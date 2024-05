Dan offers pedigree guides to the strings of all the leading trainers and gets insight from many of them on the horses and their prospects for the year ahead.

He also speaks to leading owners, racing managers and bloodstock agents to leave you as well prepared as you can be for the newcomers to the Flat racing scene.

Previously published as a book, it's digital content this year and links to the previous instalments are below too.

AMERICAN DEBUTANTE (IRE)

5/5 ch f Starspangledbanner - Height of Elegance (Galileo)

Owner: Scott C Heider Sales price: 230,000gns (Lanigan/Durcan Agent For Heider Family Stables)

Half-sister to US 1m Grade 3 winner Zofelle (115) and Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner Queenship (104). Dam an unraced three-parts sister to Fillies’ Mile winner Listen (117) and Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Sequoyah (113; later dam of 2000 Guineas and Sussex Stakes winner Henrythenavigator (131)).

AND SO TO BED (IRE)

22/2 b f Kodiac - Pepys Tillergirl (Tillerman)

Owner: Cunningham, T O'Brien, V Zhdanov Sales price: 85,000gns (Joseph O’Brien)

Half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed 6.5-12f winner Kidmenever (116) and useful Irish/Hong Kong 7f-1m winner Delightful Laos (115). Dam an unraced half-sister to useful 6-7f winner Gouray Girl (99).

ANGELIGHT (IRE)

7/3 b f Pinatubo - Toquette (Acclamation)

Owner: John C Oxley Sales price: 325,000gns (Justin Casse)

Closely related to 6f 2yo Listed winner Platinum Star (106; by Lope de Vega) and a half-sister to French 1m 3yo Listed winner Tifosa (103). Dam an unraced half-sister to Prix Morny winner Arcano (118).

APRICATE (IRE)

10/2 b/br f Sea The Stars - Repose (Quiet American)

Owner: Moyglare Stud Farm Sales price: €750,000 (Joseph O’Brien)

Half-sister to four-time 9.5-10.5f Group/Grade 1 winner State of Rest (127) and 10/10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner Tranquil Lady (108). Dam an unraced half-sister to Listed winners Echo River (7f 2yo; 101) and Prince Alzain (10f; 117).

BARTON KEY (IRE)

13/5 ch c Starspangledbanner - Focus of Attention (Intense Focus)

Owner: Annus Mirabilis Syndicate Sales price: €19,000 (Ro Strathmore)

Half-sister to useful Irish 6-7f winner Apache Outlaw (100). Dam a fairly useful Irish 5-6f winner (88) who was half-sister to 7f Group 3 winner Tobann (111) and 5f 2yo Listed winner Vertiginous (102).

BEAR CREEK

15/4 b c Sottsass - Sarvana (Dubai Destination)

Owner: Qatar Racing Limited Sales price: n/a

Half-brother to Melbourne Cup/2023 Australian 10f Group 1 winner Gold Trip (126) and Listed-placed French dual 1m winner Got Wind (89). Dam a once-raced maiden half-sister to French 1m 3yo Group 3/Listed winner Sarkiyla (114; later dam of French 10f 3yo Group 3/Listed winner Saiydabad (115)).

BEAUTIFUL AFFAIR (IRE)

1/5 b f Wootton Bassett - Eirnin (Galileo)

Owner: Stride Racing & Bronsan Racing Sales price: €65,000 (Stride Racing)

Half-sister to Listed-placed Irish 7.5f-1m winner Emporio (104) and useful Irish 7.5f 2yo winner Sherpa (106). Dam a useful Irish 1m 2yo winner (101) who was a three-parts sister to Irish 7.5f 3yo Group 3/Listed winner Psalm (118) and Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner Queen Titi (108; later dam of Dewhurst Stakes winner Beethoven (121)).

CADOGAN

25/3 b c Farhh - Wadjet (Shamardal)

Owner: Shanahan, Magnier, Williams Sales price: 100,000gns (M V Magnier)

Half-brother to French 1m 1f 2yo winner Vienne (92). Dam an unraced half-sister to Irish 8.5f 3yo Listed winner Wild Wind (113; later dam of German 5f 3yo Listed winner Wild Bud (107)).

CINAMMON COCO (IRE)

4/4 ch c Persian King - Hoorreya (Dansili)

Owner: Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Sales price: €35,000 (Highflyer)

First foal of an unraced sister to 7f 3yo Group 3 winner Talaayeb (112) and half-sister to UAE dual 1m Group 3 winner Muntazah (122) and 1m 3yo Listed winner Wadilsafa (115) out of 1m 1f 3yo Listed winner/Oaks third Rumoush (114).

CLIFFS OF BENAGIL (USA)

28/4 b c Caravaggio - Marsh Harbour (Malibu Moon)

Owner: Peter Trainor Sales price: 140,000gns (Peter Trainor/Nick Bell)

Half-brother to once-raced 2024 US 8.5f 3yo winner Low Country Magic. Dam a thrice-raced maiden daughter of a US 8.5f Grade 2 winner (115).

COWARDOFTHECOUNTY (IRE)

15/3 b c Kodi Bear - Hawaajib (Elusive City)

Owner: E S Racing Sales price: 100,000gns (KR Bloodstock)

Half-brother to fairly useful multiple 7f-1m winner Cassy O (91). Dam an unraced half-sister to Italian 7.5f 2yo Listed winner Junia Tepzia (103) out of a maiden (75) half-sister to 2000 Guineas winner Footstepsinthesand (120), Phoenix Stakes winner Pedro The Great (110), 1m 3yo Listed winner Belle d’Or (110) and the dam of Irish 2000 Guineas winner Power (117).

CRADLE OF LOVE (IRE)

7/4 b f Kodiac - Compostela (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Mrs M V Magnier/Mrs P Shanahan/K MacLennan/J P Magnier Sales price: €170,000 (M V Magnier)

Full sister to dual 6f winner Rumaythah (89) and a half-sister to Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Stela Star (106) and Irish 1m 2yo winner Caroline Herschel (86). Dam an unraced half-sister to six winners, most notably triple Prix de la Foret winner One Master (119).

DANTE’S LAD (IRE)

26/4 br/gr c Wootton Bassett - Bewitched (Dansili)

Owner: Teme Valley Sales price: €240,000 (Richard Ryan)

Half-brother to 15f/2m Group 3 winner Roberto Escobarr (113), 12f Group 3/Listed winner Pablo Escobarr (116) and Group 1-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner Oodnadatta (104). Dam a four-time 6/7f Group 3 winner (120).

DARK ROSA (IRE)

7/4 br f Dark Angel - Rosa Gialla (Diamond Green)

Owner: Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Sales price: €50,000 (Highflyer Bloodstock)

Half-sister to Irish 1m 2yo winner Tiger Mylk (67). Dam an unraced close relation to Group 3/Listed-placed dual 5f 2yo winner Jargelle (104) and a half-sister to Irish 7f Listed winner Orange Grouse (105).

ELZEM (IRE)

5/4 b c Elzaam - La Cuvee (Mark of Esteem)

Owner: Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Sales price: €75,000 (Highflyer)

Full brother to Matron Stakes winner Champers Elysees (119) and fairly useful 5-8.5f winner Daddies Girl (97). Dam a maiden (48) half-sister to Italian 1m Group 3 winner She Bat (106) and 1m 3yo Listed winner Cask (99).

EMIT (IRE)

13/2 b c Too Darn Hot - Light of Joy (Kitten’s Joy)

Owner: Flaxman Stables Ireland Ltd Sales price: n/a

Half-brother to Listed-placed 2024 Irish 7f-1m 3yo winner Norwalk Havoc (103). Dam a Listed-placed multiple 10f winner (99) who was a half-sister to US 8.5f 3yo Grade 3 winner Sole Volante (111), Canadian 10f 3yo Grade 3 winner Explode (101) and Listed-placed Irish 7-7.5f 2yo winner Corviglia (95).

FAITHFUL GUARDIAN (IRE)

14/1 ch c Australia - Miss Oria (Make Believe)

Owner: Teme Valley Sales price: €40,000 (Richard Ryan)

First foal of a maiden (61) half-sister to French 1m Group 3 winner Skins Game (114) and French 10.5f 3yo Listed winner Epatha (108).

GIRL LIKE YOU (USA)

16/4 b f American Pharoah - Thrilled (Uncle Mo)

Owner: Michael Tabor Sales price: n/a

Fifth foal of a US 8.5f 3yo stakes winner (101) who was a full sister to useful US 8.5-12f winner Beside Herself (107) out of a US 1m 1f 3yo Grade 3 winner (107).

GREEN BROTHERS (IRE)

11/5 b c Gleneagles - Dreaming of Rubies (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Sales price: €40,000 (Highflyer Bloodstock)

Half-brother to 2023 6f 3yo winner Mogok Valley (76). Dam a 6f 3yo winner (86) who was a half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed UK/UAE 5f-1m winner Alo Pura (113) and Listed-placed 12f 3yo winner Ivory Gala (101).

GREEN TRIANGLE (IRE)

1/4 b c Gleneagles - Whimsical Dream (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Sales price: €40,000 (Highflyer Bloodstock)

Second foal of a modest 10f 3yo winner (51) who was the daughter of a Listed-placed French 1m 2yo winning (100) half-sister to useful 6-7f winner Culturati (109) and useful 10-10.5f 3yo winner Valiant (97).

HONEYSUCKLE ROSE

7/2 b f Bated Breath - Melesina (Dark Angel)

Owner: Cayton Park Stud Limited Sales price: n/a

Half-sister to 6f 2yo winner Poetic Union (89). Dam a French 1m 2yo Group 3 winner (102) who was a half-sister to Group 3-placed dual 1m 2yo winner White Mocha (99).

ICONA (IRE)

19/1 b f Kingman - A New Dawn (Zoffany)

Owner: Scott C Heider Sales price: n/a

First foal of a Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner (100) who was a half-sister to useful Irish 10-10.5f 3yo winner Sir Lamorak (112) out of a Listed-placed Irish 5f 2yo winner (93).

KIBRIS (IRE)

9/4 b c Lope de Vega - Dark Rose Angel (Dark Angel)

Owner: Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Sales price: €155,000 (Highflyer)

Closely related to 2023 6f 2yo winner Dark Points (72; by Blue Point). Dam a 1m 2yo winner/May Hill Stakes runner-up (102) who was the daughter of a Listed-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner (99).

KILCREA ROCK (IRE)

22/4 b c Wootton Bassett - Loved (Galileo)

Owner: Michael O’Flynn Sales price: €220,000 (Valentine Bloodstock)

Half-brother to Irish 14f 3yo Listed winner Point King (110). Dam an Irish 11.5f 3yo winner (90) who was a full sister to smart 7-10f winner (including at Group 2/3 level) Battle of Marengo (117) and Group 2-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner Perhaps (104).

LADY WITH THE LAMP (IRE)

28/3 b f King of Change - Caring Touch (Elusive Quality)

Owner: Kevin Blake Sales price: €14,000 (Kevin Blake Bloodstock)

Half-sister to 2023 6f 2yo winner Payment In Kind (85p). Dam a 1m 2yo winner (90) who was the daughter of a maiden (85) sister to Grade 2-placed US 6.5f-1m winner Fortify (111) and half-sister to US 1m 1f Listed winner Bay of Plenty (114).

LAST ENCORE (IRE)

10/3 b c Acclamation - Late Harvest (Make Believe)

Owner: Max Morris Sales price: €35,000 (Vendor)

First foal of an unraced half-sister to Irish 10f 3yo Group 2 winner Manieree (120; later dam of Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner Drumfad Bay (102; by Acclamation)), Listed-placed 6f-1m winner Solid Rock (101) and Listed-placed 10f 3yo winner Bold Choice (98).

LOVE IS BLIND (IRE)

16/3 b f Make Believe - Red Cognac (Kodiac)

Owner: Teme Valley Sales price: n/a

First foal of an unraced close relation to disqualified 1000 Guineas winner Jacqueline Quest (113; dam of Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf winner Line of Duty (121) and 2023 Irish 1m 1f 3yo Group 3 winner Jackie Oh (115)) and half-sister to Listed-placed 10-12f 3yo winner Mam’selle (99).

LUNA LIBERTY (IRE)

24/3 b c Kodi Bear - Bright New Day (New Approach)

Owner: Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Sales price: €62,000 (Highflyer Bloodstock)

Half-brother to fairly useful multiple 7f-1m winner How Impressive (91) and fairly useful 2023 dual 7f 3yo winner Aurora Dawn (90). Dam an unraced daughter of a Group 2-placed Irish/US 6-8.5f winning (100) half-sister to 6f/1m Group 3 winner Satchem (119), Irish 12f 3yo Group 3 winner Eye of The Storm (118) and 1m 2yo Listed winner Mohican Heights (103).

MASSARAT (FR)

12/5 b/br f Wootton Bassett - Peace In Motion (Hat Trick)

Owner: The Thoroughbred Racing Corporation Ltd Sales price: 310,000gns (The Thoroughbred Racing Corporation Limited)

Half-sister to 2023 11f 3yo winner Fifth Harmonic (78). Dam a German 8.5f 3yo Group 3 winner/German 1000 Guineas runner-up (114) who was a half-sister to German 6/7f Listed winner Peace Society (104) out of a German dual 1m 3yo Group 3 winner (108).

MATHAN (IRE)

26/2 b c Kodiac - Cristal Fashion (Jeremy)

Owner: Reeves Thoroughbred Racing & Barry Fowler Sales price: 215,000gns (EDC Agency)

Half-brother to fairly useful 7f-1m winner Lady Lynetta (92) and Irish 7f 3yo winner Princess Olly (87). Dam a Listed-placed Irish 1m 2yo winner (97) who was the daughter of a maiden (67) half-sister to 6f 2yo winner/Racing Post Trophy third Feared In Flight (113).

MIDNIGHT STRIKE (IRE)

6/3 ch c Starspangledbanner - Not After Midnight (Big Bad Bob)

Owner: Teme Valley Sales price: 50,000gns (Richard Ryan)

Second foal of a maiden (73) half-sister to 1m 3yo Listed winner Fox Power (107) and once-raced 2023 French 5.5f 2yo winner Needlepoint (92p) out of a 1m 2yo Listed winner (95).

MIRACLE BEAUTY (IRE)

10/3 b f Sioux Nation - Equanimity (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: Mark Dobbin Sales price: €310,000 (Brian Grassick BS/Joseph O'Brien)

Half-sister to 2023 Irish 5f 2yo Listed winner Son of Corballis (89). Dam an unraced half-sister to UAE Oaks winner Devotee (103) and Listed-placed Irish multiple 5-7f winner Inflection Point (101).

MONTPELLIER GREEN (IRE)

29/4 b c Mehmas - Cumbfree (Footstepsinthesand)

Owner: Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Sales price: €110,000 (Highflyer Bloodstock)

Half-brother to 2023 Irish 7.5f 2yo Listed winner Warnie (98). Dam a French 10f 2yo winner (76) who was a half-sister to French 1m 1f 3yo Listed winner On Call Now (105) out of a 6-9.5f winning (63) half-sister to Coventry Stakes winner Hellvelyn (118).

MY LYIN’ EYES (IRE)

25/3 b f Starspangledbanner - Show Me Off (Showcasing)

Owner: Mrs Paul Shanahan Sales price: 105,000gns (Barry Lynch/Joseph O'Brien)

Full sister to Listed-placed Irish 5f 3yo winner American Lady (94). Dam an unraced half-sister to smart multiple 5f-1m winner (including at Group 2/3 level) Lovelace (117).

ORIGAMI (IRE)

11/4 b f Sioux Nation - Saiddaa (Hard Spun)

Owner: Jeff Berk Sales price: €85,000 (Jack Sisterson/JWS Racing)

Third foal of an unraced daughter of a once-raced maiden (76p) half-sister to triple 7f Group 2 winner/July Cup runner-up Iffraaj (127), 10f Group 3/Listed winner Farraaj (125) and 7f 2yo Group 3/Listed winner Kareymah (105p).

OXFORD ROCK (IRE)

23/3 b f Starspangledbanner - Boragh Jamal (Namid)

Owner: Michael O’Flynn Sales price: 90,000gns (Joseph O'Brien/Barry Lynch)

Half-sister to Irish dual 6f winner Boragh Steps (84). Dam a 5f 3yo winner (76) who was a half-sister to 5f 2yo Group 3 winner Whitbarrow (108) and Listed-placed prolific 5-7f winner Green Park (103).

PALMEZZANO (IRE)

27/1 b c Saxon Warrior - Deep Influence (Kingman)

Owner: Shane Hayes & John Murray Sales price: 70,000gns (Joseph O’Brien)

Second foal of an unraced half-sister to French 5.5f Listed winner Iffranesia (109) out of a fairly useful French 7-7.5f winning (91) half-sister to King’s Stand Stakes winner Chineur (122).

POMPANO BEACH (IRE)

23/3 b f Ten Sovereigns - Ask Me Nicely (Fastnet Rock)

Owner: Mrs John Magnier & Mrs A M O'Brien Sales price: n/a

Full sister to Group 2/3-placed 2024 US 8.5f 3yo winner Kalispera (95), a three-parts sister to Group 2/Listed-placed Irish dual 1m 3yo winner Emphatic Answer (102; by No Nay Never) and a half-sister to useful Irish 7.5f 2yo winner La Dolce Vita (91). Dam a maiden (80) close relation to Dewhurst Stakes winner Beethoven (121).

RITZ PLAN (IRE)

6/2 ch f Shaman - Kindling (Dr Fong)

Owner: Simon Munir & Isaac Souede Sales price: €32,000 (Highflyer Bloodstock)

Half-sister to a handful of winners including 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Nebo (108). Dam a 2m 3yo Listed winner (105) who was a half-sister to French 1m 1f 3yo Listed winner Thattinger (111).

SCORTHY CHAMP (IRE)

9/5 ch c Mehmas - Fidaaha (New Approach)

Owner: Rectory Road Holdings Limited Sales price: 155,000gns (Joseph O’Brien)

Full brother to French 6f 2yo Group 2 winner/Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf runner-up Malavath (114) and 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Knight (115). Dam a maiden (53p) sister to US 11f Grade 3 winner Ceisteach (106) and half-sister to Irish 7f/1m Group 3 winner Steip Amach (112).

SENTIERO (IRE)

25/4 b c Starspangledbanner - Caption (Motivator)

Owner: Mrs A M O’Brien/M Tabor/Mrs J Magnier/D Smith Sales price: n/a

Half-brother to useful Irish 6-7f 2yo winner Voce del Palio (102). Dam a thrice-raced maiden (75) daughter of an unraced sister to 6f 3yo Group 1 winner/2000 Guineas third Danehill (126), 1m 1f 3yo Grade 2 winner Eagle Eyed (111) and 7f Group 3/Listed winner Shibboleth (118).

SIGH NO MORE (IRE)

18/5 b f Starspangledbanner - Silent Thoughts (Galileo)

Owner: Stride Racing Sales price: €60,000 (P Twomey)

Half-sister to Irish 1m 1f Listed winner Neptune Rock (102) and 2023 Irish 1m 2yo winner Unreasonable (78p). Dam an unraced half-sister to Group 2-placed Irish 7f-1m winner (including at Group 3/Listed level) Yellow Rosebud (117) and Irish 6f 2yo Listed winner Seeharn (109).

SNAPAURUM (IRE)

13/2 b c Ten Sovereigns - Snapraeceps (Canford Cliffs)

Owner: J P Farrell Sales price: £105,000 (Joseph O’Brien)

First foal of a Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 1m 3yo winner (105) who was a half-sister to Irish triple 7/7.5f Listed winner Snapraeterea (110).

STATE OF JOY (IRE)

2/2 b f Starspangledbanner - Divine Authority (Holy Roman Emperor)

Owner: Syndicates.Racing Sales price: 22,000gns (Syndicates Racing)

Half-sister to 1m 1f winner Mount Ararat (83). Dam an unraced sister to the dam of Group 2/3-placed Irish 5-6f winner Ano Syra (107) and half-sister to Richmond Stakes winner Carrizo Creek (104).

SWEET ZAROLINE (IRE)

31/1 ch f Churchill - Zofar Zogood (Zoffany)

Owner: Stride Racing & Bronsan Racing Sales price: €120,000 (Bronsan & Stride Racing)

First foal of a maiden (85) half-sister to Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner Horoscope (111) out of a maiden (77) half-sister to Irish 1m 3yo Group 3 winner/Poule d’Essai des Poulains third Furner’s Green (113) and Irish 8.5f 3yo Listed winner Palace (104; later dam of Irish 1m 2yo Group 2 winners High Definition (120) and Innisfree (110)).

SYMBOL OF SUCCESS (IRE)

18/2 ch c Starspangledbanner - Deira Surprise (Slade Power)

Owner: Teme Valley Sales price: €170,000 (Richard Ryan)

Second foal of a 7f 2yo winner (83) who was a full sister to Listed-placed dual 7f 2yo winner Power of Beauty (101) and a half-sister to smart 7f-1m winner (including at Group 2/Listed level) Unforgetable Filly (111) and UAE 6f Group 3 winner Raven’s Corner (121).

THE ROAD IS LONG (IRE)

14/3 b c Coulsty - Global Alexander (Dark Angel)

Owner: ES Racing/Kevin Blake Sales price: €39,000 (Howson & Houldsworth Bloodstock/Joseph O'Brien)

Half-brother to Listed-placed UK/Bahraini 5f-1m winner Chimgan (106). Dam a maiden (73) daughter of an unraced half-sister to Listed-placed 8-9f 3yo winner Tazffin (103).

THILOS (IRE)

19/4 ch f Teofilo - Sway Me Now (Speightstown)

Owner: HLT Partnership Sales price: 40,000gns (Pattern Bloodstock)

Full sister to Listed-placed Irish 7f-1m winner Agitare (102). Dam unraced; family of French 10f 2yo Group 1 winner Gear Up (115; by Teofilo) and Irish 2yo Group 3 winners Guaranteed (1m 1f; 112; by Teofilo) and New Treasure (6f; 104).

TRIBAL NATION

28/1 br c Wootton Bassett - Indian Blessing (Sepoy)

Owner: Teme Valley & Newsells Park Stud Sales price: 155,000gns (Joseph O'Brien/Richard Ryan)

Second foal of a Grade 1-placed 7-9.5f winner (including at Group 3/Listed level; 110) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed French 12-12.5f winner Glade (103).

VELOXACTIO (IRE)

31/3 b f Inns of Court - Dark Acclamation (Acclamation)

Owner: J P Farrell Sales price: €40,000 (John Farrell)

Half-sister to 2023 5f 2yo Group 3/Listed winner Tiger Belle (97). Dam a maiden daughter of a Listed-placed 5f 2yo winning (81) half-sister to 10f 3yo Group 3/Listed winner Red Badge (118).

VIKING INVASION (IRE)

1/4 b c Mehmas - Empress Ella (Holy Roman Emperor)

Owner: Mark Dobbin Sales price: €100,000 (Highflyer Bloodstock)

Full brother to fairly useful 6-8.5f winner Roman Dynasty (93) and a half-brother to Listed-placed UK/French 7-10f winner Vatican Hill (92). Dam a thrice-raced maiden (31) half-sister to useful 6-7f winner Courageous (103) and the dam of 6f 2yo Listed winner Mild Illusion (94).

WATERFORD FLOW (IRE)

6/4 b c Ghaiyyath - Etesian Flow (Bated Breath)

Owner: Barry Taylor Sales price: 220,000gns (Joseph O’Brien)

Half-brother to fairly useful triple 5f winner Peerless (91). Dam an unraced three-parts sister to 1m 3yo Listed winner Don’t Dili Dali (102), Listed-placed multiple 7-8.5f winner Balducci (109) and Listed-placed 1m 3yo winner Ada River (102) and half-sister to very useful multiple 7-9f winner Ouzo (110).

UNNAMED (USA)

21/1 b/br f American Pharoah - Ana Luna (Dream Well)

Owner: Vincent Caldwell Sales price: $130,000 (J P O’Brien)

Half-sister to US 1m 1f 3yo Grade 1 winner Alterite (116). Dam an unraced half-sister to Listed-placed French 9-9.5f winner Iteration (96) and the dam of French 1m 3yo Listed winner Yuman (109).

UNNAMED (FR)

8/2 b c Persian King - Cap Verite (Cape Cross)

Owner: S E Sangster Sales price: €70,000 (Joseph O’Brien)

Half-brother to fairly useful 2023 1m 3yo winner Dire La Verite (91). Dam a French 12f 3yo Listed winner (101) who was the daughter of a once-raced maiden (60p) half-sister to 10/11f Group 3 winner Blue Monday (120) and Australian 7f Listed winner Rugged Cross (107).

UNNAMED (IRE)

13/4 b c No Nay Never - Compression (First Defence)

Owner: Philip Antonacci Sales price: €250,000 (Joseph O’Brien)

Second foal of a thrice-raced maiden half-sister to 2023 6f 2yo Listed winner/Middle Park Stakes runner-up Task Force (111) and French 12f 3yo Listed winner Elegant Verse (100) out of Cheveley Park Stakes and 1000 Guineas winner Special Duty (118).

UNNAMED (IRE)

5/2 b f Lope de Vega - Deccan Queen (Rail Link)

Owner: Philip Antonacci Sales price: €210,000 (Philip Antonacci)

Half-sister to US 7.5f-1m winner Deccan Prince. Dam a French 10.5f 3yo winner (83) who was a half-sister to French 14f Group 2 winner Bellamy Cay (118) and French 1m 3yo Listed winner Cinnamon Bay (107; later dam of Prix du Jockey Club winner/Arc third New Bay (128)).

UNNAMED (IRE)

27/4 b f Holy Roman Emperor - Delicate Charm (High Chaparral)

Owner: Mrs A M O’Brien & Mrs John Magnier Sales price: n/a

Full sister to Australian triple 9-11f Group 2 winner Numerian (117), useful Irish 7f 2yo winner Montesilvano (95) and the dam of 2023 Cheveley Park Stakes winner Porta Fortuna (111). Dam unraced.

UNNAMED (IRE)

13/4 b c No Nay Never - Gallitea (Galileo)

Owner: China Horse Club & Qatar Racing Ltd Sales price: 430,000gns (Qatar Racing/China Horse Club)

Half-brother to Group 3-placed 7-10f winner Oviedo (113). Dam a maiden (75p) half-sister to Fillies’ Mile and Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf winner Chriselliam (114) and Group 1-placed 6-9f winner (including three times at Group 2 level) Very Special (117).

UNNAMED (IRE)

28/4 b f Gleneagles - Gilded Reflection (Zoffany)

Owner: John P McManus Sales price: n/a

Full sister to 2023 Irish 1m 2yo winner Tiscommonknowledge (76). Dam an Irish 10.5f winner (86) who was a half-sister to Irish 6f Group 3 winner Lesson In Humility (115), 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Poet’s Vanity (102) and 1m Listed winner Boastful (105).

UNNAMED (IRE)

9/2 ch c Churchill - Gussy Goose (Danehill Dancer)

Owner: John P McManus Sales price: n/a

Full brother to useful 2023 Irish 9.5-10f 3yo winner Trustyourinstinct (106p). Dam a useful Irish dual 7f 3yo winner (96) who was a full sister to Group 3/Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner After (110; later dam of 7/10.5f Group 3 winner Armory (122)) and a half-sister to French 7f 2yo Listed winner Temps Au Temps (106).

UNNAMED (IRE)

13/5 b c Camelot - Hand On Heart (Mastercraftsman)

Owner: Philip Antonacci Sales price: €85,000 (Philip Antonacci)

Half-brother to 2023 Irish 7f 2yo winner Mysteries (87). Dam a Group 3/Listed-placed Irish dual 1m 3yo winner (103) who was a half-sister to Group 1-placed French/US 6.5-9f winner Ershaad (115) and Listed-placed 10f 3yo winner Shall We (102).

UNNAMED (USA)

21/3 b c Caravaggio - Lovely Girl (Bodemeister)

Owner: Magnolia Racing Syndicate Sales price: $40,000 (Piltown Bound)

First foal of a US 7f 3yo winner who was the daughter of a US 5.5f 2yo winning half-sister to US 6.5/7f 3yo Grade 2 winner Pomeroys Pistol (115; later dam of US 8.5f 2yo Grade 2 winner Thousand Words (115)).

UNNAMED (IRE)

17/3 b f Camelot - Lustrous (Champs Elysees)

Owner: Blue Devil Racing Stable LLC Sales price: €100,000 (Dan Hayden for Blue Devil Racing)

Fourth foal of a 1m 3yo Listed winner (110) who was a half-sister to 6f 2yo Group 3 winner Melody of Love (100) and useful 6-7f winner Nobleman’s Nest (98) out of an unraced half-sister to 7f/1m Group 3 winner Ordnance Row (118).

UNNAMED (USA)

29/4 b c Caravaggio - Mahbadiha (More Than Ready)

Owner: Magnolia Racing Syndicate Sales price: $60,000 (Piltown Bound)

Half-brother to US 6f 2yo stakes winner Campfire Creed (94). Dam an unraced half-sister to Grade 3/Listed-placed US 6-6.5f winner Funny Sunny (110).

UNNAMED (IRE)

15/5 b f Invincible Spirit - Mardie Gras (Galileo)

Owner: John C Oxley Sales price: 115,000gns (Joseph O'Brien/Olivia Mackey)

Half-sister to Irish 12f 3yo winner Shamardalah (73). Dam an unraced daughter of a German/US 8.5-10f winner/Preis der Diana runner-up and Oaks d’Italia third (108).

UNNAMED (IRE)

15/3 br f Wootton Bassett - On Ice (Galileo)

Owner: Mrs A M O'Brien/Mrs J Magnier/M Tabor Sales price: n/a

Half-sister to Irish 10f 3yo Listed winner Galleria Borghese (105) and useful 2023 Irish dual 1m 2yo winner Nor Time Nor Tide (95). Dam an unraced sister to Racing Post Trophy winner Kingsbarns (121) and half-sister to Irish 7f 3yo Group 3 winner Belle Artiste (104) and US 1m 3yo Grade 3 winner Sweeter Still (later dam of Futurity Trophy and 2000 Guineas winner Kameko (128)).

UNNAMED

10/4 b f Lope de Vega - Reset In Blue (Fastnet Rock)

Owner: Philip Antonacci Sales price: €130,000 (Philip Antonacci, Agent)

Half-sister to Japanese 1m 2yo Grade 3 winner Shock Action. Dam an Italian 8/10f Listed winner (105) who was closely related to Italian 12f Group 3 winner Romantic Wave (113) and a half-sister to Italian 7.5f 2yo Listed winner Dematil (98).

UNNAMED

13/3 b c Kingman - Selenia (Not A Single Doubt)

Owner: Shanahan, Magnier, Williams, O’Brien Sales price: €105,000 (Blandford Bloodstock/Joseph O'Brien)

Third foal of an Australian 6f 3yo Group 3 winner who was the daughter of an unraced sister to Australian 7.5f Group 2 winner Colorado Claire (later dam of Australian 6f 2yo Group 2 winner Gunnison (117)) and half-sister to Australian 10f 3yo Group 2 winner Moonovermanhattan (110).

UNNAMED (IRE)

19/3 b c Churchill - Snazzy (Kodiac)

Owner: Shanahan, Magnier, Williams, O’Brien Sales price: £70,000 (Joseph O’Brien)

Third foal of a Listed-placed 5f 2yo winner (80) who was the daughter of an unraced half-sister to German 6f 3yo Listed winner Best Regards (110), useful 7f 2yo winner Outlaw Country (101) and the dam of 2024 Irish 6f Listed winner Easy (106p).

UNNAMED (USA)

6/2 b/br f Collected - Via Villaggio (Bernardini)

Owner: Shane R Stafford/Mrs Paul Shanahan/Magnolia Racing Sales price: $135,000 (Piltown Bound)

Half-sister to US 1m stakes winner Doubly Blessed (103) and Grade 3-placed US 6f-1m winner Peacock Lass (92). Dam a US 7f 3yo Grade 3 winner (110) who was a half-sister to Grade 3-placed US 1m 3yo winner Declarationwarrior (96) out of a 10f 3yo Listed winner (114).