who was a full sister to May Hill Stakes winner/Fillies’ Mile runner-up Indigo Girl (111) and Park Hill Stakes winner Mimikyu (114).

Star Catcher winning the Irish Oaks

STAR OF LIGHT

9/2 b f Frankel - Star Catcher (Sea The Stars)

Owner: A E Oppenheimer Sales price: n/a First foal of a triple 12f 3yo Group 1 winner (including the Irish Oaks; 119) who was a half-sister to Canadian International winner Cannock Chase (125) and 10f 3yo Group 2/3 winner Pisco Sour (115). SUBSIDENCE (FR)

16/2 b c Frankel - Via Pisa (Pivotal)

Owner: Wathnan Racing Sales price: €950,000 (Blandford Bloodstock) Full brother to useful French 7-9.5f winner Green Fly (95). Dam a Group 1-placed French dual 1m 3yo winner (including at Listed level; 112) who was a half-sister to Hong Kong Mile winner Admire Mars (125) and Group 2/3-placed French 8-9f winner (including at Listed level) Via Firenze (112). SWISS LIGHTNING

1/5 ch f Night of Thunder - Swiss Diva (Pivotal)

Owner: Lordship Stud Sales price: n/a Half-sister to French 5f 2yo Listed winner Poetry (100). Dam a French 5/6f Group 3 winner (119) who was a half-sister to 5f Group 3 winner Swiss Spirit (117), triple 6f Listed winner Swiss Dream (110) and useful dual 5f winner/Coventry Stakes runner-up Swiss Franc (106). TRACY LORD

8/2 b f Cracksman - Surprise Moment (Authorized)

Owner: Tactful Finance, S Roden & Partner Sales price: 50,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-sister to Qatari 14f Listed winner In The Night (106) and useful French 10f 2yo winner Guet Apens (99). Dam a useful 10-12f 3yo winner (103) who was a half-sister to Ribblesdale Stakes winner Flying Cloud (115), 11f 3yo Listed winner Captain Webb (103) and Group 3/Listed-placed 1m 2yo winner Candice (101). TYCOON

10/4 b c Kingman - Bufera (King’s Best)

Owner: B E Nielsen Sales price: 500,000gns (Vendor) Half-brother to four winners including French 1m 3yo Listed winner Chartreuse (109) and Listed-placed 10f 3yo winner Gloria Mundi (99). Dam a Listed-placed French 1m 3yo winner (100) who was a half-sister to the dams of Group/Grade 1 winners Ectot (8/12f; 123), Most Improved (1m 3yo; 119) and Meditate (1m 2yo; 114). UNIVERSITY

30/1 br f Kameko - Con Te Partiro (Scat Daddy)

Owner: Qatar Racing Limited Sales price: n/a First foal of an Australian 7.5f/1m Group 1 winner (115) who was a half-sister to Grade 2/3-placed US 7-8.5f winner (including at stakes level) Donworth (116) out of a Grade 1-placed US 6-6.5f winner (110). VALEDICTORY

29/3 b c Cracksman - Valiant Girl (Lemon Drop Kid)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 140,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) Half-brother to four winners including 2023 7f-1m 3yo winner Dolce Courage (92p). Dam a US 1m 1f Grade 3 winner (106) who was a full sister to dual 12f Group 2 winner Bronze Cannon (123) and a half-sister to King Edward VII Stakes winner Across The Stars (113). VEGA’S CHARM

21/2 ch c Lope de Vega - Dame Malliot (Champs Elysees)

Owner: A E Oppenheimer Sales price: n/a First foal of a Group 1-placed 9.5-12f winner (including twice at Group 2 level; 118) who was a half-sister to very useful 7-10f winner Banksea (110) and very useful 7f 2yo winner Sonny Liston (116). WARRANT HOLDER (IRE)

9/4 b c Frankel - Diploma (Dubawi)

Owner: HM The King & HM The Queen Sales price: n/a Full brother to 2024 12f 3yo winner High Order (91p) and a half-brother to Listed-placed dual 10f 3yo winner Portfolio (103) and useful 8-10f winner Educator (99). Dam a 10.5f 3yo Listed winner (116) who was a half-sister to useful 7-9f winner Elector (102) out of an 8/10f Listed winner (102p). WICKED (FR)

14/2 b c Kingman - Cabaret (Galileo)

Owner: Wathnan Racing Sales price: 600,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Full brother to once-raced 2023 1m 2yo winner Lautrec (81p), a three-parts brother to Futurity Trophy/2000 Guineas winner Magna Grecia (124; by Invincible Spirit) and a half-brother to five-time 7-10.5f Group 1 winner St Mark’s Basilica (132). Dam an Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner (105) who was a half-sister to Hong Kong 7f Group 2 winner Ho Choi (113) and Solario Stakes winner Drumfire (115). WRITTEN FOR YOU (IRE)

11/5 b c Lope de Vega - Fallen For You (Dansili)

Owner: Normandie Stud Ltd Sales price: n/a Half-brother to triple 7f Group 2 winner Glorious Journey (119), 7f 2yo Listed winner Love Is You (106) and Group 3/Listed-placed 2023 1m 3yo winner Queen For You (107). Dam a Coronation Stakes winner (121) who was a half-sister to 1m 3yo Listed winner Fallen Idol (114) and Group 2/Listed-placed 1m 2yo winner Fallen In Love (104). ZANZOUN

18/2 b f Dubawi - Franconia (Frankel)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a First foal of a 10.5f 3yo Listed winner (109) who was a half-sister to Nassau Stakes winner Winsili (117), Norwegian 6f Listed winner Backcountry (101) and useful 8-10f winner Melting Dew (106). ZIVAH (IRE)

22/2 b f Lope de Vega - Zahratty (Muhaarar)

Owner: George Strawbridge Sales price: 300,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) First foal of a 10f 3yo winner (87p) who was a three-parts sister to dual 6f Listed winner Naadirr (116) and a half-sister to French 10f 2yo Group 1 winner Dubai Mile (112) and Irish 6f 2yo Listed winner Beach Belle (98).

Anapurna wins the Oaks under Frankie Dettori

UNNAMED

14/2 ch f Dubawi - Anapurna (Frankel)

Owner: Helena Springfield Ltd Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2024 11f 3yo winner Monterosa (84). Dam an Oaks winner (118) who was a half-sister to Group 3-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner Dynasty (110), useful 10f 3yo winner Very Dashing (105) and 2yo winners Deep South (7f; 93) and Seagull Star (1m; 101) out of a 10f 3yo Listed winner/Yorkshire Oaks runner-up (116). UNNAMED

15/3 b c Too Darn Hot - Astronomy’s Choice (Redoute’s Choice)

Owner: R J H Geffen Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 1m 3yo winner A E Housman (86) and US 8.5-9f winner Activist Investing (97). Dam a 7f 2yo winner (99) who was the daughter of a maiden (61p) close relation to French 15f 3yo Group 3 winner Pacifique (114) and half-sister to Lingfield Derby Trial winner English King (116) and the dam of Australian 10f Group 1 winner Magic Wand (119) and Irish Oaks winner Chicquita (117). UNNAMED

13/3 b c Kingman - Bound (Galileo)

Owner: Lordship Stud Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 1m 2yo winner Bouquet (92) and 10f 3yo winners Fighter Command (84) and Hidden Story (96). Dam an Irish 10f 3yo Listed winner (104) who was a full sister to Derby winner Serpentine (122), Irish 1m 1f 3yo Group 2 winner Wedding Vow (113) and Irish 10f 3yo Group 3 winner/Oaks third Bye Bye Baby (107). UNNAMED

26/4 ch c Lope de Vega - Dar Re Mi (Singspiel)

Owner: Lord Lloyd Webber Sales price: 425,000gns (Vendor) Half-brother to very smart multiple 7f-1m winner (including the Dewhurst Stakes and Sussex Stakes)/Irish 2000 Guineas runner-up Too Darn Hot (127), 10.5f Group 2 winner/St Leger runner-up Lah Ti Dar (121) and Musidora Stakes winner So Mi Dar (120). Dam a triple 10/12f Group 1 winner (124) who was a half-sister to Prince of Wales’s Stakes winner/Derby third Rewilding (132). UNNAMED

3/4 b f Too Darn Hot - Earring (Dansili)

Owner: Lord Lloyd Webber Sales price: n/a Half-sister to French 1m 3yo winner Peace Offering (74). Dam a Group 2/Grade 3-placed Irish/US 8.5-9.5f winner (108) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed Irish 5-6f winner Battle of Jericho (107) out of US 1m 1f 3yo Grade 1 winner Together (118). UNNAMED (CAN)

9/4 b/br c Kitten’s Joy - Hopping Not Hoping (Silent Name)

Owner: Qatar BS, China Horse Club & D Howden Sales price: $585,000 (CHC/Qatar Racing) Half-brother to Grade 1-placed 2023 Canadian 5-8.5f 2yo winner (including twice at stakes level) My Boy Prince (110). Dam a Canadian 6.5f 2yo stakes winner. UNNAMED (IRE)

3/3 ch c Churchill - Jazz Cat (Tamayuz)

Owner: Eric Chen Sales price: 95,000gns (Not Sold) Half-brother to Irish 1m 2yo winner Alexandroupolis (101). Dam a maiden (61) half-sister to St Leger winner Kew Gardens (127), French 6f Group 3 winner Thawaany (117), Irish 12f 3yo Group 3 winner Snow (105) and Irish 10-13.5f winner/Irish Derby third Wordsworth (115). UNNAMED

9/4 ch f Night of Thunder - Lady Rasha (Dansili)

Owner: Imad Al Sagar Sales price: n/a Third foal of an unraced half-sister to Gimcrack Stakes winner Ajaya (116) and dual 10f Group 3 winner Extra Elusive (119) out of an unraced half-sister to dual 7f 3yo Listed winner Tantina (115; later dam of UAE 1m 1f Group 1 winner Cityscape (127) and very smart sprinter Bated Breath (125)). UNNAMED

9/3 b c Cracksman - Lyrique (Iffraaj)

Owner: Ms Rachel D S Hood Sales price: n/a Half-brother to four winners including Listed-placed Japanese 6-7f 2yo winner Orthographe and 1m 2yo winner Poetique (85P). Dam a French 1m 3yo winner (98) who was a half-sister to Arlington Million winner Debussy (123) and 8.5f Group 3 winner Laugh Aloud (115). UNNAMED

11/2 b f Golden Horn - Mary Anne Evans (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Ms Rachel D S Hood Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2024 12f 3yo winner Pappano (86p). Dam a 1m 2yo winner (76) who was the daughter of smart 10-12f winner (including at Group 2/Listed level)/Oaks fourth Gertrude Bell (112), herself a half-sister to 10f Listed winner Dick Doughtywylie (112). UNNAMED (IRE)

18/2 b f Sottsass - Mooney Ridge (Indian Ridge)

Owner: Mrs Tabor, Mrs MV Magnier, Mrs Shanahan Sales price: 200,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-sister to German 10.5f Listed winner Mooney Love (109) and Listed-placed 2023 French 10f 3yo winner Shmi (94). Dam an Italian 6-7.5f winner who was a half-sister to several smart winners, most notably Irish Oaks winner/Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe runner-up Sea of Class (126). UNNAMED

5/3 ch c Dubawi - Princess Loulou (Pivotal)

Owner: Imad Alsagar Sales price: 725,000gns (Oliver St Lawrence) Half-brother to triple 8-10.5f Group 1 winner (including the Prix de Diane)/Oaks third Nashwa (123) and useful 7-12f winner Louganini (108). Dam a Group 1-placed 8-10f winner (including at Listed level; 115). UNNAMED

20/3 b f Galiway - Queenhope (Kendargent)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: 200,000gns (Shadwell Estate Company) First foal of a French dual 10f 3yo winner (78) who was a full sister to 1m Group 3/Listed winner Kenhope (112) out of a maiden (74) half-sister to 10.5/12f Listed winner Bedford Forrest (108). UNNAMED

25/4 b f Frankel - Roodle (Xaar)

Owner: Mrs Tabor, Mrs MV Magnier, Mrs Shanahan Sales price: 500,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-sister to Queen Anne Stakes winner Accidental Agent (122) and 1m Listed winner Madame Tantzy (100). Dam a 5-7f winner (90) who was closely related to the dam of May Hill Stakes winner Polly Pott (98) and a half-sister to Sussex Stakes winner Mohaather (129) and US 6.5f/1m Grade 2 winner Prize Exhibit (112). UNNAMED

7/3 b f Siyouni - Scentasia (Cape Cross)

Owner: Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a First foal of an 8/10f 3yo Listed winner (111) who was the daughter of an unraced close relation to German 10f Listed winner Promesse de L’Aube (102) and half-sister to Listed winners Elite Army (12f; 113) and Pure Diamond (7f 3yo; 106). UNNAMED (IRE)

23/2 b c Kingman - Secret Walk (Dansili)

Owner: Mrs John Magnier/Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Westerberg Sales price: n/a First foal of a once-raced French 10f 3yo winner (86) who was a half-sister to German 1m 3yo Listed winner Pabouche (100) out of 12f 3yo Group 3 winner/Oaks third High Heeled (122).

Ylang Ylang wins at Leopardstown