Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Jamie Insole

Jamie Insole guides Dan Briden through his and Dr Richard Newland's full two-year-old team for the season ahead.

Dan offers pedigree guides to the strings of all the leading trainers and gets insight from many of them on the horses and their prospects for the year ahead. He also speaks to leading owners, racing managers and bloodstock agents to leave you as well prepared as you can be for the newcomers to the Flat racing scene. Previously published as a book, it's digital content this year and Jamie is the latest trainer to take us through is team for 2024. More trainer interviews... George Boughey

Ollie Sangster More pedigree guides... Aidan O'Brien

Sir Michael Stoute

John and Thady Gosden

Charlie Appleby AMOR CORDIS (IRE)

25/4 b c Havana Gold - Mistaken Love (Bernardini)

Owner: Scott Turner Sales price: £85,000 (Howson and Houldsworth/Jamie Insole) Half-brother to Grade 3-placed US dual 1m winner Kitty Kitana (103). Dam a maiden half-sister to Grade 2/3-placed US 6-8.5f winner (including twice at stakes level) Afleet Deceit (99). “A sharp colt who shows plenty of speed and will probably run at the end of May. He is in the valuable Goffs sales race in August and we’ll work his initial campaign around that. I imagine he will stay 7f by the end of the season.” ASMEN WARRIOR (IRE)

20/4 ch c Saxon Warrior - Fair Sailing (Docksider)

Owner: Scott Turner Sales price: €65,000 (Howson & Houldsworth Bloodstock/Jamie Insole) Half-brother to several winners, most notably 6f Listed winner Windfast (115) and Group 3/Listed-placed 1m 2yo winner Montalcino (106). Dam a maiden (62) half-sister to Derby Italiano winner/Arc runner-up White Muzzle (129), Deutsche St Leger winner Fair Question (112) and the dam of Dubai World Cup winner Almutawakel (126). “A big, strong colt who will start off over 7f around the end of June or July time. He shows ability and might be a really nice horse one day, especially over 1m.”

Two Year Olds: Buying The Dream - Richard Fahey

CHESS DAD

5/2 b c Study of Man - Mosuo (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Commericum Sales price: €75,000 (Howson & Houldsworth/Jamie Insole) Half-brother to very useful 6-8.5f winner Dark Shift (112) and useful Irish/French 9.5-10f winner Believeinmiracles (96). Dam an unraced half-sister to Eclipse Stakes/Juddmonte International Stakes winner Ulysses (130) out of Oaks winner Light Shift (121). “A beautifully-bred colt who isn’t bred to be early and won’t be - I’d see him as an August or September time starter over 1m. He is going to be a lovely middle distance horse one day.” DANDY G BOY (IRE)

2/3 ch c Dandy Man - Dawaa (Tamayuz)

Owner: Mrs S Such Sales price: €45,000 (Howson & Houldsworth Bloodstock/Jamie Insole) Fourth foal of a useful 6-7f winner (104) who was the daughter of an unraced half-sister to Doncaster Cup winner/St Leger third Honolulu (124) out of Prix Saint-Alary winner Cerulean Sky (114). “This is a forward colt who’s showing a lot of speed, and I’ve actually just given him a couple of entries at Beverley and Chepstow next week (May 14). I can imagine him stepping up to six furlongs later in the season but he’s shown more than enough speed to begin over the minimum trip.” DIVIDEND

3/2 b c Kodiac - Dabble (Mastercraftsman)

Owner: Commericum Sales price: 57,000gns (Howson & Houldsworth Bloodstock/Jamie Insole) Half-brother to modest 2024 12f 3yo winner Dibble Dabble (59). Dam an unraced half-sister to Irish 10f Group 1 winner Thistle Bird (118) and Group 1-placed UK/Australian 6.5-10f winner (including twice at Group 3 level) McCreery (115). “A really nice, scopey colt who will probably make his debut over 6f at Lingfield on May 16. He shows an awful lot of ability and certainly has the right sort of pedigree. I would see him as a miler of the future, but there’s absolutely no reason he can’t win races over shorter. One we like.” DRIFTSPIN (IRE)

21/5 ch c Phoenix of Spain - Askania Nova (New Approach)

Owner: Commercium Sales price: €75,000 (Howson & Houldsworth/Jamie Insole) Half-brother to useful French 6-9.5f winner Azov (104). Dam a French 1m 1f 3yo winner (93) who was a half-sister to German 10f Group 1 winner Danceteria (117) and French 1m 3yo Listed winner Blossomtime (109). “A sizeable colt who is a very late foal so we’re just being careful with him at present. He reminds me an awful lot of his sire to look at, and I could see him starting off over 7f/1m in late summer.” GREY PHOENIX (IRE)

19/4 b f Phoenix of Spain - Syann (Daylami)

Owner: Foxtrot Racing Grey Phoenix Sales price: £23,000 (Howson and Houldsworth/Jamie Insole) Half-sister to Listed-placed dual 7f winner Dutch Treat (95) and 5f 2yo winner Queen of Deauville (77). Dam a useful Irish 9.5-11f winner (97) who was a half-sister to 5/5.5f Listed winner Intense Romance (110) and French 11.5f 3yo Listed winner Ivy League (105). “This filly has really sharpened up in recent weeks and could probably start over 6/7f in June time.” HIDDEN VERSE (IRE)

20/1 gr c Dark Angel - Isaan Queen (War Command)

Owner: Chris Stedman Sales price: 42,000gns (Howson & Houldsworth Bloodstock/Jamie Insole) Second foal of a 6f 3yo Listed winner (100) who was the daughter of an unraced half-sister to French 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Charlotte O Fraise (106) and Group 2-placed UK/US 6f-1m winner (including at stakes level) Luck Money (110). “This colt wouldn’t be as sharp as the initial bunch of two-year-olds we’re planning to run. He could be running over 6/7f in June or July.”

Kameko and Oisin Murphy

HOUNDSWORTH (IRE)

4/5 b c Kameko - Melodic Motion (Nathaniel)

Owner: David Redvers & Partner Sales price: 48,000gns (Howson & Houldsworth Agent for Jamie Insole) Third foal of a Group 2/3-placed 10-12f 3yo winner (106) who was a half-sister to Sussex Stakes winner Here Comes When (121) and very useful Irish/Hong Kong 7f-1m winner Hava Nageela (101) out of a French 1m 2yo Group 3 winner (107). “A cracking colt who did everything extremely easy in the spring before we took a pull given his pedigree and the fact he’s a May foal. He has just started working again and could be running over 6/7f in June though he’ll definitely end up running over further. Kameko has seemingly injected some speed into him as the dam stayed well. He’s a big, fine-looking specimen who weighs in at over 500kg and I hope he could be one the nicer two-year-olds we have.” KINGS COLLEGE (IRE)

19/3 b c Churchill - Heroic Heart (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: SAS Logistics Contracts Ltd Sales price: 68,000gns (Howson & Houldsworth Bloodstock/Jamie Insole) Fifth foal of a French 6-7f 3yo winner (84) who was the daughter of a maiden (87) sister to Moyglare Stud Stakes winner/Oaks runner-up Quarter Moon (120), Irish 1000 Guineas winner/Oaks runner-up Yesterday (119) and Irish 10f 3yo winner/Oaks third All My Loving (113). “A fine, big colt who we recently purchased from the breeze ups and actually did the 17th fastest breeze overall, which is very encouraging given his size and pedigree. He will be given an easy couple of weeks now and then I will look to have him running in June. To look at him you’d think he’d want 7f at least, but obviously he did a good breeze so it isn’t out of the question he’ll start over 6f.” KNIGHTS GOLD (IRE)

17/4 b c Dark Angel - Samira Gold (Gold Away)

Owner: SAS Logistics Contracts Ltd Sales price: 68,000gns (Howson & Houldsworth Agent for Jamie Insole) Half-brother to Oaks d’Italia winner Sand Zabeel (111) and Listed-placed triple 10f 3yo winner Paris Rose (92). Dam a dual 10f 3yo Listed winner (107). “A big, strong Dark Angel colt for whom the penny is just starting to drop. Again, he would be another one for 7f races in midsummer and will make a lovely 1m+ horse next year.” LADY KILINOVA (IRE)

15/3 b f Without Parole - Dialled In (Iffraaj)

Owner: Paul Davies Sales price: €25,000 (Howson & Houldsworth Bloodstock/Jamie Insole) First foal of an unraced half-sister to Group 2-placed UK/Irish 7-10f winner Beautiful Morning (including at Group 3/Listed level; 110) and useful dual 7f winner Classic (107) out of a Listed-placed 7f 2yo winner (93). “A strong filly with plenty of size who just started working and looks to have a bit of quality about her. She will likely begin over 7f in June or July but will want 1m before long.” LLANGYNIN LASS

11/4 b f Havana Gold - Duchess of Bronte (Mount Nelson)

Owner: R K & Mrs J M R Arrowsmith Sales price: n/a Second foal of a twice-raced maiden sister to useful 8-12f winner Duke of Bronte (108) and half-sister to useful 14f-2m 1f winners Deauville Flyer (100) and Taws (98) and useful 8-11f winner Prince of Harts (98). “A homebred filly from a good family with plenty of stamina about it. She was a bit behind the others but that’s ok as she will very much be one for the future anyway. One for 1m races during the second half of the year with an eye on her three-year-old campaign.”

Deauville Flyer winning at York

PARISIAN PHOENIX (IRE)

9/3 b f Phoenix of Spain - Meeting In Paris (Dutch Art)

Owner: Foxtrot Racing Parisian Phoenix Sales price: €9,000 (Howson & Houldsworth B/S) Half-sister to fairly useful multiple 7-10f winner Happy Win Win (96) and 5f 2yo winner Never In Paris (87). Dam a maiden (67) daughter of dual 5f 2yo winner/Queen Mary Stakes third (97). “A strong filly who came into us quite late but she’s showing quite a bit of pace. I can see her starting off over 6f as a result, but she will continue to improve with time and distance and probably get 1m before too long.” PRINCESS AMBER (IRE)

17/5 ch f Lope de Vega - Liquid Amber (Kitten’s Joy)

Owner: Michael P Tudor & Ballylinch Stud Sales price: €47,000 (Ballylinch Stud) Full sister to French 7.5f-1m winner Supercooled (85). Dam an Irish 1m 2yo Group 3 winner (106) who was the daughter of a US 8.5/9f Grade 3 winning (115) half-sister to Listed-placed Irish/US multiple 8-8.5f winner Absolute Crackers (106). “A late foal so we’re just going to take things steady with her given her date of birth. Her brother looks useful in France and this filly definitely has something about her, though we haven’t really pushed any buttons just yet. I would envisage her starting out over 7f in July or August.” RUBY’S PROFIT (IRE)

10/2 b f Profitable - Breedj (Acclamation)

Owner: SAS Logistics Contracts Ltd Sales price: 16,000gns (Howson & Houldsworth Bloodstock/Jamie Insole) Half-sister to useful Irish triple 5f winner Miss Power (97) and Irish 6.5f 2yo winner Between Hills (92). Dam a Listed-placed maiden (94) daughter of an unraced half-sister to 6f 2yo Listed winner Shaard (107). “This filly gave us the perfect start with our two-year-olds when winning at Kempton last week. She had done everything very easily and always showed plenty of raw speed at home, though I had been inclined to wait for the six furlong races with her initially. We will send her to the Marygate at York given that Kempton performance and see whether Royal Ascot might be on the agenda or not.” VERAISON (IRE)

6/4 ch f Sottsass - Up In Time (Noverre)

Owner: Chris Stedman Sales price: 110,000gns (Howson & Houldsworth Bloodstock For Chris Stedman) Half-sister to Irish 6f 2yo Listed winner Beauty Crescent (109) and useful 6f 2yo winner Worship (98). Dam a US 1m 3yo Grade 2/3 winner (111); family of Queen Mary Stakes winner/Cheveley Park Stakes runner-up Raffle Prize (113). “An extremely nice filly with lots of scope and presence about her. She is fairly forward but I am wary of pushing on her with her too soon given her size so will wait until the backend of June when the 7f races are here before running her. She looks one of our better two-year-olds at present and I hope to see her contesting some big races one day.” UNNAMED

16/2 b f Mohaather - Abated (Dansili)

Owner: Chris Stedman Sales price: n/a Fourth foal of a 6f 3yo winner (83) who was a full sister to very smart sprinter Bated Breath (125) and a half-sister to UAE 1m 1f Group 1 winner Cityscape (127) and Listed-placed 8-8.5f winner Scuffle (106; dam of St Leger winner Logician (124) and 2024 10f Group 3 winner Okeechobee (119p)). “Her owner/breeder hasn’t had much luck with the mare, who comes from an excellent Juddmonte family. This filly looks to have lots of speed and quality about her already despite coming into us quite late. I am not going to rush her given she’s not been here all that long, but she’s a really nice filly who I hope can belatedly get her mare’s career up and running. She could potentially run over 6f in June and I sincerely hope she’s one of the better ones we have.” UNNAMED (IRE)

15/4 b c Sottsass - Alexandrina (Monsun)

Owner: Laura Newland and Chris Stedman Sales price: €52,000 (Howson & Houldsworth Bloodstock/Jamie Insole) Three-parts brother to Group 2/3-placed multiple 8-10f winner Mango Tango (109) and useful French 10.5f 3yo winner Fierte d’Amour (95; both by Siyouni). Dam a maiden (89) sister to useful 7f-1m winner Ameer (105). “He is similar to Veraison in that he has lots of scope and presence about him. He has just started to do a little bit more in terms of work and I see him starting over 7f around late June or early July.” UNNAMED (IRE)

4/4 b f Persian King - Amanda Carter (Tobougg)

Owner: Thurloe Thoroughbreds & Scott Turner Sales price: 24,000gns (Howson and Houldsworth/Jamie Insole) Half-sister to Group 3-placed prolific 7f-1m winner (including at Listed level) Salateen (113) and useful multiple 7f-1m winner Hajjam (101). Dam a fairly useful 9-13f winner (92) who was a half-sister to useful multiple 7-12f winner Tough Leader (106). “A recent addition from the breeze ups and she’s just having a quiet week as she acclimatises. She did a decent breeze for one who is still relatively immature - she could do with filling out a bit more. It’s a solid family and Thurloe had one out of the mare who was expected to do better than he did. There’s a lot of talk about Persian Kings progeny, and I see her as a 7f sort of horse for July time onwards.”

Salateen (far side) in action