Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Harry Eustace

Harry Eustace is the latest trainer to talk Dan Briden through his two-year-old team.

Harry Eustace Two-Year-Old Guide ALTHANEYAH (IRE)

18/4 b f Invincible Spirit - Alnajmah (Dansili)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: n/a Full sister to Listed-placed French dual 6.5f winner Najwaa (97) and a half-sister to French 7.5f/1m Listed winner Ataared (105). Dam a French 7f-1m 2yo winner (94) who was a half-sister to French 1m 2yo Listed winner Rafaadah (99; later dam of Prix Saint-Alary winner Tawkeel (119)). “This filly had done some faster work early on and then just had a bit of time off. She is a forward-going filly who should be running over 6/7f in June.” BABYLON (IRE)

1/4 b c Sea The Moon - Remember Alexander (Teofilo)

Owner: Jackson XV Sales price: 27,000gns (Highflyer Bloodstock/H Eustace) Half-brother to useful US 1m winner World Tax War (96) and Irish 7.5f 2yo winner Don Julio (76). Dam an Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner (107) who was a full sister to useful 6-7f winner Kafuu (95) and a half-sister to 6f 2yo Group 2/3 winner Memory (112). “Not overly big and despite being a Sea The Moon, he should have a pretty active two-year-old campaign. I see him starting off over 7f within the next few weeks, and he could end up being the type for those staying nurseries later on.” BOND

22/2 b c Teofilo - Amazing Grace (Dubawi)

Owner: Gullwing Enterprises W L L Sales price: €70,000 (deBurgh Equine) First foal of an unraced daughter of 1m Group 1 winner Amazing Maria (120), herself a close relation to useful UK/French 7-9.5f winner Constantino (103). “This colt looks the part and has done some nice pieces of work without being asked any serious questions just yet. I see him being one to start off with over 7f around June or July time.”

COORAMOOK (IRE)

16/2 ch f Mehmas - Emeriya (Giant’s Causeway)

Owner: Halo Racing Services Sales price: 100,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-sister to fairly useful 2023 7-7.5f 2yo winner Eminny (90). Dam an unraced three-parts sister to useful Irish 1m 3yo winner Embiran (100p) and a half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 1m 2yo winner Emaniya (101) out of an Irish 7f 3yo Group 3 winner (116). “This filly has just come back in from a break. She is a good-looking sort who could be one to start with over 6f in the middle of the summer. I quite like her.” DABHAND (IRE)

16/5 b c Coulsty - Dabista (Highest Honor)

Owner: The MacDougall Two Sales price: €26,000 (Harry Eustace Racing/DPA) Half-brother to Australian 12.5f Listed winner Dabiyr, useful Irish 12-13f winner Dabadiyan (113) and useful Irish 9.5-10f 3yo winner Dabulena (98p). Dam a maiden (70) half-sister to Listed-placed Irish 1m 2yo winner Dabirana (96). “Not a typical Coulsty, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. It’s an Aga Khan family on the dam’s side and they usually take time, so I wouldn’t see this colt running until the second half of the year over 7f/1m. An attractive sort who will be fine in the long term.” EL BOSH

4/2 b g Sergei Prokofiev - Cape Liberty (Cape Cross)

Owner: Valmont Sales price: 38,000gns (A C Elliott, Agent) Half-brother to very useful 8-9f winner Liberty Lane (116). Dam a 14.5f 3yo winner (84) who was a half-sister to US 7f Grade 3 winner Abby Hatcher (106) and Italian 5f 2yo Listed winner Purciaretta (95). “A scopey individual who showed a bit early on, but we just backed off him as was coming hand a little too quickly and also getting a touch above himself. We took the chance to geld him in his downtime and he is now back in work. I would see him as a 7f starter in the middle/end of the summer, and he’ll be a nice miler in time.” HONEY PIE (IRE)

18/3 b f Kodiac - Bella de Medici (Galileo)

Owner: Gullwing Enterprises W L L Sales price: €180,000 (De Burgh Equine) First foal of an unraced sister to useful Irish 8-10f 3yo winner Napa Valley (102p) and a half-sister to Cheveley Park Stakes winner/1000 Guineas third Tiggy Wiggy (121; by Kodiac) out of a 5f 2yo winning (86) half-sister to Norfolk Stakes winner Masta Plasta (117). “This filly is another back cantering having had a bit of time off. She is quite a forward-going type who will be one for 6f races from July onwards. I like her.”

Mujtaba in winning action

MAWOOD

16/2 br c Mohaather - Majmu (Redoute’s Choice)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Group 2-placed 7.5-10f winner Mujtaba (117) and useful 2023 7f 3yo winner Fakhama (95). Dam a South African dual 1m Grade 1 winner (115). “A nice, scopey colt who will need plenty of time. He is very much a three-year-old type and might have the one run at the backend for some experience.” MISS GUINNESS (IRE)

4/2 b f Soldier’s Call - So Dandy (Oratorio)

Owner: Maverick Racing Sales price: 24,000gns (Colm Sharkey Agent/Maverick Racing) Half-sister to Irish 5f 2yo Listed winner Dickiedooda (99). Dam a French 8.5f 2yo winner who was closely related to Listed-placed 6-7f winner She’s My Dandy (101) and a half-sister to French 7f 2yo Listed winner Power Elite (108), German 6f Listed winner La Sylvia (102) and Listed-placed French dual 7f 3yo winner Green Dandy (99). “This filly was another who did some nice faster work earlier in the spring before we sent her away for a little holiday. She has done really well for it and although I initially viewed as a genuine two-year-old type, she has grown and developed well. As a result, she won’t be running until July time over 6f, and I see her now as also making into a nice three-year-old.” MR UBIQUITOUS

20/1 b c Massaat - Jillolini (Bertolini)

Owner: Brownsbarn Thoroughbreds Sales price: €15,000 (Brownsbarn Thoroughbreds) Half-brother to fairly useful UK/Hong Kong multiple 5f winner Sunshine Universe (91). Dam a maiden (40) half-sister to useful 5-7f winner Ghostwing (100). “This colt shapes as though possessing a fair degree ability and will hopefully be running over 6f within the next week or two. The aim is for his second outing to come in a valuable 7f restricted maiden at Haydock on June 22. He looks well bought at the moment.” QUICK POINT

29/3 b c Blue Point - Foxtrot Lady (Foxwedge)

Owner: J C Smith Sales price: n/a First foal of a 7f Group 3 winner (107) who was a half-sister to 7f Group 3 winner Dancing Star (115) and useful 8-10f winner Dance of Fire (95) out of a 6f 3yo winning (95) daughter of Nunthorpe Stakes winner Lochangel (119). “This colt looked like being one of our earliest two-year-olds initially before encountering a little setback. He is back in work now and looks the part, both in terms of pedigree and the way he shapes in his work. If we can get him back to where he was before that setback, I’d be hopeful he can be another useful one for the family.” RITAAN (IRE)

12/4 b f Churchill - Emperors Pearl (Holy Roman Emperor)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: 300,000gns (Shadwell Estate Company) Half-sister to fairly useful Irish multiple 7f-1m winner Hale Bopp (94) and fairly useful Irish 7-7.5f 2yo winner Kestrel Prince (91). Dam a maiden (72) sister to Grade 3-placed Irish 8.5f 2yo winner Pussycat Lips (101). “A lovely, scopey filly who just wants a bit of time. She will be one for 7f/1m maidens during the autumn and should make a nice horse next year.” ROCK MUSIC

13/3 b f Fastnet Rock - Snoqualmie Girl (Montjeu)

Owner: J C Smith Sales price: n/a Full sister to Group 3/Listed-placed 1m 3yo winner Seattle Rock (95) and a close relation to 6f Listed winner Great Ambassador (114; by Exceed And Excel). Dam an 8/12.5f Listed winner (103) who was a full sister to 10f 3yo Listed winner Snoqualmie Boy (111). “A scopey filly who will need plenty of time and probably a bit of a trip in time. She might run at the backend for some experience, but it’s all about next year with her and she may not see a racecourse at two.”

STREETS MAGIC (IRE)

10/3 b f Kodiac - Gold Again (Touch Gold)

Owner: Streets Bloodstock Accountants & Partner Sales price: 30,000gns (Highflyer) Full sister to US 1m 1f 3yo Grade 3 winner Spirit of Xian (102). Dam a maiden (63p) half-sister to US 6/6.5f stakes winner Watchfull and US 1m 3yo stakes winner Sweet Sixteen. “A racy filly who has started to do some faster well now and is pleasing us. She should be ready to start over 6f in June, but it wouldn’t surprise me if she drops back to 5f at some point once she learns what it’s all about.” TIME FOR SANDALS (IRE)

12/2 b f Sands of Mali - Days of Summer (Bachelor Duke)

Owner: D Bevan and Mrs D Bevan Sales price: €35,000 (Harry Eustace Racing/DPA) Half-sister to 6f 2yo winner Serradura (73). Dam a 6f 2yo winner (80) who was a half-sister to Irish 6f 2yo Listed winner Pharmacist (108; later dam of Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Red Rocks (124)) and Listed-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner Phariseek (99) out of Phoenix Stakes winner Pharaoh’s Delight (115). “Quite a scopey filly who trains like she has a decent level of ability. She has done a couple of swinging canters so fast and, provided she continues to go the right way, I’d aim to have her out in June over 6f.” VULCAN WAY

28/3 b c New Bay - Starflower (Champs Elysees)

Owner: Townbraccan and Mrs J Sanders Sales price: 90,000gns (Mick Flanagan) Half-brother to useful 7f-1m winner Cowboy Justice (100) and fairly useful 2023 8-9.5f 3yo winner Mint Edition (76). Dam a French dual 1m 3yo winner (91) who was closely related to Prix Jean Prat winner Mutual Trust (118) out of a 10f 3yo Listed winner (91). “A good-looking colt who moves nicely, though he was coming to hand sooner than we needed so we sent him out for a little holiday. He will be one to start off with over 7f in July or August.” WATER MUSIC

28/2 b f Oasis Dream - Siren’s Gift (Cadeaux Genereux)

Owner: J C Smith Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Group 3-placed triple 6f 3yo winner Rebel Streak (107) and fairly useful 5-6f winner Merdon Castle (98). Dam a Listed-placed triple 5f winner (104) who was a full sister to 5f 2yo Listed winner Speed Cop (104). “She comes from a fast Jeff Smith family and is in to run at Yarmouth on Wednesday (May 22). I see her as wanting the ground on the faster side, and she may also take a run or two just to switch on. I quite like her for the longer term” UNNAMED

7/3 b c Mohaather - Handana (Desert Style)

Owner: Mrs Mary Slack Sales price: n/a Half-brother to fairly useful 2023 14f 3yo winner Marmara Sea (83). Dam a maiden (81) half-sister to Irish 7.5f 3yo Group 3 winner Hamairi (112) and Irish 6f 3yo Listed winner Hanabad (109). “This is an attractive, good-moving colt who will hopefully have a run or two over 7f/1m during the autumn months. He has got plenty of quality about him and will make a lovely three-year-old. A colt I particularly like at this stage.” UNNAMED

23/4 b c Harry Angel - Jasmiralda (Desert Style)

Owner: Mrs I Corbani Sales price: n/a Full brother to 8-8.5f winner Jazzy Angel (69). Dam a Listed-placed French triple 9.5f winner (101) who was the daughter of a French 10f Listed winner (105). “A homebred colt who is just cantering away at present. He is still quite immature and taking a little while to come to hand, but so did his sister and she has won a couple for us now. I’d see him in a similar sort of vein.” UNNAMED (IRE)

28/1 ch c Kodi Bear - Summerseat Mist (Dandy Man)

Owner: Mid Atlantic Racing Sales price: 52,000gns (JS Bloodstock/H Eustace Racing) Second foal of a 7f 3yo winner (76) who was a half-sister to 6f Listed winner Castle Hill Cassie (101) out of an Irish 7f 2yo winning (88) half-sister to 5/6f Listed winner Mister Manannan (112) and the dam of Phoenix Stakes winner Sudirman (112). “This colt is from the breeze ups and has settled in well, but he isn’t going to be one of those early flyers from there. He moves along nicely and although he could begin over 6f, he shapes as though 7f will be more his thing. A nice sort who should be ready to roll in June or July.” UNNAMED

29/3 b g Awtaad - Tahneed (War Front)

Owner: O T I Racing Sales price: 14,000gns (JS Bloodstock/H Eustace Racing) Second foal of an unraced half-sister to Group 3-placed 2023 Irish 8.5f 2yo winner The Euphrates (102) and Irish/US 10-12f winner Modus Operandi (107) out of a useful UK/US 10-12f winning (102) half-sister to 2000 Guineas and King George winner/Derby runner-up Golan (129) and Dante Stakes winner/Derby runner-up Tartan Bearer (127). “A scopey, backward gelding who is your typical OTI Racing horse. He might have a run or two this backend, but it’s all about his three-year-old career and getting a win into him before he heads down to Australia.”

