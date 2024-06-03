Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: William Muir & Chris Grassick

ANEEDAH HERO (IRE)

26/3 b c Saxon Warrior - Aneedah (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Muir Racing Partnership Newmarket Sales price: 20,000gns (William R Muir)

Half-brother to 5f Listed winner Gorgeous Noora (107) and fairly useful 7-8.5f winner Washraa (92). Dam a Listed-placed 1m 2yo winner (101) who was a full sister to triple 5f Group 2 winner Muthmir (120) and a half-sister to Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner My Titania (109p).

"A strong colt who threw a little splint earlier in the year which held us up. He is coming to hand now and is very much a two-year-old type. For what he cost, he is showing us a fair degree of talent - he actually worked very well yesterday. I would think he’ll begin over 6/7f in the not too distant future."

CABLE RATE

8/4 b c Cable Bay - Gold At Midnight (Havana Gold)

Owner: Mondial Racing & Robert Haim Sales price: 2,500gns (Vendor)

Second foal of a fairly useful 6-7f winner (85) who was a half-sister to French 1m 1f 3yo Listed winner Nocturnal Secret (109).

“It was my fault on his first run at Windsor. He’d just become a bit keen at home so I didn’t put him through the stalls too many times and that came back to haunt me as he totally blew the start on his debut and it was a non-event. He really cottoned on next time when finishing well into fifth at Brighton and I hope he can take another step forward and win a similar race soon. He’ll be a cracking horse for nurseries during the second half of the year."

CALIFORNIA FLING (IRE)

3/3 b f Sir Prancealot - Renny’s Lady (Excelebration)

Owner: Foursome Thoroughbreds Sales price: 10,000gns (William R Muir)

First foal of a stakes-placed UK/US 8-9f winner (89) who was the daughter of a maiden (68) half-sister to dual 10f Group 1 winner Military Attack (126), dual 5f 2yo Group 3 winner Almaty (113) and the dams of Hong Kong Vase winner Red Cadeaux (124) and Ascot Gold Cup winner Big Orange (122).

"One of my mainstay owners Clive Edington bought the mare in foal with this filly. She wasn't much to look at initially but has developed into a strong, chunky individual. I was hoping that she would be our first two-year-old runner, but she sustained a little tweak to her ankle so we just had to ease off her. We’ve just started again with her and I see her having a fairly active campaign as she’d shown us before that setback that she was sharp and precocious."

DOLLYANA

13/2 b f Land Force - Anya (Monsieur Bond)

Owner: Mondial Racing & Mrs L Alexander Sales price: 6,000gns (Vendor)

Half-sister to fairly useful dual 6f 2yo winner Priors Dell (84). Dam a useful 8-9f winner (99) who was a half-sister to fairly useful 10-12f winner Priors Brook (86).

"She ran at Windsor first time out. Well, I say ran - more did a nice piece of work! Rab (Havlin) barely got to move on her until they came past the stands. He jumped off and said: 'If I’d got a gap I’d have gone close; she’ll win next time out'. Let’s hope he's right. She has always gone really well at home and should be out again within the next fortnight."

FEARLESS FREDDY

15/4 ch c Territories - Beyond Fashion (Motivator)

Owner: Mondial Racing Sales price: 8,000gns (Vendor)

Half-brother to Irish 10.5f 3yo winner Fryerns (65). Dam an unraced sister to Listed-placed 1m 2yo winner Madame Defarge (100) and half-sister to US 1m 1f Grade 3 winner Gender Agenda (109) and the dam of Prix Morny winner/Irish 1000 Guineas runner-up Pretty Pollyanna (115).

"He also ran well on debut in that race at Windsor and I would expect him to also go very close wherever he goes next time. I have liked all he does at home and he’s done nothing but improve since that debut outing. He’ll be getting entries within the next 10 days and will definitely win races this season - starting next time out, hopefully!"

IMPRESARIO (IRE)

1/4 b c Profitable - Lyric Piece (Dutch Art)

Owner: Perspicacious Punters Racing Club Sales price: €18,000 (William R Muir)

Half-brother to fairly useful Irish 10-12f 3yo winner Lyrical Attraction (81). Dam a 10f 3yo winner (83) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed UK/Irish 5f-1m winner Crotchet (102) and Listed-placed 10-11f winner Piano (101) out of a French 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner (110).

"A lovely, big colt who is so laidback he’s almost horizontal! It’s hard to gauge quite what he is at the moment given his demeanour, but they’re the ones I like most. I don’t think you’ll see him out anytime soon as, in my experience, these Profitables improve with time. We’ll just let him pop along and tell us when he’s ready to begin."

KOKO BLUE

21/2 ch f Kameko - Katalea (Mr Greeley)

Owner: D'Arcy, Moody, Corps Sales price: 6,500gns (Not Sold)

Fourth foal of a German 11f winner who was a half-sister to US 8.5/9f Grade 2 winner Miss Isella (114), US 1m 1f 3yo Grade 2 winner Sir Cherokee, US 6f Listed winner Guam Typhoon (120) and the dam of Preis der Diana winner Penelopa (110).

"She does everything right and moves well though hasn’t galloped yet as she isn’t one for the here and now."

MEDWAY QUEEN (IRE)

16/4 ch f Churchill - Cynthiana (Siyouni)

Owner: Perspicacious Punters Racing Club Sales price: 8,000gns (William R Muir)

Half-sister to Japanese 7f 2yo winner Rebel Town. Dam a maiden (71) half-sister to Irish 7.5f 2yo Listed winner Zafonical Storm (94).

"A sizeable filly who is already 16.2hh. She moves fantastically well but all she wants is time and, thankfully, is owned by a good bunch of people who are happy to be patient. I think she may end up being quite a nice filly for the money she cost."