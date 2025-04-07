Willie Mullins set to have a runner in every race at Ayr on Saturday

Willie Mullins has entries in every race at Ayr on Saturday as he continues his bid to retain the trainers’ title.
He closed to within £122,026 of Dan Skelton after saddling the first, second, third and fifth in the Randox Grand National on Saturday and will be well represented in the Scottish version at the weekend with 11 entries.
Last year’s winner Macdermott, High Class Hero, Loughglynn, Olympic Man, Captain Cody, O’Moore Park, Chosen Witness, Spanish Harlem, A Penny A Hundred, Judicieuse Allen and Klark Kent all stood their ground on Monday.
He has seven of the 18 remaining in the Coral Scottish Champion Hurdle including the last two winners of the County Hurdle in Kargese and Absurde. Ethical Diamond, Bunting, Lot Of Joy, Batman Girac and Karafon complete the team.
Tullyhill and Western Diego are in the opening Scotty Brand Handicap Chase, while Captain Cody, Klarc Kent, Lombron, Loughglynn, Olympic Man all have the option of the Cpms Novices’ Champion Handicap Chase.
Mullins has two in the UK Greentech Glasgow Seafield Trophy in Armed And Fabulous and Paggane and six in the Stagecoach We’ve Got You Novices’ Handicap Hurdle in Armed And Fabulous, C’Est Ta Chance, Chart Topper, Fishery Lane, Inn At The Park and Jump Allen.
Chart Topper, Jump Allen, Kalix Delabariere and Kiss Will are the four in the Tennent’s Lager Novices’ Hurdle while in the closing bumper Doctor du Mesnil, Dysart Dolomite and Eclipse Chase could all run.
