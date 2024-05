Check out the latest instalment of Dan Briden's Two-Year-Old Guide which will be appearing on Sporting Life in the coming weeks and months.

Dan offers pedigree guides to the strings of all the leading trainers and gets insight from many of them on the horses and their prospects for the year ahead. He also speaks to leading owners, racing managers and bloodstock agents to leave you as well prepared as you can be for the newcomers to the Flat racing scene. Previously published as a book, it will be digital content this year and George Boughey and Charlie Fellowes will be the first two handlers to talk through their string this week. But before then, below are details of the Sir Michael Stoute two-year-old team. The pedigree guide also includes the peak master Timeform ratings of their siblings in brackets. More in the series Sir Michael Stoute

Charlie Appleby ALFRED TENNYSON (IRE)

27/4 b c Starspangledbanner - Call Me Katie (Kodiac)

Owner: D Smith, Mrs J Magnier, M Tabor Sales price: 220,000gns (A Skiffington For MV Magnier) Second foal of a maiden (73) close relation to Group 3/Listed-placed dual 5f 2yo winner Vocational (105) out of Cheveley Park Stakes winner Carry On Katie (109p). BARKLEY HENDRICKS (IRE)

11/5 b c Frankel - Quidura (Dubawi)

Owner: P M Brant & Mrs J Magnier & M Tabor & D Smith Sales price: n/a Third foal of a Grade 1-placed US 8-9f winner (including at Grade 2/3 level; 118) who was a half-sister to Italian 10f Group 1 winner Querari (121), German 10f 3yo Group 3 winner Quasillo (115) and Group 2-placed 8-8.5f winner (including at Listed level) Sharja Bridge (117). BEDTIME STORY (IRE)

5/5 b/gr f Frankel - Mecca’s Angel (Dark Angel)

Owner: Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/Westerberg Sales price: n/a Three-parts sister to 2023 Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Content (106) and Irish 7f 2yo winner Hudson River (88; both by Galileo). Dam a dual Nunthorpe Stakes winner (129) who was a full sister to 6/7f Group 3 winner Markaz (121) out of a Listed-placed multiple 5-6f winner (104).

BERNARD SHAW (USA)

27/3 b/br c Into Mischief - Princess Haya (Street Cry)

Owner: D Smith/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/Westerberg/Brandt Sales price: $1,800,000 (M V Magnier) Half-brother to US 1m Listed winner Lady Kate (114), Grade 3-placed US 8-8.5f winner (including at stakes level) Princess Theorem (105) and Grade 2-placed US 8-12f winner Prince of Arabia (106). Dam a Canadian 1m 1f Grade 2 winner (112). BOUNTY (IRE)

30/1 b c No Nay Never - Rosdhu Queen (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith & Mrs John Magnier Sales price: n/a Half-brother to useful Irish 8-9.5f winner Turnberry Isle (106). Dam a Cheveley Park Stakes winner (107) who was the daughter of a French 1m 2yo Group 3 winner (106). CAMILLE PISSARRO (IRE)

5/2 br c Wootton Bassett - Entreat (Pivotal)

Owner: Mrs J Magnier, M Tabor, D Smith, P M Brant Sales price: 1,250,000gns (M V Magnier & White Birch Farm) Half-brother to Commonwealth Cup winner Golden Horde (121), 6f 3yo Listed winner Line of Departure (111) and 1m Listed winner Exhort (104). Dam a 9.5f 3yo winner (87) who was a half-sister to smart multiple 7f-1m winner (including at Group 2/3 level) Producer (117). CAPE PRIMROSE (USA)

11/4 b f Justify - Butterflies (Galileo)

Owner: M Tabor/Mrs J Magnier/D Smith/Westerberg Sales price: n/a Half-sister to useful Irish 2yo winners Carracci (7f; 105) and Yet (5f; 92). Dam a Group 3-placed Irish 1m 2yo winner (100) who was a half-sister to several winners, most notably six-time 7-10.5f Group 1 winner Giant’s Causeway (132) and 6f 2yo Group 2/3 winner and excellent broodmare You’resothrilling (117). CELTIC CHIEFTAIN (IRE)

17/1 b c No Nay Never - Southern Belle (Aqlaam)

Owner: D Smith/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/P Brant Sales price: 450,000gns (M V Magnier & White Birch Farm) Half-brother to useful Irish 7f-1m winner Janoobi (107). Dam a useful 5-6f winner (103) who was a half-sister to 1m 2yo Listed winner Go Angellica (98) and the dam of 5/6f Group 3 winner Twilight Jet (112). DELACROIX (IRE)

2/4 b c Dubawi - Tepin (Bernstein)

Owner: Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith & Mrs John Magnier Sales price: n/a Fourth foal of a six-time 8/8.5f Grade/Group 1 winner (including the Breeders’ Cup Mile and Queen Anne Stakes; 125) who was a full sister to Grade 2/3-placed US 6-8.5f winner Prime Cut (106) and a half-sister to US triple 8/8.5f Grade 2 winner Vyjack (119).

Tepin at Royal Ascot

DROP DEAD GORGEOUS (IRE)

12/5 b f No Nay Never - Lumiere Noire (Dashing Blade)

Owner: M Tabor/D Smith/Mrs J Magnier/Westerberg Sales price: 320,000gns (A C Elliott, Agent for M V Magnier) Full sister to 7f Group 2/3 winner/2000 Guineas runner-up Wichita (124). Dam a German 6.5f Listed winner (102) who was a half-sister to US 10f Grade 1 winner Desert Blanc (116). EASY MOVER (IRE)

15/4 b f Wootton Bassett - Rain Goddess (Galileo)

Owner: Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/Westerberg Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2023 Dee Stakes winner San Antonio (108p) and 2023 Irish 6f 2yo winner The Liffey (95p). Dam an Irish 1m 1f 3yo Group 3 winner/Irish Oaks runner-up (112) who was the granddaughter of 1000 Guineas winner Virginia Waters (116). ETERNAL SPIRIT (IRE)

20/3 b f Galileo - Anna Karenina (Green Desert)

Owner: M Tabor/D Smith/Mrs J Magnier/Westerberg Sales price: n/a Full sister to Irish 8/10f Group 2 winner Battle of Marengo (117), Group 2/3-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner Perhaps (104) and Listed-placed Irish triple 1m winner Precious Stone (98). Dam an Irish 9.5f Listed winner (109). EXAMPLE (USA)

7/2 b c Uncle Mo - Forever For Now (War Front)

Owner: M Tabor/D Smith/Mrs J Magnier/Westerberg/Brandt Sales price: $1,350,000 (M V Magnier) Second foal of an unraced half-sister to Group 3-placed Irish 1m 1f 2yo winner Carlisle Bay (99) out of a Group 2-placed Irish 6f 2yo winning (103) half-sister to Irish 9.5f 3yo Listed winner Alluringly (107; later dam of Irish 1m 1f 3yo Group 2 winner Lily Pond (107)). EXPANDED (IRE)

8/3 b c Wootton Bassett - Jigsaw (Galileo)

Owner: Westerberg/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 2023 Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Henry Adams (105). Dam a maiden (71) sister to Royal Lodge Stakes winner Mohawk (116) out of an Irish 7f 3yo Group 3 winner (109). EVOLUTION (IRE)

13/2 b c Dubawi - Fifty Five (Get Stormy)

Owner: P M Brant & Mrs J Magnier & M Tabor & D Smith Sales price: n/a First foal of a US 8.5f 3yo Grade 3 winner (110) who was the daughter of a US triple 1m winning half-sister to US 8.5f 3yo stakes winner Love Co. FAIRY GODMOTHER (IRE)

5/3 ch f Night of Thunder - Scintilating (Siyouni)

Owner: Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith & Mrs John Magnier Sales price: 425,000gns (M V Magnier) Half-sister to Listed-placed 2023 6f 2yo winner Sketch (94). Dam a 6f 2yo winner (90) who was a half-sister to Richmond Stakes winner Prolific (108) and US 1m stakes winner Deal Breaker (105) out of a 1m 3yo winning (76) half-sister to Royal Lodge Stakes winner Atlantis Prince (114). GISELLE (IRE)

4/4 b f Frankel - Newspaperofrecord (Lope de Vega)

Owner: P M Brant & Mrs J Magnier & M Tabor & D Smith Sales price: n/a First foal of a Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf winner (122) who was a half-sister to 6f Listed winner Classical Times (109) out of a 7f 3yo Group 3 winner/Cheveley Park Stakes runner-up (109). GRAFTON STREET (IRE)

5/2 b c Wootton Bassett - Ennistymon (Galileo)

Owner: M Tabor/Mrs J Magnier/D Smith/Westerberg Sales price: n/a First foal of an Irish 10f 3yo winner/Oaks runner-up (108) who was a full sister to Group 2/Listed-placed Irish 10.5f 3yo winner Lahinch Classics (110) and a three-parts sister to Irish 6f 3yo Group 3 winner Liscanna (105; later dam of Cheveley Park Stakes winner Brave Anna (112), Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf winner Hit It A Bomb (114) and 2023 Prix Marcel Boussac winner Opera Singer (114p)). GUN CARRIAGE (USA)

20/2 ch c Gun Runner - Special Event (Arch)

Owner: Westerberg/Magnier/Tabor/Smith/Brant Sales price: $1,250,000 (M V Magnier) Second foal of a Grade 3-placed US 6.5-8.5f winner (109) who was a half-sister to US 1m 1f 3yo Grade 2 winner Chief Havoc (113) and Grade 2-placed US 8-8.5f winner Aurelius Maximus (114). HAPPIEST (IRE)

9/5 b f Camelot - Missvinski (Stravinsky)

Owner: D Smith/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/Westerberg Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Irish 1000 Guineas winner/Prix de Diane third Peaceful (115) and Irish 9.5f 3yo Listed winner Easter (107). Dam a French 6/6.5f Listed winner (116).

Tenebrism swoops to win the Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes

HENRI MATISSE (IRE)

21/3 b c Wootton Bassett - Immortal Verse (Pivotal)

Owner: Coolmore, Westerberg, Merriebelle Stables Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Cheveley Park Stakes/Prix Jean Prat winner Tenebrism (116) and Irish 6f 2yo Group 2 winner Statuette (105p). Dam a Coronation Stakes and Prix Jacques le Marois winner (126) who was the daughter of a French 1m 3yo Listed winner (103). JANUARY (IRE)

10/4 b f Kingman - I Can Fly (Fastnet Rock)

Owner: Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith & Mrs John Magnier Sales price: n/a Second foal of a Group 1-placed 7f-1m winner (including at Group 2/Listed level; 115) who was a half-sister to 7f Listed winner Viscount Barfield (109) out of a maiden (83) half-sister to Poule d’Essai des Poulains winner Landseer (125). JOUSTING (USA)

26/2 gr/ro c Into Mischief - Special Me (Unbridled’s Song)

Owner: Westerberg/Magnier/Tabor/Smith/Brant Sales price: $1,200,000 (M V Magnier) Full brother to US 8/9f Grade 1 winner Gina Romantica (119) and a half-brother to US 10f Grade 1 winner Gift Box (123), US 6/7f Grade 2 winner Stonetastic (117) and Canadian 8.5f Grade 2 winner Special Forces (113). Dam a maiden half-sister to UAE 6f Group 1 winner Our New Recruit (123). KINGOFTHEHIGHSEAS (FR)

20/2 b c Sottsass - Ayelet (Hat Trick)

Owner: P M Brant & Mrs J Magnier & M Tabor & D Smith Sales price: €380,000 (Oceanic Bloodstock Inc/MV Magnier/White Birch) Half-brother to 2024 French 6.5-7f 3yo winner Agat (84). Dam an unraced daughter of a French 7f/1m 3yo Listed winning (106) half-sister to French Group 1 winners Call The Wind (2m 4f; 122), We Are (10f; 117) and With You (1m; 119). LAKE VICTORIA (IRE)

22/3 b f Frankel - Quiet Reflection (Showcasing)

Owner: Derrick Smith & Mrs John Magnier & Michael Tabor Sales price: n/a Three-parts sister to Group 2-placed Irish 1m 2yo winner Bluegrass (107) and 2024 10f 3yo winner The Equator (90p; both by Galileo). Dam a dual 6f 3yo Group 1 winner (126). LAMBOURN (IRE)

24/4 b c Australia - Gossamer Wings (Scat Daddy)

Owner: Michael Tabor & Mrs John Magnier & Derrick Smith Sales price: n/a Second foal of an Irish 5f 2yo winner/Queen Mary Stakes runner-up (103) who was a full sister to US 8.5f 3yo stakes winner Lavender Chrissie (103) and a half-sister to US 6f 3yo Grade 3 winner Baby J (107). MAGIC RING (IRE)

1/2 b f Dubawi - Minding (Galileo)

Owner: Westerberg/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Sales price: n/a Full sister to 2023 National Stakes winner Henry Longfellow (120p). Dam a high-class multiple 6-12f winner (seven times at Group 1 level, including the 1000 Guineas and Oaks; 127) who was a full sister to Oaks/Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner Tuesday (122) and Irish 1000 Guineas winner Empress Josephine (114). MONKSTOWN (IRE)

6/4 b c No Nay Never - Lesson In Life (Duke of Marmalade)

Owner: M Tabor/Mrs J Magnier/D Smith/Westerberg Sales price: €300,000 (M V Magnier) Full brother to Group 3-placed 2023 Irish 6f 2yo winner Samuel Colt (105p). Dam a maiden (61) close relation to 1m Listed winner Boastful (105) and half-sister to Irish 6f Group 3 winner Lesson In Humility (115; later dam of Irish 12f 3yo Group 3 winner/Irish Derby runner-up Tiger Moth (122)) and 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Poet’s Vanity (102). MONUMENTAL (IRE)

24/2 b c Kingman - Riqa (Dubawi)

Owner: M Tabor & D Smith & Mrs J Magnier & Mrs D Nagle Sales price: n/a Full brother to French dual 1m 2yo winner Khayzaraan (106) and a half-brother to French triple 5/6f Group 3 winner Tantheem (120). Dam a Listed-placed French 7.5f-1m winner (102) who was a half-sister to French 10f Listed winner/Prix du Jockey Club third Motamarris (117). MOUNT KILIMANJARO (FR)

15/4 b c Siyouni - Decorating (Galileo)

Owner: Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/Westerberg Sales price: €420,000 (Broadhurst Agency/MV Magnier) Second foal of a Grade 3-placed US 1m 1f winner (108) who was a half-sister to US Grade 1 winners Coil (6/9f; 121) and Chiropractor (1m 1f; 114). OFFICER (IRE)

18/3 b c Dubawi - Hydrangea (Galileo)

Owner: D Smith/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/Westerberg Sales price: n/a Full brother to 2024 Irish 1m 3yo winner Wingspan (87p). Dam an 8/12f Group 1 winner/Irish 1000 Guineas third (119) who was a full sister to 1000 Guineas/Irish 1000 Guineas winner Hermosa (118) and Australian 10f Group 1 winner The United States (124). ORCHARDSTOWN (IRE)

13/5 b c Galileo - Amicus (Fastnet Rock)

Owner: Michael Tabor & Mrs John Magnier & Derrick Smith Sales price: n/a Full brother to Group 2/3-placed 2023 Irish 1m 2yo winner Chief Little Rock (106) and Listed-placed 10.5f-2m winner Okita Soushi (115). Dam an Australian 1m Group 1 winner (115) who was the daughter of a Listed-placed Australian 5-6f winning half-sister to Golden Jubilee Stakes/July Cup winner Starspangledbanner (128). PROPOSE (IRE)

19/3 b c Frankel - Prize Exhibit (Showcasing)

Owner: Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith & Mrs John Magnier Sales price: n/a Three-parts brother to Irish 1m 3yo Group 3 winner History (104; by Galileo). Dam a US 6.5f/1m Grade 2 winner (112) who was a full sister to Sussex Stakes winner Mohaather (129).

REMINISCING (IRE)

18/3 b f No Nay Never - Alluringly (Fastnet Rock)

Owner: Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/Westerberg Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Irish 1m 1f 3yo Group 2 winner Lily Pond (107). Dam an Irish 9.5f 3yo Listed winner (107) who was a half-sister to Group 2-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner Toogoodtobetrue (103). ROCK OF CASHEL (IRE)

25/1 b c Wootton Bassett - Best In The World (Galileo)

Owner: M Tabor/Mrs J Magnier/D Smith/Westerberg Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Oaks and Irish Oaks winner Snowfall (122) and Group 3-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner Alfred Munnings (107). Dam an Irish 12f 3yo Listed winner (110) who was a full sister to Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe/Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Found (129), Irish 1m 2yo Group 3 winner/Irish Oaks runner-up/Oaks third Divinely (104) and Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Magical Dream (109). ROOSEVELT

16/3 b c Frankel - Materialistic (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Mrs J Magnier, M Tabor, D Smith & P Brant Sales price: 950,000gns (M V Magnier & White Birch Farm) Half-brother to 2023 9.5f 3yo winner Naaey (83p). Dam a Listed-placed 7f-1m winner (101) who was a half-sister to 10f 3yo Listed winner Pinzolo (116), Australian 8/10f Listed winner Dr Drill (104) and Listed-placed 1m 2yo winner Poplin (107) out of Lancashire Oaks winner Pongee (110). SARATOGA (IRE)

9/2 gr c Camelot - Dialafara (Anabaa)

Owner: Westerberg/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/P Brandt Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Irish Derby and St Leger winner Capri (124), 2024 UAE 2m Group 2 winner Tower of London (122), Irish 14f 3yo Group 3 winner/Irish Oaks third Passion (113), Irish 2m 3yo Group 3 winner Cypress Creek (118) and the dam of Fillies’ Mile winner Commissioning (112). Dam a French 12.5f 3yo winner. SCANDINAVIA (USA)

9/5 b/br c Justify - Fabulous (Galileo)

Owner: Westerberg/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Sales price: n/a Half-brother to French 10f 3yo Group 1 winner Above The Curve (116) and Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 6.5f 2yo winner Thinking of You (96). Dam an unraced half-sister to six-time 7-10.5f Group 1 winner Giant’s Causeway (132) and 6f 2yo Group 2/3 winner and excellent broodmare You’resothrilling (117). SEATTLE (FR)

10/5 b c Siyouni - Hourglass (Galileo)

Owner: P Brandt/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/Westerberg Sales price: €2,200,000 (MV Magnier/White Birch Farm) Half-brother to 2023 Irish 1m 3yo winner Just An Hour (89) and 2023 French 7f 2yo winner Lady Invincible (86p). Dam a twice-raced maiden (63p) half-sister to four-time 7-10.5f Group 1 winner (including the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches and Prix du Jockey Club) Shamardal (129) and Irish 1m 2yo Group 2 winner Geoffrey Chaucer (111). SERENGETI (FR)

7/1 b/br c Wootton Bassett - Holy Roman Empress (American Pharoah)

Owner: D Smith, Mrs J Magnier, M Tabor & P Brant Sales price: €800,000 (MV Magnier/White Birch Farm) First foal of an Irish 1m 1f 3yo winner (85) who was a half-sister to 5f 2yo Group 2/3 winner Requinto (110) and Group 3/Listed-placed 5-6f winner Independence Day (96) out of Phoenix Stakes winner Damson (113). STAY TRUE (IRE)

31/3 b c Galileo - Bounce (Bahamian Bounty)

Owner: Derrick Smith & Mrs John Magnier & Michael Tabor Sales price: 400,000gns (McCalmont Bloodstock) Third foal of a Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner (101) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 7-10f winner Queen of Time (104). THE LION IN WINTER (IRE)

31/1 b c Sea The Stars - What A Home (Lope de Vega)

Owner: Derrick Smith & Mrs John Magnier & Michael Tabor Sales price: €375,000 (M V Magnier) Second foal of a Group 3/Listed-placed 12-12.5f 3yo winner (102) who was a half-sister to Irish dual 12f Group 3 winner/Irish Oaks runner-up Venus de Milo (119; dam of 2023 Australian 12.5f Group 2 winner Cleveland (115)). THE PARTHENON (IRE)

3/4 b c Kingman - Wonder of Wonders (Kingmambo)

Owner: Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith & Mrs John Magnier Sales price: n/a Full brother to Group 3-placed 2023 Irish 7f 2yo winner Buttons (96p) and a half-brother to several winners including Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner/Irish 1000 Guineas third So Wonderful (105). Dam a Cheshire Oaks winner/Oaks runner-up (116) who was a half-sister to the dam of Australian 10/12f Group 1 winner Sir Dragonet (123) and 2023 French 7f 2yo Group 2 winner Les Pavots (100).

Hermosa (blue and orange silks) wins the QIPCO 1000 Guineas

TRINITY COLLEGE (IRE)

30/3 b c Dubawi - Hermosa (Galileo)

Owner: Mrs John Magnier & Michael Tabor & Derrick Smith Sales price: n/a Second foal of a 1000 Guineas/Irish 1000 Guineas winner (118) who was a full sister to 8/12f Group 1 winner/Irish 1000 Guineas third Hydrangea (119) and Australian 10f Group 1 winner The United States (124) and a half-sister to Group 1-placed Irish 5-6.5f winner (including three times at Group 3 level) Fire Lily (115). TUNBRIDGE WELLS (IRE)

17/3 ch c No Nay Never - Muirin (Born To Sea)

Owner: D Smith/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/Westerberg Sales price: n/a Full brother to Prix Morny/Middle Park Stakes winner Blackbeard (118) and once-raced 2024 7f 3yo winner Run Away (85p). Dam an Irish 7f 2yo winner (94) who was the daughter of an Irish 6f Group 3/Listed winner (108). TWAIN (IRE)

12/5 b c Wootton Bassett - Wading (Montjeu)

Owner: Derrick Smith & Mrs John Magnier & Michael Tabor Sales price: n/a Half-brother to five winners including 7f 2yo Group 2 winner Just Wonderful (117) and Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 5-6f winner Lost Treasure (118). Dam a 7f 2yo Group 2 winner (116p) who was a full sister to Irish Oaks winner Bracelet (114) and a three-parts sister to US 10f Grade 1 winner Athena (113) and Irish 1m 1f 3yo Group 3 winner Goddess (112). WHISTLEJACKET (IRE)

2/4 ch c No Nay Never - Adventure Seeker (Bering)

Owner: P M Brant & Mrs J Magnier & M Tabor & D Smith Sales price: 500,000gns (M V Magnier & White Birch Farm) Full brother to Phoenix Stakes winner Little Big Bear (122). Dam a French 10.5f 3yo Listed winner (115) who was a half-sister to Group 3-placed 6f 2yo winner Along Again (94). UNNAMED (IRE)

18/2 b c Wootton Bassett - Aspiring (Galileo)

Owner: Derrick Smith & Mrs John Magnier & Michael Tabor Sales price: n/a First foal of an unraced sister to Chester Vase winner Venice Beach (117), Irish 9.5f 3yo Listed winner Broadway (108) and Group 1-placed 2023 Irish 1m 1f 2yo winner Illinois (106p) and half-sister to Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe/King George winner Danedream (132). UNNAMED (IRE)

5/4 b f Dubawi - Athena (Camelot)

Owner: Westerberg/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Sales price: n/a Full sister to Irish dual 7f Group 3 winner Never Ending Story (108) and useful 2023 Irish 8.5f 2yo winner Navy Seal (100). Dam a US 10f Grade 1 winner (113) who was a full sister to Irish 1m 1f 3yo Group 3 winner Goddess (112) and a three-parts sister to Irish Oaks winner Bracelet (114) and 7f 2yo Group 2 winner Wading (116p). UNNAMED (IRE)

31/5 b f Kingman - Beach Frolic (Nayef)

Owner: Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/Westerberg Sales price: n/a Full sister to five-time 1m Group 1 winner Palace Pier (130) and a half-sister to 2023 13f 3yo Group 3 winner Castle Way (114). Dam an unraced half-sister to Group 2 winners Bonfire (10.5f; 117) and Joviality (1m; 116).

Palace Pier gets a pat from Frankie for winning the Lockinge

UNNAMED

2/4 b c Frankel - Bizzarria (Lemon Drop Kid)

Owner: P M Brant & Mrs J Magnier & M Tabor & D Smith Sales price: 2,000,000gns (M V Magnier & White Birch Farm) Half-brother to fairly useful 8-12f winner Bizarre Law (92). Dam a 1m 2yo winner (77p) who was a full sister to Canadian International winner Cannock Chase (125) and 10f 3yo Group 2/3 winner Pisco Sour (115) and a half-sister to Irish Oaks winner Star Catcher (119). UNNAMED (IRE)

22/3 b f Wootton Bassett - Clemmie (Galileo)

Owner: Michael Tabor/Mrs John Magnier/Derrick Smith/Westerberg Sales price: n/a Third foal of a Cheveley Park Stakes winner (118P) who was a full sister to Dewhurst Stakes/2000 Guineas winner Churchill (126) and Irish 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner Blenheim Palace (114) out of Irish 5f 2yo Listed winner/Queen Mary runner-up Meow (108). UNNAMED (IRE)

30/1 b f Wootton Bassett - Coolmore (Galileo)

Owner: Westerberg/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Sales price: n/a Fourth foal of an Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner who was a full sister to 2000 Guineas winner Gleneagles (128), Irish 1000 Guineas winner Marvellous (116), Prix de Diane winner Joan of Arc (114), 7f/1m 2yo Group 1 winner/1000 Guineas third Happily (120), Australian dual 12f Group 2 winner The Taj Mahal (119) and Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner/Irish Oaks third Toy (109). UNNAMED (IRE)

22/3 b c Lope de Vega - Cursory Glance (Distorted Humor)

Owner: Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/P Brant Sales price: 850,000gns (M V Magnier & White Birch Farm) Half-brother to 7f Listed winner Tinker Toy (110) and 2023 12f Listed winner Voodoo Queen (100). Dam a Moyglare Stud Stakes winner (116P) who was the daughter of a 10.5f 3yo winning (78) sister to French 12f 3yo Group 2 winner Time On (112). UNNAMED (IRE)

17/4 b f Wootton Bassett - Even Song (Mastercraftsman)

Owner: M Tabor/Mrs J Magnier/D Smith/Westerberg Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2023 Irish 11.5f 3yo Listed winner Espionage (110). Dam a Ribblesdale Stakes winner (107) who was a half-sister to St Leger winner Simple Verse (119) and Group 2-placed 6-7f 2yo winner Maxentius (103). UNNAMED (IRE)

31/3 b c Wootton Bassett - Fluff (Galileo)

Owner: Michael Tabor & Mrs John Magnier & Derrick Smith Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 2023 St Leger winner Continuous (125). Dam an Irish 1m 3yo winner (98) who was a full sister to Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Maybe (117p; later dam of RP Trophy/2000 Guineas winner Saxon Warrior (124)) and Irish 7f 2yo Listed winner Promise To Be True (109).

Continuous is in complete control of the Betfred St Leger

UNNAMED (IRE)

6/4 b f Dubawi - Forever Together (Galileo)

Owner: Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/Westerberg Sales price: n/a Second foal of an Oaks winner (117) who was a full sister to Fillies’ Mile winner Together Forever (110; dam of 2023 Dewhurst Stakes winner City of Troy (125p) and a half-sister to Prix Jean Prat winner Lord Shanakill (121). UNNAMED (IRE)

23/3 b c Wootton Bassett - Found (Galileo)

Owner: Derrick Smith & Mrs John Magnier & Michael Tabor Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 7f 2yo Group 2 winner Battleground (115). Dam a Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe/Breeders’ Cup Turf winner (129) who was a full sister to Irish 2yo Group 3 winners Divinely (1m; 104) and Magical Dream (7f; 109) and Irish 12f 3yo Listed winner Best In The World (110; later dam of Oaks/Irish Oaks winner Snowfall (122)). UNNAMED (USA)

23/4 b f Tiz The Law - Fully Living (Unbridled’s Song)

Owner: Mrs John Magnier/Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Westerberg Sales price: $550,000 (M V Magnier) Half-sister to 2023 US 10f Grade 3 winner Ballet Dancing (111) and Grade 3-placed US triple 1m 3yo winner Untreated (116). Dam a Listed-placed US 5-6f winner (99) who was a three-parts sister to 2023 Canadian Derby winner Abeliefinthislivin (94). UNNAMED (IRE)

24/3 ch f Frankel - Heartache (Kyllachy)

Owner: Derrick Smith & Mrs John Magnier & Michael Tabor Sales price: n/a Three-parts sister to 2023 Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner Salt Lake City (106; by Galileo). Dam a Queen Mary/Flying Childers winner (110) who was a half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed 2023 5f 2yo winner Unbreak My Heart (97) and Listed-placed 5f 2yo winner Heartwarming (92) out of a 5f Listed winner (105). UNNAMED (IRE)

23/1 b f Wootton Bassett - Heaven of Heavens (Galileo)

Owner: Westerberg/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith Sales price: n/a First foal of a twice-raced maiden (71p) sister to six-time 10-12f Group 1 winner Magical (125) and triple 8/10f Group 1 winner/1000 Guineas and Oaks runner-up Rhododendron (120; dam of 2023 Derby/Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Auguste Rodin (127)). UNNAMED (IRE)

21/2 b f Wootton Bassett - Laburnum (Galileo)

Owner: Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/Westerberg Sales price: n/a First foal of an Irish 9.5f 3yo Listed winner (114) who was a full sister to Irish 2000 Guineas winner Roderic O’Connor (119) and Irish 10f 3yo Listed winner Dazzling (104) and a half-sister to Group 3-placed 6f 2yo winner Weatherstaff (104). UNNAMED (USA)

1/2 b c Justify - Living The Life (Footstepsinthesand)

Owner: P M Brant & Mrs J Magnier & M Tabor & D Smith Sales price: $600,000 (Peter Brandt) Full brother to 2023 Canadian 5.5f 2yo Listed winner Living Magic (92). Dam a US dual 6.5f Grade 2 winner (116); family of 5.5/6f 2yo Group 2 winner Kool Kompany (112). UNNAMED (JPN)

25/1 b f Lord Kanaloa - Magic Wand (Galileo)

Owner: Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/Westerberg Sales price: n/a First foal of an Australian 10f Group 1 winner (120) who was a close relation to Irish Oaks winner/Prix de Diane runner-up Chicquita (117) and a half-sister to French 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner/Prix de Diane runner-up Philomene (112) and Group 3-placed 7-14f winner Enemy (117).

Magical wins the Irish Champion

UNNAMED (IRE)

9/4 ch f Dubawi - Magical (Galileo)

Owner: D Smith/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/Westerberg Sales price: n/a First foal of a six-time 10-12f Group 1 winner (125) who was a full sister to triple 8/10f Group 1 winner/1000 Guineas and Oaks runner-up Rhododendron (120; dam of 2023 Derby/Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Auguste Rodin (127)) out of Irish 1000 Guineas/Nassau Stakes winner Halfway To Heaven (118). UNNAMED (USA)

4/2 b c Justify - Magical Dream (Galileo)

Owner: Derrick Smith & Mrs John Magnier & Michael Tabor Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 2023 Irish 1m 3yo winner Time To Boogie (88). Dam an Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner (109) who was a full sister to Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe/Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Found (129), Irish 12f 3yo Listed winner Best In The World (110; later dam of Oaks/Irish Oaks winner Snowfall (122)) and Irish 1m 2yo Group 3 winner/Irish Oaks runner-up/Oaks third Divinely (104). UNNAMED (IRE)

11/4 b f Frankel - Marsha (Acclamation)

Owner: Derrick Smith & Mrs John Magnier & Michael Tabor Sales price: n/a Second foal of a Prix de l’Abbaye/Nunthorpe Stakes winner (130) who was a half-sister to 5/6f Group 3 winner Judicial (116) out of a French 5f 2yo Listed winner (95). UNNAMED (IRE)

5/4 b f Dubawi - Marvellous (Galileo)

Owner: Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/Westerberg Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Irish 7f 2yo Listed winner Fort Myers (108). Dam an Irish 1000 Guineas winner (116) who was a full sister to several winners including 2000 Guineas winner Gleneagles (128), Prix de Diane winner Joan of Arc (114) and 7f/1m 2yo Group 1 winner/1000 Guineas third Happily (120). UNNAMED (IRE)

13/4 b f Frankel - Multilingual (Dansili)

Owner: Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/Westerberg/Brandt Sales price: €1,850,000 (M V Magnier) Half-sister to 1m Group 2/3 winner Tilsit (119). Dam a once-raced maiden (75p) sister to 10f 3yo Group 3 winner Remote (117) and half-sister to four-time 1m 3yo Group 1 winner Kingman (134) and Group 3-placed 7f-1m winner Sunray Major (116) out of Poule d’Essai des Pouliches winner Zenda (115). UNNAMED (IRE)

18/2 b f Dubawi - Rushing Fall (More Than Ready)

Owner: Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/Westerberg Sales price: n/a First foal of a six-time US 8-9f Grade 1 winner (including the Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf; 122) who was a half-sister to US 6f 3yo stakes winner Milam (107). UNNAMED (IRE)

9/2 b f Wootton Bassett - Salsa (Galileo)

Owner: D Smith/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/Westerberg Sales price: n/a First foal of an Irish 1m 3yo winner (86) who was a full sister to 1000 Guineas/Irish 1000 Guineas winner Hermosa (118), 8/12f Group 1 winner/Irish 1000 Guineas third Hydrangea (119) and Australian 10f Group 1 winner The United States (124). UNNAMED (USA)

11/2 b/br f Medaglia d’Oro - Serena’s Cat (Storm Cat)

Owner: Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/Westerberg/Brandt Sales price: $1,500,000 (M V Magnier) Half-sister to US 8/9f Grade 1 winner Honor Code (129), US 8.5f 3yo Grade 2 winner Noble Tune (114) and US 5f 2yo Listed winner Declarationofpeace (110). Dam a US 5.5f stakes winner who was a half-sister to dual 7f 3yo Group 3 winner Vocalised (114). UNNAMED (IRE)

15/3 ch f Frankel - So Perfect (Scat Daddy)

Owner: Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/D Smith/Westerberg Sales price: n/a Second foal of a Group 1-placed Irish 5-6f winner (including twice at Group 3 level; 116) who was the daughter of a US 4.5f 3yo winning half-sister to US 1m 1f 3yo Grade 2 winner Cowtown Cat (115). UNNAMED (IRE)

12/2 b f Lope de Vega - Sunday Times (Holy Roman Emperor)

Owner: D Smith/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor/Westerberg Sales price: n/a Full sister to Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf winner Newspaperofrecord (122) and a half-sister to 6f Listed winner Classical Times (109). Dam a 7f 3yo Group 3 winner/Cheveley Park Stakes runner-up (109) who was a half-sister to the dam of Irish Derby winner Latrobe (119) and Irish 10f 3yo Listed winner/Oaks runner-up Pink Dogwood (111). UNNAMED (IRE)

6/3 b f Uncle Mo - Together Forever (Galileo)

Owner: M Tabor/Mrs J Magnier/D Smith/Westerberg Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2023 Dewhurst Stakes winner City of Troy (125p), Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Military Style (106), Group 2-placed Irish 1m 2yo winner Absolute Ruler (99) and very useful 8-10f winner Bertinelli (117). Dam a Fillies’ Mile winner (110) who was a full sister to Oaks winner Forever Together (117) and a half-sister to Prix Jean Prat winner Lord Shanakill (121).

City Of Troy powers to the line in the Dewhurst