Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: William Muir & Chris Grassick

William Muir is the latest trainer to talk Dan Briden through the stable's two-year-old team.
ANEEDAH HERO (IRE)
26/3 b c Saxon Warrior - Aneedah (Invincible Spirit)
Owner: Muir Racing Partnership Newmarket Sales price: 20,000gns (William R Muir)
Half-brother to 5f Listed winner Gorgeous Noora (107) and fairly useful 7-8.5f winner Washraa (92). Dam a Listed-placed 1m 2yo winner (101) who was a full sister to triple 5f Group 2 winner Muthmir (120) and a half-sister to Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner My Titania (109p).
"A strong colt who threw a little splint earlier in the year which held us up. He is coming to hand now and is very much a two-year-old type. For what he cost, he is showing us a fair degree of talent - he actually worked very well yesterday. I would think he’ll begin over 6/7f in the not too distant future."
CABLE RATE
8/4 b c Cable Bay - Gold At Midnight (Havana Gold)
Owner: Mondial Racing & Robert Haim Sales price: 2,500gns (Vendor)
Second foal of a fairly useful 6-7f winner (85) who was a half-sister to French 1m 1f 3yo Listed winner Nocturnal Secret (109).
“It was my fault on his first run at Windsor. He’d just become a bit keen at home so I didn’t put him through the stalls too many times and that came back to haunt me as he totally blew the start on his debut and it was a non-event. He really cottoned on next time when finishing well into fifth at Brighton and I hope he can take another step forward and win a similar race soon. He’ll be a cracking horse for nurseries during the second half of the year."
CALIFORNIA FLING (IRE)
3/3 b f Sir Prancealot - Renny’s Lady (Excelebration)
Owner: Foursome Thoroughbreds Sales price: 10,000gns (William R Muir)
First foal of a stakes-placed UK/US 8-9f winner (89) who was the daughter of a maiden (68) half-sister to dual 10f Group 1 winner Military Attack (126), dual 5f 2yo Group 3 winner Almaty (113) and the dams of Hong Kong Vase winner Red Cadeaux (124) and Ascot Gold Cup winner Big Orange (122).
"One of my mainstay owners Clive Edington bought the mare in foal with this filly. She wasn't much to look at initially but has developed into a strong, chunky individual. I was hoping that she would be our first two-year-old runner, but she sustained a little tweak to her ankle so we just had to ease off her. We’ve just started again with her and I see her having a fairly active campaign as she’d shown us before that setback that she was sharp and precocious."
DOLLYANA
13/2 b f Land Force - Anya (Monsieur Bond)
Owner: Mondial Racing & Mrs L Alexander Sales price: 6,000gns (Vendor)
Half-sister to fairly useful dual 6f 2yo winner Priors Dell (84). Dam a useful 8-9f winner (99) who was a half-sister to fairly useful 10-12f winner Priors Brook (86).
"She ran at Windsor first time out. Well, I say ran - more did a nice piece of work! Rab (Havlin) barely got to move on her until they came past the stands. He jumped off and said: 'If I’d got a gap I’d have gone close; she’ll win next time out'. Let’s hope he's right. She has always gone really well at home and should be out again within the next fortnight."
FEARLESS FREDDY
15/4 ch c Territories - Beyond Fashion (Motivator)
Owner: Mondial Racing Sales price: 8,000gns (Vendor)
Half-brother to Irish 10.5f 3yo winner Fryerns (65). Dam an unraced sister to Listed-placed 1m 2yo winner Madame Defarge (100) and half-sister to US 1m 1f Grade 3 winner Gender Agenda (109) and the dam of Prix Morny winner/Irish 1000 Guineas runner-up Pretty Pollyanna (115).
"He also ran well on debut in that race at Windsor and I would expect him to also go very close wherever he goes next time. I have liked all he does at home and he’s done nothing but improve since that debut outing. He’ll be getting entries within the next 10 days and will definitely win races this season - starting next time out, hopefully!"
IMPRESARIO (IRE)
1/4 b c Profitable - Lyric Piece (Dutch Art)
Owner: Perspicacious Punters Racing Club Sales price: €18,000 (William R Muir)
Half-brother to fairly useful Irish 10-12f 3yo winner Lyrical Attraction (81). Dam a 10f 3yo winner (83) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed UK/Irish 5f-1m winner Crotchet (102) and Listed-placed 10-11f winner Piano (101) out of a French 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner (110).
"A lovely, big colt who is so laidback he’s almost horizontal! It’s hard to gauge quite what he is at the moment given his demeanour, but they’re the ones I like most. I don’t think you’ll see him out anytime soon as, in my experience, these Profitables improve with time. We’ll just let him pop along and tell us when he’s ready to begin."
KOKO BLUE
21/2 ch f Kameko - Katalea (Mr Greeley)
Owner: D'Arcy, Moody, Corps Sales price: 6,500gns (Not Sold)
Fourth foal of a German 11f winner who was a half-sister to US 8.5/9f Grade 2 winner Miss Isella (114), US 1m 1f 3yo Grade 2 winner Sir Cherokee, US 6f Listed winner Guam Typhoon (120) and the dam of Preis der Diana winner Penelopa (110).
"She does everything right and moves well though hasn’t galloped yet as she isn’t one for the here and now."
MEDWAY QUEEN (IRE)
16/4 ch f Churchill - Cynthiana (Siyouni)
Owner: Perspicacious Punters Racing Club Sales price: 8,000gns (William R Muir)
Half-sister to Japanese 7f 2yo winner Rebel Town. Dam a maiden (71) half-sister to Irish 7.5f 2yo Listed winner Zafonical Storm (94).
"A sizeable filly who is already 16.2hh. She moves fantastically well but all she wants is time and, thankfully, is owned by a good bunch of people who are happy to be patient. I think she may end up being quite a nice filly for the money she cost."
MOON SNIPER
21/4 b c Sea The Moon - Improve (Iffraaj)
Owner: C L A Edginton & A J Niven Sales price: 37,000gns (William R Muir)
Third foal of a 1m 3yo winner (87) who was a half-sister to Queen Elizabeth II Stakes winner Persuasive (123), 6f 3yo Group 1 winner Creative Force (120), 1m 3yo Listed winner Tisbutadream (105) and very useful 6-7f winner Amazour (108).
"A really good horse. I don’t drill my two-year-olds to go and win first time out, and that probably came to the fore on his debut at Haydock. Lewis (Edmunds) had ridden him at home and went there full of confidence, but I reminded him that this fella would improve a load for the experience. He travelled really nicely but got a bit lost off the bridle in the testing conditions and also probably did a wee bit too much too early. I am expecting him to be pretty smart and though I would say it’s no more than 50/50 at this moment in time, I wouldn’t rule out a crack at the Chesham Stakes with him as he has improved so much for that first run. It would be a bit brave but he’d not disgrace himself."
MORTE POINT
17/4 b c Due Diligence - Cross My Heart (Sakhee’s Secret)
Owner: Muir Racing Partnership - Windsor Sales price: 25,000gns (William R Muir)
Half-brother to Group 3/Listed-placed dual 6f 3yo winner Adaay To Remember (107). Dam a 5f 2yo winner (72) who was a half-sister to 5f Group 2/3 winner Stepper Point (121) and 5.5f 3yo Listed winner Lady In France (110).
"I absolutely love this colt. He is the most beautiful mover and we were just getting to the stage of picking a race for him when he just got a sore foot so we just backed off him for a week. He is back being ridden again now and shouldn’t be too long in getting going. A talented colt who I’m really excited to see in action."
PYLEATES
28/4 b f Kingman - La Pyle (Le Havre)
Owner: La Pyle Partnership Sales price: n/a
Half-sister to four winners including Coronation Cup and King George winner/St Leger third Pyledriver (126) and 2023 10f 3yo winner Shagpyle (92). Dam a French 10.5-11.5f 3yo winner (83) who was a full sister to Irish 1m Group 3 winner Normandel (106) and a half-sister to French 12f 3yo Group 1 winner Mont Ormel (119).
"When she came in she wasn’t overly big and was quite naughty, but she has settled into the system really well and is growing into a nice filly now. Her temperament is improving daily as well. She doesn’t want rushing - I obviously know the family well - but saying that I would hope to have her running by the end of the summer. 7f will be her starting point in terms of distance."
SPECL DAWN (IRE)
9/5 b f Invincible Army - Fine Blend (Sakhee’s Secret)
Owner: Muir Racing Partnership - Flemington Sales price: 12,000gns (William R Muir)
Half-sister to Irish 7f 2yo winner Mere Accountant (81). Dam a French 5f 2yo Listed winner (101) who was a full sister to useful dual 6f 3yo winner Caffeine (100p) out of a Listed-placed 43-race maiden (88).
"This filly has got quite immature joints. Her pedigree suggests she should be a sharp two-year-old and her early work also leant that way, but her joints weren’t mature enough to take any more. I have backed right off her and she’s currently in a field with Stepper Point whilst they settle down and mature."
SUMMER APPEAL
28/2 b f Without Parole - Early Summer (Sea The Stars)
Owner: Fortis Racing Sales price: 12,000gns (Sean Grassick Bloodstock for Chris Grassick)
Second foal of a 2m 4f winner (84) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed multiple 7f-1m winner Early Morning (109) out of a Group 3/Listed-placed 1m 1f 3yo winning (104) sister to Ascot Gold Cup winner Papineau (123) and half-sister to St Leger winner/Derby runner-up Silver Patriarch (125).
“A nice, big filly who we’re just taking our time with as there’s a good deal of stamina in the pedigree. I can only say good things about her at this moment in time - she moves well and has a nice demeanour. I would think she’s one for the autumn.”
UNNAMED
8/4 b f Code Red - Dare To Dream (Exceed And Excel)
Owner: Carmel Stud Sales price: n/a
Three-parts sister to 6f 3yo winner Yabrave (89; by Bahamian Bounty) and a half-sister to fairly useful multiple 5f 3yo winner Show Yourself (92) and fairly useful 2023 7f 3yo winner Engelbert (87). Dam a 7f 2yo winner (89) who was the daughter of a Musidora Stakes winner (105).
"The owner/breeders had Code Red, who was a fair horse. We had his first ever foal in training last year, Danger Zone, but he had very immature sesamoids and the owners didn’t want to bring him back into training because the vet wasn’t confident he’d be a happy racehorse given that. He’s now a riding horse and loving life. Anyway, the year after Danger Zone, we covered this filly’s mare with Code Red. I have only let her sit upsides a couple of times but she does it eye-catchingly well, so I’ve just got my fingers crossed she could be quite a nice filly. She’s only done her base work and I’ve yet to let her off the bridle, but I’m really hopeful she can get Code Red off the mark as she’s incredibly natural in all that she does. Given that, she might start over 6f but will probably want 7f."
UNNAMED
15/5 b c Blue Point - Just Devine (Montjeu)
Owner: Carmel Stud Sales price: n/a
Half-brother to Hong Kong 10f Group 2 winner Secret Weapon (123), 6/7f Listed winner Code Red (111), useful multiple 7f-1m winner Top Secret (95) and useful 7f 2yo winner End of Line (99). Dam a maiden (69) half-sister to French 12f 3yo Group 3 winner Airmail Special (106).
"I know the family very well. The breeders didn’t sell him at the sales as they wanted to keep him and I’m delighted they did. He will take a bit of time like a few of the mare’s progeny have, but he’s a nice horse who moves really well and takes your eye out to look at. I would think he’ll be running from August onwards."
UNNAMED
15/4 b c Bated Breath - Salutare (Sadler’s Wells)
Owner: Muir Racing Partnership - York Sales price: 10,000gns (William R Muir)
Full brother to 1m 1f Group 2 winner Worth Waiting (110). Dam a useful French 12.5-15f 3yo winner (98) who was closely related to French 15.5f Group 1 winner Montare (116; later dam of 12f Group 1 winner Journey (124), Park Hill Stakes winner Mimikyu (114) and May Hill Stakes winner Indigo Girl (111)).
"This colt is starting to do a bit more work and is really starting to show us something. He is taking it all in his stride and I would imagine he could be running before the end of June, all being well."
UNNAMED
4/2 gr f Havana Grey - Step Sister (Twilight Son)
Owner: Edginton, Dasmal, La Pyle Ptnrshp, Moss Sales price: 110,000gns (William R Muir)
First foal of a maiden (51) three-parts sister to 5f Group 2/3 winner Stepper Point (121) and half-sister to 5.5f 3yo Listed winner Lady In France (110).
"I bought her at the breeze ups, where she did a very good breeze. However, she had a sort of boil or abscess on her withers and it got to such a point where we actually had to operate on it. She hasn’t even had a saddle on her yet as that heals up, but I love her as a physical and on what she did in that breeze. It’s a good family I know through Stepper Point and she is owned by a group of really good owners, so I hope she can be a good one for them once she recovers."