Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Richard Hughes

Richard Hughes is the leading top trainer to talk Dan Briden through his two-year-old team.

Dan offers pedigree guides to the strings of all the leading trainers and gets insight from many of them on the horses and their prospects for the year ahead.

Charlie Appleby BACKSPIN (IRE)

2/3 b g Hello Youmzain - Spinworthy (Gio Ponti)

Owner: Cognition Land and Water & M Clarke Sales price: £100,000 (Richard Hughes) Second foal of an unraced half-sister to French 1m 3yo Listed winner Green Lyons (104) and Grade 3/Listed-placed US 8-9f winner Tarrip (105; later dam of Irish 7f 3yo Listed winner Planchart (99)) out of a Group 2/3-placed 10f 3yo winner (110). “An exceptionally good mover who has shown us plenty, but he was getting a bit above himself so I had to geld him. He should be running in July and will start over 6f but is likely to get 1m in the end.” CRIMINAL

4/4 b g Sea The Moon - Alea Iacta (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: The Golfers & Partner Sales price: 95,000gns (Richard Hughes Racing) Full brother to Listed-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner Alizarine (95) and half-brother to 10/11f Listed winner Aleas (113) and Dam a French 1m 2yo Group 3 winner (111) who was a full sister to 10f 3yo Listed winner Aloe Vera (109p) and a half-sister to Park Hill Stakes winner Alyssa (107) and 12f Listed winner/Yorkshire Oaks runner-up Albaflora (115). “An exceptionally nice horse with a proper pedigree, but it’s one that tells you he’s for later on over middle distances really. I’ve gelded him as he was beginning to get a bit heavy. I’d hope to have him running in August or September and he will be a lovely horse next year in particular.”

Two Year Olds: Buying The Dream - Richard Fahey

CRACKAMOUR

1/5 br c Cracksman - Too In Love (Galileo)

Owner: White Beech Farm Sales price: €70,000 (Richard Hughes) Half-brother to Italian 10f 3yo Listed winner Plein Air (110; later dam of US dual 1m 1f Grade 3 winner Mr Fisk (113)), Italian 11f Listed winner Close Your Eyes (103) and once-raced 2024 10f 3yo winner Voyage (93p). Dam an unraced half-sister to 1m Group 3 winner Pride of Nation (116). “The dam has been a cracking producer and his three-year-old half-brother bolted up at Newbury for Richard Hannon and Julie Wood the other week. This lad has done nothing but thrive since we bought him, and I would see him running over 7f/1m from the end of the summer. Again, he’s another one who will do even better as a three-year-old.” HOTT SHOTT

12/2 b c Too Darn Hot - Moohareeba (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: P Cook, P Merritt & T Verrier Sales price: 130,000gns (Durcan Bloodstock/R Hughes) First foal of an 11f winner (89) who was a half-sister to Group 3 winners Dubai Warrior (10f; 119) and Mootasadir (10.5f; 120) out of South African 7f 3yo Grade 1 winner Mahbooba (116). “I like this fella and although his pedigree tells you different, he isn’t slow or backward at all. I think Invincible Spirit has had some sort of influence on things. He has shown up very nicely in his work of late and will be running in the next six weeks, possibly over 6f though 7f will suit soon enough.” I MAXIMUS

8/2 ch c Zoustar - Rosie’s Premiere (Showcasing)

Owner: G Doyle, K Lawrence, P Merritt & F Young Sales price: 115,000gns (Richard Hughes Racing) Half-brother to French 6f 3yo Listed winners Louliana (104) and Rose Premium (104). Dam a Listed-placed 5-6f winner (96) who was a half-sister to UAE 1m Group 2 winner Golden Goal (113). “This fella was ready to run early but just had a little niggle which knocked us back. He had shown us plenty until then. He is a huge, strong and mature horse - well over 500kg - and I hope to see him running in July over 6f. We like him plenty.” NIYLA BREEZE

28/3 gr f Kendargent - Desert Haze (New Approach)

Owner: Neal and Sheralee Grayston Sales price: 42,000gns (Richard Hughes Racing) Half-sister to French 10-10.5f 3yo winner Caligine (85). Dam a Listed-placed triple 1m 3yo winner (102) who was a full sister to Listed-placed 7-8.5f winner Quick Change (97). “An exceptionally good mover who is improving all the time. She should be running within the next six weeks - basically when the 7f races begin properly.” POUTING

7/3 b f Blue Point - Mujadil Lachy (Kyllachy)

Owner: A Smith & K Lawrence Sales price: £150,000 (Richard Hughes/Ted Durcan) Half-sister to fairly useful French 6.5-7f winner Momento Giusto (88). Dam an Italian 6/7.5f 2yo Listed winner (97) who was the daughter of a Listed-placed Italian 5f 2yo winning (87) half-sister to Italian Group 3 winners Orpen Shadow (6f 2yo; 111) and Titus Shadow (5/6f; 112). “This filly hadn’t long arrived from the breeze ups before making her debut at Windsor last night (May 13) when she probably would’ve won in another stride or two behind one with a previous run. We were delighted with that, and she will be out again soon to see if she’s worth putting on the box to Royal Ascot. She shows plenty of toe and I think she’ll be a really nice filly this year.”

QUEBELLA

7/2 b f Study of Man - Quintada (Leroidesanimaux)

Owner: Miss K Rausing Sales price: n/a Full sister to 2024 dual 1m 3yo winner Star Studied (89p). Dam a fairly useful 8-12f winner (86) who was a half-sister to useful 10-12f winner Maybe Today (99) out of Italian 10f Group 1 winner Quiza Quiza Quiza (112). “This filly would be the best mover in the yard. She isn’t quite all there yet in terms of physique but I like her an awful lot. She’s a lovely model and we’ll be looking to get her out during the later part of the summer, probably over 7f to begin with. I hope she’s nice.” RARE CHANGE (IRE)

25/2 b c Mehmas - Plus Ca Change (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: M Cox & K Lawrence Sales price: €90,000 (Richard Hughes) Half-brother to 2yo winners Lady Beano (5f; 78) and Mistrix (7f; 83). Dam an Irish 7f 2yo winner (84p) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 11.5-12f 3yo winner (102). “A very straightforward, no nonsense type of colt who we are sending to York on Thursday (May 16) for a traditionally-strong 6f novice race. I don’t quite know how good or quick he is as he’s so laidback in all that he does at home, and it could be that he really comes alive on the track. He’s just that type of horse, which is absolutely no bad thing as he saves himself a good bit.” SEA BAAEED

22/3 b c Sea The Stars - Tiger Eye (Frankel)

Owner: Jaber Abdullah Sales price: £160,000 (Richard Hughes Racing) Half-brother to fairly useful 2023 dual 1m 3yo winner Mohatu (86p). Dam a useful triple 7f winner (100) who was closely related to Derby Italiano winner Tuscan Gaze (107) and a half-sister to Group 1-placed 5-6f winner (including at Group 2/3 level) Spirit Quartz (119), 5f Group 2/Listed winner Caspian Prince (120) and the dam of five-time Hong Kong 10/12f Group 1 winner Exultant (125). “A strong, medium-sized colt with a lovely pedigree who cost plenty at the sales. He is thriving all the time physically and I’d hope to see him running come the early autumn. Another one for the longer term and next season who could be quite nice one day - I hope so, anyway!” SPIRIT LEAD ME (IRE)

25/3 b c Calyx - Fern (War Command)

Owner: Eamon Kelly Sales price: 82,000gns (Richard Hughes) First foal of an unraced half-sister to 2023 7f 3yo Group 3 winner Magical Sunset (103), Group 3/Listed-placed dual 6f winner Hey Jonesy (114), useful Irish 10-12f winner Hell Bent (98) and useful UK/Irish 7f-1m winner Loaded (97). “This colt came well recommended from the breeze ups, but he wouldn’t your typical flying type from there - a real laidback individual. He might start in the first 7f race at Haydock (May 24) if ready to go. I haven’t pushed any buttons with him and he’s actually in the same boat as Rare Change, inasmuch as he might just come alive on a racecourse. I like what I see in his routine canters.” STEAMBOAT (IRE)

30/4 b c No Nay Never - Passion Overflow (Hennessy)

Owner: Alex Smith & Partners Sales price: £30,000 (Vendor) Half-brother to Irish 6f 2yo Listed winner Bebhinn (101). Dam a 6f 2yo winner (73p) who was closely related to French 5.5f 2yo Group 2 winner/Cheveley Park Stakes third Ocean Ridge (115) and a half-sister to 7f 3yo Listed winner Fokine (114) and 6f 2yo Listed winner Polar Circle (92; later dam of 7f 2yo Group 3 winner/Mehl-Mulhens-Rennen runner-up Arctic Sound (110)). “We bought him fairly recently from the breeze ups. He’s a feisty character but I actually like that with No Nay Nevers. He will begin at Bath on Wednesday (May 15) and the little I’ve seen from him suggests he should be competitive enough there.”

Queen Mary runner-up Hoyam