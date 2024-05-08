Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: George Boughey

In the first interview of the series, George Boughey guides us through his powerful two-year-old team for the season ahead.

Dan offers pedigree guides to the strings of all the leading trainers and gets insight from many of them on the horses and their prospects for the year ahead. He also speaks to leading owners, racing managers and bloodstock agents to leave you as well prepared as you can be for the newcomers to the Flat racing scene. Previously published as a book, it will be digital content this year and George Boughey is the first trainer to take us through is team for 2024.

ADDICTIVE (IRE)

15/3 b c Kodiac - Dierama (Dark Angel)

Owner: Edward J Ware Sales price: €50,000 (Hamish McCauley/George Boughey) Half-brother to Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner Detail (101). Dam an Irish 6f 3yo winner (74) who was a half-sister to 6f Group 3 winner Hamza (117) out of a maiden (76) half-sister to high-class sprinter Dandy Man (123) and Queen Mary Stakes winner Anthem Alexander (116). “He was a good second on debut Chelmsford but wasn’t quite right when soundly beaten in what looked a reasonable race for the grade next time at Southwell. He has always shown us a good level of ability at home and I actually just think he wants turf. There is no doubt he’s better than his two runs so far suggest, and I’d like to think he’ll be winning soon. A sixth furlong will also suit him better.” ADOON VALLEY (IRE)

31/1 b f Too Darn Hot - Jordan Princess (Cape Cross)

Owner: Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2023 French 1m 1f 3yo winner Barazin (84). Dam a Group 3/Listed-placed 8-12f winner (105) who was a half-sister to Australian dual 12f Group 3 winner Qewy (116) out of a 10f 3yo Listed winning (108) half-sister to Irish 2000 Guineas winner/Derby third Dubawi (129). “It’s a pleasure to have been sent a handful of horses by Sheikh Obaid. This is a straightforward filly who will be one for the second half of the year over 7f/1m. We’re just going to send her out for a break as she doesn’t need to be doing much at present - she’s done a couple of half-speeds and shown she’s got a nice level of ability. She just needs time.” ASUKA

27/3 b c Night of Thunder - Lady Momoka (Shamardal)

Owner: Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Closely related to Group 3-placed 2023 7f 2yo winner Boiling Point (106; by Too Darn Hot) and 7f 2yo winner Resolute Man (89p; by Dubawi). Dam a thrice-raced maiden (74p) half-sister to Irish 14f 3yo Group 3 winner Stellar Mass (114), US 11f Listed winner Marzelline (112) and Listed-placed 10.11-5f winner Fairmile (118). “The dam has produced a couple of nice colts and this could be another. He has shown a bit already but has grown quite a lot over the past six weeks so wouldn’t want rushing. I imagine he will be out during the second half of the season over 7f. A very nice horse.”

Two Year Olds: Buying The Dream - Richard Fahey

BACOR (IRE)

30/4 b f Mehmas - Flying Sparkle (Fast Company)

Owner: George Waud Sales price: 105,000gns (Hurworth Bloodstock) Second foal of a Listed-placed 5-7f winner (93) who was a half-sister to Nunthorpe Stakes winner Winter Power (121) and 5f 3yo Listed winner Hay Chewed (104). “She was very backward in her coat when I ran her on debut at Windsor. I thought she ran well considering both that and the fact she was short for room and also a bit marooned down the centre of the track. She has done really well since that run and will take all the beating in the right sort of race next time.” BERONIA (IRE)

9/2 b f Hello Youmzain - Testa (Acclamation)

Owner: Mrs A G Kavanagh Sales price: €210,000 (Kildaragh Stud) First foal of a French 1m Listed winner (103) who was a full sister to Group 3/Listed-placed 5-6f 2yo winner Malrescia (94) and a half-sister to 2m Group 3 winner Lismore (113) out of a French 8.5-10f 3yo winning (93) half-sister to French 3yo Group 3 winners Albisola (10.5f; 114) and Johnny Barnes (1m; 113). “A total opposite to Malrescia, who we trained for the same owner a couple of seasons ago and they were keen to get back into this family. This filly has more substance to her than Malrescia and as a result won’t be anywhere as precious. She is a straightforward individual but hasn’t galloped yet and will probably be starting in August or September time.” BLUE ANTHEM

19/3 b c Starspangledbanner - Blues Sister (Compton Place)

Owner: Tony Head Sales price: 170,000gns (Tony Head) Half-brother to once-raced 2024 6f 3yo winner Kind of Blue (86p). Dam an unraced sister to 6f Group 2 winner Deacon Blues (127) and half-sister to triple 6f Group 1 winner The Tin Man (124) and Listed-placed multiple 5f winner Holley Shiftwell (96). “This colt has done very well since arriving from the breeze ups. I liked him and thought he might have made a bit more than he did in a warm climate, but his time wasn’t a standout and that’s probably why he was a bit overlooked. We will work him at the end of the week and see where we are with him. He will almost certainly start over 6f.” BOUNTIFUL

25/1 ch f Zoustar - Rich Legacy (Holy Roman Emperor)

Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Goldfinch Sales price: 95,000gns (Highclere Agency) Half-sister to Qatari 7f-1m 3yo winner Thunder Cat. Dam a May Hill Stakes winner (103) who was the daughter of a once-raced maiden half-sister to Deutsches Derby winners Boreal (126) and Borgia (124). “She was rather on her head throughout on debut at the Craven meeting and was also a lot greener than I anticipated. Her work has always been good and I can see her doing a lot better over 6/7f this year being out of a May Hill winner. She will probably go back to Newmarket on May 18 for a 40k novice and if she doesn’t win there, I’d hope she can win third time out.”

Forever Together wins the Oaks as Aidan O'Brien saddles four of the first five home

BROOKLYN (IRE)

9/5 b c Night of Thunder - Black Ruby (Dansili)

Owner: Windfield Partners I Sales price: €175,000 (Arthur Hoyeau, Agent for Windfield Colts Partnership) Three-parts brother to 2024 Irish 11f 3yo winner Rubydooby (82p; by Dubawi). Dam an Irish 10f 3yo winner (94) who was a half-sister to Oaks winner Forever Together (117), Prix Jean Prat winner Lord Shanakill (121) and Fillies’ Mile winner Together Forever (110; dam of 2023 Dewhurst Stakes winner City of Troy (125p). “A big, backward colt who has only just come into the yard. He seems to have a nice way of going but is very much one for the backend. If he doesn’t run at all this year it wouldn’t be a disaster.” CELEBORN

1/3 b c Postponed - Galadriel (Dutch Art)

Owner: Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a First foal of a Listed-placed 5f 2yo winner (97) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner Clochette (100) out of a 6f 3yo winning (72) sister to Listed-placed 7f 2yo winner Chessman (108) and close relation to 5f Listed winner Hareem Queen (100). “He is surprising me considering who his sire is. You’d be expecting this lad to want a trip but it looks like he is taking more after his mother’s side at this stage. He was pretty relaxed during the winter but has sharpened up a lot recently and done a couple of nice half-speeds. I hope he will be an active enough two-year-old during the second half of the year. He’ll probably start off over 7f but isn’t slow.” DOLCE VITTA (IRE)

22/4 ch f Cotai Glory - One For June (Arcano)

Owner: Neil Smith & Alfie Smith Sales price: €10,000 (Not Sold) Half-sister to 2023 Irish 5.5-6f 2yo winner Glamorously (80). Dam a 6-7f 2yo winner (71) who was a half-sister to fairly useful French 7.5-9.5f winner Mr Coalville (98; by Cotai Glory) out of a 5f 2yo winner (84). “She is qualified for these Band D races and has shown us at home that she is certainly a better filly than that. The plan is to go to Ascot this Friday (10th May) and though mine rarely win on debut, I’d like to think she can be extremely competitive. Quite how far she’ll go I don’t know, but she’s certainly capable of winning her maiden/novice.” DUTCH FINALE

22/3 ch c Dutch Art - Rosebride (Mayson)

Owner: Mrs Susan Roy Sales price: 135,000gns (George Boughey Racing/Michael Roy) Full brother to useful 2023 dual 5f 2yo winner Salvuccio (94) and a three-parts brother to Listed-placed 5-6f winner Significantly (110; by Garswood). Dam a Group 3-placed 5-6f 2yo winner (93) who was a full sister to useful dual 6f winner Maybride (97) and a half-sister to Listed-placed 8.5f 3yo winner Party Doctor (104). “This lad showed plenty early doors before going a little weak on us. His two notable siblings have both thrived with age but I initially thought he’d be one of our earlier two-year-olds. That was possibly more a case of his ability shining through rather than being precocious. He has shown me much more than Salvuccio had at this stage last year and he ended up as a 90-rated two-year-old, so this colt is definitely one to look forward to in the summer.” EDGE OF THE UNKNOWN (USA)

7/3 b c Quality Road - Nefertiti (Galileo)

Owner: Flaxman Stables Ireland Ltd Sales price: n/a Second foal of an unraced sister to Listed-placed Irish 10f 3yo winner Numen (101) and half-sister to French 6f 2yo Group 3 winner Eightfold Path (108) out of five-time 6f-1m Group 1 winner (including the Poule d’Essai des Pouliches and Prix de Diane) Divine Proportions (125). “I don’t know a huge amount about him yet, but he looks the part on pedigree and also physically. He will probably be one for a bit later on over 7f initially, but he’s just cantering away and is a fair way off actually working so I wouldn’t know for sure just yet.” EL BURHAN (IRE)

14/3 b c New Bay - Sar Oiche (Teofilo)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: 210,000gns (Shadwell Estate Company) Half-brother to Irish 7.5f-1m winner Memyselfandmoi (85). Dam an Irish 12f-2m winner (77) who was a half-sister to Irish 12f 3yo Group 3 winner Danelissima (107) and Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner Daneleta (101; later dam of Dewhurst Stakes winner Intense Focus (117)). "He has done a couple of nice bits of work, though that’s probably ability rather than him being ready to run, so I’ve just backed off him a fraction. Richard Hills asked me the question the other day about the Chesham Stakes given he qualifies for that through his sire - we’ll work him again this week and see where we are. He’ll be given every chance to get there. His pedigree and the data we’ve got on him through his work suggests he will want 7f straight away, but I wouldn’t be surprised if he actually begins over 6f given how easy he finds it all. A nice colt with a real engine, and he’ll get better and better with time.” ENGLEMERE (IRE)

18/2 b f Goken - Ascot Family (Desert Style)

Owner: Mrs A G Kavanagh Sales price: £1,000 (Crystal Bloodstock) Half-sister to French 5.5f 2yo Group 2 winner Family One (111) and Listed-placed French 5.5f 2yo winner Modern Family (87). Dam a French 7f 3yo Listed winner (102) who was a half-sister to 5f 3yo Listed winner Flanders (110; later dam of 6f 3yo Group 1 winner G Force (123)). “It didn’t surprise me that she won at Catterick and she possibly should’ve won on debut at Bath, where she was caught late on. She has always shown plenty of pace at home and has done really well for those first two runs. I am not sure where we’ll go next with her. I suspect we’ll keep to novice company for now as she’s still a bit inexperienced and will continue improving throughout the year. Her versatility with regards the ground will stand her in good stead, too.” FORO ROMANO (IRE)

17/2 b c Acclamation - Frosty’s Gift (Goldencents)

Owner: Windfield Partners I Sales price: 45,000gns (Arthur Hoyeau Agent of Windfield Colts Partnership) First foal of an unraced sister to US 6f 2yo stakes winner Silvercents and half-sister to US dual 6f stakes winner My Miss Chiff out of a US dual 6f stakes winner. “Not overly big but well balanced and has shown promise on both starts so far, especially last time at Yarmouth when bumping into a really nice horse of Kevin Philippart de Foy’s. Six furlongs will be the making of him and he will run over that trip at Newmarket on May 17, all being well.”

Marcel wins the Racing Post Trophy

HOPEWELL ROCK (IRE)

2/4 b c New Bay - Tidewalker (Lawman)

Owner: Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Sales price: 235,000gns (George Boughey) Second foal of an unraced sister to Racing Post Trophy winner Marcel (118) out of an unraced sister to Group 2/3-placed UK/US 5.5-6f winner Munjiz (117). “A lovely colt who did very well early in the spring but just went a little weak on me. He has a fantastic attitude and shows plenty of ability, though his pedigree tells you he won’t be very early. I hope to see him on the track around August/September and he’d be right near the top of the two-year-old pile here at present.” LUZON PRINCE

8/3 b c Pinatubo - Jumira Princess (Redoute’s Choice)

Owner: Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 2024 8.5f 3yo winner Specialisation (85p). Dam an unraced close relation to 12f Listed winner Ferdoos (122; later dam of Irish 10f Group 1 winner Nezwaah (120)) and 14.5/15f Listed winner Brusco (109). “A backward horse who has been training away and is still a good way off doing anything serious. He’s all there physically and on pedigree, and I am sure we’ll sure learn more about him in due course.” MADE THE CUT (FR)

23/3 b f Wooded - Amaze Me (Aqlaam)

Owner: Sangster Babington Westwood Sales price: 42,000gns (Hamish Macauley Bloodstock/George Boughey) Half-sister to fairly useful 7-9.5f winner Alfred (89). Dam a Listed-placed maiden (98). “A good-looking filly who is going to need a bit of time and won’t be running until the backend of the summer over 7f. Sam Sangster part owns her and suggested the valuable Arqana Series des Poulains race at Deauville in August that he bought the winner of last year (Mirador for Brian Meehan). She will handle give in the ground and I thought it was a good idea, so she may end up going there if pleasing between now and then as she hasn’t worked just yet.” MISSILE MAC

14/4 b f Havana Gold - Super Midge (Royal Applause)

Owner: Adrian McAlpine Sales price: 34,000gns (Hurworth Bloodstock) Half-sister to several winners including Group 3/Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner Squash (103; dam of 2023 US 5/6.5f Grade 3 winner Motorious (116)) and fairly useful dual 5f 2yo winner Silken Petals (90). Dam a twice-raced maiden (50) sister to French 6f 2yo Group 3 winner Tremar (108). “She has just arrived from pre-training. The plan is to win a GBB bonus race with her, but I don’t know a huge amount about her at present as she’s only done a couple of half-speeds. It’d be nice if she could do well as Adrian McAlpine has enjoyed lots of success here with his ‘Mac’ horses.” MOTAWAARED

19/2 b c Mohaather - Papaya (Teofilo)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: 75,000gns (Shadwell Estate Company) Half-brother to UK/Bahraini 9-11f winner Rollajam (89). Dam a maiden (80) half-sister to French 1m 2yo Group 1 winner/2000 Guineas runner-up Lend A Hand (124) and Group 2-placed UK/UAE 8-11f winner Emirates Champion (118). “A nice colt who did his first piece of work the other day and pleased me. He will be one for 7f/1m races from the summer onwards and should win a race or two.” NIGHT IN PARIS (FR)

11/5 b f No Nay Never - Oh Beautiful (Galileo)

Owner: Mrs Paul Shanahan & Mrs John Magnier Sales price: 140,000gns (Hamish Macauley Bloodstock/George Boughey) Half-sister to French 7.5-9f winner Parigi (86) and French 1m 2yo winner Lone Peak (96). Dam a French 12.5f 3yo Listed winner (100) who was a full sister to 12f Listed winner Freedom’s Light (110) and a three-parts sister to 2m 3yo Listed winner Face The Facts (115). “I thought it was a huge run first time out at Ripon behind a nice horse of Karl Burke’s, especially as the ground wouldn’t have suited her. She has always shown us plenty and has been ridden by a number of good judges who all like her a lot. If I’ve got an Albany Stakes filly then this is it. She might go back to Ripon on the 19th May, but there are a couple of options for her at Newmarket that weekend and I imagine she’ll go there. It’ll take a good one to beat her wherever she goes next.”

Missed The Cut is an impressive winner

ORANGE SKY (IRE)

10/2 ch f No Nay Never - Beauly (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Sales price: 330,000gns (George Boughey) Half-sister to US triple 10/12f Grade 3 winner Missed The Cut (117). Dam a US 8.5f Listed winner (103) who was a half-sister to four-time 6/7f Listed winner Gusto (116) out of a US 8/8.5f Grade 3 winner. “A rather backward filly who is a half-sister to a lovely colt we used to train called Missed The Cut, and we’ve also got the three-year-old brother here who was purchased from Aidan O’Brien’s yard. She is just about to go out for a break as I’ve seen all I need from her right now, but I would hope she makes it to the track later in the year. It’s all about next her three-year-old career, though.” ORCHID (IRE)

18/2 b f Blue Point - Dalkova (Galileo)

Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Nightingale Sales price: €110,000 (Highclere Agency) Half-sister to 2023 1m 2yo winner True Wisdom (88). Dam an Irish 7f Listed winner (105) who was the daughter of a maiden half-sister to Coronation Cup and Hong Kong Vase winner/Derby runner-up Daliapour (122) and Queen’s Vase winner Dalampour (114). “Quite a backward filly who is closer to having a break than doing a piece of work. She has a good way of going and showed a bit early on which you don’t usually lose, but we just need to mind her and allow it to come naturally. I like her for later.” PIT BOSS

9/4 gr c Ardad - Mara Grey (Azamour)

Owner: Amo Racing Limited Sales price: 62,000gns (Hamish Macauley/George Boughey/Amo Racing) Full brother to Group 2/Listed-placed Irish/US 5f winner (including at stakes level) Crispy Cat (100). Dam a maiden half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed 5f 2yo winner Explosive Lady (94). “He was still behind in his coat when he debuted at Yarmouth but it has got a real shine to it now. We’re going to work him for the first since that debut outing at the end of the week. The plan is to go for a restricted maiden at Chepstow next Tuesday (May 14) if all goes to plan. David Egan liked him on debut, where he hit the line hard, and I hope he proves hard to beat next time.” PLAY ME

2/3 b c Too Darn Hot - Initially (Dansili)

Owner: Valmont and Ellipsis II Sales price: 75,000gns (A C Elliott, Agent) Half-brother to useful 7f-1m winner Point Lynas (108). Dam a maiden (76) sister to US 1m Grade 2 winner Aviate (114), French 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Early March (116) and useful dual 7f 2yo winner Wingwalker (100). “He did a couple of half-speeds and looked talented but just went a bit weak on me. He is actually the sort of horse you could run tomorrow given how well he has trained, but that doesn’t tally with either his pedigree or physique so we’ll put the brakes on for now. He will start over 7f but probably end up over 1m before the end of the season.” ROYAL ALLIANCE (FR)

19/4 b c Persian King - Alliance d’Or (Linngari)

Owner: Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Sales price: 300,000gns (George Boughey) Half-brother to French 5.5f 3yo Group 3 winner Alistair (108). Dam a twice-raced maiden daughter of a maiden (69) half-sister to French 1m 2yo Group 1 winner Goldmark (113). “A gorgeous colt who has shown me plenty in his slower paces but hasn’t yet worked. I don’t think we’re going to see a huge amount of the Persian Kings until the second half of the year and this lad will be no different. He’s one to really look forward to in the autumn.” SAPPHIRE VALLEY (IRE)

8/4 b c Blue Point - Mystic Dawn (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Al Asayl Bloodstock Ltd Sales price: n/a Second foal of a 6f 3yo Group 3 winner (108) who was the daughter of an unraced half-sister to 6/7f Group 2 winner Byron (117). “Bred on the same cross as Big Evs though doesn’t look as fast as him - yet! I trained the brother last year and this would be a better model. He came to me fairly late and hasn’t done a huge amount yet but is improving all the time and will continue to do so. We’ll let that happen without pushing him.”

Mystical Dawn wins at York

SHIMALEYAH (IRE)

2/3 b f Dark Angel - Gharbeya (More Than Ready)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Listed-placed French/UAE 7-9f winner Asad Zabeel (102) and French/Australian 7.5-11f winner Shibli (96). Dam a French 10.5f 3yo winner (80) who was a half-sister to US 8.5f 3yo Grade 3 winner Shagaf (108). “This is an active, light-framed filly who hasn’t done a huge amount though isn’t without ability on what we’ve seen from her so far. She will be one for 6/7f races from the summer onwards. Once she strengthens and puts on a bit more weight we’ll get going with her.” SPIRIT TO WIN

12/3 b f Invincible Spirit - Unforgetable Filly (Sepoy)

Owner: Dr Ali Ridha Sales price: n/a Third foal of a smart 7f-1m winner (including at Group 2/Listed level; 111) who was a half-sister to UAE 6f Group 3 winner Raven’s Corner (121) and Listed-placed dual 7f 2yo winner Power of Beauty (101). “The dam was a German 1000 Guineas winner who won over 7f at two when I was at Hugo Palmer’s yard. She isn’t without ability from what we’ve seen, nor is she short of pace. We’ll take our time with her, but I hope she shares both her dam’s ability and attitude in the long run.” STAGE WINNER

4/3 b c Zoustar - La Rioja (Hellvelyn)

Owner: Qatar Racing Limited Sales price: n/a Full brother to 2023 6f 3yo winner Alpha Zulu (85) and a half-brother to dual 7f 3yo winner Criollo (88) and 2023 6f 2yo winner Morning Suit (76). Dam a 6f 2yo Group 3 winner (112p) who was a half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner Pastoral Girl (93), Listed-placed triple 5f 2yo winner Lilbourne Lass (95) and the dam of 5f Group 2/3 winner Liberty Beach (115). “A backward colt who is just having a bit of a break at present. I think it’s fair to say this family has flattered to deceive so far - I know Qatar Racing were hopeful the mare would produce a good one but it hasn’t quite happened yet. Let’s hope we’ve landed on the one to get her going! He is a very attractive colt - probably one of the nicest to look at here - and I hope he can do something later on over 7f/1m.” STROBELIGHT (GER)

11/2 ch c Earthlight - Soprana (Cadeaux Genereux)

Owner: Ms Fiona Carmichael Sales price: £85,000 (Westward Bloodstock) Half-brother to Listed-placed German dual 9.5f 3yo winner Sea of Love (90), 2023 dual 7f 3yo winner Saturnalia (86) and 7f 2yo winner Strozzi (79). Dam a Listed-placed German 1m 1f 3yo winner (93). “This is a nice colt who showed a bit early doors, but I backed off him as he was never going to be overly precocious. He will be one for the autumn and begin over 7f/1m.” TARGET MAN

27/3 ch c Earthlight - Dettoria (Declaration of War)

Owner: Amo Racing Limited Sales price: 325,000gns (Ben McElroy/Amo Racing) Half-brother to 2023 US 1m 1f 3yo Grade 3 winner Selenaia (108). Dam an unraced half-sister to 2023 Gimcrack Stakes winner Lake Forest (106), 2023 US 1m 1f Grade 3 winner Star Fortress (115) and French 12f 3yo Listed winner Lady of Kyushu (106). “A weak horse who will know an awful lot more when he next sees a racecourse. He was quickly into his stride on debut at Lingfield but never got a moment’s peace up front and his immaturity showed in the home straight. I haven’t done anything with him since but he’s a winner in waiting when he does return. Like most of his family, he will thrive for more time and distance.” TEXAS STARLIGHT (FR)

1/3 b f Pinatubo - Fresh Air (Montjeu)

Owner: Amo Racing Limited Sales price: €185,000 (Robson Aguiar) Half-sister to 2023 German 11f winner First Smiling. Dam a French 10.5f 3yo winner (89) who was a half-sister to 12f Listed winner Barsanti (117) and the dams of US five-time 8.5/9f Grade 1 winner Close Hatches (123) and Irish 2000 Guineas winner Siskin (123). “A backward filly who looks more a Montjeu than a Pinatubo at this stage. She’s certainly not one of these precocious Amo Racing juveniles. One for the backend of the season.” TOLERANCE (IRE)

15/2 ch c Starspangledbanner - Patience Alexander (Kodiac)

Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Kestrel Sales price: £145,000 (Highclere Agency) Half-brother to dual 5f 3yo winner Navajo Dawn (66). Dam a 5f 2yo Listed winner/Albany Stakes third (102) who was a half-sister to Group 2/3-placed 11-12f 3yo winner Without A Trace (108), fairly useful dual 5f 2yo winner Dozy (90) and the grandam of 1000 Guineas winner Mother Earth (117). “A lovely horse who has settled in well to our routine since arriving from the breeze ups. He will improve with age, but he is an expensive breezer who will be given the chance to show what he is made of when we work him at the end of the week. He came with a good reputation from Tally Ho Stud and is a very nice addition to the yard.”

Patience Alexander winning the Marygate