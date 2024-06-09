Dan Briden 2YO Guide: Ed Walker

Trainer Ed Walker talks us through his strong-looking squad of juveniles including a half-brother to Falmouth Stakes winner Snow Lantern.

BETTE DAVIS EYES (IRE)

29/1 b f Blue Point - Mokaraba (Unfuwain)

Owner: Lady Bamford & Alice Bamford Sales price: n/a Three-parts sister to US 1m 1f Grade 3 winner Qaraaba (112; by Shamardal; later dam US 8.5f 3yo Grade 2 winner Harvest Moon (121)) and a half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed French/UAE 6-7f winner Kifaah (112) and useful 13f-2m 3yo winner Mubaraza (105). Dam a 12f 3yo winner (81) who was the granddaughter of 1000 Guineas and Oaks winner Salsabil (130). “Quite a big filly with a lovely pedigree. She probably isn’t going to be out until August or September time, but she moves beautifully and could be anything at this stage.” BLINKY (IRE)

21/4 ch c Mehmas - Goodnight And Joy (Rip Van Winkle)

Owner: TBT Racing Limited Sales price: 120,000gns (SackvilleDonald) Half-brother to 2023 French 5f Group 3 winner White Lavender (113). Dam an unraced half-sister to Hong Kong dual 1m Group 1 winner Xtension (124), Listed-placed French dual 6f 3yo winner A Huge Dream (104) and the dams of dual 6f Group 1 winner Harry Angel (131) and Middle Park Stakes winner Supremacy (117). “This colt disappointed us immensely on debut at Salisbury but made amends at Leicester a couple of weeks later in what looked an above-average contest. He is very fast and will now be heading to either the Windsor Castle or Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot. Although he evidently handles it well, I don’t think he needs bad ground; in fact, I think he might be better away from it.” BRIDGET’S VIEW

1/3 ch f Sergei Prokofiev - Samasana (Redback)

Owner: Opulence Thoroughbreds Sales price: 30,000gns (Opulence Thoroughbreds) Half-sister to several winners including useful multiple 5-6f winner Beyond Equal (98) and fairly useful UK/HK 7f-1m winner Bold Suitor (88). Dam a 7f-1m 3yo winner (75) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed prolific 5f winner Singeur (105). “A lovely filly by a sire who can do no wrong at present. I know the family a bit as I trained her half-brother, Bold Suitor, who won three on the spin early on as a three-year-old before being sold abroad. She is quite big but very athletic and light on her feet. I would like to think she’ll begin sometime in July and make a real impact during the second half of the season.” CANOPUS (IRE)

5/3 b c Australia - Lady of Acclaim (Acclamation)

Owner: P K Siu Sales price: 170,000gns (SackvilleDonald) First foal of an unraced sister to 6f 3yo Listed winner Kassia (106), three-parts sister to Listed-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner Chocolate Music (94) and half-sister to Group 2-placed triple 6f winner Rufford (102). “This is quite a backward colt who is growing a lot at present. He has always done everything well and I actually thought he’d be a Chesham-type horse when we bought him, but it’s clear that he is probably going to be one for the early autumn now.” CELESTIAL PEARL (IRE)

9/2 b f Kodiac - Msaikah (Galileo)

Owner: TBT Racing Limited Sales price: €260,000 (Kirtlington Park Stud) Second foal of a French 12f 3yo winner (97) who was a half-sister to French 10.5f Group 3 winner Skia (103; later dam of Japanese 1m Grade 2 winner Vin de Garde (122)) and 8/11f Listed winner Tropaios (108). “Although by Kodiac, she is out of a Galileo mare and that’s probably why she isn’t quite ready to run. She has grown plenty lately and I imagine will be one to start with in August or September. I can see her making a lovely three-year-old as she’s a stunning individual to look at.” CRYSTAL DAGGER

26/1 b f Kameko - Shimmering (Lope de Vega)

Owner: Philip Afia and Matthew Cottis Sales price: 75,000gns (Ed Walker Racing/Libby Snell) First foal of a 1m 2yo winner (94) who was a half-sister to useful multiple 6-7f winner Total Commitment (104) and fairly useful dual 7f 2yo winner Crystallium (92) out of twice-raced maiden (58) daughter of Fillies’ Mile winner/Irish 1000 Guineas runner-up Crystal Music (114). “The Kamekos are just starting to get going, while the dam was very well regarded given she ran in a 1000 Guineas. I know the family a little bit too, and this filly will probably start over 7f around July or August time. Everything that I’ve seen from her so far has been positive.”

Sire Kameko

DESERT HEART

13/3 b c Oasis Dream - Blinking (Marju)

Owner: P K Siu Sales price: 70,000gns (MC Bloodstock) Half-brother to six winners including 14f Listed winner Twitch (103). Dam an unraced sister to eight-time Hong Kong 10/12f Group 1 winner Viva Pataca (125) and half-sister to US 9/10f Grade 1 winner Laughing (117) and the dam of 2023 Fillies’ Mile winner Ylang Ylang (108). “A lovely, big horse who comes from a very good family. I think he was really well bought for the money, and I would aim to get him on a racecourse sometime in August. He won’t be busy this year and will be trained with his three-year-old days in mind, but I’d like to think he’s good enough to win a maiden/novice before then.” FERNANDO

19/1 b c Dark Angel - Nina Bailarina (Lope de Vega)

Owner: Brightwalton Bloodstock Ltd Sales price: n/a First foal of a Group 3-placed 6f 2yo winner (94) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed dual 6f 3yo winner Makarova (99) out of a 6f 2yo winner (91). “I trained the dam, who was talented but feisty, and this colt is also a bit of a character. He goes along nicely enough and should be ready to run over 6f by the end of June.”

FURHAAN

19/4 b c Showcasing - Galaxy Highflyer (Galileo)

Owner: Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Sales price: 70,000gns (Federico Barberini) Three-parts brother to Group 2/3-placed 6-7f 2yo winner Oklahoma City (106; by Oasis Dream) and a half-brother to Listed-placed 10f 3yo winner Cosmic Princess (102). Dam an unraced close relation to Eclipse Stakes and King George winner Opera House (131) and dual Irish St Leger and Ascot Gold Cup winner Kayf Tara (129). “A great big colt who is out of a Galileo mare from a stout family, so he won’t be an early Showcasing. He is bred on the same cross as this year’s French 1000 Guineas runner-up Kathmandu and I’d say could be fairly similar, in that he will have a couple runs at the backend. Hopefully he will be one for some nice races as a three-year-old.” GLORIOUS EMPEROR (IRE)

2/5 b c Mehmas - Humble And Proud (Pivotal)

Owner: Ms A Lau Sales price: €60,000 (Ed Walker Racing Ltd) Half-brother to US 12f Grade 1 winner Glorious Empire (120), 2023 Irish 7f Group 3 winner Goldana (107) and 2023 US 5.5f 3yo Listed winner Love Reigns (110). Dam an unraced half-sister to 10f 3yo Listed winner Delsarte (115). “This colt was bought on sentiment more than anything given he’s a half-brother to the very talented Glorious Empire, who started his career with us for the same owner. The mare actually doesn’t seem to miss to be fair to her, but this is a backward horse who we’re still learning about.” HAPPY BANNER (IRE)

20/1 b c Starspangledbanner - Lady Clinch (High Chaparral)

Owner: Lee Man Bun Sales price: €230,000 (SackvilleDonald/Andy Lo for Edmond Lee Man Bun) Third foal of a maiden (71) half-sister to Grade 3/Listed-placed US dual 1m 3yo winner Sterling Crest (98) out of a Group 3-placed Irish 7f-1m 3yo winner (101). “A lovely, big horse who I am in absolutely no rush with. I hope to get him out for a run in the autumn, but it’ll be no problem whatsoever if that doesn’t happen.” HUNKY DORY

16/4 ch g Pinatubo - Fresh Strike (Smart Strike)

Owner: TBT Racing Limited Sales price: 85,000gns (SackvilleDonald) Half-brother to fairly useful French 8-9f winner My Kurkum (88). Dam a useful French 10f 3yo winner (102) who was a full sister to French 1m 3yo Listed winner Green Sweet (106) and a half-sister to French 10f Group 2 winner/Poule d’Essai des Poulains runner-up Shaman (119). “A very good-looking horse who we’ve not long gelded. He looks one who will begin over 7f towards the end of July.” KING OF THE SEA

12/4 b c Sea The Moon - Ghalyah (Frankel)

Owner: TBT Racing Limited Sales price: 80,000gns (SackvilleDonald) Half-brother to 2023 7f 2yo winner Miss Roberts (86) and Listed-placed maiden Scenic (94). Dam an unraced half-sister to French 15f 3yo Group 3 winner Pacifique (114), Lingfield Derby Trial winner English King (116) and the dam of Australian 10f Group 1 winner Magic Wand (119) and Irish Oaks winner Chicquita (117). “I’ve got to know the family well in recent years, having trained a couple from the mare and also English King. I think he was very well bought for 80k as though he won’t be early, he’s looking a very nice horse. Like English King, the hope would be that he has a couple of runs in the autumn and can head into his three-year-old campaign with a win under his belt.” KOMODO ISLAND

23/3 b c Frankel - Sky Lantern (Red Clubs)

Owner: Rockcliffe Stud Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Falmouth Stakes winner Snow Lantern (120) and useful Irish/UAE 8-10f winner Gentile Bellini (99). Dam a high-class 6f-1m winner (four times at Group 1 level, including the 1000 Guineas; 122) who was a half-sister to Irish 6f 2yo Group 3 winner Arctic (116). “A very good-looking horse who is incredibly backward and therefore I’d not be at all surprised if you didn’t see him at two. He’s obviously an exciting horse to have in the yard given the pedigree.”

Snow Lantern in winning action at Newbury

MERAPI

27/1 b f Frankel - Canton Queen (Shamardal)

Owner: Rockcliffe Stud Sales price: n/a First foal of a useful 6f 2yo winner (98) who was closely related to 2023 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint winner Big Evs (114) out of a maiden (64) daughter of Cheveley Park Stakes winner Queen’s Logic (125). “This filly had a little setback in pre-training but is with us now and cantering away. She is a beautiful filly who will just need time and I don’t know a whole lot about her right now.” MISS TONNERRE (IRE)

19/3 b f Night of Thunder - Sacrifice My Soul (Nayef)

Owner: John Pearce Racing Ltd Sales price: 300,000gns (Norris/Huntingdon) Half-sister to Irish 6f 2yo winner/Chesham Stakes runner-up Pearling Path (99). Dam a Listed-placed German dual 11f winner (102) who was a half-sister to Australian 1m Group 1 winner He’s Your Man (124) and French 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner Perfect Hedge (111). “A gorgeous filly with lots of scope who goes along really nicely in her work. I am hoping to have her running in July over 7f and she’s an exciting prospect.” MISTER RIZZ

18/2 ch c Lope de Vega - Frankly Darling (Frankel)

Owner: TBT Racing Limited Sales price: 425,000gns (SackvilleDonald) First foal of a Ribblesdale Stakes winner/Oaks third (110) who was closely related to Listed-placed 10-14f winner First In Line (116) and a half-sister to 12f 3yo Listed winner Our Obsession (107p). “An immature colt who might have a run or two at the backend, but he’s very much next year’s horse. That said, he isn’t at all slow so I’d have to say he’s quite an exciting prospect, especially for the longer term.” MOLLIE FOSTER (IRE)

13/2 b f Acclamation - Dutch Dream (Dutch Art)

Owner: Kennet Valley Syndicates XV Sales price: €62,000 (Luke Lillingston) Full sister to Qatari 7f 2yo winner Dance Acclaim (70). Dam an unraced half-sister to German 1m Listed winners Daria (104) and Dessau (104). “This is a speedy filly who goes well and will probably run in a 6f restricted fillies’ maiden at Goodwood on June 14. Very few of mine win first time out and I’d like to think this filly will be just the type to take a big step forward from her initial run. She should be a fun and busy two-year-old during the second half of the season.” NAVALANCHE

15/3 b c Nathaniel - Sauvalanche (Redoute’s Choice)

Owner: Thurloe Thoroughbreds LV Sales price: 40,000gns (Peter & Ross Doyle Bloodstock/Thurloe Thoroughbreds) Third foal of a maiden (75) half-sister to French 10f 3yo Listed winner Military Bowl (105), Listed-placed French 7f-1m winner Brooklyn Bowl (98) and Listed-placed French 1m 3yo winner Nooramunga (93) out of a French 1m 3yo Group 2 winner (115). “A sizeable, good-looking colt who will be one to get out for a couple of runs at the backend with his three-year-old career firmly in mind. I think he will prove particularly well bought in time.” NEVER LET GO

29/3 ch f No Nay Never - Tai Hang Dragon (Tamayuz)

Owner: Rockcliffe Stud Sales price: n/a Half-sister to useful French triple 9.5f winner Bauhinia Rhapsody (103) and 2023 7f 2yo winner Mai Dubai (80). Dam a useful triple 7f 3yo winner (97) who was a half-sister to US 6f 3yo Grade 3 winner Pasar Silbano (106) and 2yo Listed winners Come To Heel (5f; 105) and Gerfalcon (6f; 102). “This filly hasn’t long arrived back from her owners’ stud having been given a little holiday to strengthen up and grow. She is quite backward at present and though she ought to run at some point this year, I wouldn’t be sure what kind of horse she is right now.” NOBLE CHAMPION (IRE)

2/3 b c Lope de Vega - Cute (Diktat)

Owner: TBT Racing Limited Sales price: 500,000gns (SackvilleDonald) Half-brother to five winners, most notably 7f Group 2 winner Pogo (118). Dam a highly-tried maiden (87) half-sister to triple 7f Group 2 winner Arabian Gleam (122), dual 6f Listed winner Kimberella (117) and the dam of 1000 Guineas and Oaks winner Love (125) and dual 6f 2yo Group 2 winner Lucky Kristale (110). “A real beauty - about as good looking as they come. He has grown a lot throughout the spring but does everything really well. I thought he might be a bit earlier than he has proven to be, and I’ve just backed off him again a bit at present. I’d like to think he’ll be running over 7f in July and quickly set himself up for a crack at some of the nicer two-year-old races during the late summer/early autumn. A pretty exciting horse.” QAAEADD (IRE)

29/4 ch c Earthlight - Adutchgirl (Dutch Art)

Owner: Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Sales price: 120,000gns (Federico Barberini) Half-brother to Group 3-placed 2023 dual 6f 2yo winner Great Generation (100). Dam a once-raced maiden half-sister to German 11f 3yo Group 2 winner Aspectus (114) and the dam of French 15f 3yo Group 3 winner Jackfinbar (110) and 1m 2yo Listed winner Willie The Whipper (111). “I thought this colt would be quite an early type, but he has just taken a little time to come to hand. He is working nicely now and should be running over 6f in late June or early July.” QILIN QUEEN (IRE)

16/3 ch f Pinatubo - Seagull (Sea The Stars)

Owner: TBT Racing Limited Sales price: 280,000gns (SackvilleDonald) Half-sister to useful 10-12f winner Savvy Knight (100) and useful 7f 2yo winner Wasaayef (101p). Dam a useful 12f 3yo winner (99p) who was a half-sister to Irish 1000 Guineas winner Nightime (113; later dam of four-time 10-12f Group 1 winner Ghaiyyath (133)). “It’s a slightly odd pedigree in that they all seem to stay varying trips out of the mare in spite of who the stallion is. She doesn’t look overly fast at present and will probably start over 7f within the next month or so. I don’t think she’ll be seen at her best until tackling a bit further.” RED SAND (IRE)

1/2 b c Too Darn Hot - Red Dune (Red Ransom)

Owner: Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Listed-placed 7f-1m winner Red Mist (109) and Group 3/Listed-placed 7f-1m 2yo winner Feedyah (102). Dam a Listed-placed 7f-1m 3yo winner (102) who was a half-sister to Japanese 1m Listed winner Hyblon and the dam of Melbourne Cup winner Fiorente (125). “This colt has never put a foot wrong and having shaped well on debut at Bath, he was very impressive when winning a decent race at Goodwood next time. He has got bags of speed and goes to Royal Ascot next. It’s looking like the Coventry Stakes as there isn’t much else for him, though I wouldn’t be totally against dropping him back to 5f for a Norfolk. However, I don’t think that’d be the right thing to do on balance. I can see him running very well in the Coventry.” SAARISELKA

19/2 b f Earthlight - Nozhar (Iffraaj)

Owner: P K Siu Sales price: £160,000 (Sackville Donald) Half-sister to fairly useful French/Saudi Arabian 8-9f winner Israaj (90). Dam an unraced half-sister to US 6f 3yo Grade 3 winner Pasar Silbano (106) and 2yo Listed winners Come To Heel (5f; 105) and Gerfalcon (6f; 102). “A big, strong filly who will kick off over 6f at the end of June but likely prove better over 7f. She goes along nicely - certainly well enough to think she’ll have no problem winning a novice or maiden race.” SORBUS

26/3 ch f Night of Thunder - Black Cherry (Mount Nelson)

Owner: Rockcliffe Stud Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Listed-placed 7.5f 2yo winner Little Rollright (77). Dam a Group 3/Listed-placed 7f-1m 3yo winner (107) who was the daughter of a 7f Listed winning (102) half-sister to 7f 3yo Group 2 winner Last Resort (116), German 6f Group 2 winner Barrow Creek (115) and the dam of smart miler Trans Island (119). “This filly is much more forward than her year-older half-sister, Sambucus, who didn’t run until the other week. Although she has enough speed to begin over 6f, I would think it’s likelier she’ll begin over 7f, probably by the end of June or beginning of July.” TAPIOCA PEARL (FR)

26/1 b f Almanzor - Ivory Style (Desert Style)

Owner: TBT Racing Limited Sales price: €85,000 (Kirtlington Stud) Half-sister to Listed-placed French/US 5-6f winner Anna Karenine (90) and Listed-placed French 5.5f 2yo winner Ivory Choice (89). Dam an unraced half-sister to 2023 German 12f Group 1 winner India (117) and French 15.5f Group 2 winner Ivory Land (121). “The mare has done well without having the advantage of being mated with fashionable sires. This is a nice filly who will be a late summer/early autumn starter. She shows plenty of promise.” UNNAMED

11/3 ch c Territories - Dusty Red (Teofilo)

Owner: Mrs Fitri Hay Sales price: 78,000gns (D Farrington) Full brother to Listed-placed 8.5-9f 3yo winner Pink Carnation (104) and a half-brother to dual 1m Listed winner Dear My Friend (117). Dam a thrice-raced maiden (72) half-sister to US 1m 1f 3yo Grade 2 winner Spotlight (110) and the dam of Phoenix Stakes winner Zoffany (121). “The sire is quite underrated given what he produces for a relatively low fee. I like this colt. He had a little setback but is back in work now and should be running towards the end of the summer. Although he’s definitely more one for next year, I’d like to think he can be competitive at a decent level this autumn.” UNNAMED

18/2 b c Too Darn Hot - Frankel’s Storm (Frankel)

Owner: Chris Stedman Sales price: n/a First foal of a Listed-placed 8-12f winner (99) who was a full sister to Irish Derby and St Leger winner/Derby third Hurricane Lane (128) out of a French 15.5f Listed winner (107). “A beautifully-bred colt. Though not the biggest, he is a really good-looking individual and it seems the size and shape doesn’t stop the sire’s progeny from achieving their best. He will begin over 7f in the late summer or early autumn but as his pedigree suggests, the very best of him won’t be seen until he tackles middle distances at three.”

Hurricane Lane was far too strong in the St Leger