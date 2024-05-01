Sporting Life
Check out the latest from our expert

Two-Year-Old Guide: John and Thady Gosden

By Dan Briden
10:52 · THU May 02, 2024

To launch the 2024 series, Dan Briden takes us through the mouth-watering two-year-old team of John and Thady Gosden.

In the weeks ahead, Dan will be speaking to a host of trainers and bloodstock agents about their teams for the season ahead and you can download the 2023 edition right here.

A full schedule of the instalments will be on site soon.

All the pedigrees listed below include Timeform master ratings for notable relatives.

ALSHERA (IRE)
21/4 b f Sea The Stars - Adool (Teofilo)
Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: n/a

Full sister to once-raced 1m 2yo winner Antarah (100P) and a half-sister to 2024 1m 3yo winner Alhattan (85p). Dam an Irish 9.5f 3yo Listed winner (103) who was the daughter of a 7f Group 3/Listed winning (103) half-sister to Irish 1000 Guineas winner Mehthaaf (121) and July Cup winner Elnadim (128).

ALTAREQ
17/3 b c Frankel - Aneen (Lawman)
Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: n/a

Full brother to 2023 10f 3yo Listed winner Al Asifah (104P). Dam a Listed-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner (104) who was a half-sister to Irish 2000 Guineas winner Awtaad (124), Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner Mehnah (102; by Frankel) and Group 3-placed Irish 7f 3yo winner Alghabrah (99).

ANGLOPHILE
3/3 b c Too Darn Hot - Intrigued (Darshaan)
Owner: Denford Stud Sales price: n/a

Half-brother to 11f 3yo Listed winners Michelangelo (also St Leger third; 117) and Private Secretary (111). Dam a Listed-placed 8.5f 2yo winner (105p) who was a full sister to 10f 3yo Listed winner Approach (105; later dam of French 10/12f Group 1 winner Coronet (120)) and a half-sister to Poule d’Essai des Poulains winner Aussie Rules (123).

Download the Sporting Life App
Download the Sporting Life App

ARANDU (IRE)
8/3 b f Wootton Bassett - Alexandrova (Sadler’s Wells)
Owner: George Strawbridge Sales price: n/a

Half-sister to Group 2 winners Alex My Boy (15f; 117) and Somehow (1m 1f; 120), Irish 7f 3yo Group 3 winner Happen (105), Group 3-placed Irish 1m 2yo winner Sierra Blanca (97) and the dam of German 12f Group 1 winner Aspetar (121). Dam an Oaks/Irish Oaks winner (123) who was closely related to Cheveley Park Stakes winner Magical Romance (110).

ARIBIDIA
4/5 b c Masar - Hawaafez (Nayef)
Owner: G Tudor Sales price: 80,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock)

Half-brother to 2023 1m Group 2 winner Rogue Millennium (115) and Listed-placed 7f-1m winner Naomi Lapaglia (92). Dam a 12f Group 3 winner (115).

ARTOFTHEPOSSIBLE (IRE)
11/2 ch f Mastercraftsman - Stone Cougar (Kitten’s Joy)
Owner: Tactful Finance, S Roden & Partner Sales price: 38,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock)

First foal of a 12f 3yo winner (70) who was a half-sister to 2023 dual 7f Listed winner White Moonlight (110) and Listed-placed French 11.5f 3yo winner Rainband (96) out of a German 11f Listed winner (114).

ASHMOLEAN
19/3 b c Frankel - Coronet (Dubawi)
Owner: Denford Stud Sales price: n/a

Second foal of a 10/12f Group 1 winner (120) who was a half-sister to Irish 10f 3yo Group 2 winner/Irish Derby and St Leger runner-up Midas Touch (122) and Listed-placed Irish 10f 3yo winner Streetcar To Stars (111) out of a 10f 3yo Listed winner (105).

ATTACK
9/4 b c Wootton Bassett - Albigna (Zoffany)
Owner: Qatar BS, China Horse Club & D Howden Sales price: €460,000 (Qatar Racing/China Horse Club)

First foal of a Prix Marcel Boussac winner (109) who was a half-sister to 6f Listed winner Polybius
(114) and the dam of very useful 5-6f winner/Norfolk Stakes runner-up Walbank (110) out of a French 12.5f Group 2 winner (117).

Albigna strides clear at ParisLongchamp
Albigna strides clear at ParisLongchamp

BAYENAH (IRE)
23/4 br f Dubawi - Hameem (Teofilo)
Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: n/a

Second foal of a Listed-placed 10-12f winner (103) who was a half-sister to French 12.5f Group 2/3 winner Tres Blue (119), German triple 2m Group 3 winner Tres Rock Danon (116) and French 12f 3yo Listed winner Tres Rock Glory (107).

BRONTE BEACH (IRE)
7/2 br f Le Havre - Natural Scenery (Dubawi)
Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a

Half-sister to 2024 9.5f 3yo winner Fairy Glen (79p). Dam a useful 10f-2m winner (112) who was the daughter of a French 10.5f 3yo Listed winner (116).

BYBLOS
19/2 b c Frankel - Bird Flown (Oasis Dream)
Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a

Half-brother to Phoenix Stakes/Irish 2000 Guineas winner Siskin (123). Dam a French 7f 2yo winner (89) who was a half-sister to 12f Listed winner Barsanti (117) and the dam of US five-time 8.5/9f Grade 1 winner Close Hatches (123) and grandam of 2023 Breeders’ Cup Distaff winner Idiomatic (123).

CAJOLE
24/2 b/gr f Dubawi - Persuasive (Dark Angel)
Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: n/a

Half-sister to Group 3-placed 7f 3yo winner Theoryofeverything (102) and useful 8-10f 3yo winner Persist (95). Dam a Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner (123) who was a half-sister to 6f 3yo Group 1 winner Creative Force (120; by Dubawi) and 1m 3yo Listed winner Tisbutadream (105).

CAUGHTREDHANDED
23/3 ch c Cracksman - Primevere (Singspiel)
Owner: A E Oppenheimer Sales price: n/a

Half-brother to Listed-placed 10-12f winner Bartzella (103) and useful 2023 10-12f 3yo winner Spring Fever (98). Dam a dual 10f Listed winner (113).

CHANCELLOR
17/2 b c Kingman - Queen’s Trust (Dansili)
Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: n/a

Second foal of a Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner (120) who was a full sister to useful dual 7f 3yo winner Royal Seal (100) out of a 10f Group 3 winning (110) half-sister to Listed winners Reverie Solitaire (12f; 113) and Urban Castle (13f; 103).

CREPE SUZETTE (IRE)
2/3 b f Saxon Warrior - Sultanina (New Approach)
Owner: Normandie Stud Ltd Sales price: n/a

Half-sister to 7f 3yo winner Diavolo (90p). Dam a Nassau Stakes winner (118) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 10f 3yo winner Coconut Creme (99) out of a 10f 3yo Listed winning (109) half-sister to US 12f 3yo Grade 3 winner Dalvina (113) and 10.5f 3yo Listed winner French Dressing (113P).

DAMYSUS
20/3 ch c Frankel - Legerete (Rahy)
Owner: Wathnan Racing Sales price: 460,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock)

Half-brother to French 3yo Listed winners Esquisse (1m; 105) and Pilote (1m 1f; 111) and Listed-placed French 6.5-7f winner Femina (101). Dam a French 12f 3yo Group 2/3 winner (116) who was a half-sister to the dam of Poule d’Essai des Poulains winner Falco (122).

DANGERMAN
10/4 ch c Cracksman - Plucky Lass (Medaglia d’Oro)
Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 210,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock)

Half-brother to 2023 6f 2yo winner Gutsy Girl (81p). Dam an unraced half-sister to 2023 7f-1m 3yo winner Dolce Courage (92p) out of a US 1m 1f Grade 3 winning (106) sister to dual 12f Group 2 winner Bronze Cannon (123) and half-sister to King Edward VII Stakes winner Across The Stars (113).

DEEP RUN
1/3 b c Kameko - Bella Nouf (Dansili)
Owner: D P Howden Sales price: 100,000gns (David Howden)

Half-brother to 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Majestic Glory (106) and 2023 10f 3yo Listed winner Running Lion (108p). Dam a useful 9-10f 3yo winner (91) who was closely related to 10/10.5f 3yo Listed winner Nouriya (108; later dam of 1m Group 2 winner Aljazzi (117)).

Coronet and Frankie Dettori coast to victory at York
Coronet and Frankie Dettori coast to victory at York

DESERT SPRING
2/3 br f Oasis Dream - Fly The Flag (Australia)
Owner: Denford Stud Sales price: n/a

Second foal of a 13.5f 3yo winner (88) who was closely related to Irish 10f 3yo Group 2 winner/Irish Derby and St Leger runner-up Midas Touch (122) and a half-sister to 10/12f Group 1 winner Coronet (120) and Listed-placed Irish 10f 3yo winner Streetcar To Stars (111).

DEVIL’S ADVOCATE
1/4 b c Too Darn Hot - Precious Ramotswe (Nathaniel)
Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 350,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock)

Half-brother to 2023 10f 3yo winner Inquiring Minds (93). Dam a 14f Group 3 winner (108) who was closely related to Listed-placed 8.5f 3yo winner Vanity Rules (100) and a half-sister to Listed-placed 10-10.5f winner This Is The Day (105).

DIGUB (IRE)
15/4 b f Sea The Stars - Swizzle Stick (Sadler’s Wells)
Owner: The Thoroughbred Racing Corporation Ltd Sales price: 360,000gns (The Thoroughbred Racing Corporation Limited)

Full sister to Australian 10f Group 1 winner Fifty Stars (122) and a half-sister to useful 12f-2m 1f winner Revolver (109). Dam an unraced half-sister to 7f 3yo Group 2/3 winner Viztoria (116).

DISMISSED
12/4 b f No Nay Never - Mesa Fresca (Sky Mesa)
Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: n/a

Three-parts sister to US 1m 1f 3yo Grade 1 winner Harmonize (114; by Scat Daddy; dam of 2023 US 1m 1f Grade 2/3 winner Integration (114)). Dam a US 7f 3yo winner who was a half-sister to the dam of US 11f Grade 3 winner Al Khali (117).

DUNAMASE (IRE)
4/4 b c Kingman - Turret Rocks (Fastnet Rock)
Owner: Wathnan Racing Sales price: 500,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock)

Full brother to 2023 Jersey Stakes winner Age of Kings (112). Dam a Group 1-placed 8-10f winner (including at Group 2/3 level; 110) who was a half-sister to Australian 11.5f Group 3 winner Beyond Thankful (108).

EARNEST BELIEF (IRE)
4/3 gr c Mastercraftsman - Promise Me (Montjeu)
Owner: Blackhurst Racing Sales price: 110,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock)

Full brother to 2023 2m Group 2/3 winner Coltrane (120) and a half-brother to 2023 1m 2yo winner Warda Jamila (83). Dam an unraced half-sister to Listed-placed Irish 5f 3yo winner You’resobeautiful (94) out of Irish 1000 Guineas winner Hula Angel (111).

EL BUDOOR
24/3 b f Kingman - Enbihaar (Redoute’s Choice)
Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: n/a

First foal of a five-time 12f-2m Group 2 winner (117) who was a half-sister to Group 2-placed 7f-1m winner Silent Attack (113) and Listed-placed 8.5-12f winner King Bolete (110).

ELEMENTS OF FIRE
17/2 b c Too Darn Hot - I Remember You (Australia)
Owner: Isa Salman Al Khalifa Sales price: 320,000gns (Highclere Agency)

Second foal of a useful Irish 7f 2yo winner (98) who was closely related to Windsor Castle Stakes winner Southern Hills (100) and useful Irish 7.5f 2yo winner Toshizou (102) out of a Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner (96).

ENCOMPASS
11/2 b c Kingman - Enable (Nathaniel)
Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a

First foal of an 11-time 10/12f Group/Grade 1 winner (133) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 1m 3yo winner Derab (116), Group 3-placed French 15f 3yo winner Contribution (109) and Group 3-placed 1m 2yo winner Entitle (104).

Enable wins her third King George under Frankie Dettori
Enable wins her third King George under Frankie Dettori

FASHION HOUSE (IRE)
21/2 b f Teofilo - World’s Fair (Showcasing)
Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a

Half-sister to 2023 7f 2yo winner Secret World (82p). Dam a maiden (57) half-sister to 1000 Guineas/Sun Chariot Stakes winner Billesdon Brook (117) and 10f 3yo Listed winner Billesdon Bess (104).

FIELD OF GOLD (IRE)
3/3 gr c Kingman - Princess de Lune (Shamardal)
Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: €530,000 (Juddmonte Farms)

Half-brother to 1m 3yo Listed winner Zanbaq (111p) and once-raced 2023 7f 2yo winner Lunar Eclipse (80p). Dam a 7f 3yo winner (98) who was a full sister to Australian 7f/1m Group 2 winner Puissance de Lune (123) and 10.5f Group 2 winner Queen Power (113) and a three-parts sister to French 1m 1f Group 1 winner Zabeel Prince (119).

FIFTH COLUMN (IRE)
6/4 b c Kingman - Inner Secret (Singspiel)
Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a

Half-brother to Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere winner Royal Marine (111), UAE 1m Group 2 winner Secret Ambition (118) and French 1m 1f 3yo Listed winner Crystal River (108p). Dam a once-raced maiden (85) half-sister to high-class milers Dubai Destination (127) and Librettist (124) and the dam of high-class miler Real World (125).

GAMRAI
21/3 b c Lope de Vega - Nouriya (Danehill Dancer)
Owner: Imad Al Sagar Sales price: n/a

Three-parts brother to 1m Group 2 winner Aljazzi (117; by Shamardal) and a half-brother to useful dual 10f 3yo winner Majestic Noor (105). Dam a 10/10.5f 3yo Listed winner (108) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed winners Lady Nouf (7f; 108) and Yuften (6f-1m; 115).

GLISTENING
1/3 b f Frankel - Soffia (Kyllachy)
Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a

Second foal of a smart Irish 5-6f winner (including at Group 2/3 level; 122) who was a half-sister to French 10f Group 3 winner Nationalista (108) out of a Listed-placed French 6f 2yo winning (95) half-sister to dual 7f Group 3 winner Al Jazi (113).

GOLD PENNY
12/2 b f Cracksman - Gonbarda (Lando)
Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a

Half-sister to Lockinge Stakes/Champion Stakes winner Farhh (131), 10f 3yo Group 3 winner Racing History (120), Listed-placed multiple 1m winner Basem (117) and Listed-placed dual 7f winner Majestic Pride (113). Dam a German dual 12f Group 1 winner (117) who was a half-sister to 8.5f Group 3 winner Gonfilia (109; later dam of 6f Group 1 winner Glen Shiel (119)).

Farhh winning the Lockinge
Farhh winning the Lockinge

GONNA FLY NOW (USA)
5/4 b f Speightstown - Priceless Jewel (Selkirk)
Owner: B E Nielsen Sales price: n/a

Half-sister to seven winners including useful UK/Bahraini 5-6f winner Swindler (100) and useful 6-7.5f winner Prince of Zenda (95). Dam a useful 6-6.5f winner (94) who was a half-sister to 6f Group 1 winner Tante Rose (126), 7f 2yo Listed winner Bay Tree (99) and the dam of Poule d’Essai des Poulains winner Make Believe (127) and US 8/9f Grade 1 winner Dubawi Heights (118).

GOOD OLD DAYS (IRE)
8/3 b f Teofilo - Important Time (Oasis Dream)
Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a

Full sister to triple 9.5/10f Group/Grade 1 winner Nations Pride (124). Dam a German 1m 1f Listed winner (104) who was the daughter of French 10f Group 1 winner Satwa Queen (120).

HELICHRYSUM (FR)
27/1 b f Wootton Bassett - Frame of Mind (Invincible Spirit)
Owner: George Strawbridge Sales price: €180,000 (Blandford Bloodstock Ltd)

Half-sister to French dual 1m 1f winner The Big Short (91). Dam a twice-raced maiden (78) half-sister to Prix Saint-Alary winner Queen’s Jewel (118) and French dual 1m 1f Listed winner Royalmania (107).

HOT FLAME
30/4 b f Too Darn Hot - Sinnamary (Galileo)
Owner: A E Oppenheimer Sales price: n/a

Half-sister to useful 13.5f-2m winner Golden Rules (105). Dam a useful French 1m 1f 2yo winner (103) who was a full sister to Australian 10f Group 1 winner Magic Wand (120), a close relation to Irish Oaks winner/Prix de Diane runner-up Chicquita (117) and a half-sister to French 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner/Prix de Diane runner-up Philomene (112).

INGOT
16/3 b c Blue Point - Integral (Dalakhani)
Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: n/a

Half-brother to Listed-placed 7f-1m winner Fundamental (106). Dam a Falmouth Stakes/Sun Chariot Stakes winner (121) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 7f-1m 3yo winner Provenance (108) out of Matron Stakes winner Echelon (120).

Mishriff at his destructive best at York
Mishriff at his destructive best at York

KALEIDO
20/4 b c Make Believe - Contradict (Raven’s Pass)
Owner: Prince A A Faisal Sales price: n/a

Full brother to Prix du Jockey Club/Juddmonte International Stakes winner Mishriff (129) and a half-brother to French 1m 3yo Listed winner Orbaan (111) and Group 3/Listed-placed 7f 2yo winner Momkin (113). Dam a 10f 3yo winner (89) who was the daughter of a 12f 3yo Group 3/Listed winner (109).

KATHLEEN’S GLORY (IRE)
21/1 b f Ten Sovereigns - Leaf (Montjeu)
Owner: Blackhurst Racing Sales price: 50,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock)

Half-sister to fairly useful 2023 7f-1m 3yo winner Optiva Star (82). Dam an Irish 9.5f 3yo winner (94) who was the daughter of a 1m 2yo winning (75p) half-sister to triple Geoffrey Freer Stakes winner/Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe runner-up Mubtaker (132).

KENNETH
2/3 b c Kingman - Gretchen (Galileo)
Owner: Normandie Stud Ltd Sales price: n/a

Half-brother to 2023 Queen’s Vase winner Gregory (115p) and 11f 3yo Listed winner Lionel (113). Dam a Park Hill Stakes winner (109p) who was a half-sister to Irish St Leger winner Duncan (121) and Doncaster Cup winner Samuel (119) out of a 1m 3yo Listed winner/1000 Guineas fourth (111).

KING OF NARNIA
5/4 b c Kingman - Sharp Susan (Touch Gold)
Owner: Cayton Park Stud Limited Sales price: n/a

Half-brother to South African four-time 9/10f Grade 1 winner Oh Susanna (103), Australian 6f Group 3 winner Signore Fox (114) and dual 1m winner Marksman Queen (92p). Dam a US 1m 1f 3yo Grade 2/3 winner (114) who was closely related to US 1m 1f Grade 1 winner Spring At Last (122).

KUREDU KING (IRE)
8/3 ch c Churchill - Orcia (Shamardal)
Owner: Blackhurst Racing Sales price: 300,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock)

Full brother to useful dual 7f winner Tuscan (96). Dam a Listed-placed 7-9f winner (103) who was a half-sister to 10f Group 3 winner Distant Memories (117) and Listed winners Mohedian Lady (12f; 107) and Mutatis Mutandis (10f; 110).

LEMURIAN
29/4 b c Dubawi - Montare (Montjeu)
Owner: George Strawbridge Sales price: n/a

Full brother to high-class multiple 10-12f winner (including at Group 1 level) Journey (124), May Hill Stakes winner/Fillies’ Mile runner-up Indigo Girl (111) and Park Hill Stakes winner Mimikyu (114). Dam a French 15.5f Group 1 winner (116).

MUDBIR
1/5 b c Kingman - Handassa (Dubawi)
Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: n/a

Three-parts brother to very smart 7f-1m winner (including twice at Group 1 level) Nazeef (122; by Invincible Spirit) and a half-brother to 2023 Prince of Wales’s Stakes/Juddmonte International winner Mostahdaf (129) and useful dual 1m winner Mostabshir (111). Dam an Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner (110).

Nazeef is well on top at Newmarket
Nazeef is well on top at Newmarket

NAGA (FR)
27/2 ch f Dubawi - Listen In (Sea The Stars)
Owner: George Strawbridge Sales price: n/a

Second foal of a French 12f Group 2 winner (113) who was a half-sister to Hong Kong Vase winner Dominant (123), 7f Group 2 winner Es Que Love (118) and 1m Listed winner Zhui Feng (114).

NAHRAAN
15/4 b c Make Believe - First Kingdom (Frankel)
Owner: Prince A A Faisal Sales price: n/a

First foal of a dual 1m 3yo winner (95) who was a half-sister to 2024 French 5.5f 3yo Group 3 winner Sajir (107; by Make Believe) out of a useful 6f 2yo winning (95) sister to 1m 3yo Listed winners Arctic Gyr (105) and Festivale (103).

ORAGEUX (FR)
14/3 b c Night of Thunder - Dubai Rose (Dubai Destination)
Owner: Wathnan Racing Sales price: €660,000 (Blandford Bloodstock)

Three-parts brother to dual 10f Group 3 winner Arabian Crown (113p) and German 7f 3yo Listed winner Everest Rose (102; both by Dubawi) and a half-brother to French dual 12f Group 2 winner The Juliet Rose (114). Dam a dual 12f 3yo Listed winner (102) who was a half-sister to Irish 10f 3yo Group 2 winner Hanami (108).

PALMARIAN
6/4 b c Kingman - Patroness (Dubawi)
Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a

Half-brother to UAE 1m 1f Group 1 winner Blair House (123), 10f 3yo Listed winner Key Victory (114) and once-raced 2024 1m 3yo winner First Conquest (94p). Dam a maiden sister to Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner Poet’s Voice (126).

PELEAN
15/3 ch f Pinatubo - Perfection (Dutch Art)
Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: n/a

Second foal of a dual 6f Listed winner (109) who was a half-sister to 7f Group 3/Listed winner Molatham (117) out of a 7f 2yo winning (87) half-sister to Group 3 winners Autocratic/Captain Cook (10f, twice; 114) and Evasive (7f 2yo; 116).

PORT OF LONDON (IRE)
20/5 b c Night of Thunder - Pomology (Arch)
Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a

Three-parts brother to 10f 2yo Group 3 winner Goldspur (107; by Dubawi). Dam a Lancashire Oaks winner (121) who was a half-sister to 6f 3yo Listed winner Tommy Taylor (108) and Grade 1-placed US 8.5-10f winner Sassy Little Lila (113).

QUEEN OF THIEVES
7/3 ch f Frankel - Rhadegunda (Pivotal)
Owner: A E Oppenheimer Sales price: n/a

Full sister to four-time 10-12f Group 1 winner Cracksman (136) and useful 8-10f winner Frantastic (97) and a half-brother to Solario Stakes winner Fantastic Moon (102). Dam a French 1m 1f 3yo Listed winner (103).

QUESTOR
8/3 ch c Night of Thunder - Featuring (Dansili)
Owner: George Strawbridge Sales price: n/a

First foal of a French dual 1m 1f winner (88) who was a full sister to French 3yo Group 1 winners We Are (10f; 117) and With You (1m; 119) and a half-sister to Prix du Cadran winner Call The Wind (122) and French Listed winners Dream Clover (7f/1m; 106), In Crowd (1m; 113) and Incahoots (1m; 104).

SACRED FIRE
7/4 b c Cracksman - Hurricane Harriet (Bertolini)
Owner: TBC Sales price: 70,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock)

Half-brother to 1m Group 2 winner Move Swiftly (118) and useful 8-10f winner Habit Rouge (100). Dam a triple 6f 3yo winner (81) who was a half-sister to 10f Listed winner Katy Nowaitee (110).

SAFE AND SOUND
19/4 b f Golden Horn - Crimson Ribbon (Lemon Drop Kid)
Owner: A E Oppenheimer Sales price: n/a

Half-sister to 2023 Ascot Gold Cup winner Courage Mon Ami (124), 12f Listed winners Crimson Rosette (107) and Lions Pride (121) and Listed-placed 8-10f 3yo winner Purple Ribbon (111). Dam a 12f 3yo winner (92) who was a full sister to dual 12f Group 2 winner Bronze Cannon (123) and a half-sister to King Edward VII Stakes winner Across The Stars (113).

SAND GAZELLE
8/3 ch f Frankel - Desirous (Kingman)
Owner: The Thoroughbred Racing Corporation Ltd Sales price: 425,000gns (The Thoroughbred Racing Corporation Limited)

Second foal of a 7f-1m winner who was a half-sister to 1m 2yo winner/Irish Oaks runner-up Bluestocking (115), useful 7-8.5f 2yo winner Pomelo (101) and 2023 7f 2yo winner Qirat (91p) out of Matron Stakes winner Emulous (123).

SANDIRELLA
28/1 b f Too Darn Hot - Zotilla (Zamindar)
Owner: Imad Al Sagar Sales price: n/a

Half-sister to Poule d’Essai des Pouliches winner Mangoustine (111). Dam a once-raced maiden (78) half-sister to Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf/Poule d’Essai des Pouliches winner Flotilla (119) and French 15f Listed winner Big Five (114p).

SAY AGAIN (IRE)
1/5 b f No Nay Never - Sliabh Luachra (High Chaparral)
Owner: George Strawbridge Sales price: 240,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock)

Half-sister to Listed-placed 7f 2yo winner Siamsa (93) and useful 7-10f winner Strait of Hormuz (102). Dam a thrice-raced maiden (57) half-sister to July Stakes/Richmond Stakes winner Mehmas (115).

SO DAR LICIOUS
10/3 b f Frankel - So Mi Dar (Dubawi)
Owner: Lord Lloyd Webber Sales price: n/a

Full sister to 2024 8.5f 3yo winner Kalidasa (93p). Dam a smart 8-10.5f winner (including at Group 3/Listed level; 120) who was a full sister to very smart multiple 7f-1m winner (including the Dewhurst Stakes and Sussex Stakes) Too Darn Hot (127) and 10.5f Group 2 winner/St Leger runner-up Lah Ti Dar (121) out of triple 10/12f Group 1 winner Dar Re Mi (124).

SOLARIUM
2/4 ch f Earthlight - Sultry (Pivotal)
Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: n/a

Half-sister to Chesham Stakes winner/Futurity Trophy third Holloway Boy (108). Dam an unraced three-parts sister to Listed-placed 5f 2yo winner Secret Venture (91) out of a useful 7f-1m 3yo winning (97) close relation to 6/7f Group 2 winner Byron (117).

STAR JOURNEY
21/2 b f Sea The Stars - Journey (Dubawi)
Owner: George Strawbridge Sales price: n/a

Half-sister to UK/French 8-10f winner Inner Space (89). Dam a smart multiple 10-12f winner (including at Group 1 level; 124) who was a full sister to May Hill Stakes winner/Fillies’ Mile runner-up Indigo Girl (111) and Park Hill Stakes winner Mimikyu (114).

Star Catcher winning the Irish Oaks
Star Catcher winning the Irish Oaks

STAR OF LIGHT
9/2 b f Frankel - Star Catcher (Sea The Stars)
Owner: A E Oppenheimer Sales price: n/a

First foal of a triple 12f 3yo Group 1 winner (including the Irish Oaks; 119) who was a half-sister to Canadian International winner Cannock Chase (125) and 10f 3yo Group 2/3 winner Pisco Sour (115).

SUBSIDENCE (FR)
16/2 b c Frankel - Via Pisa (Pivotal)
Owner: Wathnan Racing Sales price: €950,000 (Blandford Bloodstock)

Full brother to useful French 7-9.5f winner Green Fly (95). Dam a Group 1-placed French dual 1m 3yo winner (including at Listed level; 112) who was a half-sister to Hong Kong Mile winner Admire Mars (125) and Group 2/3-placed French 8-9f winner (including at Listed level) Via Firenze (112).

SWISS LIGHTNING
1/5 ch f Night of Thunder - Swiss Diva (Pivotal)
Owner: Lordship Stud Sales price: n/a

Half-sister to French 5f 2yo Listed winner Poetry (100). Dam a French 5/6f Group 3 winner (119) who was a half-sister to 5f Group 3 winner Swiss Spirit (117), triple 6f Listed winner Swiss Dream (110) and useful dual 5f winner/Coventry Stakes runner-up Swiss Franc (106).

TRACY LORD
8/2 b f Cracksman - Surprise Moment (Authorized)
Owner: Tactful Finance, S Roden & Partner Sales price: 50,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock)

Half-sister to Qatari 14f Listed winner In The Night (106) and useful French 10f 2yo winner Guet Apens (99). Dam a useful 10-12f 3yo winner (103) who was a half-sister to Ribblesdale Stakes winner Flying Cloud (115), 11f 3yo Listed winner Captain Webb (103) and Group 3/Listed-placed 1m 2yo winner Candice (101).

TYCOON
10/4 b c Kingman - Bufera (King’s Best)
Owner: B E Nielsen Sales price: 500,000gns (Vendor)

Half-brother to four winners including French 1m 3yo Listed winner Chartreuse (109) and Listed-placed 10f 3yo winner Gloria Mundi (99). Dam a Listed-placed French 1m 3yo winner (100) who was a half-sister to the dams of Group/Grade 1 winners Ectot (8/12f; 123), Most Improved (1m 3yo; 119) and Meditate (1m 2yo; 114).

UNIVERSITY
30/1 br f Kameko - Con Te Partiro (Scat Daddy)
Owner: Qatar Racing Limited Sales price: n/a

First foal of an Australian 7.5f/1m Group 1 winner (115) who was a half-sister to Grade 2/3-placed US 7-8.5f winner (including at stakes level) Donworth (116) out of a Grade 1-placed US 6-6.5f winner (110).

VALEDICTORY
29/3 b c Cracksman - Valiant Girl (Lemon Drop Kid)
Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 140,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock)

Half-brother to four winners including 2023 7f-1m 3yo winner Dolce Courage (92p). Dam a US 1m 1f Grade 3 winner (106) who was a full sister to dual 12f Group 2 winner Bronze Cannon (123) and a half-sister to King Edward VII Stakes winner Across The Stars (113).

VEGA’S CHARM
21/2 ch c Lope de Vega - Dame Malliot (Champs Elysees)
Owner: A E Oppenheimer Sales price: n/a

First foal of a Group 1-placed 9.5-12f winner (including twice at Group 2 level; 118) who was a half-sister to very useful 7-10f winner Banksea (110) and very useful 7f 2yo winner Sonny Liston (116).

WARRANT HOLDER (IRE)
9/4 b c Frankel - Diploma (Dubawi)
Owner: HM The King & HM The Queen Sales price: n/a

Full brother to 2024 12f 3yo winner High Order (91p) and a half-brother to Listed-placed dual 10f 3yo winner Portfolio (103) and useful 8-10f winner Educator (99). Dam a 10.5f 3yo Listed winner (116) who was a half-sister to useful 7-9f winner Elector (102) out of an 8/10f Listed winner (102p).

WICKED (FR)
14/2 b c Kingman - Cabaret (Galileo)
Owner: Wathnan Racing Sales price: 600,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock)

Full brother to once-raced 2023 1m 2yo winner Lautrec (81p), a three-parts brother to Futurity Trophy/2000 Guineas winner Magna Grecia (124; by Invincible Spirit) and a half-brother to five-time 7-10.5f Group 1 winner St Mark’s Basilica (132). Dam an Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner (105) who was a half-sister to Hong Kong 7f Group 2 winner Ho Choi (113) and Solario Stakes winner Drumfire (115).

WRITTEN FOR YOU (IRE)
11/5 b c Lope de Vega - Fallen For You (Dansili)
Owner: Normandie Stud Ltd Sales price: n/a

Half-brother to triple 7f Group 2 winner Glorious Journey (119), 7f 2yo Listed winner Love Is You (106) and Group 3/Listed-placed 2023 1m 3yo winner Queen For You (107). Dam a Coronation Stakes winner (121) who was a half-sister to 1m 3yo Listed winner Fallen Idol (114) and Group 2/Listed-placed 1m 2yo winner Fallen In Love (104).

ZANZOUN
18/2 b f Dubawi - Franconia (Frankel)
Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a

First foal of a 10.5f 3yo Listed winner (109) who was a half-sister to Nassau Stakes winner Winsili (117), Norwegian 6f Listed winner Backcountry (101) and useful 8-10f winner Melting Dew (106).

ZIVAH (IRE)
22/2 b f Lope de Vega - Zahratty (Muhaarar)
Owner: George Strawbridge Sales price: 300,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock)

First foal of a 10f 3yo winner (87p) who was a three-parts sister to dual 6f Listed winner Naadirr (116) and a half-sister to French 10f 2yo Group 1 winner Dubai Mile (112) and Irish 6f 2yo Listed winner Beach Belle (98).

Anapurna wins the Oaks under Frankie Dettori
Anapurna wins the Oaks under Frankie Dettori

UNNAMED
14/2 ch f Dubawi - Anapurna (Frankel)
Owner: Helena Springfield Ltd Sales price: n/a

Half-sister to 2024 11f 3yo winner Monterosa (84). Dam an Oaks winner (118) who was a half-sister to Group 3-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner Dynasty (110), useful 10f 3yo winner Very Dashing (105) and 2yo winners Deep South (7f; 93) and Seagull Star (1m; 101) out of a 10f 3yo Listed winner/Yorkshire Oaks runner-up (116).

UNNAMED
15/3 b c Too Darn Hot - Astronomy’s Choice (Redoute’s Choice)
Owner: R J H Geffen Sales price: n/a

Half-brother to 1m 3yo winner A E Housman (86) and US 8.5-9f winner Activist Investing (97). Dam a 7f 2yo winner (99) who was the daughter of a maiden (61p) close relation to French 15f 3yo Group 3 winner Pacifique (114) and half-sister to Lingfield Derby Trial winner English King (116) and the dam of Australian 10f Group 1 winner Magic Wand (119) and Irish Oaks winner Chicquita (117).

UNNAMED
13/3 b c Kingman - Bound (Galileo)
Owner: Lordship Stud Sales price: n/a

Half-brother to 1m 2yo winner Bouquet (92) and 10f 3yo winners Fighter Command (84) and Hidden Story (96). Dam an Irish 10f 3yo Listed winner (104) who was a full sister to Derby winner Serpentine (122), Irish 1m 1f 3yo Group 2 winner Wedding Vow (113) and Irish 10f 3yo Group 3 winner/Oaks third Bye Bye Baby (107).

UNNAMED
26/4 ch c Lope de Vega - Dar Re Mi (Singspiel)
Owner: Lord Lloyd Webber Sales price: 425,000gns (Vendor)

Half-brother to very smart multiple 7f-1m winner (including the Dewhurst Stakes and Sussex Stakes)/Irish 2000 Guineas runner-up Too Darn Hot (127), 10.5f Group 2 winner/St Leger runner-up Lah Ti Dar (121) and Musidora Stakes winner So Mi Dar (120). Dam a triple 10/12f Group 1 winner (124) who was a half-sister to Prince of Wales’s Stakes winner/Derby third Rewilding (132).

UNNAMED
3/4 b f Too Darn Hot - Earring (Dansili)
Owner: Lord Lloyd Webber Sales price: n/a

Half-sister to French 1m 3yo winner Peace Offering (74). Dam a Group 2/Grade 3-placed Irish/US 8.5-9.5f winner (108) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed Irish 5-6f winner Battle of Jericho (107) out of US 1m 1f 3yo Grade 1 winner Together (118).

UNNAMED (CAN)
9/4 b/br c Kitten’s Joy - Hopping Not Hoping (Silent Name)
Owner: Qatar BS, China Horse Club & D Howden Sales price: $585,000 (CHC/Qatar Racing)

Half-brother to Grade 1-placed 2023 Canadian 5-8.5f 2yo winner (including twice at stakes level) My Boy Prince (110). Dam a Canadian 6.5f 2yo stakes winner.

UNNAMED (IRE)
3/3 ch c Churchill - Jazz Cat (Tamayuz)
Owner: Eric Chen Sales price: 95,000gns (Not Sold)

Half-brother to Irish 1m 2yo winner Alexandroupolis (101). Dam a maiden (61) half-sister to St Leger winner Kew Gardens (127), French 6f Group 3 winner Thawaany (117), Irish 12f 3yo Group 3 winner Snow (105) and Irish 10-13.5f winner/Irish Derby third Wordsworth (115).

UNNAMED
9/4 ch f Night of Thunder - Lady Rasha (Dansili)
Owner: Imad Al Sagar Sales price: n/a

Third foal of an unraced half-sister to Gimcrack Stakes winner Ajaya (116) and dual 10f Group 3 winner Extra Elusive (119) out of an unraced half-sister to dual 7f 3yo Listed winner Tantina (115; later dam of UAE 1m 1f Group 1 winner Cityscape (127) and very smart sprinter Bated Breath (125)).

UNNAMED
9/3 b c Cracksman - Lyrique (Iffraaj)
Owner: Ms Rachel D S Hood Sales price: n/a

Half-brother to four winners including Listed-placed Japanese 6-7f 2yo winner Orthographe and 1m 2yo winner Poetique (85P). Dam a French 1m 3yo winner (98) who was a half-sister to Arlington Million winner Debussy (123) and 8.5f Group 3 winner Laugh Aloud (115).

UNNAMED
11/2 b f Golden Horn - Mary Anne Evans (Oasis Dream)
Owner: Ms Rachel D S Hood Sales price: n/a

Half-sister to 2024 12f 3yo winner Pappano (86p). Dam a 1m 2yo winner (76) who was the daughter of smart 10-12f winner (including at Group 2/Listed level)/Oaks fourth Gertrude Bell (112), herself a half-sister to 10f Listed winner Dick Doughtywylie (112).

UNNAMED (IRE)
18/2 b f Sottsass - Mooney Ridge (Indian Ridge)
Owner: Mrs Tabor, Mrs MV Magnier, Mrs Shanahan Sales price: 200,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock)

Half-sister to German 10.5f Listed winner Mooney Love (109) and Listed-placed 2023 French 10f 3yo winner Shmi (94). Dam an Italian 6-7.5f winner who was a half-sister to several smart winners, most notably Irish Oaks winner/Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe runner-up Sea of Class (126).

UNNAMED
5/3 ch c Dubawi - Princess Loulou (Pivotal)
Owner: Imad Alsagar Sales price: 725,000gns (Oliver St Lawrence)

Half-brother to triple 8-10.5f Group 1 winner (including the Prix de Diane)/Oaks third Nashwa (123) and useful 7-12f winner Louganini (108). Dam a Group 1-placed 8-10f winner (including at Listed level; 115).

UNNAMED
20/3 b f Galiway - Queenhope (Kendargent)
Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: 200,000gns (Shadwell Estate Company)

First foal of a French dual 10f 3yo winner (78) who was a full sister to 1m Group 3/Listed winner Kenhope (112) out of a maiden (74) half-sister to 10.5/12f Listed winner Bedford Forrest (108).

UNNAMED
25/4 b f Frankel - Roodle (Xaar)
Owner: Mrs Tabor, Mrs MV Magnier, Mrs Shanahan Sales price: 500,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock)

Half-sister to Queen Anne Stakes winner Accidental Agent (122) and 1m Listed winner Madame Tantzy (100). Dam a 5-7f winner (90) who was closely related to the dam of May Hill Stakes winner Polly Pott (98) and a half-sister to Sussex Stakes winner Mohaather (129) and US 6.5f/1m Grade 2 winner Prize Exhibit (112).

UNNAMED
7/3 b f Siyouni - Scentasia (Cape Cross)
Owner: Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a

First foal of an 8/10f 3yo Listed winner (111) who was the daughter of an unraced close relation to German 10f Listed winner Promesse de L’Aube (102) and half-sister to Listed winners Elite Army (12f; 113) and Pure Diamond (7f 3yo; 106).

UNNAMED (IRE)
23/2 b c Kingman - Secret Walk (Dansili)
Owner: Mrs John Magnier/Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Westerberg Sales price: n/a

First foal of a once-raced French 10f 3yo winner (86) who was a half-sister to German 1m 3yo Listed winner Pabouche (100) out of 12f 3yo Group 3 winner/Oaks third High Heeled (122).

Ylang Ylang wins at Leopardstown
Ylang Ylang wins at Leopardstown

UNNAMED
9/3 b c Kingman - Shambolic (Shamardal)
Owner: Qatar BS, China Horse Club & D Howden Sales price: 425,000gns (Qatar Racing/China Horse Club)

Half-brother to 2023 Fillies’ Mile winner Ylang Ylang (108). Dam a Listed-placed 7f-1m 2yo winner (99) who was a half-sister to eight-time Hong Kong 10/12f Group 1 winner Viva Pataca (125) and US 9/10f Grade 1 winner Laughing (117).

UNNAMED (IRE)
4/5 b c No Nay Never - Sutton Veny (Acclamation)
Owner: Al Shaqab Racing Sales price: €470,000 (Al Shaqab Racing)

Full brother to US 5f 2yo winner No Kay Never (94) and a half-brother to US 1m Grade 2 winner True Valour (115). Dam a useful multiple 6f winner (98) who was the daughter of a maiden half-sister to 2000 Guineas winner Mystiko (124).

UNNAMED
27/2 b c Too Darn Hot - The Black Princess (Iffraaj)
Owner: R J H Geffen Sales price: n/a

Third foal of a smart 8-12f winner (including at Group 2/3 level; 112) who was the daughter of a once-raced maiden (70) close relation to Prix du Jockey Club winner Lawman (120) and half-sister to Prix de Diane winner Latice (121).

UNNAMED (USA)
31/3 ch f Justify - Visage (Galileo)
Owner: Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum Sales price: $260,000 (Avenue Bloodstock)

Second foal of a useful French 11.5-12f 3yo winner (97) who was the daughter of Irish 1m 3yo Group 3 winner/Irish 1000 Guineas and Irish Oaks third Just Pretending (114).

The two-year-olds owned by Lady Bamford are yet to be allocated

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

