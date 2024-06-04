Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Owen Burrows

Owen Burrows talks Dan Briden through his two-year-old team for this season.

AL MUMAYAZ (FR)

25/2 b c Persian King - Extra Charge (Siyouni)

Owner: Ahmad Al Shaikh Sales price: €25,000 (Federico Barberini/Ahmad Al Shaikh) Second foal of a thrice-raced maiden half-sister to French dual 7f Listed winner Lida (107), French 6f 2yo Listed winner Biraaj (101) and 6f 2yo winner Cobra Eye (83). “A fine, strapping colt who is just at the pre-training yard at present. He is a good-moving horse and went up the grass gallop nicely this morning. Once he fills his sizeable frame, I will look forward to getting him going and seeing what’s under the bonnet as everything to this point suggests he was well bought for the money.” ALFAREQA

28/3 ch f Frankel - Millisle (Starspangledbanner)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: 1,600,000gns (Shadwell Estate Company) First foal of a Cheveley Park Stakes winner (114) who was a half-sister to 12f Listed winner Ithoughtitwasover (108), Listed-placed 7f-1m winner Greenisland (100; later dam of Listed winners Boerhan (1m; 102) and Shamshon (5f; 108)) and useful Irish 1m 3yo winner Glenmayne (94; dam of 2024 French 12f Listed winner Galashiels (109)). “A very good-looking filly, as you’d hope given what she cost! Physically she has simply thrived over the past couple of months - she has really strengthened and filled into her frame. She is just starting her half-speeds and what I’ve seen from her so far has been very pleasing. I would hope to have her on the track by July time.”

Millisle (black silks) gets up to win the Cheveley Park

AZANIYA (IRE)

23/4 b f Night of Thunder - Azanara (Hurricane Run)

Owner: M J & L A Taylor Sales price: n/a Half-sister to smart 7f-1m winner (including at Group 3/Listed level) Azano (112) and useful 2023 12f-2m winner Aztec Empire (99). Dam a thrice-raced maiden (62) half-sister to Prix Ganay winner/Prix du Jockey Club third Astarabad (122) and Irish 10f 3yo Listed winner Asmara (109; later dam of four-time 8-12f winner Azamour (130)). “A nice little filly who is just ready to do half-speeds having pleased in her cantering exercises. What I’ve seen so far has been very likeable having been with us only a couple of months, I am still just working out what kind of horse she is.” DEIRA VOICE (FR)

10/4 b c Showcasing - Ultradargent (Kendargent)

Owner: Ahmad Al Shaikh Sales price: €9,000 (Ahmad Al Shaikh) Full brother to useful 6-7f winner Bravado (100) and a half-brother to fairly useful 8-8.5f winner Shaladar (91). Dam a useful French 7.5f 2yo winner (104) who was the daughter of an unraced half-sister to Champion Stakes winner Literato (126). “Another one purchased cheaply at auction by Ahmad Al Shaikh who is beginning to look like good business. He has done plenty of growing since arriving and has filled into a nice horse now. He has done a couple of decent half-speeds and, all being well, should be out sometime in mid-late June.” EL REHAIBY (IRE)

24/3 b c Awtaad - Al Raahba (Frankel)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: n/a Second foal of an unraced half-sister to top-class 8-10.5f winner (including six times at Group 1 level) Baaeed (137), 2023 King George winner Hukum (130) and useful 8-10f winner Kasbaan (105) out of a French 10f 3yo Listed winner (104). “This colt is still quite immature and looks one for the backend. That said, he’s busy in his cantering work and taking everything I put to him in his stride. The weather has been kind to us so the two-year-olds have been on the grass. Maybe he will be earlier than he looks like he should be, and the pedigree obviously gives you a great deal of hope.” FALAKEYAH

25/2 b f New Bay - Alaflaak (War Front)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: n/a Three-parts sister to useful 2023 8-8.5f 3yo winner Rowayeh (96; by Dubawi). Dam an unraced half-sister to 2024 Australian 2m Group 2 winner Mahrajaan (107) and the dam of six-time 8-10.5f Group 1 winner Baaeed (137) and 2023 King George winner Hukum (130) out of Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf winner Lahudood (119). “This filly only arrived in the second week of May. She is a tall filly who’s not dissimilar to Rowayeh to look at. It’s early days with her and she’s only cantering away at present.”

Baaaed in splendid isolation at York under Jim Crowley

GETHIN (IRE)

23/1 gr c Ghaiyyath - Aniseed (Dalakhani)

Owner: M J & L A Taylor Sales price: 150,000gns (Vendor) Half-brother to triple 10/10.5f Listed winner Global Giant (119) and 1m 2yo winner Anastarsia (89). Dam a Listed-placed 12f 3yo winner (103) who was a half-sister to Irish 7.5f 3yo Listed winner Anna’s Rock (106; later dam of triple 7f Group 2 winner Breton Rock (117)). “He is quite similar to El Rehaiby, inasmuch as on pedigree and looks he should be one for much later but has done plenty of cantering and gone upsides already. He has a nice way about him and pleases me in all that he does. I won’t be rushing him but I could see him running more than once at two.” GLITTERING SURF

5/4 b f Oasis Dream - Sparkling Surf (Frankel)

Owner: Peter Winkworth Sales price: 100,000gns (Highflyer Bloodstock) Third foal of a once-raced maiden (53p) half-sister to French 12f Group 1 winner Kitesurf (116) and Group 2-placed 8.5-10f winner Surfman (111) out of a 12f Group 3 winner (110). “Quite a tall, leggy filly with plenty of scope. I wouldn’t be in any rush with her, but she moves well and has already been upsides on the grass. She isn’t all there yet physically and will thrive for the summer weather and some more time.” NASSMAH (IRE)

2/3 ch f Showcasing - Bustaan (Distorted Humor)

Owner: Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Second foal of a maiden (79) sister to French 1m 3yo Listed winner Masaarr (108) and half-sister to Champagne Stakes winner Saamidd (120) and 10f Listed winner Talmada (110). “This good-sized filly who is just ready to move onto doing some half-speeds having pleased in all that she’s done in her cantering exercises. What I’ve seen from her so far has been very promising.” NIGHT STEP

29/4 br c Showcasing - Bristol Fashion (Dansili)

Owner: Paul & Clare Rooney Sales price: £60,000 (Kevin Ross Bloodstock) Half-brother to Listed-placed multiple 11-12f 3yo winner Cribbs Causeway (105) and useful dual 1m 3yo winner Voyager Blue (98). Dam an unraced half-sister to 10/12f Group 1 winner Coronet (120) and Irish 10f 3yo Group 2 winner/Irish Derby and St Leger runner-up Midas Touch (122). “This colt came from Doncaster breeze ups but wouldn’t be a speed merchant. He has only just come in from our pre-training place and has slotted in well - he moves really nicely and has plenty of scope and quality about him. His dam was quite stoutly-bred and he’ll probably start over 7f in the middle of the summer, all things being equal.” PEARL DUBAI

12/3 b f Teofilo - Bizzi Lizzi (Muhaarar)

Owner: Sheikh Rashid Al Saud Sales price: 100,000gns (Sheikh Rashid Al Saud) First foal of a fairly useful 8-8.5f 3yo winner (93p) who was a three-parts sister to very useful 6-7f winner Dreamfield (114) and a half-sister to UAE 1m Group 3/Listed winner Prince Eiji (113), Bahraini 12f Listed winner Zagato (107) and Listed-placed 7-10f winner Willie John (112) out of dual 10f Group 1 winner Izzi Top (121). “A good mover who I thought would belie her pedigree and be our first two-year-old runner. However, she suddenly started growing around a month ago so I had to back off her a bit. She is still cantering but is now looking to more in keeping with her pedigree and will probably be one for the latter stages of the summer.” REMMOOZ

3/2 b c Blue Point - Lady Ramon (Ramonti)

Owner: Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Sales price: 250,000gns (Federico Barberini) First foal of an Italian 7f 3yo Listed winner (104) who was the daughter of an Italian 6f 3yo winning half-sister to Italian 5.5f 2yo Listed winner Step Up (96). “A big, tall colt who has done plenty of growing the last few weeks and gone a bit weak on us. He will probably be one for the late summer or early autumn.”

Kingsbarns wins at Doncaster

SERVICEMAN (IRE)

5/3 b c Wootton Bassett - Elizabethofaragon (Galileo)

Owner: Brook Farm Bloodstock Sales price: 320,000gns (Badgers Bloodstock) First foal of a Listed-placed Irish 10.5-12f 3yo winner (104) who was a full sister to Racing Post Trophy winner Kingsbarns (121) and a half-sister to Irish 7f 3yo Group 3 winner Belle Artiste (104) and US 1m 3yo Grade 3 winner Sweeter Still (later dam of Futurity Trophy/2000 Guineas winner Kameko (128)). “A lovely colt who is doing plenty of cantering and has gone upsides on the grass. He has a great mind and moves especially well, but it’s quite a late-maturing pedigree and I would think he’ll be starting over 7f/1m towards the end of the summer. A particularly nice colt for the future.” SHAYHANA (IRE)

1/2 b f Frankel - Tatweej (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: n/a Second foal of an unraced three-parts sister to five-time 1m Group 1 winner Palace Pier (130) and half-sister to 2023 13f 3yo Group 3 winner Castle Way (114) out of an unraced half-sister to Group 2 winners Bonfire (10.5f; 117) and Joviality (1m; 116). “A big, scopey filly who will just want a bit of time. She is only doing the one canter at present but moves well and covers a lot of ground. I really like her for the long term, and she should be running sometime in the autumn.” TASALLA (IRE)

21/4 b c Mehmas - Swirral Edge (Hellvelyn)

Owner: Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Sales price: 390,000gns (Federico Barberini) Half-brother to Richmond Stakes winner/Prix Morny third Asymmetric (109) and 2023 French 6f 3yo Group 3/Listed winner Mill Stream (117). Dam a fairly useful 5-6f winner (84) who was a half-sister to 5f 3yo Listed winner Fashion Queen (107). “A very expensive colt who wasn’t really handling training so has gone back to Godolphin’s Wood Ditton base for some downtime. He should have been a sharp two-year-old on pedigree and it’s a shame really because his two siblings both quickly proved themselves to be high-class colts. We’re just going to have to be a bit patient with him and it’s clear he probably won’t have much of a two-year-old programme.”