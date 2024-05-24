Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Michael Bell

Michael Bell talks Dan Briden through his two-year-old team for this season.

AMESTRIS

2/2 b f Mehmas - Vashti (Showcasing)

Owner: Mrs B Green and Mrs Michael Bell Sales price: 35,000gns (Vendor) Third foal of an unraced half-sister to 7f 3yo Listed winner Intense Pink (110), a half-sister to 6f 2yo winner/RP Trophy third Henrik (112) and the dams of Irish 10f Group 3/Listed winner Euphrasia (109) and 1m 3yo Listed winner/2000 Guineas third Van der Neer (115). “This filly ran a lovely first race in what is looking a warm maiden at the Craven meeting. She was due to run in the Marygate at York last week but scoped dirty the day before which was frustrating as she’d be working really well. She will either go to Lingfield for a restricted novice on June 1 or head straight to the Queen Mary. I’d say she is the fastest filly we’ve had for a while.” BLUE ZODIAC (IRE)

21/4 b f Kodiac - Mary Beale (Shamardal)

Owner: East 11 Limited Sales price: €35,000 (Nick Bell) Third foal of a maiden (68) half-sister to French 1m Listed winner Partner Shift (102), Group 2-placed UK/UAE 7-9.5f winner Mufarrh (123) and Listed-placed Irish 10.5-12f winner Majenta (105) out of a maiden half-sister to Italian 1m 2yo Group 1 winner Night Style (104). “This filly is coming to hand nicely and looks quite sharp. She had a little setback in the middle of April which knocked us back a bit, but it’s full steam ahead now and she’ll be running in a month.” CAMERA SHY (IRE)

3/4 b c Kodiac - Darwell (Zamindar)

Owner: P Trainor and Mrs G Rowland-Clark Sales price: £50,000 (Nick Bell/Peter Trainor) Half-brother to Irish 6.5f 2yo Group 3 winner Beauty Inspire (101p) and fairly useful 7-8.5f winner Darwell Lion (97). Dam a French 12f 3yo winner who was the daughter of a 5-6f winner/Queen Mary Stakes third (95). “He settled in very well from the breeze ups and won cosily on his debut at Newmarket last week. I was distraught to discover that the qualifications have changed around the Chesham Stakes as I was licking my lips at the prospect of him running in that. We’re unsure where we will go next with him - whether we go for the Coventry Stakes or wait for a race over 7f.”

Horse Racing Podcast: York, Haydock & Ireland

CAPTIVATE (IRE)

9/2 b f Time Test - Titivation (Montjeu)

Owner: Bronte Collection 1 Sales price: 45,000gns (Patrick Vaughan) Closely related to 12f Listed winner Titi Makfi (109; by Makfi). Dam an 8.5f 3yo winner (83) who was a three-parts sister to Grade 3-placed UK/US 8-8.5f winner Federation (108) and a half-sister to five-time 1m Group 1 winner Attraction (125) and useful dual 1m winner Racketeer (107p). “The mother won a soft-ground maiden over a mile at Nottingham for us having been unraced at two, but this filly looks sharper than that. She is a well-proportioned sort who is ahead of schedule given her pedigree and will probably be running over 7f in late June or July.” CHESNEY’S CHARM

30/3 b c Mohaather - Velvet Charm (Excelebration)

Owner: Off Racing Syndicate Sales price: 18,000gns (Off Racing Syndicate) Half-brother to 7f 2yo winner Smooth Talking (70). Dam a maiden (54) daughter of a maiden (54p) half-sister to Dubai World Cup winner Moon Ballad (131) and useful 1m 3yo winner Velvet Lady (102). “This colt was bought at the breeze ups and looks money well spent already. He qualifies for the restricted races and should be up and running fairly soon.” CHIARETTO

27/2 b c Ulysses - Maremmadiavola (Kheleyf)

Owner: The Heatherdonians 1 Sales price: 13,000gns (Nick Bell) Half-brother to 5f 2yo winner Bartle Hall (72). Dam an Italian 6f 2yo Listed winner (100) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed French 7f-1m winner Tosen Shauna (102) and 6f 2yo winners Twenty Seven (75) and Wilson Star (88). “A bonny little horse who will be very competitive in those Band C/D races in the summer. He isn’t looking too badly bought at 13k.” DOLLY’S DELIGHT (IRE)

19/2 b f Kuroshio - Nova Aquilae (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Valmont Sales price: €60,000 (Nick Bell) Half-sister to 2023 5f 2yo winner Airman (84p). Dam an unraced half-sister to useful 8-10f winner Long Tradition (102) out of a 1m 3yo winner/Coronation Stakes third (104) who was a half-sister to several winners including 1m Group 2 winner Echo of Light (125). “A good-moving filly who was just too green to do herself justice on debut at Kempton last night (May 22). I would expect to see a good bit of improvement from her next time and, being out of a Sea The Stars mare from a late-maturing family, I hope that’s a theme throughout the rest of the season.” GOLD STAR HERO (IRE)

5/4 ch c Starspangledbanner - Hightime Heroine (Danetime)

Owner: Middleham Park Racing LXXXIV Sales price: 100,000gns (Middleham Park Racing) Full brother to fairly useful 2023 5.5-6f 2yo winner Red Zone Hero (94) and a half-brother to Group 1-placed 5-6f winner Son of Rest (118) and useful multiple 6f-1m winner Hightimeyouwon (101). Dam a 6f 3yo winner (89) who was a half-sister to Listed winners Pepita (7f; 102) and Redolent (1m; 109). “We trained the full brother last year who did us proud. This fella is about to move into faster work again having had a little niggle earlier in the spring and we like what we’re seeing from him. He’d be one for the 6/7f races.” GOODNIGHT IRENE (IRE)

29/3 b f No Nay Never - Step Sequence (Nayef)

Owner: Mrs P Shanahan and Jastar Ltd Sales price: 100,000gns (Nick Bell) Half-sister to Irish 5.5f 3yo Listed winner Lady Penelope (99). Dam an unraced half-sister to useful multiple 5-7f winner Enlace (102) out of a French 6f 3yo Listed winner (105). “A very strong, attractive filly who moves well. She is related to a good horse and I hope she can achieve a similar sort of standard one day as her work is good. I could see her kicking off over 6f in that nice fillies race at the Newmarket July meeting.”

INFANTRY OFFICER

26/4 b c Land Force - Basque Beauty (Nayef)

Owner: The Fitzrovians 5 Sales price: 12,000gns (Nick Bell) Half-brother to Listed-placed multiple 7-8.5f winner George William (105) and useful UK/Bahraini 11-11.5f winner Chronograph (105). Dam a 1m 3yo winner (96) who was the daughter of a French 1m 2yo Listed winner. “A fine, big horse - a real knockout physically. With all due respect, if he was by a more fashionable stallion, I suspect he’d have made a good bit more at the sales. He has more than enough about him to suggest he can be competitive in those restricted races this summer. I see him running in July.” KATE O’RILEY

13/2 b f Sea The Moon - Miss Brown To You (Fasliyev)

Owner: The Gredley Family Sales price: n/a Half-sister to a handful of winners including Ascot Gold Cup winner Big Orange (122) and fairly useful triple 12f 3yo winner India (91). Dam a 1m 3yo winner (84) who was closely related to dual 5f 2yo Group 3 winner Almaty (113) and the dam of Hong Kong Vase winner Red Cadeaux (124) and a half-sister to dual 10f Group 1 winner Military Attack (126). “A half-sister to Big Orange among others. This is a very attractive filly who is light on her feet despite being quite sizeable. I see her being competitive in maiden/novice events during the autumn, and she’ll obviously make up into a lovely horse next year.” KENSINGTON PALACE (IRE)

18/3 b c Mehmas - Scheme (Pivotal)

Owner: Gower Street Holdings Limited Sales price: €120,000 (Nick Bell) Second foal of a maiden (83) daughter of a fairly useful 11.5-12f 3yo winning (95) half-sister to Prix de Diane winner Confidential Lady (116). “An attractive horse who is just growing a bit at the moment, which can happen with ones out of Pivotal mares. We just need to take our time with him but I have high hopes he can be a nice horse one day once it all clicks together.” MAGIC JULIA (IRE)

13/1 ch f Mehmas - Julia’s Magic (Dandy Man)

Owner: Valmont & Stonestreet Sales price: €160,000 (Stonestreet/Valmont) First foal of a Listed-placed Irish 5-6f winner (96) who was a half-sister to Irish 1m Listed winner Lily’s Rainbow (99). “This filly ought to have been quite precocious but her knees are still immature so that’s holding us up at the moment. She looks like a Royal Ascot filly but unfortunately we’re a bit on ice with her right now. I am sure the owners patience will be more than rewarded at some stage as she works nicely.” MAYDAY MALONE

10/3 ch c Bated Breath - Avyanna (Galileo)

Owner: Jim Biggane and Partner Sales price: 95,000gns (Vendor) Half-brother to Irish 1m 2yo Group 2 winner Deepone (108). Dam an unraced half-sister to 14f 3yo Listed winner Moments of Joy (113; later dam of dual 2m Group 3 winner Mizzou (119)) and Listed-placed 11.5f 3yo winner Light of Morn (99) out of Yorkshire Oaks winner My Emma (118). “A strapping colt who hasn’t done anything serious just yet. He will be more one for the autumn over 7f/1m.”

Deepone wins the Beresford Stakes

NASCIMENTO (IRE)

27/4 b c Cotai Glory - Star of Kings (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Peter Trainor & Partner Sales price: €135,000 (Nick Bell/Peter Trainor) Full brother to Listed-placed Irish 6.5f 2yo winner King X J (98p). Dam a maiden (81) half-sister to useful 6-7f winner Golden Steps (111) out of a useful French 5f winning (100) half-sister to French 5f 3yo Group 2 winner Beauty Is Truth (114) and French 1m 1f 3yo Listed winner/Poule d’Essai des Pouliches runner-up Glorious Sight (114). “This is a colt we’ve always liked and he ran a nice first race at Yarmouth yesterday (May 22). All the chat beforehand was that the Godolphin horse (Age of Gold) was smart so we’ve probably bumped into one there, but Ryan (Moore) actually felt we’d have given him more of a race on better ground. He will come on plenty for that and can hopefully win his maiden before moving up the ladder.” PACIFIC BLUE (IRE)

3/5 b c Kuroshio - Zaindera (Acclamation)

Owner: The Fitzrovians 3 Sales price: €30,000 (Nick Bell) Half-brother to fairly useful 6f 2yo winner Tostado (92). Dam a maiden (76) daughter of a Listed-placed French dual 1m 3yo winner (100). “Quite a late foal who has a really good attitude to his work. He qualifies for the Band C restricted races and should give his owners some fun in those this year.” PAROLE D’ORO

8/4 b c Without Parole - Pretty Paper (Medaglia d’Oro)

~Owner: Mrs I Corbani Sales price: 62,000gns (Nick Bell) Half-brother to US 1m 1f Grade 3 winner Love And Thunder (108) and 7f 2yo winner Girl On Firm (88p). Dam an unraced half-sister to Group 1-placed French 8-9.5f winner Bookrunner (111) and Listed-placed US 7-8.5f winner Take These Chains (103). “This is a particularly nice horse for the amount he cost at auction. I really like what I am seeing from him and he could begin over 7f at Yarmouth next week (May 27), though that’s not to say he hasn’t shown pace in his work.” PURE ARTISTRY (IRE)

3/1 b f Lope de Vega - Kanes Pass (Clodovil)

Owner: David Fish and Partner Sales price: 50,000gns (MLW Bell Racing) Half-sister to fairly useful 8.5f 2yo winner Epic Pass (82). Dam an Irish 7f Listed winner (105). “This filly was due to debut over 6f at Haydock tomorrow (May 24) and on what we’re seeing from her, she ought to have been competitive. The deteriorating ground means she won’t now go, but we hope to have her out soon. She’ll want seven furlongs in time.” PURE TENACITY (IRE)

8/4 b c Sea The Moon - Blue Willow (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: The Gredley Family Sales price: 55,000gns (W J Gredley) Half-brother to 2023 5f 3yo winner Carry On Aitch (62). Dam a maiden (60) half-sister to Irish 1m 3yo Group 3 winner/Irish 1000 Guineas third Oh Goodness Me (108), 12f Listed winner Eradicate (109) and Listed-placed 8.5f 2yo winner Colima (101). “This colt is from the breeze ups but isn’t one to be running tomorrow. He is a fine horse physically and there’s a bit of stamina in the pedigree, so I hope he can be a nice autumn two-year-old.” RAJEKO (IRE)

14/4 b c Kameko - Rajar (Archipenko)

Owner: Jastar Ltd, M Khan and Partner Sales price: £79,000 (Nick Bell) Third foal of a Listed-placed triple 6f 2yo winner (96) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner Ajrar (89) and fairly useful 5.5f 2yo winner Robjon (90). “Another from the breeze ups but would be more your typical type from there. He has settled in very well to our routine and could run next Tuesday at Leicester (May 28), provided it isn’t too soft. I hope he might have enough ability to make it to Royal Ascot, but the next week or so will tell us more.” RAJINOORA (IRE)

11/2 b f Mehmas - Intaglia (New Approach)

Owner: Jastar Ltd & Partner Sales price: 78,000gns (Nick Bell) Half-sister to six winners including Irish 7f 3yo Group 3 winner Stormfly (102) and useful prolific 5-7f winner Whozthecat (107). Dam an unraced half-sister to German 10f 3yo Listed winner Indian Breeze (109) and the dam of four-time 10/12f Group 1 winner Ivanhowe (123). “A good-moving filly who has just had a small niggle which has prevented her from running sooner. I imagine she will be running around July or August time over 6f. I like what I’ve seen from her.”

Inspiral wins at Deauville