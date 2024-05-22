Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Ed Bethell

Ed Bethell takes Dan Briden through his two-year-old team for this season.

Ed Bethell Two-Year-Old Guide A WAR EAGLE (IRE)

25/3 b c Make Believe - Rohesia (High Chaparral)

Owner: La Perigrina & Ballylinch Sales price: €75,000 (Amanda Skiffington) Half-brother to 5f 3yo winner Pepper Streak (78). Dam a thrice-raced maiden (69) half-sister to Group 3 winners Astrophysical Jet (5f, twice; 117), Coral Wave (7f 2yo; 107) and Know It All (1m 3yo; 114) and the dam of 1m Listed winner Brunch (112). “This colt showed me a fair bit of speed earlier in the spring, but he just had a growing phase and so we backed off him. There’s a good amount of speed on the dam’s side of the pedigree and I see him starting off over sprint trips sometime in the summer." ARKLESIDE (IRE)

10/4 b c Saxon Warrior - Coolminx (One Cool Cat)

Owner: Clarendon Thoroughbred Limited Sales price: 66,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock/Bethell Racing) Half-brother to Group 2/3-placed 5-5.5f 2yo winner (including at Listed level) Fearby (103) and Irish 7f 2yo winner Madly Truly (97). Dam a Listed-placed 5-7f winner (99) who was a half-sister to four-time US 8/8.5f Grade 2 winner Beau Recall (120). "A half-brother to our good two-year-old sprinter Fearby but although very similar looking, this colt would be a size bigger. He is an extremely nice horse but won’t be anywhere near as sharp as Fearby, and I see him starting during the latter stages of the summer at the earliest."

Two Year Olds: Buying The Dream - Richard Fahey

CELESTIAL ODYSSEY

25/4 b f Ulysses - Interstella (Sea The Stars)

Owner: St Albans Bloodstock Limited Sales price: 32,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock/Bethell Racing) Half-sister to stakes-placed UK/US multiple 8-10f winner Island Hideaway (93) and fairly useful 2023 10-11f winner Intergalacticat (83). Dam an unraced half-sister to Irish 7f 3yo Group 3 winner/Irish 2000 Guineas runner-up France (115) and Listed winners Hippy Hippy Shake (10.5f; 113) and Media Hype (12f; 110). “A lovely filly who was pleasing us in her work, but she had a bit of a growth spurt so we are giving her a holiday for a month or so. She might have one run at the backend but it's hard to know right now." CODIAK (IRE)

30/3 b c Make Believe - Sagami (Street Cry)

Owner: EB Racing Sales price: €78,000 (Blandford Bloodstock/Bethell Racing) Half-brother to US 1m stakes winner Raven’s Cry (98). Dam a useful French 12f 3yo winner (101) who was the daughter of a Group 3-placed French dual 10.5f winner (104). "A very good-looking colt who will just need a bit of time. I imagine you won’t see him out until the autumn." COEDANA (IRE)

8/2 b f King of Change - Acts Out Loud (Mr Greeley)

Owner: Julie and David R Martin & Dan Hall Sales price: €40,000 (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-sister to four winners including useful multiple 7f-1m winner Imperial Command (96) and fairly useful Irish 7f 3yo winner Dianthus (89). Dam a maiden (61) daughter of a German 12f 3yo Listed winner (101). “A big filly who looks forward in some respects, but I can only imagine she will just need some time. She has a big stride on her and looks to have some class as well, so I am looking forward to getting going with her." COUNTING CARDS

31/3 b c Territories - Romaana (Iffraaj)

Owner: My Future Champion & S Liyanage Sales price: 40,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock/Bethell Racing) Half-brother to 2023 7f 3yo winner Welleef (82). Dam a 7f 3yo winner (89p) who was a half-sister to useful 8-8.5f winner Dowayla (97) and useful triple 10f winner Tarroob (98) out of a Listed-placed multiple 7f winner (100). “This colt has a great temperament and moves nicely, but he is quite big and doesn’t want rushing. He is one that I can see having a run or two at the backend of the year." DANGER BAY (IRE)

6/4 ch c New Bay - Quicksand (Footstepsinthesand)

Owner: Ms F Carmichael & Ballylinch Stud Sales price: €130,000 (Amanda Skiffington) Second foal of a fairly useful 12f 3yo winner (87) who was a half-sister to fairly useful 9.5-10f winner Miss Bluebelle (93) and fairly useful 7f-1m winner Miss Buckshot (90; later dam of 5-6f 2yo winner/Flying Childers Stakes runner-up Dream Shot (104)). “A cracking colt who is very athletic and has a professional outlook. I don’t think he’s a here-and-now sort of two-year-old, but he possesses a lot of class and excites me in all that he does. I would see him starting off sometime in August, potentially in something like the Convivial Maiden Stakes at York though that’s merely on the radar at present. He should make into a proper three-year-old.”

Horse Racing Podcast: York, Haydock & Ireland

DIVINE LEGACY

20/4 b c Siyouni - God Given (Nathaniel)

Owner: St Albans Bloodstock Limited Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 2024 US 12f Grade 2 winner Silver Knott (114). Dam an Italian 10f Group 1 winner (114) who was a half-sister to four-time 10.5/12f Group 1 winner Postponed (130). “It is nice to have a horse with this sort of pedigree in the yard. He skips up the gallop nicely and takes all the work he’s given his stride. He isn't as backward as you might think looking at his page and probably isn't far away from seeing the track. I imagine he will begin over 7f though he’s by no means lacking for pace." DOTHAN

25/2 b c Territories - Heartstring (Slade Power)

Owner: Julie & David R Martin & Dan Hall Sales price: 52,000gns (Jill Lamb Bloodstock) First foal of a maiden (65) three-parts sister to 5f Group 3/Listed winner Dutch Masterpiece (116) and useful prolific 6-8.5f winner Dutch Decoy (101) and half-sister to fairly useful 7f-1m 3yo winner Image (94), fairly useful 5-6f winner Hilary J (91) and the dam of 6f 2yo Listed winner Alwasmiya (98p). “A lovely, big colt who just went through a bit of a growing phase about six weeks ago and went away, but he’s back with us now and looks fantastic. He will need a bit more time and I see him running towards the end of the summer." EASY ON THE ICE

9/4 b f Waldgeist - Baltic Lady (Golden Horn)

Owner: Gibson Fleming, J McCreery & Milmo Sales price: n/a First foal of an unraced daughter of a Group 3-placed French 1m 2yo winner (101) who was a three-parts sister to French 12f Group 1 winner Baltic Baroness (121). "This filly is a lovely mover who is very much bred for middle distances and more a three-year-old project. She has just gone out for a month or so in the paddock, but I do like her a lot and she will be a nice filly one day." HELLO HOTTIE (IRE)

20/4 b f Territories - Filatelia (Intikhab)

Owner: Tommo Racing & Future Champions Racing Sales price: 27,000gns (Amanda Skiffington/Bethell Racing) Closely related to useful 5-6f 2yo winner Charlie Fellowes (97) and 5.5f 3yo winner T Maxie (72; both by Swiss Spirit) and a half-sister to 2024 7f 3yo winner Different Breed (76). Dam a French 1m 1f winner (88) who was a full sister to Listed-placed 7f 3yo winner Swift Campaign (96p). "This filly looked as if she was going to be quite sharp initially but just got a touch of sore shins. We've backed off her a bit as a result, but she moves along nicely and should provide her owners with a bit of fun when eventually hitting the track.” KIRKDALE (IRE)

10/4 b c Zelzal - Al Markhiya (Arcano)

Owner: Clarendon Thoroughbred Racing Sales price: 19,000gns (Bethell Racing/Amanda Skiffington) Full brother to 2023 French 7f 2yo winner Rose Academy (86). Dam a once-raced maiden (22) half-sister to high-class multiple 6f-1m winner (including at Group 1 level) Toormore (123) and dual 7f 2yo Group 2 winner Estidhkaar (121). “This is a really nice horse who is looking fantastic value at 19k. I would see him being one of my earlier two-year-old runners and I’d be pretty hopeful about his prospects.”

Toormore - in winning action

LOOKS FANTASTIC

2/4 b c Kameko - Stacey Sutton (Tertullian)

Owner: Richard & Alexia Howes Sales price: 125,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-brother to useful 2023 Irish 7-7.5f 2yo winner Stromberg (100) and useful Irish triple 1m 3yo winner I Siyou Baby (96). Dam a French 12f winner who was a half-sister to French 7f 3yo Group 3 winner Spectre (118). “A sizeable colt who is growing all the time and won’t be running until late summer at the very earliest. That’s not to say he’s without promise - he moves well, is very athletic and has a great way about him.” MUSIC HISTORY

30/4 b f Ardad - Pigeon Point (Harbour Watch)

Owner: Future Champions Racing Sales price: £38,000 (Blandford Bloodstock/Bethell Racing) Full sister to useful 5-6f winner Clearpoint (98). Dam an unraced half-sister to fairly useful UK/US 5-7f winner You’re The Boss (93) and fairly useful Irish dual 5f 2yo winner Birdcage (85). “This filly is a sister to a fast horse and I thought she’d be quite precocious, but she just grew a bit so we had to pull back a bit. She’s just about ready to go and will probably debut in a 5.5f restricted fillies race at Wetherby early next month (June 3)." NATIVE INSTINCT

5/2 b c Night of Thunder - Riviera Belle (Medaglia d’Oro)

Owner: Peter Jeffers Sales price: 100,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock/Bethell Racing) First foal of a maiden (66p) half-sister to Group 2-placed 8-8.5f winner (including at Group 3/Listed level) Megallan (119) out of a 10f 3yo Listed winning (107) half-sister to four-time 10/12f Group 1 winner Golden Horn (134). "This is a lovely colt who does everything you ask of him and possesses a significant amount of ability. He had a small hold-up earlier in the month but is back cantering now. I wouldn’t think he’s miles away from having a run, possibly at the end of June, and is a horse I like very much.” NIGHTSINWHITESATIN

15/3 gr f Dark Angel - Silver Games (Verglas)

Owner: Mr D Kilburn, Mrs C Corbett & Mr C Wright Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Listed-placed multiple 6f winner Chocoya (102), Listed-placed UK/US 6-7.5f winner Chiringuita (94) and 2023 7f 2yo winner Gressington (87). Dam a fairly useful 7f-1m winner (95) who was a half-sister to Falmouth Stakes winner Nahoodh (119). “We’re just giving this filly some time as she’s growing quite a bit at the moment. It is a family we know well and I think she’ll be another decent one once she gets the hang of everything." OOLONG POOBONG (IRE)

29/3 b f Make Believe - Boo Boo Bear (Almutawakel)

Owner: Clarendon Thoroughbred Racing Sales price: 26,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock/Bethell Racing) Half-sister to Irish 6f 3yo Listed winner Letters of Note (103) and Listed-placed dual 7f 2yo winner Island Vision (92). Dam an Irish 1m 3yo winner (81) who was a full sister to Listed-placed 6f-1m winner Eddie Jock (116) and a half-sister to Group 2-placed Irish/UK 7-10f winner Mawaakef (103). “I named this filly! She would probably be more compact than most by Make Believe and as such wouldn’t be miles off having a run. I really like what I’m see from her at the moment and I sincerely hope she can achieve a good level of form during the second half of the year. She’ll likely begin over 6f before moving up a furlong." RICHMONDSHIRE (IRE)

17/2 b c Galileo Gold - Felix Gold (Bushranger)

Owner: Clarendon Thoroughbred Racing Sales price: 35,000gns (Amanda Skiffington/Bethell Racing) Fourth foal of a maiden (57) half-sister to French 7f 2yo Listed winner Bunker (109), 7f 2yo winner/Irish 2000 Guineas third Imperial Fighter (109) and Listed-placed 5-5.5f 3yo winner Imtiyaaz (98). “A strong, good-actioned colt who is going to need plenty of time. I see him doing particularly well next year.”

Berkshire Shadow impresses in the Coventry Stakes

ROGUE SENSATION

29/1 b f Too Darn Hot - Canonbury (Oasis Dream)

Owner: The Rogues Gallery Sales price: 50,000gns (JS Bloodstock/Rogue Gallery Racing) Half-sister to 2023 7f 2yo winner Tchaikovsky (84p). Dam a 10.5f 3yo winner (83) who was a full sister to the dam of Coventry Stakes winner Berkshire Shadow (114) out of four-time 10/12f Group/Grade 1 winner Islington (124). “A well-built filly who is lengthening and developing all the time. I am looking forward to seeing where we can go with her in due course given the pedigree.” THE ENGLISH ROGUE

30/3 b c New Bay - Encore L’Amour (Azamour)

Owner: The Rogues Gallery Sales price: 50,000gns (JS Bloodstock) Fifth foal of a Listed-placed 1m 2yo winner (100) who was the daughter of a 10f 3yo winning (75) sister to US 9/10f 3yo Grade 1 winner Ticker Tape (118) and half-sister to Prix Maurice de Gheest winner Brando (123) and the dam of Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes winner Reckless Abandon (117). “This colt always looked the type to need some time so he is getting plenty of that. I imagine he will be running sometime during the second half of the season.” UNNAMED

24/3 b c Time Test - Bella Lulu (Iffraaj)

Owner: Biker Group & Yorbus Syndicate Sales price: 15,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock/Bethell Racing) Half-brother to very useful 9.5-10f winner Faisal (109p) and useful 1m 3yo winner Gentleman Joe (96). Dam a 7f 3yo winner (85) who was a half-sister to dual 5f Listed winner Justineo (114). “This is a big, strong colt who has a wonderful attitude and is looking extremely well bought at 15k. I am really looking forward to seeing him running, and he’ll begin over 7f sometime in the summer." UNNAMED

3/2 b c Invincible Spirit - Hilldale (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: D W Armstrong Sales price: n/a Three-parts brother to useful 5-6f winner Blackrod (106) and 6f 2yo winner Greenbarn (86; both by Mayson). Dam a 1m 3yo winner (77p) who was closely related to 1m 3yo Listed winner Don’t Dili Dali (102), Listed-placed multiple 7-8.5f winner Balducci (109) and Listed-placed 1m 3yo winner Ada River (102). "A good-looking, sizeable colt with an awful lot of ability. It has been a good family and I feel very lucky to have a horse of this calibre in the yard. I'm aiming to start him off over a flat six furlongs sometime in July in the hope he can set himself up for some of the better juvenile races in the late summer/autumn. He has got all the right attributes to be a very smart horse.” UNNAMED (IRE)

16/3 b c Soldier’s Call - Kadi (Dandy Man)

Owner: A Partnership Sales price: £40,000 (Amanda Skiffington For Bethell Racing) Second foal of a twice-raced maiden (27) sister to Turkish 6f 2yo Listed winner Orvar (106) and half-sister to useful UK/HK multiple 7-9f winner Marvel Hero (102). “We bought this colt from the breeze ups. He's a very straightforward horse who will be ready to run pretty soon and should win his fair share." UNNAMED

10/4 b c Kodiac - Meggys Dream (Oasis Dream)

Owner: D W Armstrong Sales price: n/a First foal of an unraced close relation to US 1m 3yo Grade 3 winner Charlie Em (105) and half-sister to Prix de l’Abbaye winner Mabs Cross (119) and useful 5-6f winner Eccleston (101) out of a 5f 2yo Listed winner (97). "This colt is coming together nicely having gone through a couple of growing phases. I’ve not pushed any buttons with him yet but there’s a nice horse in there, for sure."