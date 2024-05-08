Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Ollie Sangster

Ollie Sangster guides Dan Briden through his interesting two-year-old team for the season ahead.

Dan offers pedigree guides to the strings of all the leading trainers and gets insight from many of them on the horses and their prospects for the year ahead. He also speaks to leading owners, racing managers and bloodstock agents to leave you as well prepared as you can be for the newcomers to the Flat racing scene. Previously published as a book, it will be digital content this year and Ollie Sangster is the latest trainer to take us through is team for 2024. More trainer interviews... George Boughey

Ollie Sangster FLIGHT

29/1 ch f Siyouni - Run Wild (Amaron)

Owner: Cornthrop Bloodstock Limited Sales price: n/a First foal of a 10f 3yo Listed winner (109) who was a half-sister to German 1m 2yo Group 3 winner Rock My Love (112) and German triple 1m Listed winner Rock My Soul (110; later dam of four-time 11-12.5f Group 3 winner Young Rascal (122)). “A very good-looking filly with a beautiful pedigree who will be one to look forward to during the second half of the year over 7f/1m. She looks to have enough pace to begin at 7f.” KALAHARI BLUE (IRE)

24/3 b f Blue Point - Badr Al Badoor (Acclamation)

Owner: Gullwing Enterprises W L L Sales price: €150,000 (DeBurgh Equine) Full sister to 2023 Irish 7f 2yo winner Sweetest (79) and a half-sister to 6f 3yo Listed winner Archer’s Dream (109) and useful triple 7f winner Hickory (100). Dam a useful 6-6.5f winner (106) who was a half-sister to King’s Stand Stakes winner Profitable (124) and 6f Group 3/Listed winner Ridge Ranger (116). “This filly has unfortunately had a couple of holdups else would’ve run by now. She shows plenty of speed and will begin over 5f. I would think she will be out at the end of May or beginning of June. Quite a nice filly.”

Two Year Olds: Buying The Dream - Richard Fahey

LOCH LEVEN (IRE)

1/2 br f Ten Sovereigns - Flashy Wings (Zafonic)

Owner: D Redvers, Woodside Bloodstock & Partner Sales price: €70,000 (David Redvers/Ollie Sangster) Half-sister to Irish 12f 3yo winner/St Leger third The Mediterranean (118). Dam a Queen Mary Stakes and Lowther Stakes winner (115) who was the daughter of a Group 2/Listed-placed 7-9f winner (108). “This is a strong, quality filly who looks above-average on what we’ve seen from her so far. She will be running when the 6f races begin and should get a bit further later on in the year.” MONOMYTH (IRE)

17/3 b c Dark Angel - Rush (Compton Place)

Owner: Arjun Waney Sales price: 80,000gns (Lillingston Bloodstock) Closely related to useful UK/UAE 5-6f winner Tashaaboh (96; by Lethal Force) and 5f 2yo Listed winner Sardinia Sunset (88; by Gutaifan) and a half-brother to 2023 6f 2yo winner Ambushed (74). Dam a maiden (59) half-sister to 7f 3yo Group 3 winner/Cheveley Park Stakes runner-up Rimth (109). “He shows us all the right signs at home and is scheduled to debut at Ascot this Saturday (11th May). I’d be hopeful of a good run as he’s certainly above average on what we’re seeing from him. I would think he’ll stay 6f before long but certainly isn’t short of speed.” RUNNING QUEEN

25/2 b f Kingman - Farmah (Speightstown)

Owner: D P Howden Sales price: n/a Half-sister to four winners including Listed-placed French dual 6.5f winner Zawaaya (92). Dam an Italian 6f 3yo Group 3 winner (114) who was a full sister to French 1m 3yo Group 3 winner Wusool (116) and a half-sister to 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner Intilaaq (125) out of Poule d’Essai des Pouliches winner Torrestrella (117). “A filly we’ve always liked and it was good to see her build on that debut fourth at Newbury when winning a nice race at Salisbury on Sunday. She could now go for the Marygate Stakes at York though doesn’t need to and may even go straight to Royal Ascot for the Queen Mary." SANDS OF HAVANA

13/4 b f Havana Grey - Bentayga Girl (Dubawi)

Owner: The Cool Silk Partnership Sales price: n/a Third foal of a unraced half-sister to Irish 1m 3yo Group 3 winner/Irish 1000 Guineas third Oh Goodness Me (108), 12f Listed winner Eradicate (109) and Listed-placed 8.5f 2yo winner Colima (101). “Quite a nice filly who I am aiming to run at Windsor next Monday (13th May). She shows enough to think she can be competitive there.” SAVANNAH GREY (IRE)

7/3 gr f Havana Grey - Sweet Alabama (Johannesburg)

Owner: Lady Bamford Sales price: 300,000gns (Ollie Sangster) Half-sister to very useful dual 7f winner Il Primo Sole (113). Dam a maiden (56) daughter of a US 8.5f Listed winning half-sister to German 1000 Guineas and Preis der Diana winner Que Belle (120). “An expensive breezer who we’ve not done a huge amount with since she has arrived, but everything she has done has pleased us. I am looking to get her out around the end of May to see where we are with regards a potential to a trip to Royal Ascot as that’s obviously what she was bought for.”

Just The Judge in winning action

SPLIT SILK

20/3 b f Ghaiyyath - Amber Silk (Lawman)

Owner: R Barnett & Mrs B V Sangster Sales price: 70,000gns (Ollie Sangster) Half-sister to 2023 Italian 1m 2yo Group 2 winner Aloa (97) and Listed-placed Italian 9-10.5f winner Vento di Passioni (99). Dam a 1m 3yo winner (84) who was a full sister to Irish 1000 Guineas winner Just The Judge (115) and a half-sister to Group 3-placed dual 6.5f 2yo winner Allayaali (96) and Listed-placed Irish 1m 2yo winner Obliterator (112). “This would be a later-maturing type than some of those mentioned. She shows plenty already considering that and could be running in August over 7f though will certainly get further, especially next year.” UNNAMED (IRE)

17/3 b f Cotai Glory - Blockade (Kheleyf)

Owner: Nick Bradley Racing Sales price: £30,000 (Nick Bradley Racing/O Sangster) Half-sister to fairly useful multiple 6-7f winner Beleaguerment (81). Dam a Group 2-placed 5-6f 2yo winner (95) who was the daughter of a maiden (71) half-sister to US 7.5/12f stakes winner Spider Power. “This filly hasn’t long arrived from the breeze ups where she clocked a nice time. Unsurprisingly she looks all speed and I’d hope to have her out on the track by the end of May. She should win races as she looks a two-year-old through and through.” UNNAMED

21/2 b f Too Darn Hot - Cashla Bay (Fastnet Rock)

Owner: Justin Casse And Partners Sales price: 70,000gns (O Sangster & J Casse) Half-sister to fairly useful 2023 dual 5f 3yo winner Estate (86). Dam a 7f 2yo winner (91p) who was the daughter of a 6f Group 3/Listed winner (113). “This is an extremely nice filly who I would say would be right near the top of the pile on what we’re seeing from her at the moment. She is owned by the same people who had last year’s Windsor Castle third Inquisitively, so hopefully this filly can give them some more big days out. She will likely be running around June time and though 6f would be fine, I think 7f might be more her thing in the long run.” UNNAMED

12/4 b f Zoustar - Crying Lightening (Holy Roman Emperor)

Owner: Mrs B V Sangster Sales price: 32,000gns (Ollie Sangster) Full sister to dual 7f winner Pastiche (98). Dam a 7f 3yo Listed winner (107) who was the daughter of a 1m 2yo winning (90) half-sister to dual 7f 3yo Listed winner Tantina (115; later dam of UAE 1m 1f Group 1 winner Cityscape (127) and very smart sprinter Bated Breath (125)). “A nice little filly who qualifies for restricted races and will be more than capable of picking one of those up at the very least. She will likely begin over 6f.” UNNAMED

2/4 b f Invincible Spirit - Just Wait (Teofilo)

Owner: Nick Bradley Racing Sales price: 30,000gns (Nick Bradley Racing/O Sangster) Second foal of a fairly useful dual 12f winner (88) who was a half-sister to dual 12f Group 2 winner Universal (121) out of a once-raced maiden (68) half-sister to Cheveley Park Stakes winner Seazun (110). “Not overly expensive but has certainly shown enough to think she can win races in those Band C/D events, which is a fantastic initiative for horses like this.” UNNAMED

3/3 b c Sergei Prokofiev - Music Lesson (Dutch Art)

Owner: John C Oxley Sales price: 220,000gns (Coal County Equine) Half-brother to 7f 2yo winner Dajarus (57). Dam a maiden (81) half-sister to Group 2-placed 6-11f winner Ellmau (96), Listed-placed multiple 6-7f winner Nasri (106) and Listed-placed maiden Laureldean Express (90). “A big, raw horse who is still learning what it’s all about. He has ability and will be more than ok in time but is very much the type who will just need a run to sharpen him up mentally. I imagine he will be out over 6f at the end of May or beginning of June.”

Nayef Road gallops them into the ground at Newmarket