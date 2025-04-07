Willie Mullins set to have a runner in every race at Ayr on Saturday

He closed to within £122,026 of Dan Skelton after saddling the first, second, third and fifth in the Randox Grand National on Saturday and will be well represented in the Scottish version at the weekend with 11 entries.

Last year’s winner Macdermott, High Class Hero, Loughglynn, Olympic Man, Captain Cody, O’Moore Park, Chosen Witness, Spanish Harlem, A Penny A Hundred, Judicieuse Allen and Klark Kent all stood their ground on Monday.

He has seven of the 18 remaining in the Coral Scottish Champion Hurdle including the last two winners of the County Hurdle in Kargese and Absurde. Ethical Diamond, Bunting, Lot Of Joy, Batman Girac and Karafon complete the team.