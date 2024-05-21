Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Harry Herbert

Highclere Thoroughbred Managing Director Harry Herbert talks Dan Briden through their two-year-old string for this season.

Dan offers pedigree guides to the strings of all the leading trainers and gets insight from many of them on the horses and their prospects for the year ahead. He also speaks to leading owners, racing managers and bloodstock agents to leave you as well prepared as you can be for the newcomers to the Flat racing scene. Previously published as a book, it's digital content this year and links to the previous instalments are below too. ANTIPODES (IRE)

13/4 b c Starspangledbanner - Albemarle (King’s Best)

Trainer: Roger Varian Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Eagle Sales price: 130,000gns (Highclere Agency) Half-brother to useful 9.5-10f winner Mackaar (98) and fairly useful 2023 7-8.5f 2yo winner Lexington Belle (93). Dam a twice-raced maiden (74) daughter of a French 9.5-12f 3yo winning (92) half-sister to French 1m 3yo Group 3 winner/Irish 1000 Guineas runner-up Anna Salai (113; later dam of Derby and King George winner Adayar (130)). “This colt excites me as he has done so well physically since we bought him and looking at him power up Warren Hill, he could be anything. An easy-moving horse that Roger likes very much and one ticking a lot of boxes right now. A likely July/August starter.” BOUNTIFUL

25/1 ch f Zoustar - Rich Legacy (Holy Roman Emperor)

Trainer: George Boughey Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Goldfinch Sales price: 95,000gns (Highclere Agency) Half-sister to Qatari 7f-1m 3yo winner Thunder Cat. Dam a May Hill Stakes winner (103) who was the daughter of a once-raced maiden half-sister to Deutsches Derby winners Boreal (126) and Borgia (124). “A talented filly who ran well at the Craven Meeting, which is already turning out to be a good race. She runs at Thirsk on Saturday (May 18) and if she wins there, we will consider the Albany at Royal Ascot for her.”

DARLING (IRE)

5/3 b f Australia - Bodak (Kodiac)

Trainer: Charlie Fellowes Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Wren Sales price: 70,000gns (Highclere Agency) Second foal of an Irish 1m 3yo winner (74) who was closely related to Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Valeria Messalina (109) and a half-sister to Irish 1m Group 3 winner Pincheck (112) and the dam of 2023 6f Group 2 winner Azure Blue (118). “A gorgeous filly by Australia who needs time, which we will give her as she is bred to be a middle-distance filly as a three-year-old. One for the backend but remember her for 2025!” INFLUENTIAL (IRE)

26/2 b c Wootton Bassett - Shenanigans (Arcano)

Trainer: Roger Varian Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Swift Sales price: 240,000gns (Highclere Agency) Second foal of a 10f Listed winner (105) who was a half-sister to 5f 2yo Group 2 winner Ubettabelieveit (105), dual 7f Group 3 winner Tropical Paradise (116) and Italian 5f 3yo Group 3 winner Harlem Shake (110). “I think that this son of Wootton Bassett is very important. He is a proper colt to look at - after all, we paid 240,000 guineas at Tattersalls for him! He is another that will need a bit of time, so I wouldn’t expect to see him on the track until August/September. One most definitely for the short list.” KEBILI

3/2 b f Too Darn Hot - Galician (Redoute’s Choice)

Trainer: Richard Hannon Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Osprey Sales price: 95,000gns (Highclere Agency) Half-sister to Listed-placed French 8-10f winner Battle of Toro (105). Dam a Listed-placed multiple 6-8.5f winner (110) who was a half-sister to Australian 12f Group 1 winner Allow. “A neat filly by Too Darn Hot who is doing well but won’t be an overly early runner. Her sire is on fire, but they have tended to be second-half-of-the-season type two-year-olds, both here and in Australia. This filly will probably start in late June or July.” MERCHANT (IRE)

18/3 b c Teofilo - Ceistiu (Vocalised)

Trainer: William Haggas Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Barn Owl Sales price: €135,000 (Highclere Agency) Second foal of an unraced sister to Irish 7f/1m Group 3 winner Steip Amach (112) and half-sister to US 11f Grade 3 winner Ceisteach (106) and the dam of French 6f 2yo Group 2 winner/Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf runner-up Malavath (114) and 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Knight (115). “He won’t be early but looks a bit special. I would think he will start in August, but it will be as a three-year-old that he comes into his own. A very nice colt indeed!” NIGHTBIRD (IRE)

9/2 b f Invincible Spirit - Policoro (Pivotal)

Trainer: Simon and Ed Crisford Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Falcon Sales price: €100,000 (Highclere Agency) Full sister to German 1m 3yo Listed winner Firebird Song (106) and a half-sister to fairly useful 2023 7f 3yo winner Spring Dawn (90). Dam a French 11f 3yo winner who was a half-sister to Listed-placed French 8-9f 2yo winner Taranto (111; later dam Prix Jean Prat winner/2000 Guineas runner-up Territories (123; by Invincible Spirit)). “A lovely, strong filly who may make her debut over 6f at Goodwood on Saturday 25th May. She has worked well and we hope that she may be Royal Ascot bound if Goodwood goes well! The Crisfords followed the same path with their good filly Flotus.”

Daliapour in action

ORCHID (IRE)

18/2 b f Blue Point - Dalkova (Galileo)

Trainer: George Boughey Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Nightingale Sales price: €110,000 (Highclere Agency) Half-sister to 2023 1m 2yo winner True Wisdom (88). Dam an Irish 7f Listed winner (105) who was the daughter of a maiden half-sister to Coronation Cup and Hong Kong Vase winner/Derby runner-up Daliapour (122) and Queen’s Vase winner Dalampour (114). “George is giving her plenty of time as she is changing and growing. I adore this filly who, though very much one for the second half of the year, will hopefully be worth waiting for.” PARAGON (IRE)

15/4 b c Churchill - Winter Beau (Power)

Trainer: Andrew Balding Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Heron Sales price: €140,000 (Highclere Agency) First foal of an unraced half-sister to very useful 6-7f winner Laddies Poker Two (117; later dam of four-time 8/10f Group 1 winner Winter (124)), useful 7f-1m winner Lush Life (100) and fairly useful triple 6f winner Chooseday (95). “A good-looking son of Churchill who has done very well physically since arriving at Kingsclere. He will probably start over 7f in June/July and although he hasn’t worked yet, we like what we see.” PERGOLA (IRE)

24/4 b f Wootton Bassett - Il Palazzo (Giant’s Causeway)

Trainer: William Haggas Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Kingfisher Sales price: 240,000gns (Highclere Agency) Half-sister to Irish 10f Listed winner Still Standing (104) and fairly useful 2023 dual 12f 3yo winner Mistressofillusion (96). Dam a maiden (80) half-sister to Group 3-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner Divine Night (95). “This is a stunning daughter of Wootton Bassett for whom we paid a lot of money. She has grown and changed a fair bit since she arrived at William’s Somerville Lodge Stables. She immediately showed William the right signs but wasn’t ready to push on with. I saw her this week and was very impressed and all being well, she will be a July/August starter. A lovely filly who is one to note!” PRANKSTER

2/4 b c Oasis Dream - In Secret (Dalakhani)

Trainer: George Scott Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Partridge Sales price: 30,000gns (JS Bloodstock/G Scott Racing) Half-brother to fairly useful 13f 3yo winner Mt Augustus (93) and 2023 5f 3yo winner Penguin Island (80). Dam a maiden (77) half-sister to several winners including Irish 7f Group 3 winner Jedburgh (116) and Listed-placed 7f 2yo winner Presbyterian Nun (100). “A strong, neat son of Oasis Dream that George Scott bought at the December sales for only 30,000 guineas. He is training well and will hopefully be making his debut in the middle of June. He is our first horse with George.”

One Voice finishing second in the Nassau