Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Karl Burke

It's one of the strongest two-year-old teams in the country. Karl Burke takes Dan Briden through it.

AIRSPEED (IRE)

15/2 b c Soldier’s Call - Gorane (Dream Ahead)

Owner: Clipper Sales price: n/a Second foal of an Irish 5f 3yo Listed winner (105) who was the daughter of an unraced half-sister to US 1m Grade 2 winner Preachinatthebar (114) and French 1m 1f 3yo Listed winner Royal Revival (109). “A lovely, big colt who makes his debut at Carlisle on Friday (May 31). His mother actually finished behind Havana Grey when he won his Group 1 over in Ireland. Although he possesses a great deal of ability, he is still quite raw so might improve for his first run. A colt that we particularly like.” ANDESITE

18/4 b c Pinatubo - Katie’s Diamond (Turtle Bowl)

Owner: Clipper Sales price: n/a Half-brother to dual 5f Group 2 winner Dramatised (112). Dam a 6f 2yo Listed winner (104) who was the daughter of a French 8.5f winning a half-sister to French 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Aquatinta (103) and German 11f 3yo Listed winner Amazonit (104). “He was very impressive at York’s Dante meeting. Everything he has done at home before and since suggests he is smart, and the aim is to go for the Coventry Stakes although he’ll get an entry in the Norfolk Stakes in case that race cuts up. He should stay 7f later and looks a high-class colt in the making.” ARABIAN ANGEL

8/4 b c Dark Angel - Dorraar (Shamardal)

Owner: Linden Bloodstock Ltd Sales price: 350,000gns (Vendor) Full brother to useful dual 7f winner Night Raider (105p) and a half-brother to 5f Group 3 winner Far Above (122). Dam a 7f 3yo winner (82) who was the daughter of an unraced half-sister to 10f Group/Grade 1 winner Nahrain (119; later dam of triple 9/10f Group 1 winner Benbatl (129)). “A lovely colt who did a really nice piece of work this morning and shouldn’t be too far off a run. Whether he’s another Night Raider we’ll have to wait and see, but he is a nice horse who will definitely win races.”

Two Year Olds: Buying The Dream - Richard Fahey

ARABIE

11/3 ch c Dandy Man - Mamma Morton (Elnadim)

Owner: Mohamed Saeed Al Shahi Sales price: 92,000gns (Federico Barberini) Half-brother to 11 winners including 2023 Nell Gwyn Stakes winner Mammas Girl (102), 6f 2yo Listed winner Master of War (113) and Listed-placed Irish 6f 3yo winner Life In Colour (95). Dam a maiden (79) half-sister to Listed-placed 7f 2yo winner Elshamms (107; later dam of Listed winners Flaming Spear (1m; 116) and Taqseem (5f; 109)). “It was good to see him win at York last weekend, when he made his experience count. He will continue to progress and though I don’t see in him as a Coventry Stakes kind of horse, he will certainly have a crack at some black type at some point - probably abroad, somewhere like France.” ARTAGNAN (IRE)

22/4 b c Mehmas - White Rosa (Galileo)

Owner: Wathnan Racing Sales price: £350,000 (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-brother to 2023 French 5.5f 3yo Group 3 winner Marshman (114). Dam a 1m 1f 3yo winner (80) who was the daughter of a 6f 2yo Group 3 winner (109). “A half-brother to our good sprinter Marshman and, like him, he is from the breeze ups although that’s where the similarities end as they’re different types physically. I like what I have seen from him so far and he will debut next Wednesday at Ripon (June 5) in the hope he can set himself up for a trip to Royal Ascot.” ASSERTIVELY (IRE)

6/2 b c Acclamation - Merci Layan (Kodiac)

Owner: J Laughton & Mrs E Burke Sales price: 75,000gns (Kelly & Lucy Burke) Second foal of an unraced sister to Australian 8.5f Listed winner Call Me Handsome, a close relation to South African dual 1m 1f Grade 1 winner Queen Supreme (111) and half-sister to 7f 2yo Listed winner Be Ready (111). “He goes for the Woodcote Stakes at Epsom on Friday (June 1). We’ve fitted him with sheepskin cheekpieces and they will definitely help him, as will the six furlongs on soft ground. I think he goes there with a live each-way chance.” CASHLYN CAVALIER (IRE)

7/4 b c Mehmas - Iffraja (Iffraaj)

Owner: Mrs Annette O'Callaghan Sales price: 80,000gns (Vendor) Half-brother to French 6f 2yo Listed winner Abama (103) and useful dual 6f winner Aasser (97). Dam a maiden (72p) half-sister to Irish 5/6f Listed winner Great Minds (114). “He came from the breeze ups but has suffered a bit from sore shins so is only just coming back into full work now. I hope to have him running before the end of June, and he looks a nice colt on what we see from him in the mornings.” CASTLE STUART (IRE)

26/2 b c Dubawi - Golden Crown (Siyouni)

Owner: Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a First foal of a Group 2/Listed-placed French 7.5f 2yo winner (103) who was a half-sister to 10f Group 3 winner Forest of Dean (113) and Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 7.5f-1m 3yo winner Rionach (103) out of a Listed-placed 6-8.5f winner (105). “This colt isn’t overly big but can certainly gallop. I am hoping to get him out in the next week or so, though it’s a shame he doesn’t qualify for the Chesham Stakes anymore as that would’ve been the plan. A nice colt who can hopefully compete in some good races later on.” CINNAMON SWIRL (IRE)

19/2 b f Mehmas - Lufricia (Kodiac)

Owner: Al Mohamediya Racing Sales price: £55,000 (Peter Fahey/Karl Burke) First foal of a useful 5f 3yo winner (98) who was a half-sister to 7f 2yo Group 2 winner Hello You (104) and useful 7-8.5f 3yo winner Ajyaall (98) out of a French 7-7.5f winning half-sister to Prix Maurice de Gheest winner Signs of Blessing (124). “A nice enough filly who is two or three weeks away from being ready to run. She is sharp and has shown enough to ability to think she’ll win races at her own level.” CRACKING MAN (IRE)

8/4 b c Unfortunately - Designated (Dutch Art)

Owner: Middleham Park Racing LXXVI & E Burke Sales price: £60,000 (Karl & Kelly Burke) Full brother to useful triple 5f winner Looking For Lynda (99). Dam a thrice-raced maiden (66p) daughter of a 6-7f winning (97) sister to Sun Chariot and Lockinge Stakes winner Peeress (124). “A brother to a nice horse we train called Looking For Lynda. He was a little bit immature earlier in the spring so we had to hold on to him, but he’s a good-sized, attractive colt who did a very satisfactory piece of work this morning. I hope to have him running before the end of June.” GENTLE WARRIOR (IRE)

17/4 b c Mohaather - Gentle On My Mind (Sadler’s Wells)

Owner: Hambleton Racing Ltd XXXV & E Burke Sales price: 58,000gns (Kelly & Lucy Burke) Half-brother to 7f 3yo Listed winner Solomon’s Bay (112), French 1m 2yo Listed winner Tammani (111) and Group 3/Listed-placed French 10f 3yo winner Meadow Creek (112). Dam an Irish 12f 3yo winner (100) who was a full sister to Irish triple 12-14f Listed winner Ezima (117; later dam of Oaks and King George winner Taghrooda (127)). “A nice colt with scope who wouldn’t be an early type. He will probably need at least 6f and more likely 7f, and I can’t see him being ready until July at the earliest.”

Living In The Past makes all in the Sky Bet Lowther

JUNGLE DRUMS (IRE)

16/3 b c Bungle Inthejungle - Ayr Missile (Cadeaux Genereux)

Owner: Bronte Collection 1 Sales price: €38,000 (Joe Foley) Full brother to Lowther Stakes winner Living In The Past (103) and fairly useful dual 6f 3yo winner King of Jungle (93). Dam a maiden (76) half-sister to Group 3-placed multiple 5-7f winner Outer Space (101) and the dam of Dewhurst Stakes/2000 Guineas winner Chaldean (122) and Mill Reef Stakes winner Alkumait (113). “A lovely, scopey colt who still has a bit to learn mentally. I am aiming to get him out within the next two or three weeks as he will likely need a run or two just to settle him down as he’s quite an active horse. That said, he is most definitely not without ability, so I hope he can show it once it clicks with him upstairs.” KAADI (IRE)

10/3 b f Soldier’s Call - Ruby Girl (Fast Company)

Owner: Abdulrazaq Mohamdi & Mrs E Burke Sales price: €52,000 (Kelly Burke) Half-sister to Hong Kong 1m 1f Group 3 winner Happy Together (118) and 2023 Irish 5f 3yo winner Mythical Phoenix (90). Dam an unraced half-sister to useful Irish 5f 2yo winner Cloneylass (99). “A very speedy filly who didn’t run anywhere near as well as I thought she might in the Marygate at York, though she was drawn away from where the main action unfolded. She goes for the Listed Prix La Fleche at Chantilly on Sunday (June 2) and the softer ground there might help her.” KING OF LIGHT

29/3 ch c Mehmas - On The Stage (Swiss Spirit)

Owner: Zhang Yuesheng Sales price: €160,000 (BBA Ireland) Closely related to modest 7f 2yo winner Skyblue Expert (55; by Expert Eye). Dam a dual 5f 2yo winner (86) who was a half-sister to 6f Group 3 winner Projection (117) out of a US 1m 1f 3yo Grade 2 winner (110). “The penny is dropping with this colt by the run. He definitely has more ability than he has shown so far, for all both runs have been solid. I imagine he will go to Nottingham on Sunday (June 2) for another 5f race, but it won’t be long until he goes up a furlong in trip.” LEOVANNI (IRE)

23/4 b f Kodi Bear - Kassandra (Dandy Man)

Owner: Wathnan Racing Sales price: £190,000 (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-sister to Irish 7f 2yo winner Knocklane Lass (86). Dam a maiden (69) sister 6f 2yo winner/Coventry Stakes runner-up Parbold (111) and half-sister to dual 7f Listed winner Majestic Myles (115) and useful multiple 6f-1m winner Majestic Moon (108). “This is a very sharp filly who will stay 6f in time but has more than enough pace to start at the minimum trip. She will almost certainly debut at Nottingham next Wednesday (June 5) and we will find out there whether or not she’s Royal Ascot material.” LIATH (IRE)

28/1 gr f Dark Angel - Tararais Aris (Epaulette)

Owner: Newtown Anner Stud Limited Sales price: 260,000gns (Newtown Anner Stud) First foal of an unraced half-sister to Irish 12/12.5f Listed winner Tarana (111; later dam of Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Tarnawa (125) and 2023 Irish 1000 Guineas and Coronation Stakes winner Tahiyra (120)) out of a 12f 3yo Listed winner (103). “A lovely filly who’s just having some time off at present. She will very much be one for the backend and more so next year. Long term she will be fine.”

Tarnawa makes a winning return

LIBERALISED

2/5 b f Kodiac - Savannah’s Dream (Showcasing)

Owner: Clipper Sales price: n/a Half-sister to fairly useful dual 5f winner Ballet Steps (87) and 6f 2yo winner Family Ties (75). Dam a 5f 3yo winner/Windsor Castle Stakes third (85) and a half-sister to fairly useful dual 5f 2yo winner Safari Dream (91) and fairly useful 5-6f winner Amazonian Dream (89). “A nice filly who is working well and is ready to run soon. It’s a sharp, solid family and that’s exactly what she is.” METHGAL (IRE)

30/4 b c Holy Roman Emperor - Djidda (Lando)

Owner: Mohamed Saeed Al Shahi Sales price: 85,000gns (Federico Barberini) Closely related to Italian 10f Group 2 winner Durance (115; by Champs Elysees) and a half-brother to 10 winners including German 6f Group 3 winner Dabbitse (111). Dam unraced. “A nice colt out of a prolific mare. It is a fairly stout family and he will certainly want 6f, if not 7f to start with. We’re just building his work up now with the aim of starting him off in July, and he will be a nice colt for the second half of the season.” MILFORD

28/2 b c Kodiac - Penlight (Shamardal)

Owner: The Milford Partnership Sales price: 55,000gns (Highclere Agency) Second foal of an unraced half-sister to Dubai World Cup winner Monterosso (128), useful 8-12f winner Expert Fighter (101) and the dam of 2023 10f Listed winner Blue Trail (115) out of Australian 7.5f Group 1 winner Porto Roca. “A very nice colt who shows us plenty and debuts today at Hamilton (May 29). Unless there’s something in there with well above average ability, I would hope he could make a winning start and book his ticket to Royal Ascot.” MISS LAMAI (IRE)

19/3 b f Mehmas - Tough Spirit (Iffraaj)

Owner: C R Hirst Sales price: 115,000gns (Kilbride Equine) Half-sister to US 6-6.5f winner Seismic Spirit. Dam an Irish 7f 3yo winner (79) who was a half-sister to 2023 10f Group 3/Listed winner One For Bobby (112) out of an Irish 7f Listed winner (108). “If we could re-run the Marygate again, I think she wins it. She missed the break on her debut and therefore we told Callum (Rodriguez) to be mindful of that, but she actually ended up doing too much too soon at York. We ended up out in front a long time and she just got a bit lonely, though that’s to take nothing away from the winner who looks a lovely horse with some good form to its name. The plan is to go for the Queen Mary as although she’ll stay 6f without any issue, it is shaping up to be a very strong Albany Stakes this year.” MOTAWAHIJ (USA)

17/2 b c American Pharoah - Stillwater Cove (Quality Road)

Owner: King Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Sons Stables Sales price: 285,000gns (BBA Ireland) First foal of a US 5.5f 2yo Listed winner (103) who was the daughter of a twice-raced maiden sister to US 1m 1f 3yo Grade 2 winner Interactif (113) and half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed French/US 8-10f winner Wingspan (111). “An extremely nice horse from the breeze ups who goes to Hamilton for his debut on Sunday (June 2). He is qualified for the Chesham and that would be the idea should he win or run very well there, especially as a seventh furlong would suit well for all he isn’t lacking for speed.” MR FANTASTIC

1/2 b c Showcasing - Diva D (Shamardal)

Owner: Saif Mohammad Alketbi & E Burke Sales price: 58,000gns (Kelly & Lucy Burke) Full brother to 2023 French 7.5f 2yo winner Purple Star (75p). Dam a 7f 2yo winner (69) who was the daughter of a Listed-placed 8.5f 3yo winning (103) half-sister to Group 3-placed 6f 2yo winner Zumbi (109). “A lovely, big horse who is just going to want a bit of time. He was showing plenty of ability early but then went through a growing period and went a bit backward on us. I am just building him up again with the intention of getting him going in July.”

Darnation lands the May Hill

OBSCENITY (IRE)

1/5 b c Fastnet Rock - Monday Monday (Galileo)

Owner: Newtown Anner Stud Limited Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 2023 May Hill Stakes winner Darnation (105). Dam an unraced sister to Group 3/Listed-placed Irish/Australian 8.5-14f winner Exemplar (111) and half-sister to 1000 Guineas/Irish Oaks winner Blue Bunting (122). “This is a lovely horse. He is bigger and stronger than Darnation and although we haven’t done anything too serious with him yet, everything he has done indicates he has a good level of ability. One I am particularly looking forward to for the second half of the season.” QASEEM (IRE)

28/4 b c Acclamation - Dew (Whipper)

Owner: E A Al Afoo Sales price: £60,000 (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-brother to useful 7f-1m 2yo winner Even Keel (94). Dam an unraced half-sister to Hong Kong 12f Group 2 winner Supreme Rabbit (119), Listed-placed Irish 7f 3yo winner Dangle (102) and Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner Bahati (99; later dam of five-time 7f/1m Listed winner Tabarrak (117; by Acclamation)). “A purchase from the breeze ups who is just about ready to get started. He has shown us some ability and should win his fair share of races at his own level. We will wait another week or so and let all the remaining Royal Ascot prospects have a run before we run him in a maiden or novice somewhere.” RAJWA (IRE)

24/1 br f Soldier’s Call - Nictate (Teofilo)

Owner: Mohamed Saeed Al Shahi Sales price: 190,000gns (Karl & Kelly Burke) Half-sister to Mehl-Mulhens-Rennen winner Maljoom (113). Dam an unraced half-sister to Listed-placed UK/US dual 7f winner Sylvestris (96; later dam of US 8.5f 3yo Grade 3 winner Vitalogy (107)) and Listed-placed 5f 2yo winner Roof Fiddle (91). “A lovely filly who was going along nicely until sustaining an injury. I hope she will be one to look forward to later on as her half-brother is a very talented horse.” RECENCY BIAS (IRE)

7/2 gr c Havana Grey - Apadana (Footstepsinthesand)

Owner: Justwow Ltd & Mrs E Burke Sales price: 60,000gns (Kelly & Lucy Burke) First foal of an unraced half-sister to very useful 6f-1m winner Flashcard (110) and useful 6f-1m winner Look Back Smiling (97). “A nice enough colt who will almost certainly want some soft ground as he hits the ground quite hard. He has shown us a bit of ability.” REGAL AGENDA

6/4 b f Pinatubo - Emirates Queen (Street Cry)

Owner: Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Three-parts sister to dual 10f Listed winner Royal Champion (119; by Shamardal) and a half-sister to dual 12f Listed winner Outbox (115). Dam a Lancashire Oaks winner (112) who was a half-sister to Irish 2000 Guineas winner/Derby third Dubawi (129) and 10f 3yo Listed winner Princess Nada (108). “Like most of the Sheikh Obaid homebreds, she will be one for later on in the season. She is a nice model with plenty of scope, and it’s obviously a fantastic pedigree. She goes along nicely at this stage but we’re in no mad rush with her.” RIVER SEINE (IRE)

28/3 b f Soldier’s Call - Indian Ink (Indian Ridge)

Owner: Clipper Sales price: €100,000 (Aidan O'Ryan/R Fahey) Half-sister to five winners including fairly useful 7f-1m winner Wildfell (93) and 2yo winners Abaq (6f; 78) and Maghaweer (7f; 87). Dam a Cheveley Park Stakes and Coronation Stakes winner (122) who was a half-sister to 13f 3yo Group 3 winner Feel Like Dancing (104). “I was very disappointed she got beaten at Carlisle as she ran so well on her debut at the Guineas meeting in a race that has worked out supremely well. I still retain belief in her as although she has a mind of her own, she possesses an awful lot of natural ability. I can’t imagine she should go to the Queen Mary after Carlisle, but she has definitely got that level of talent. However, it’s probably wise to keep her sights lowered and try and get a win on the board before going up in grade.”

Dashing grey Lumiere wins at Newmarket