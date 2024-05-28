Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Jessica Harrington

Top trainer Jessica Harrington guides Dan Briden through her two-year-old team for this season.

ACADEME (IRE)

24/3 b f Acclamation - Dramatise (Intikhab)

Owner: Robert Lanigan Sales price: n/a Second foal of an Irish 7f 3yo winner (84) who was the granddaughter of an Irish 7f 3yo Listed winner (105). “Her three-year-old half-sister Serialise won for us the other day at Naas, and this filly ran well in her barrier trial there this afternoon (May 27). She was particularly green but that experience will have done her the world of good. I think she will be a nice filly in time.” BARNAVARA (IRE)

3/5 b f Calyx - Alfea (Kentucky Dynamite)

Owner: Alpha Racing Sales price: €70,000 (BBA Ireland) Half-sister to useful 2023 Irish 7-7.5f 2yo winner Spanish Flame (98) and French 6.5f 2yo winner Chervona Kalyna (85). Dam a Polish dual 6f 3yo winner who was the daughter of a French 1m 1f 3yo winning (93) half-sister to German 10f Group 1 winner Danceteria (117). “I was delighted with her debut victory at the Curragh, where she won really well. The ground in the Group 3 at Naas last week was probably a little on the quick side for her, but we retain our faith in her and she’ll be seen next in a 7f race of some description.” BIRDIE TIME

26/4 b f Sea The Moon - Good Hope (Cape Cross)

Owner: OMEGA Racing, Monmouth Bay Racing & Tom Galway Sales price: 62,000gns (Omega Racing) Half-sister to Listed-placed UK/Bahraini 9-12f winner Encourage (108), fairly useful 6-7f 2yo winner Candle of Hope (88) and fairly useful dual 7f winner Youthful (84). Dam a 10f 3yo winner (77p) who was a half-sister to Australian 10f Group 1 winner My Kingdom of Fife (117). “A good physical specimen who unsurprisingly isn’t going to be running very soon being by Sea The Moon - she’ll probably start off over 7f in the middle of the summer. However, she’s got plenty of quality and we like what we’ve seen from her so far.”

BLUE LOOSE

18/2 b f Blue Point - Killachy Loose (Kyllachy)

Owner: J Kirkland Sales price: 180,000gns (BBA Ireland) Half-sister to Italian 7.5f 2yo Listed winner Ifrachy (94) and Listed-placed Italian 6-7f 3yo winner Exceed Loose (99). Dam an Italian 1m Group 3 winner (106). “This filly came from the Craven breeze up sales and we’ve just given her a chance to settle in properly to our routine. She is doing everything really nicely and could honestly be anything at this stage. A particularly nice horse who will begin over 6f in a few weeks’ time.” BROADSTONE

20/1 ch c New Bay - Tilly Frankl (Frankel)

Owner: Alpha Racing Sales price: 52,000gns (BBA Ireland) First foal of a thrice-raced maiden (84p) who was a full sister to Australian 13f Group 3 winner Soulcombe (119) out of French 10f Group 1 winner Ribbons (119). “This colt shows plenty of ability at home and should be ready to run in about a month or so, almost certainly over 7f to begin with. He’s the type who will thrive with time.” CARTHUSIAN (IRE)

13/4 b c Lope de Vega - Chartreuse (Lawman)

Owner: Ms Fiona Carmichael Sales price: €340,000 (Amanda Skiffington) Half-brother to 2023 US 1m winner Expand The Map. Dam a French 1m 3yo Listed winner (109) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 10f 3yo winner Gloria Mundi (99) and useful 12-14.5f 3yo winner Salvator Mundi (97). “A good-sized, strong colt who is just a very, very nice horse. I don’t think he’ll be early and he doesn’t want rushing, but he’s doing everything right at this stage and I see him running in one of the better 7f maidens in the mid-late summer months. A quality individual.” COLD HEARTED (IRE)

15/2 b f Blue Point - Celestial Object (Galileo)

Owner: Newtown Anner Stud Farm Ltd Sales price: n/a First foal of a Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner (100) who was a full sister 10f 3yo Listed winner Warm Heart (103p) out of Australian triple 6/7f Group 1 winner Sea Siren (121). “She ran a lovely first race at Naas and we had high hopes going into Sunday’s race at the Curragh (May 26), but she dived left from the stalls and got marooned down the near side. However, more than that, she actually pulled out lame this morning so a line can be drawn firmly through that performance. I still very much hope she’s a stakes performer in the making as that debut run and her level of work at home points to her being of that standard.” DANDY KHAN (IRE)

8/4 b f Dandy Man - Inchikhan (Dalakhani)

Owner: Mrs Olivia Hoare Sales price: n/a Fourth foal of a twice-raced maiden (74) half-sister to several winners including South African 10f Grade 3 winner Hawk’s Eye (102), 10f 3yo winner/Oaks fourth Inchila (110) and useful 11.5-13f 3yo winner Inchwood (106) out of a 12f 3yo Listed winner (108). “I like this filly a lot and we’ve actually just put her in the Group 2 Airlie Stud Stakes in July. She will be running soon and hopefully she can do enough on debut to justify that entry.”

Albigna strides clear at ParisLongchamp

EDGE OF SEVENTEEN (IRE)

28/2 b f Circus Maximus - Freedonia (Selkirk)

Owner: Niarchos Family Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Prix Marcel Boussac winner Albigna (109), 6f Listed winner Polybius (114) and the dam of very useful 5-6f winner/Norfolk Stakes runner-up Walbank (110). Dam a French 12.5f Group 2 winner (117). “A very different proposition to Albigna. She’s a lovely filly but will just need some time as she came into us quite late. She will probably begin over 6/7f when the time comes.” FLASH THE CASH (IRE)

28/4 ch f Bungle Inthejungle - Jackie Sparrow (Dandy Man)

Owner: Amy & Olivia Marnane Sales price: £200,000 (De Burgh Equine) Full sister to Irish 5f 2yo Listed winner Funny Money Honey (97) and 2023 dual 5f 2yo winner Sports Coach (89). Dam a thrice-raced maiden (28) half-sister to 10f Listed winner Company Asset (103). “She was a lot greener than we anticipated on debut at Cork, which surprised us quite a bit as she’d looked sharp in all that she’d done since the breeze ups. I hope to see a more polished performance at Tipperary tomorrow evening (May 28) as the plan is still to take her over to Royal Ascot.” GOLDEN LADY (IRE)

27/3 b f Galileo - Gold Lace (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Zhang Yuesheng Sales price: €290,000 (BBA Ireland) Half-sister to Listed-placed multiple 5-6f winner Gold Filigree (102). Dam an Irish 5f 2yo winner (83) who was a half-sister to German 1m 3yo Group 2 winner Emerald Commander (118). “This filly on a little break at the moment as she is very much one for the autumn, but it’s wonderful to have the chance to train one of Galileo’s final crop. Hopefully she makes a nice filly next year.” GREEN IMPACT (IRE)

18/1 b c Wootton Bassett - Emerald Green (Galileo)

Owner: Marc Chan Sales price: n/a First foal of a maiden (75) half-sister to US 1m 3yo Listed winner Mirage (100), Group 2/3-placed Irish 6f 3yo winner Alphabet (112) and useful 7f-1m winner Aerion Power (108). “A lovely, big colt who does everything nicely. He has a fantastic temperament -- a real pro -- and should be ready to run in July, probably over 7f.” HOTAZHELL

31/3 b c Too Darn Hot - Azenzar (Danehill Dancer)

Owner: Silverton Hill Partnership Sales price: 200,000gns (Silverton Hill) Half-brother to useful UK/HK triple 1m winner Flagship Glory (105) and useful 6f 2yo winner Rizg (104). Dam a 7f 3yo winner (80) who was the daughter of an unraced half-sister to five-time 10f Group 1 winner Alexander Goldrun (125). “It’s brilliant to have these owners back in the yard after the success we enjoyed with Pathfork many years ago now. This is a gorgeous colt who was very unlucky not to win on his debut at Leopardstown the other day. He got caught in a pocket and just couldn’t get out until it was too late. He will run in a 7f maiden at the Curragh next Wednesday (June 5) and I hope he can win there before going on to contest some of the better colts races this summer.” IRON FIST (IRE)

15/2 br c New Bay - Velvetina (Barathea)

Owner: Anamoine Limited Sales price: 1,200gns (Vendor) Half-brother to fairly useful Irish 5-6f 2yo winner Brunelle (91). Dam a fairly useful 10-12f 3yo winner (90p) who was a half-sister to useful dual 12f 3yo winner Calatrava Cape (107) out of a fairly useful 12f 3yo winning (92) half-sister to 11.5f Listed winner Persian Lightning (114). “A lovely colt who whilst not early, is actually quite forward-going and mightn’t be as backward as his pedigree suggests. His half-sister was a fair two-year-old for Ger Lyons and though I doubt he’ll be quite as quick as her, he should be running over 7f by the summer. He is a smashing individual who I’m really quite fond of.”

Nayef Road gallops them into the ground at Newmarket

LADY O (IRE)

10/4 b f Australia - Roseraie (Lawman)

Owner: It's All About The Girls Sales price: €30,000 (BBA Ireland) Half-sister to 1m 2yo winner/May Hill Stakes runner-up Dark Rose Angel (102). Dam a Listed-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner (99) who was a half-sister to Irish 6/7f 3yo Listed winner Rose Bonheur (110; later dam of 12f/2m Group 3 winner Nayef Road (119)). “I was delighted with her debut success at Roscommon earlier in the month. Given she is by Australia, she surprised us with how quickly she came to hand, and it was ideal that a 7.5f race appeared for us fairly early on in the season. She might just go for a ‘winner of one’ race next before stepping up in class as she could do with a touch more experience.” LET IT LINGER (IRE)

17/1 b f Dark Angel - Laudine (Camelot)

Owner: Bronsan & O’Connor & Murphy Sales price: 30,000gns (Bronsan Racing) First foal of a French 11f 3yo winner who was a half-sister to Group 3-placed 1m 2yo winner Yaseer (110) out of a 1m 3yo Listed winner (106). “A very laidback filly who will have derived plenty of experience from her barrier trial outing today (May 27). I hope to have her running within the next few weeks, almost certainly over 7f.” LIVE LIKE A BOSS (IRE)

19/2 b f Gleneagles - Portico (Pivotal)

Owner: John G Hennessy & B G Acheson & Mrs John Harrington Sales price: €65,000 (BBA Ireland) Half-sister to very useful 6f-1m winner Flashcard (110) and useful 6f-1m winner Look Back Smiling (97). Dam an unraced half-sister to Listed-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner Dolly May (87). “She ran very well in a barrier at Naas this afternoon (finished second), doing everything that was asked of her. I hope to have her running soon in a 7f race and she’s a nice horse in the making.” LOCH TAY

18/5 ch c Bated Breath - Presiding Officer (Beat Hollow)

Owner: Pursuit Of Success LLC Sales price: 30,000gns (Vendor) Half-brother to French 9.5-11f 3yo winner Circo Massimo (80). Dam an unraced sister to Prix Marcel Boussac winner Proportional (115p) and Irish 1m 3yo Group 3 winner/Irish 1000 Guineas third Vote Often (110). “A nice colt who should be running within the next couple of weeks. He shows enough to think he will win his maiden.” MARAZION (IRE)

8/5 b f Sea The Stars - Liber Nauticus (Azamour)

Owner: Moyglare Stud Farm Ltd Sales price: n/a Half-sister to French 10f 3yo Group 2/3 winner Trevaunance (112) and 7f Listed winner Miss Celestial (108). Dam a Musidora Stakes winner (105) who was a half-sister to Group 2-placed 7f 2yo winner Thetis (105) out of an unraced half-sister to St Leger and dual Breeders’ Cup Turf winner Conduit (130) and the dam of Australian 10f Group 1 winner Glass Harmonium (121). “A lovely, big filly with plenty of quality about her. We have her half-sister, Trevaunance, who got better with age and it’ll be a similar story with this filly. She shows us a lot of ability already but we’re just taking our time with her as she’s a May foal. I imagine she will be running by the end of the summer in one of the better 7f fillies’ maidens.” METAMORPHIC

16/4 b f Frankel - Mississippi Delta (Giant's Causeway)

Owner: Flaxman Stables Ireland Ltd Sales price: n/a Closely related to fairly useful dual 10f 3yo winner Terra Mitica (90; by Ulysses). Dam a US 7f Grade 3 winner (114) who was the daughter of a maiden half-sister to US triple 8-9f Grade 2 winner Cowboy Cal (121). “This filly wasn’t overly imposing when she first arrived but has strengthened into a really nice horse now. She is very light on her feet and we like her an awful lot, but I am just minded to take things easy with her for now. Another who should be running during the latter part of the summer in one of the better 7f fillies’ maidens.” MOUSSE (IRE)

18/1 b/br f Camelot - Crazy Volume (Machiavellian)

Owner: Craig Bernick Sales price: €320,000 (De Burgh Equine Ltd/Glenhill Farm) Full sister to Group 3-placed Irish 10f 3yo winner Party House (101), a three-parts sister to French 12f 3yo/Australian 2m Group 1 winner Gallante (120; by Montjeu) and a half-sister to German 15f Group 3 winner Silence Please (110). Dam a maiden (73) half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 10f 3yo winner Unique Pose (96). “A lovely, big filly who does everything very easily. Being by Camelot and coming from quite a stout family, we’re in no real rush with her. She will start over 7f/1m in the autumn, all being well.”

Princess Highway wins the Ribblesdale

NIGHT MAGIC (IRE)

11/5 b f Too Darn Hot - Midnight Sunshine (Medaglia d’Oro)

Owner: Moyglare Stud Farm Ltd Sales price: n/a First foal of a maiden (79) half-sister to Group 1-placed 2023 Irish 1m 3yo winner Eternal Silence (99) and useful Irish 6f 2yo winner Chiara Luna (98) out of Ribblesdale Stakes winner/Irish Oaks third Princess Highway (119). “This filly showed us quite a lot early on, but she’s a May foal so I was just mindful not to push her too hard. She looks like she will have enough pace to begin over 6f, but I couldn’t tell you when that will be as I’m giving her all the time she needs.” PROXIMA CENTAURI (IRE)

26/3 ch f Circus Maximus - Alpha Centauri (Mastercraftsman)

Owner: Niarchos Family Sales price: n/a Three-parts sister to 2023 Irish 12f 3yo winner Saturn (87p; by Galileo). Dam a four-time 1m Group 1 winner (128) who was a full sister to Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Discoveries (112) and a half-sister to Coronation Stakes winner/Prix de Diane runner-up Alpine Star (125). “A lovely filly who we were hoping to start at Tipperary on Wednesday (May 29), but the ground just went a bit too soft and she’s like her mother, who was very much at her best on a decent surface. She shows a good level of ability, and I am looking forward to getting started with her next month.” ROCK N ROLL ROCKET (IRE)

22/2 b c Far Above - California Tee (Kheleyf)

Owner: Amy Marnane & Olivia Marnane Sales price: £11,000 (Vendor) Second foal of a fairly useful French dual 5.5f winner (93) who was the daughter of a fairly useful dual 7f 3yo winning (92) half-sister to fairly useful 6-7f 3yo winner Penelewey (92). “He surprised us a little bit when winning first time out at Cork a couple of weeks ago, showing a really good attitude in the process. The second has won since and hopefully this lad can follow up at Tipperary tomorrow evening (May 28) as the idea is to go for the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot. He is very fast.” SARATOGA SPECIAL (IRE)

18/1 b f Mehmas - Chiclet (Dandy Man)

Owner: Alpha Racing Sales price: €110,000 (BBA Ireland) Full sister to Grade 2-placed Irish/US multiple 5f winner (including at stakes level) Turn On The Jets (106). Dam a useful Irish multiple 5f winner (98) who was the daughter of an Irish 7-7.5f 3yo winning (79) half-sister to Irish 7f Group 3/Listed winner Softly Tread (111; later dam of Coronation Cup winner Pether’s Moon (121)). “I was thrilled with her debut second at Naas the other week. The winner had already had a run and that seemed to tell in the closing stages - our filly may actually have briefly headed the winner before he fought back. I think we will go straight to the Queen Mary with her.” SEA CORAL (FR)

15/3 b f Galiway - Soudainete (Iffraaj)

Owner: J P O'Flaherty Sales price: €100,000 (BBA Ireland) First foal of a twice-raced maiden half-sister to French 12.5f 3yo Group 2 winner/Deutsches Derby runner-up Savoir Vivre (118), French 8/9f Listed winner Sussudio (112) and the dam of 6f 2yo Listed winner/Commonwealth Cup runner-up Flaming Rib (115). “A very recent addition having been purchased at the Arqana Breeze Up Sales. She is a lovely filly but is quite stoutly bred and will just need some time. I imagine she won’t be seen until the autumn.” SHOWSPINNER

15/3 b f Showcasing - Spinamiss (Lilbourne Lad)

Owner: Alpha 2024 & Merribelle & Redvers Sales price: €90,000 (BBA Ireland Ltd) Half-sister to useful 7f-1m winner Spinaround (99) and 2023 7f 2yo winner Placo (84). Dam a Grade 3-placed Irish/US 7f-1m 2yo winner (98) who was a half-sister to 7f Group 3 winner San Sicharia (108) and Listed winners Same World (9/10f; 113), Spin Cycle (5f, twice; 119) and Spinacre (1m 2yo; 102). “A nice filly who would have gone to the barrier trial at Naas today (May 27) but for having a dirty nose. We actually thought she’d be out earlier, but she just had a little setback in January and that pushed us back. She will be ready to run over 6f once back to full health and we like her a lot.”

Snow Fairy on her way to winning the Oaks

SNOWMASS (IRE)

7/3 ch c Starspangledbanner - Snow Pixie (Flower Alley)

Owner: Anamoine Limited Sales price: 8,000gns (Argamia Bloodstock) Half-brother to Listed-placed 2023 Irish 7f-1m 3yo winner Snowcapped (101). Dam a once-raced maiden (35) half-sister to six-time 10-12f Group/Grade 1 winner Snow Fairy (128). “A gorgeous, strapping colt whose half-sister has done very well for us. He’s just a very nice horse who shows ability and will begin over 7f in the summer.” STARRY DESERT

30/3 br c Sea The Moon - Etoile Filante (So You Think)

Owner: Healthy Wood Co Limited Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 2023 French 10.5f 3yo Listed winner Starry Heavens (92). Dam an unraced half-sister to four-time 1m Group 1 winner Alpha Centauri (128), Coronation Stakes winner/Prix de Diane runner-up Alpine Star (125; by Sea The Moon) and Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Discoveries (112). “This colt is from a family we know very well now. He is due to run at Tipperary on Wednesday (May 29) in the race his relation Proxima Centauri was scheduled to debut in until the ground went soft. Given he is a sizeable colt, I have been pleasantly surprised with how quickly he has come to hand. He has got ability and will progress well throughout the year, but a good run on Wednesday wouldn’t overly surprise me.” STONY SILENCE (IRE)

30/1 b f War of Will - Stone Tornado (Toronado)

Owner: Mrs P K Cooper & Partners Sales price: €105,000 (BBA Ireland) First foal of a French 1m 3yo Listed winner (109) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed multiple 5-6f winner Stone of Destiny (111). “A big filly who we’re just allowing to come to hand at her own speed. We haven’t really pushed any buttons with her yet, but everything she does pleases me.” TORCALOT (IRE)

6/5 b f Camelot - Terror (Kodiac)

Owner: Mrs S Kelly Sales price: €200,000 (Harriet Jellett) Half-sister to fairly useful Irish 8-8.5f 3yo winner Sir Antonino (91). Dam a 6f 2yo Listed winner/Cheveley Park Stakes fourth (105). “Another one that came from Arqana. She is a lovely filly who will just need some time as she’s a Camelot. She should be running over 7f at the backend of the season.” TURNERS CROSS (IRE)

27/4 b c No Nay Never - Saucy Spirit (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Kiely, Breen, Stafford Sales price: €85,000 (BBA Ireland) Full brother to Listed-placed Irish/US 5-7f winner Cadamosto (111). Dam a 6f 2yo winner (83p) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 1m 3yo winner Spicy Dal (96) out of a useful dual 6f winner (103). “Another recent addition from the breeze ups in France. As opposed to the two fillies from there, he should be ready to start sooner rather than later. I just love his temperament and he’s a very nice two-year-old prospect on what we’ve seen from him so far. He will begin over 6f.” VA VA VROOM (IRE)

13/2 b f Bated Breath - Grace Note (Swiss Spirit)

Owner: Hayley B O’Connor & Miss Kate Harrington & Mrs John Harrington Sales price: €30,000 (Jessica Harrington Racing) First foal of a maiden (58) half-sister to US 1m Grade 3 winner Simply Breathless (110), 2023 US 7.5f 3yo Listed winner Breath Away (99; both by Bated Breath) and Listed-placed maiden Serious Notions (84). “A lovely filly who we were delighted with in the barrier trial at Naas this afternoon (May 27). She pulled nicely clear of her rivals and will be ready to run shortly. We initially thought she would be quite speedy and precocious, but she just went a bit weak on us. 7f will be her thing and we can only be hopeful about her prospects given what we’ve seen both at home and at Naas today.” VEGA’S MUSE

21/1 ch f Lope de Vega - Boomer (Kingman)

Owner: M J Drapac Sales price: 160,000gns (Brian Grassick Bloodstock) First foal of a 7f 2yo Group 3 winner (101) who was a half-sister to 2023 Australian 10f Group 3 winner Uncle Bryn (116) out of a Grade 2/Listed-placed 9-10.5f winner (108). “I was delighted with her fourth in the barrier trial at Naas today (May 27), where she was getting the hang of things late on. She will be ready to run soon and should begin over 6f. She has always shown us a good level of ability in her work and would be one of the nicer two-year-olds here.”

Cadillac wins at Epsom