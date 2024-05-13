Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Jack Jones

Rising star Jack Jones guides Dan Briden through his two-year-old team for this season.

Dan offers pedigree guides to the strings of all the leading trainers and gets insight from many of them on the horses and their prospects for the year ahead. He also speaks to leading owners, racing managers and bloodstock agents to leave you as well prepared as you can be for the newcomers to the Flat racing scene. Previously published as a book, it's digital content this year and links to the previous instalments are below too.

Jack Jones: Two-Year-Old Guide CABURN (IRE)

3/2 gr c Twilight Son - Tigrilla (Clodovil)

Owner: Antram, Pemberton, Lancaster & Harrod Sales price: 24,000gns (Jack Jones) Half-brother to 2023 Irish 1m 3yo winner Pivotal Revive (93). Dam a French 7f 2yo Listed winner (101). “A good-bodied son of Twilight Son, who is a sire I like - his progeny are hard-knocking and you tend to get a bit of value with them. He has been doing everything right and should be ready to go around June time. He will begin over 5f and is hopefully a nice colt in the making."

Caburn - nice colt in the making

CELESTIAS COMET (IRE)

14/3 ch f Saxon Warrior - Tobairin (Teofilo)

Owner: Mr & Mrs Dowling and Mr & Mrs Marney Sales price: 70,000gns (Vendor) Fourth foal of an unraced sister to 7f Group 3 winner Tobann (111) and Listed-placed 8.5-10f 3yo winner Team Decision (102) and half-sister to 5f 2yo Listed winner Vertiginous (102). “A lovely, big-framed filly who has a lovely way of going but will take plenty of time given her physique. She will be a nice filly one day, but I am in no rush with her and you won’t be seeing her until the backend.” HOT BREATH

18/2 ch f Bated Breath - Sweet Nicole (Okawango)

Owner: Peter Gleeson Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 6f Group 2/Listed winner Mobsta (111) and fairly useful 6-7f winner Cincuenta Pasos (94). Dam a once-raced maiden (54p) half-sister to 7f 3yo Group 2/3 winner Tariq (122) and the dam of 6f Group 3/Listed winner Snazzy Jazzy (116) and French 5.5f 3yo Group 3 winner Ross Castle (107). “A homebred filly who was sent to us quite late. She has really blossomed throughout the spring having been quite babyish given she never went through a sales ring. A straightforward, good-bodied individual, she shouldn’t take too long to get going. Although these things can change, I see her debuting around late June or July.”

Manton Road - son of Mohaather

MANTON ROAD

20/2 b c Mohaather - Robbie Roo Roo (Kheleyf)

Owner: Antram, Pemberton, Lancaster & Harrod Sales price: 35,000gns (Jack Jones Racing) Third foal of a 6-7f winner (68) who was the daughter of a 7f 2yo winning (64) half-sister to Listed-placed Irish 8-10f 3yo winner Park Charger (105; later dam of Irish 7f 3yo Group 3/Listed winner Rum Charger (106) and Irish 6f 2yo winner/Coventry Stakes runner-up Pakhoes (108)). “This would be the best-looking two-year-old here. Although we haven’t really tapped into his ability just yet, I think he could be a really nice horse. He is one we’re not in a mad rush with and he is just going along nicely at present. I hope to have him out towards the backend of the summer. If his ability matches his looks, we’ll be in business." MIGHTY REAL

26/2 b c Oasis Dream - Poet’s Princess (Poet’s Voice)

Owner: Paul & Catriona Brocklehurst Bloodstock Sales price: 25,000gns (Vendor) Half-brother to 2023 6f 2yo winner Fletchers Dream (79). Dam a 6f 2yo winner (98) who was a full sister to useful 7-10f winner Poet’s Prince (98) and a half-sister to 6f 2yo Listed winner Queen’s Grace (107) out of a five-time 5-7f Listed winner (113). “He was the first two-year-old into the yard and was our first two-year-old runner at Goodwood last week. Although finishing sixth of seven, I felt he ran better than the bare facts suggest - he didn’t enjoy the heavy ground and rather ran his race the wrong way around. He showed good early speed and got tired rather than getting cover early and finishing his race off. I’d half draw a line through that as Oasis Dream’s progeny also have a poor record on heavy ground, but I had earmarked that race a long way out and at least we learned something regarding suitable conditions. He will probably go to Doncaster next Saturday (May 18) for a race we won last year with Up The Manor, and I expect him to take a big step forward from Goodwood.” ROGUE BULLET (IRE)

25/1 b g Mehmas - Hope And Faith (Zebedee)

Owner: The Rogues Gallery Sales price: 40,000gns (J S Bloodstock/Rogues Gallery Racing) Half-brother to 2023 French 8-12f winner Bolt of Thunder (78). Dam a 6f 3yo winner (79) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 6-7f winner The Gold Cheongsam (107) and the dam of Prix de l’Abbaye winner The Platinum Queen (111). “He came to us already-gelded but has settled into our system well. A nice horse who will be one to start out with around June time as he’s a proper two-year-old type.” ROGUE JUSTICE

2/2 b g Calyx - Bearberry (Kodiac)

Owner: The Rogues Gallery Sales price: £25,000 (JS Bloodstock/T Clover) First foal of an Irish 1m 3yo winner (88) who was the daughter of a fairly useful 14-15f 3yo winning (90) half-sister to 12f Group 3 winner Hawaafez (115; dam of 2023 1m Group 2 winner Rogue Millennium (115)). “Another Rogues Gallery horse who came us already-gelded but is the complete opposite to Rogue Bullet. This guy is absolutely massive - easily the biggest two-year-old in the yard. He goes well but we’ll just take things a little bit easy with him for the time being given his sizeable frame.”

Rogue Justice

ROSELILY (IRE)

30/4 b f Ribchester - Chelsea Corsage (Teofilo)

Owner: K Snell & Partners Sales price: €5,500 (Vendor) Third foal of a maiden (66) sister to Irish 10f Listed winner Portage (118) and half-sister to 12f 3yo winner/Derby and St Leger runner-up Mojo Star (122) and Italian 10f 3yo Listed winner Cape Magic (99). “A very straightforward filly from a good family and she pleased us on debut at Leicester yesterday evening (May 11). She was in the stalls for a good while and showed greenness throughout the first couple of furlongs before really getting the hang of things and keeping on well for fourth. Arguably she was the one to take from the race and you’d like to think she’ll be winning soon.” SCENARIO

13/2 b f Territories - Rahaaba (Dubawi)

Owner: S Goodwin Sales price: 5,000gns (Jack Jones Racing) Half-sister to 6f 2yo winner Boy Browning (79). Dam a twice-raced maiden (52p) sister to useful UK/Australian 6-7f winner Samoot (97) out of a 7f Group 3/Listed winner (111). “Stuart Goodwin bought a Territories filly for 5k called Fengari and she made a winning debut in a GBB/Band D race last season, which was always the plan as Stuart likes to target those contests. It will be much the same story this season with Scenario, who has a bit more size and scope about her than Fengari did. She has a nice way of going but is just ticking over for now as she’s not one to be pushing too hard given her frame. I see her running towards the middle/end of the summer.” TIEMPO ALEGRE (FR)

15/4 b f Zelzal - Allegra Italica (Dylan Thomas)

Owner: Nick Bradley Racing Sales price: €23,000 (Nick Bradley) Half-sister to French 9.5-11f 3yo winner Donzelly (79) and French/Spanish 9-11f winner Severus (78). Dam an unraced daughter of an Italian 7.5f 2yo Listed winner (96). “From being a rather plain, woolly thing early doors she has blossomed into a good-looking individual. She has a really good way of going and is doing plenty of work so should be ready to hit the track in the middle of the summer. On pedigree she will be a 7f/1m type and her physique matches up with that. Potentially a very nice filly.” UP THE ANTI (IRE)

26/3 b f Holy Roman Emperor - Katiywa (Iffraaj)

Owner: Up the Racing Team 2 Sales price: £28,000 (Carrington Bloodstock) Second foal of an unraced half-sister to 12.5f 3yo Listed winner Invite (105) out of an Irish 10f 3yo Group 2 winner/Oaks third (118). “This filly was rocking and rolling early but just went through a weak phase so we dropped her work back but she’s now in full swing again. She is a nice model and by a stallion who is proven. I hope to have her running by July time.” UP THE BUDGET (IRE)

19/3 gr f Dandy Man - Delicious (Olympic Glory)

Owner: Up the Racing Team 3 Sales price: €16,000 (Carrington Bloodstock) Second foal of a 7f 2yo winner (67) who was a half-sister to 2023 French 12.5f Group 2 winner Melo Melo (117) and Irish 5f 2yo Group 3/US 1m 3yo Grade 3 winner Treasuring (105) out of a 7f 3yo winning (68) half-sister to German 6f Group 2 winner Electric Beat (113) and Group 2-placed 6f 2yo winner Gray Pearl (105). “This is a neat filly who does everything in a nice manner. She should be ready to get going during the middle of the summer and will be a fun sprinting filly for the owners.”