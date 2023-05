Dan Briden's Two-Year-Old Guide will be appearing on Sporting Life in the coming weeks and months.

Dan offers pedigree guides to the strings of all the leading trainers and gets insight from many of them on the horses and their prospects for the year ahead. He also speaks to leading owners, racing managers and bloodstock agents to leave you as well prepared as you can be for the newcomers to the Flat racing scene. Previously published as a book, it will be digital content this year and the likes of Karl Burke, William Haggas, Roger Varian and Richard Fahey will appear online soon. But before then - and just to whet your appetite - below are details of the John and Thady Gosden two-year-old team. The pedigree guide also includes the peak master Timeform ratings of their siblings in brackets.

ALL TOO WELL

6/2 b f Ulysses - Pulitzer (Kodiac)

Owner: Tactful Finance, S Roden & H Rosenblatt Sales price: 75,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Second foal of a 6f 2yo winner (88) who was a half-sister to 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Smaih (101) out of a German 11f winning half-sister to very smart middle-distance performers Sabiango (120) and Silvano (126). ASSAILANT

28/1 b c Dubawi - Bufera (King’s Best)

Owner: B E Nielsen Owner: 900,000gns (Vendor) Half-brother to French 1m 3yo Listed winner Chartreuse (109), Listed-placed 10f 3yo winner Gloria Mundi (99) and useful 2022 12-14.5f 3yo winner Salvator Mundi (97). Dam a Listed-placed French 1m 3yo winner (100) who was a half-sister to the dams of Group/Grade 1 winners Ectot (8/12f; 123), Most Improved (1m 3yo; 119) and Meditate (1m 2yo; 114). BAUBLE

26/1 b f Kingman - Smoulder (Redoute’s Choice)

Owner: Lordship Stud Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 7f 2yo winner Private Signal (99). Dam an Irish 7f 3yo winner (96) who was closely related to 1000 Guineas winner/Oaks runner-up Legatissimo (122) out of an Irish 10f 3yo winning (86) sister to five-time 10f-2m 4f Group 1 winner/Derby runner-up Fame And Glory (133). BJORN IRONSIDE

12/2 b c Too Darn Hot - Frankel Light (Frankel)

Owner: KHK Racing Ltd Sales price: 300,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) Half-brother to 2022 6f 2yo winner Endeared (87). Dam a French 10f 3yo Listed winner (102) who was a half-sister to Australian dual 10f Group 3 winner Le Juge (110) and Listed-placed prolific 7-8.5f winner Via Serendipity (111) out of a German 7f/1m 3yo Listed winner (105). BURRITO

16/5 b c Lope de Vega - Thistle Bird (Selkirk)

Owner: George Strawbridge Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 2022 1m 3yo Group 3 winner Jumbly (107) and 2023 10f 3yo Listed winner/Vertem Futurity Trophy second Epictetus (111). Dam an Irish 10f Group 1 winner (118) who was a half-sister to Group 1-placed UK/Australian 6.5-10f winner (including twice at Group 3 level) McCreery (115). CHORTAL

13/3 b c Golden Horn - Golden Laughter (Bernardini)

Owner: A E Oppenheimer Sales price: n/a Half-brother to useful 7f 2yo winner King’s Joy (94). Dam a thrice-raced maiden (60) half-sister to 2000 Guineas winner Footstepsinthesand (120), Phoenix Stakes winner Pedro The Great (110), 1m 3yo Listed winner Belle d’Or (110) and the dam of Irish 2000 Guineas winner Power (117). CROWN ESTATE

9/3 b c Dubawi - Castle Lady (Shamardal)

Owner: HM The King & HM The Queen Consort Sales price: n/a First foal of a Poule d’Essai des Pouliches winner (113) who was a half-sister to UAE 7f 3yo Listed winner Top Score (114) out of an unraced sister to Queen Elizabeth II Stakes/Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Raven’s Pass (133). CRYSTAL SALT (FR)

19/2 b f Frankel - Crystal River (Dubawi)

Owner: Lady Bamford Sales price: €650,000 (Charles Gordon-Watson Bloodstock) First foal of a French 1m 1f 3yo Listed winner (108p) who was a half-sister to Prix Jean-Luc Lagardere winner Royal Marine (111) out of a once-raced maiden (85) half-sister to high-class milers Dubai Destination (127) and Librettist (124) and the dam of high-class miler Real World (125). D FLAWLESS (IRE)

20/2 b f Make Believe - Savaanah (Olden Times)

Owner: Prince A A Faisal Sales price: n/a First foal of a Listed-placed 8-10f 3yo winner (102) who was the daughter of an unraced half-sister to US 8.5f Grade 3 winner Silent Roar; family of four-time 6-8.5f 2yo Group/Grade 1 winner Arazi (135) and Sussex Stakes winner Noverre (125). DANIELLE

13/4 ch f Cracksman - Crimson Ribbon (Lemon Drop Kid)

Owner: A E Oppenheimer Sales price: n/a Three-parts sister to 2022 12-12.5f 3yo winner Courage Mon Ami (103P; by Frankel) and a half-sister to 12f Listed winner Crimson Rosette (107) and Listed-placed 8-10f 3yo winner Purple Ribbon (111). Dam a 12f 3yo winner (92) who was a full sister to dual 12f Group 2 winner Bronze Cannon (123) and a half-sister to King Edward VII Stakes winner Across The Stars (113). DIVINE PRESENCE (IRE)

8/2 b f Dubawi - Beautiful Morning (Galileo)

Owner: Lady Bamford Sales price: n/a Second foal of a Group 2-placed UK/Irish 7-10f winner (including at Group 3/Listed level; 110) who was a half-sister to 2022 7f 2yo winner Classic (92; by Dubawi) out of a Listed-placed 7f 2yo winner (93). EARL OF ROCHESTER

18/2 b c Dubawi - The Black Princess (Iffraaj)

Owner: R J H Geffen Sales price: n/a Second foal of a smart 8-12f winner (including at Group 2/3 level; 112) who was the daughter of a once-raced maiden (70) close relation to Prix du Jockey Club winner Lawman (120) and half-sister to Prix de Diane winner Latice (121). EDUCATE

28/3 b c Sea The Stars - Wordless (Rock of Gibraltar)

Owner: Denford Stud Sales price: n/a Fourth foal of an Italian 10f Group 3 winner (108) who was closely related to Oaks d’Italia winners Cherry Collect (111) and Final Score (113) and a half-sister to Irish Oaks winner/Arc runner-up Sea of Class (126; by Sea The Stars) and Italian 10f Group 1/Oaks d’Italia winner Charity Line (115). EL ZOUD

19/2 b c Kingman - Riqa (Dubawi)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: n/a Full brother to French dual 1m 2yo winner Khayzaraan (106) and a half-brother to French triple 5/6f Group 3 winner Tantheem (120). Dam a Listed-placed French 7.5f-1m winner (102) who was a half-sister to French 10f Listed winner/Prix du Jockey Club third Motamarris (117). ESTRANGE (IRE)

20/3 gr f Night of Thunder - Alienate (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: 425,000gns (Cheveley Park Stud) Third foal of an unraced half-sister to St Leger winner Logician (124), US triple 9.5-12f Grade 3 winner Suffused (115), French 12.5f Listed winner Collide (114), Listed-placed 7f-1m 3yo winner Battlement (101) and very useful 2022 8-10f 3yo winner Okeechobee (112p). FAIFA (IRE)

15/5 b f Galileo - Jacqueline Quest (Rock of Gibraltar)

Owner: Prince A A Faisal Sales price: 500,000gns (Voute Sales Agent/Nawara Stud) Full sister to Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf winner Line of Duty (121) and Listed-placed 2023 Irish 1m 3yo winner Jackie Oh (101p) and a half-sister to 7f/1m 3yo Listed winner Onassis (107) and Group 2-placed 2022 8.5-12f 3yo winner Secret State (115). Dam a disqualified 1000 Guineas winner (113).

Line Of Duty winning under William Buick

FIGHT FOR YOU (IRE)

18/4 b f Saxon Warrior - Fallen For You (Dansili)

Owner: Normandie Stud Ltd Sales price: n/a Half-sister to triple 7f Group 2 winner Glorious Journey (119) and 7f 2yo Listed winner Love Is You (106). Dam a Coronation Stakes winner (121) who was a half-sister to 1m 3yo Listed winner Fallen Idol (114) and Group 2/Listed-placed 1m 2yo winner Fallen In Love (104). FIREBLADE

24/2 b c Frankel - Rhadegunda (Pivotal)

Owner: A E Oppenheimer Sales price: n/a Full brother to four-time 10-12f Group 1 winner Cracksman (136) and useful 8-10f winner Frantastic (97) and a half-brother to Solario Stakes winner Fantastic Moon (102). Dam a French 1m 1f 3yo Listed winner (103). FRENCH MASTER (IRE)

9/5 b c Frankel - French Dressing (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Normandie Stud Ltd Sales price: n/a Full brother to 10f 3yo Group 3/Listed winner Mohaafeth (115). Dam a 10.5f 3yo Listed winner (113P) who was a half-sister to US 12f Grade 3 winner Dalvina (113) and 10f 3yo Listed winner Soft Centre (109; later dam of Nassau Stakes winner Sultanina (118)). FRIENDLY SOUL

14/5 b f Kingman - In Clover (Inchinor)

Owner: George Strawbridge Sales price: n/a Half-sister to French Group 1 winners Call The Wind (2m 4f; 122), We Are (10f; 117) and With You (1m; 119) and French Listed winners Dream Clover (7f/1m; 106), In Crowd (1m; 113) and Incahoots (1m; 104). Dam a French 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner (114). FRONT PAGE

18/3 b f Showcasing - Furbelow (Pivotal)

Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: n/a Full sister to Commonwealth Cup/Prix Maurice de Gheest winner Advertise (125) and 2022 7f 2yo winner Chuzzlewit (87p). Dam a 6f 3yo winner (83) who was closely related to 6f 2yo winner/Cheveley Park Stakes fourth Adorn (105; later dam of Richmond Stakes winner Saayerr (109)).

Advertise wins the Commonwealth Cup under Frankie Dettori

GALLANT PRINCE (IRE)

24/4 br c Sea The Stars - Danilovna (Dansili)

Owner: B E Nielsen Sales price: n/a Third foal of a US 1m stakes winner (106) who was closely related to dual 1m 3yo Group 1 winner Lillie Langtry (120; later dam of seven-time 7-12f Group 1 winner Minding (127), 2022 Oaks/Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner Tuesday (122) and Irish 1000 Guineas winner Empress Josephine (114)) and Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner Count of Limonade (116). GAMEKEEPER (IRE)

5/5 b c Blue Point - Gamilati (Bernardini)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Three-parts brother to 6f 2yo winner Nasimi (84; by Shamardal) and a half-brother to 2022 UAE 1m 3yo Listed winner Sovereign Prince (108). Dam a 6f 2yo Group 2 winner (116) who was the daughter of a 7f 3yo Group 3 winner/Irish 1000 Guineas third (115). GREBASTARKY (FR)

3/4 b c Almanzor - Watchful (Galileo)

Owner: Middleham Park Racing Sales price: €150,000 (Middleham Park Racing) Half-brother to dual 1m Group 1 winner Watch Me (119) and 2023 French 10f Listed winner Watch Him (104). Dam an 11-12f 3yo winner (94) who was a half-sister to Group 3-placed 7f-1m winner Rabi (114). GREEN DUNE (IRE)

14/4 b c Oasis Dream - Redemption (Olden Times)

Owner: Prince A A Faisal Sales price: n/a Half-brother to smart French 8-9f 3yo winner (including at Group 3/Listed level) Noticeable Grace (112) and 7f 2yo winner Altraif (86). Dam an unraced half-sister to Listed winners Solomon’s Bay (7f 3yo; 112) and Tammani (1m 2yo; 111). HAUTE COUTURE

4/3 b f Kingman - Pearling (Storm Cat)

Owner: Imad Alsagar Sales price: n/a Half-sister to triple 9-10.5f Group 1 winner Decorated Knight (125). Dam an unraced sister to six-time 7-10.5f Group 1 winner Giant’s Causeway (132) and 6f 2yo Group 2/3 winner You’resothrilling (117; later dam of 2000 Guineas winner Gleneagles (128), Irish 1000 Guineas winner Marvellous (116) and Prix de Diane winner Joan of Arc (114)).

Decorated Knight wins the Tattersalls Gold Cup

HELLFIRE BAY

13/3 b f Zoustar - Wind Fire (Distorted Humor)

Owner: Qatar Racing Limited Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Listed-placed Irish dual 5f 2yo winner Air Force Jet (103). Dam a Group 2/3-placed triple 5f winner (including twice at Listed level; 113) who was the daughter of a US 1m 3yo winning sister to US 7f 2yo Grade 1 winner Majestic Warrior (116). HIGH HANDED (IRE)

14/5 b f Siyouni - Hoity Toity (Darshaan)

Owner: B E Nielsen Sales price: n/a Half-sister to very smart 6f-1m winner (including twice at Group 1 level) Lillie Langtry (120; later dam of seven-time 7-12f Group 1 winner Minding (127), 2022 Oaks/Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner Tuesday (122) and Irish 1000 Guineas winner Empress Josephine (114)) and Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner Count of Limonade (116). Dam unraced. ISLAND OF GEMS (IRE)

20/4 b f Invincible Spirit - White Moonstone (Dynaformer)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Half-sister to useful 7f-1m winner Desert Flyer (98) and 2022 1m 2yo winner Bridestones (89p). Dam a Fillies’ Mile winner (115p) who was a half-sister to 10f Listed winner Albasharah (114). IZIPIZI

19/4 b f Kingman - Sinnamary (Galileo)

Owner: A E Oppenheimer Sales price: n/a Half-sister to useful 13.5f-2m winner Golden Rules (105). Dam a useful French 1m 1f 2yo winner (103) who was a full sister to Australian 10f Group 1 winner Magic Wand (120), a close relation to Irish Oaks winner/Prix de Diane runner-up Chicquita (117) and a half-sister to French 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner/Prix de Diane runner-up Philomene (112). JANE TEMPLE

10/2 b f Siyouni - Palitana (Giant’s Causeway)

Owner: A E Oppenheimer Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Listed-placed French 6f 2yo winner Sicilia (97) and very useful 8-10f winner Peter The Great (112). Dam a twice-raced maiden (61p) sister to 2000 Guineas winner Footstepsinthesand (120) and half-sister to Phoenix Stakes winner Pedro The Great (110) and the dam of Irish 2000 Guineas winner Power (117). JODPHUR (FR)

24/2 b c Blue Point - Sacred Path (Galileo)

Owner: Lady Bamford Sales price: n/a Second foal of a 13.5f 3yo winner (90) who was a full sister to 13f 3yo Group 3 winner Shantaram (114), 3yo Listed winners Forever Now (14f; 116) and To Eternity (12f; 108) and Irish 7f 2yo winner/2000 Guineas third Gan Amhras (122). JOHN RAFFLES

7/2 b c Nathaniel - Mary Anne Evans (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Ms Rachel D S Hood Sales price: n/a Third foal of a 1m 2yo winner (76) who was the daughter of smart 10-12f winner (including at Group 2/Listed level)/Oaks fourth Gertrude Bell (112), herself a half-sister to 10f Listed winner Dick Doughtywylie (112). JUNEBERRY (IRE)

13/4 b f Night of Thunder - Pomology (Arch)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Three-parts sister to 10f 2yo Group 3 winner Goldspur (107; by Dubawi). Dam a Lancashire Oaks winner (121) who was a half-sister to 6f 3yo Listed winner Tommy Taylor (108) and Grade 1-placed US 8.5-10f winner Sassy Little Lila (113). KING’S CORONATION

18/4 b c Kingman - Wekeela (Hurricane Run)

Owner: Qatar Racing Limited Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 7f 2yo winner Millennial Moon (91) and 2023 11f 3yo winner Maasai Mara (88). Dam a Group/Grade 1-placed French/US 8-9f winner (including at Group/Grade 3 level; 115) who was a full sister to Norsk 1000 Guineas winner Matauri Pearl (103; later dam of Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf winner Aunt Pearl (116)). LANFRANCO

17/3 b c Frankel - Coronet (Dubawi)

Owner: Denford Stud Sales price: n/a First foal of a 10/12f Group 1 winner (120) who was a half-sister to Irish 10f 3yo Group 2 winner/Irish Derby and St Leger runner-up Midas Touch (122) and Listed-placed Irish 10f 3yo winner Streetcar To Stars (111) out of a 10f 3yo Listed winner (105). LAUTREC

31/1 b c Kingman - Cabaret (Galileo)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: 600,000gns (Juddmonte Farms) Three-parts brother to Vertem Futurity Trophy/2000 Guineas winner Magna Grecia (124; by Invincible Spirit) and a half-brother to five-time 7-10.5f Group 1 winner St Mark’s Basilica (132). Dam an Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner (105) who was a half-sister to Hong Kong 7f Group 2 winner Ho Choi (113) and Solario Stakes winner Drumfire (115).

Magna Grecia is clear in the QIPCO 2000 Guineas

LEAD ARTIST

9/2 b c Dubawi - Obligate (Frankel)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a First foal of a Group 1-placed French 7.5f-1m winner (including at Group 2/Listed level; 115) who was the daughter of an unraced close relation to US 8/9.5f Grade 1 winner Heat Haze (120) and half-sister to Group/Grade 1 winners Banks Hill (8/10f, three times; 128), Cacique (10/11f; 124), Champs Elysees (12f, three times; 124) and Intercontinental (8/10f; 122). LORD OF LOVE

21/2 b c Dubawi - Star of Seville (Duke of Marmalade)

Owner: Lady Bamford Sales price: n/a Third foal of a Prix de Diane winner (116) who was closely related to 7f 2yo Group 3 winner English Ballet (106) and a half-sister to Group 1-placed 7f-1m winner (including at Listed level) King of Comedy (121). LYRIC (IRE)

11/3 b c Too Darn Hot - Gala (Galileo)

Owner: Denford Stud Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 9.5f 3yo winner Queen Charlotte (87) and 2022 11f 3yo winner Pretending (85). Dam a 12f 3yo winner (77) who was the daughter of a Listed-placed French 9.5-10.5f winning (96) half-sister to French 12f Listed winner Mashoor (113). MESMERISING

14/2 ch f Decorated Knight - Princess Loulou (Pivotal)

Owner: Imad Alsagar Sales price: €260,000 (Not Sold) Closely related to 2022 Prix de Diane/Nassau Stakes winner/Oaks third Nashwa (119; by Frankel) and a half-sister to useful 7-12f winner Louganini (108). Dam a Group 1-placed 8-10f winner (including at Listed level; 115).

Hollie Doyle celebrates on Nashwa

MISS KUBELIK (IRE)

30/1 b f Holy Roman Emperor - Lucy Lou (Galileo)

Owner: Tactful Finance, S Roden & H Rosenblatt Sales price: 70,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) First foal of a maiden (58) sister to the dam of 12f 3yo Listed winner Save A Forest (104) out of a Lingfield Oaks Trial winner (106) who was closely related to six-time 10/12f Group/Grade 1 winner Pilsudski (133). MONYAT GALBY (IRE)

9/3 b f Kingman - Traffic Jam (Duke of Marmalade)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: 1,050,000 (Shadwell Estate Company) Half-sister to 2022 Prix de l’Opera winner Place du Carrousel (120). Dam a French 12f Group 2 winner (113) who was the daughter of a French 8-9f winning (102) three-parts sister to 1m Listed winner/Racing Post Trophy runner-up Winged Cupid (112). MORROPHORE (FR)

30/1 b f Kingman - Fugitive Angel (Alphabet Soup)

Owner: George Strawbridge Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Canadian 11f Grade 2 winner Utmost (109). Dam a US 8.5f 3yo Grade 3 winner (108) who was a half-sister to US 1m 1f 3yo Grade 2 winner Anthony’s Cross (109). MUHIB

12/3 b c Too Darn Hot - Hameem (Teofilo)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: n/a First foal of a Listed-placed 10-12f winner (103) who was a half-sister to French 12.5f Group 2/3 winner Tres Blue (119), German triple 2m Group 3 winner Tres Rock Danon (116) and French 12f 3yo Listed winner Tres Rock Glory (107). MUTAAWID

6/4 b c Frankel - Handassa (Dubawi)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: n/a Full brother to very smart 7-12f winner (including at Group 3/Listed level) Mostahdaf (123) and a half-brother to very smart 7f-1m winner (including twice at Group 1 level) Nazeef (122) and 2022 1m 2yo winner Mostabshir (98p). Dam an Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner (110). OMBUDSMAN (IRE)

12/4 b c Night of Thunder - Syndicate (Dansili)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 340,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) Second foal of a 7-10f winner (79) who was a full sister to Italian 1m Group 3 winner Runnymede (118) and 8.5/9f Listed winner Stipulate (117) out of a 9.5f 3yo winning (76) half-sister to Group 3 winners Convey (10f; 116) and Stronghold (7f; 120). PAPPANO

8/2 b c Too Darn Hot - Mainstay (Elmaamul)

Owner: Ms Rachel D S Hood Sales price: n/a Half-brother to smart triple 7f winner (including at Group 2/Listed level) Richard Pankhurst (116) and 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Crazy Horse (113). Dam a 1m winner (86) who was a full sister to smart 8-10.5f winner (including at Group 3/Listed level) Lateen Sails (116).

Richard Pankhurst wins the Chesham at Royal Ascot

PERRINE (IRE)

20/2 b f Nathaniel - Vilamos (Raven’s Pass)

Owner: Tactful Finance, S Roden & H Rosenblatt Sales price: 100,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Second foal of an unraced half-sister to Irish 6f Group 3/Listed winner Girouette (108; grandam of 2022 Middle Park Stakes winner Blackbeard (118)), Group 3/Listed-placed French 7.5f-1m winner Prince d’Alienor (114) and Listed-placed Irish 7f 3yo winner Paraphernalia (104; dam of 2022 dual 12f Group 3 winner Max Vega (115)). PICTURESQUE

12/2 ch f Night of Thunder - Perfection (Dutch Art)

Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: n/a First foal of a dual 6f Listed winner (109) who was a half-sister to 7f Group 3/Listed winner Molatham (117; by Night of Thunder) out of a 7f 2yo winning (87) half-sister to Group 3 winners Autocratic/Captain Cook (10f, twice; 114) and Evasive (7f 2yo; 116). PIPES AND DRUMS

3/2 b c Raven’s Pass - Pimpernel (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Half-brother to UAE 2000 Guineas winner Gold Town (114) and Listed-placed 5-7f winner Island of Life (104). Dam a 7f 2yo Listed winner (110) who was the daughter of a 10f 3yo winning (90) half-sister to Hong Kong Cup winner/Derby runner-up Eagle Mountain (126), Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner Dank (123) and Prix Marcel Boussac winner Sulk (111). PULLMAN

3/3 b c Sea The Stars - Eastern Belle (Champs Elysees)

Owner: A E Oppenheimer Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Group 2-placed 8-8.5f winner (including at Group 3/Listed level) Megallan (119). Dam a 10f 3yo Listed winner (107) who was a half-sister to four-time 10/12f Group 1 winner Golden Horn (134) and Group 3/Listed-placed 7f 2yo winner Dhahabi (113). QUEENS FORT

26/3 b f Galileo - Snow Moon (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Lady Bamford Sales price: n/a Closely related to 2022 12f 3yo winner March Moon (92; by Frankel). Dam a useful 8.5f 3yo winner (99) who was a half-sister to useful 12.5-14f winner Surya (108) out of Oaks/Irish Oaks winner Sariska (125). RAINBOWS EDGE

3/4 ch f Night of Thunder - Memory (Danehill Dancer)

Owner: HM The King & HM The Queen Consort Sales price: n/a Half-sister to US 2m Grade 2 winner Call To Mind (117), 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Recorder (111p) and Swedish 1m 1f Group 3 winner Learn By Heart (109). Dam a 6f 2yo Group 2/3 winner (112) who was a half-sister to Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Remember Alexander (105). REGAL JUBILEE

3/3 b f Frankel - Regal Realm (Medicean)

Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: n/a Closely related to Group 1-placed 7-10f winner (including four times at Group 3 level) Regal Reality (121; by Intello). Dam a dual 7f Group 3 winner (104) who was the granddaughter of Cheveley Park Stakes winner Regal Rose (110p). RELIANT (IRE)

31/3 b c Frankel - Contradict (Raven’s Pass)

Owner: Prince A A Faisal Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Prix du Jockey Club/Juddmonte International Stakes winner Mishriff (129), French 1m 3yo Listed winner Orbaan (111) and Group 3/Listed-placed 7f 2yo winner Momkin (113). Dam a 10f 3yo winner (89) who was the daughter of a 12f 3yo Group 3/Listed winner (109).

Mishriff at his destructive best at York

SAJI (IRE)

7/5 b c Invincible Spirit - Gharaaneej (Pivotal)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 2022 Irish 5f 2yo winner Easy (83p). Dam a 7f 3yo winner (75) who was a half-sister to German 6f 3yo Listed winner Best Regards (110) out of a dual 5f 3yo winning (91) half-sister to Irish 1000 Guineas winner Halfway To Heaven (118), 5/6f Group 3 winner Tickled Pink (117; by Invincible Spirit) and 6f 3yo Group 3 winner Theann (111). SAOUDITE

16/1 b f Frankel - Daban (Acclamation)

Owner: The Thoroughbred Racing Corporation Ltd Sales price: 400,000gns (The Thoroughbred Racing Corporation) Half-sister to 2022 10f 3yo winner Nigwa (90). Dam a Nell Gwyn Stakes winner/1000 Guineas third (114) who was a half-sister to 1m 3yo Group 3 winner Thikriyaat (113) out of a maiden half-sister to French 3yo Group 3 winners Albisola (10.5f; 114) and Johnny Barnes (1m; 117). SEA JOURNEY (IRE)

23/2 b f Sea The Stars - Journey (Dubawi)

Owner: George Strawbridge Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2022 1m 2yo winner Inner Space (85p). Dam a smart multiple 10-12f winner (including at Group 1 level; 124) who was a full sister to May Hill Stakes winner/Fillies’ Mile runner-up Indigo Girl (111) and 2022 Park Hill Stakes winner Mimikyu (114). SHADER

27/2 b c Shamardal - Shutter Speed (Dansili)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a Half-brother to useful 2022 6f 2yo winner Bresson (102). Dam a Musidora Stakes winner/Prix de Diane fourth (111) who was the daughter of a dual 1m 3yo winning (99) half-sister to Australian triple 8-10f Group 1 winner Foreteller (124).

Shutter Speed wins the Musidora

SHAHA (IRE)

19/3 b f Cracksman - Board Meeting (Anabaa)

Owner: The Thoroughbred Racing Corporation Ltd Sales price: 280,000gns (The Thoroughbred Racing Corporation) Half-sister to French 15f 3yo Listed winner Big Blue (111) and useful 2022 Irish 1m 2yo winner Denmark (97). Dam a French 10/10.5f Group 3 winner (116) who was a half-sister to Prix de Diane winner Bright Sky (123) and the dam of 2022 Irish 10f 3yo Group 3 winner/Breeders’ Cup Turf runner-up Stone Age (122). SIGNALMAN (IRE)

7/4 gr/ro c New Approach - White Light (Dubawi)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Second foal of a thrice-raced maiden (73) who was a half-sister to Group 1-placed 8-10.5f winner (including at Group 2/3 level) Tasaday (119; later dam of French 15f 3yo Group 2 winner Manobo (119)) and Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner Tribal Beat (112). SIYOLA (IRE)

3/4 b f Siyouni - Timepiece (Zamindar)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a Half-sister to useful 6f 3yo winner Thaler (100). Dam a Falmouth Stakes winner (117) who was a half-sister to French 10f 2yo Group 1 winner Passage of Time (115; later dam of 8/10.5f Group 2 winner Time Test (124)) and King Edward VII Stakes winner Father Time (117). SKYREACH (IRE)

12/2 b f Siyouni - Highgarden (Nathaniel)

Owner: Mrs C R Philipson & Mrs H Lascelles Sales price: n/a First foal of a 12f 3yo Group 3 winner (109) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner Reglisse (96) out of an Irish 1m 3yo winning (79) close relation to Irish 1m Group 3/Listed winner Recharge (116) and Irish 9.5f 3yo Listed winner I’m Yours (107). SOPRILLO (IRE)

21/4 b f Sea The Stars - Sound Reflection (Street Cry)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Half-sister to useful 8.5-10f winner Walk of Stars (108). Dam a useful 7-12f winner (100) who was a half-sister to UAE 2m Group 3 winner Whispering Gallery (119) out of a Sun Chariot/Park Hill winning (111) half-sister to King George/Eclipse winner Nathaniel (129), Irish Oaks winner Great Heavens (120) and Fillies’ Mile winner Playful Act (113p). STANAGE

24/4 b c Kingman - Helleborine (Observatory)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a Full brother to 6f Group 2/3 winner Calyx (124) and 2022 7f 2yo winner Coppice (96P). Dam a French 1m 2yo Group 3 winner/Prix Marcel Boussac runner-up (111p) who was a full sister to 6f Group 1 winner African Rose (119; later dam of 6f 2yo Group 3 winner Fair Eva (108)).

Calyx and Frankie Dettori win the Coventry

STIFLING

23/2 ch f Ulysses - Sultry (Pivotal)

Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: n/a Full sister to 2022 Chesham Stakes winner/Vertem Futurity Trophy third Holloway Boy (108). Dam an unraced three-parts sister to Listed-placed 5f 2yo winner Secret Venture (91) out of a useful 7f-1m 3yo winning (97) close relation to 6/7f Group 2 winner Byron (117). SUSAN THE GENTLE

29/3 b f Frankel - Sharp Susan (Touch Gold)

Owner: Cayton Park Stud Limited Sales price: n/a Half-sister to South African four-time 9/10f Grade 1 winner Oh Susanna (103), Australian 6f Group 3 winner Signore Fox (114) and once-raced 2022 1m 2yo winner Marksman Queen (85p). Dam a US 1m 1f 3yo Grade 2/3 winner (114) who was closely related to US 1m 1f Grade 1 winner Spring At Last (122). SWISS CABARET

8/3 b f Showcasing - Swiss Diva (Pivotal)

Owner: Lordship Stud Sales price: n/a Half-sister to French 5f 2yo Listed winner Poetry (100). Dam a French 5/6f Group 3 winner (119) who was a half-sister to 5f Group 3 winner Swiss Spirit (117), triple 6f Listed winner Swiss Dream (110) and useful dual 5f winner/Coventry Stakes runner-up Swiss Franc (106). SWORD

28/2 b c Kingman - Ame Bleue (Dubawi)

Owner: Qatar Racing & David Howden Sales price: 500,000gns (David Redvers) Half-brother to 2022 dual 1m 3yo winner Oceania Legend (93p). Dam a French 9.5f Listed winner (112) who was a half-sister to 2022 French 12f Listed winner Any Time Soon (107) out of Prix de Diane winner Aquarelliste (123). TANWEN

5/5 b f Too Darn Hot - Fireglow (Teofilo)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Three-parts sister to fairly useful 2023 dual 12f winner Mr Inspiration (92; by Dubawi). Dam a Group 3-placed 5-12f winner (including three times at Listed level)/1000 Guineas fourth (110) who was a full sister to French 15.5f Listed winner Afterglow (103). TARANEEM (IRE)

4/5 b f Kingman - Taghrooda (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: n/a Half-sister to smart 8-12f winner Israr (116) and very useful dual 12f 3yo winner Almighwar (113). Dam an Oaks/King George winner (127) who was the daughter of a Group 2-placed Irish 8-14f winner (including three times at Listed level; 117).

Taghrooda winning the King George

TASSAROL

15/2 b c Farhh - Alessandria (Sunday Silence)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: n/a Three-parts brother to Australian triple 8-12f Group 1 winner Avilius (125) and French 10f 3yo Group 2 winner/Prix du Jockey Club runner-up Saint Baudolino (117; both by Pivotal) and a half-brother to triple 7f/1m Listed winner Well of Wisdom (112). Dam a useful 8-12f winner (100) who was the daughter of Poule d’Essai des Pouliches winner Tereshkova (113). TCHAIKOVSK

10/2 b c Bated Breath - Canonbury (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Lady Ogden Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 2022 12f 3yo winner Kensington (82p). Dam a 10.5f 3yo winner (83) who was a full sister to the dam of Coventry Stakes winner Berkshire Shadow (114) out of four-time 10/12f Group/Grade 1 winner Islington (124). THE KING’S GENERAL (IRE

31/1 ch c Dubawi - Daphne (Duke of Marmalade)

Owner: HM The King & HM The Queen Consort Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 2022 14f 3yo Listed winner Perfect Alibi (111). Dam a 13f Listed winner (108) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 10-12f winner Bold Sniper (113) out of a 12f 3yo winning (89) half-sister to dual 7f Listed winner Golden Stream (110) and 7f 2yo winner/Oaks runner-up Flight of Fancy (113). THEORY OF TIDES

27/1 b c Galileo - Missrock (Fastnet Rock)

Owner: Isa Salman Al Khalifa Sales price: 500,000gns (Highclere Agency) First foal of a Group 1-placed Australian 5-6f winner (including at Group 3/Listed level; 112) who was a full sister to 2023 Australian 5f Group 2 winner Passive Aggressive (116) out of an Australian 6f Group 3 winning half-sister to Australian 5.5f Group 1 winner Mrs Onassis. TO MONTAR

24/4 b f Too Darn Hot - Montare (Montjeu

Owner: George Strawbridge Sales price: n/a Three-parts sister to high-class multiple 10-12f winner (including at Group 1 level) Journey (124), May Hill Stakes winner/Fillies’ Mile runner-up Indigo Girl (111) and 2022 Park Hill Stakes winner Mimikyu (114; all by Dubawi). Dam a French 15.5f Group 1 winner (116). TWIN PEAKS

16/3 ch f Frankel - Dash To The Top (Montjeu)

Owner: Helena Springfield Ltd Sales price: n/a Full sister to Oaks winner Anapurna (118) and a half-sister to Group 3-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner Dynasty (110). Dam a 10f 3yo Listed winner/Yorkshire Oaks second (116) who was a half-sister to 11f Listed winner Dash To The Front (105; later dam of dual 10f Group 1 winner Speedy Boarding (117)).

Anapurna wins the Oaks under Frankie Dettori

UPLIFT

18/2 ch f Ulysses - Boost (Pivotal)

Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Group 3-placed triple 6f winner (including at Listed level) Benefit (108). Dam a 6-7f 3yo winner (88) who was the daughter of Cheveley Park Stakes winner Hooray (121). WOLF ALICE

26/2 b f Too Darn Hot - Astronomy’s Choice (Redoute’s Choice)

Owner: R J H Geffen Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2022 1m 3yo winner A E Housman (86). Dam a 7f 2yo winner (99) who was the daughter of a once-raced maiden (61p) half-sister to Lingfield Derby Trial winner English King (116), French 15f 3yo Group 3 winner Pacifique (114) and the dam of Australian 10f Group 1 winner Magic Wand (119) and Irish Oaks winner Chicquita (117). ZILFEE

7/3 b f Sea The Stars - Concentric (Sadler’s Wells)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a Full sister to Listed-placed 1m 3yo winner Derab (116) and a half-sister to 11-time 10/12f Group/Grade 1 winner Enable (133), Group 3-placed French 15f 3yo winner Contribution (109) and Group 3-placed 1m 2yo winner Entitle (104). Dam a French 10f 3yo Listed winner (107) who was a full sister to the dam of five-time 12f Group/Grade 1 winner Flintshire (128). UNNAME

24/4 b f Starspangledbanner - A Huge Dream (Refuse To Bend)

Owner: Andrew Rosen Sales price: 340,000gns (Hugo Merry Bloodstock) Half-sister to 5/5.5f Listed winner Mrs Gallagher (107) and Listed-placed prolific 5-6f winner Tone The Barone (112). Dam a Listed-placed French dual 6f 3yo winner (104) who was a half-sister to Hong Kong dual 1m Group 1 winner Xtension (124) and the dams of dual 6f Group 1 winner Harry Angel (131) and Middle Park Stakes winner Supremacy (117). UNNAMED

25/1 ch f Lope de Vega - Anapurna (Frankel)

Owner: Helena Springfield Ltd Sales price: n/a First foal of an Oaks winner (118) who was a half-sister to Group 3-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner Dynasty (110), useful 10f 3yo winner Very Dashing (105) and 2yo winners Deep South (7f; 93) and Seagull Star (1m; 101) out of a 10f 3yo Listed winner/Yorkshire Oaks runner-up (116). UNNAMED (IRE)

19/2 b f Too Darn Hot - Arctic Ocean (Camelot)

Owner: Lord Lloyd-Webber Sales price: 160,000gns (C Gordon Watson/Watership Down) First foal of a dual 12f 3yo winner (86) who was a half-sister to Irish 6/7f Listed winner Brother Bear (107) and useful dual 10f 3yo winner Emblem Empire (105) out of an unraced half-sister to Irish 6f 2yo Listed winner King Hesperus (105). UNNAMED (IRE)

25/3 b c Galileo - Belesta (Xaar)

Owner: Mrs John Magnier/Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Westerberg Sales price: 450,000gns (Justin Casse, Agent) Full brother to Scandinavian dual 12f Group 3 winner Giuseppe Piazzi (115) and closely related to Australian 12f Group 2 winner Assign (115; by Montjeu) and Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner Old Glory (108; by Frankel). Dam a French 1m 1f 3yo winner (85) who was a half-sister to French 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner In Clover (114) and French 10f 3yo Listed winner Bayourida (113). UNNAMED

12/2 ch c Dubawi - Bound (Galileo)

Owner: Lordship Stud Sales price: 500,000gns (Vendor) Half-brother to 1m 2yo winner Bouquet (92). Dam an Irish 10f 3yo Listed winner (104) who was a full sister to Derby winner Serpentine (122), Irish 1m 1f 3yo Group 2 winner Wedding Vow (113) and Irish 10f 3yo Group 3 winner/Oaks third Bye Bye Baby (107) out of an Oaks runner-up (111). UNNAMED (IRE)

11/1 b c No Nay Never - Conniption (Danehill Dancer)

Owner: Al Shaqab Racing Sales price: 220,000gns (C Gordon Watson Bloodstock/Al Shaqab) Full brother to useful dual 6f 2yo winner Jonah Jones (97). Dam a 6f 2yo winner (94) who was the daughter of a Listed-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner (89). UNNAMED

17/4 b f Kingman - Dar Re Mi (Singspiel)

Owner: Lord Lloyd-Webber Sales price: n/a Half-sister to very smart multiple 7f-1m winner (including the Dewhurst Stakes and Sussex Stakes)/Irish 2000 Guineas runner-up Too Darn Hot (127), 10.5f Group 2 winner/St Leger runner-up Lah Ti Dar (121) and Musidora Stakes winner So Mi Dar (120). Dam a triple 10/12f Group 1 winner (124) who was a half-sister to Prince of Wales’s Stakes winner/Derby third Rewilding (132).

Celebration time for Frankie Dettori aboard Too Darn Hot

UNNAMED

6/3 b c Invincible Spirit - Dawn of Hope (Mastercraftsman)

Owner: Imad Alsagar Sales price: n/a Half-brother to useful 2022 7f-1m 3yo winner Kind Gesture (94). Dam a French 9.5f 3yo Listed winner (113) who was a half-sister to 10/12f Listed winner Ayrad (115) out of a Listed-placed Irish 10f 3yo winning (103) close relation to July Cup/Nunthorpe Stakes winner Stravinsky (133). UNNAMED (IRE)

28/3 b c No Nay Never - Instant Sparkle (Danehill)

Owner: Al Shaqab Racing Sales price: €310,000 (C Gordon Watson/Al Shaqab) Half-brother to smart Irish 7f-1m winner (including at Group 3/Listed level) Making Light (110). Dam an Irish 12f 3yo winner (88) who was a full sister to Ribblesdale Stakes winner Irresistible Jewel (115; later dam of Ribblesdale Stakes winner Princess Highway (119) and Irish St Leger winner Royal Diamond (118)). UNNAMED

13/4 b c Sea The Stars - Kitcarina (Shamardal)

Owner: Godolphin Sales price: 800,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) First foal of a 1m winner (80) who was a full sister to the dam of high-class middle-distance performer Al Aasy (122; by Sea The Stars) and a half-sister to French 10f 3yo Listed winner Kapour (111) out of a German 1m 3yo Listed winner (104). UNNAMED

18/1 b f Kingman - Lightening Pearl (Marju)

Owner: Qatar Racing Limited Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Irish 7f 3yo Group 3 winner Lightening Quick (103) and useful Irish dual 1m 3yo winner Lightening Fast (100). Dam a Cheveley Park Stakes winner (113) who was a full sister to Hong Kong Vase winner Satono Crown (127). UNNAMED

14/4 b c Dubawi - Molly Malone (Lomitas)

Owner: Qatar Racing Limited Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Group 1-placed French 10-12f winner (including at Group 2/3 level) Morgan Le Faye (118) and 2022 12f 3yo Listed winner Emotion (105). Dam a Prix du Cadran winner (117). UNNAMED (IRE)

16/3 b c No Nay Never - Opera Society (Declaration of War)

Owner: Mrs John Magnier/Michael Tabor/Derrick Smith/Westerberg Sales price: n/a First foal of an unraced half-sister to Yorkshire Oaks winner/Arc runner-up Shareta (122) out of a French 1m 3yo Listed winning (107) half-sister to Irish Oaks winner Shawanda (124; later dam of St Leger winner Encke (123)). UNNAMED

20/3 b c Camelot - Parsnip (Zebedee)

Owner: Saeed Suhail Sales price: 160,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-brother to fairly useful 2022 8-8.5f 3yo winner Gatecrasher Girl (88). Dam a 6f 2yo winner (85p) who was a half-sister to Group 1-placed 7f-1m winner (including at Group 2/3 level) Kodi Bear (121). UNNMAED (IRE)

29/3 ch c Frankel - Qaws (Dubawi)

Owner: Zhang Yuesheng Sales price: 700,000gns (BBA Ireland) Third foal of an unraced half-sister to Group 1-placed 7-10f winner (including at Listed level) Hadaatha (117) out of a 1m 3yo Listed winner/1000 Guineas third (113). UNNAMED (IRE)

12/3 b f Invincible Spirit - Sophie Germain (Indian Ridge)

Owner: Qatar Racing Limited Sales price: €280,000 (David Redvers) Half-sister to smart Irish 6-8.5f winner (including at Group 2/Listed level) Creggs Pipes (114), 2022 French 1m 1f 3yo Group 3 winner Jannah Rose (106p) and Listed-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner Silver Spear (88). Dam an unraced daughter of Oaks d’Italia winner Nydrion. UNNAMED

13/5 b c Fastnet Rock - Sovereign Parade (Galileo)

Owner: Isa Salman & Abdulla Al Khalifa Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 2022 Fillies’ Mile winner Commissioning (112). Dam a 10f 3yo winner (98p) who was a full sister to Irish Derby/St Leger winner Capri (124), Irish 14f 3yo Group 3 winner/Irish Oaks third Passion (113) and Irish 2m 3yo Group 3 winner Cypress Creek (118).

Commissioning scampers clear at Newmarket