Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Tom Clover

“This filly has been shaping up quite nicely in her work and is due debut at Lingfield on Saturday (June 1). She is quite speedy and I hope she can give us plenty of encouragement for the future.”

Full sister to 2023 6f 2yo winner Amroon (61). Dam a fairly useful 5-7f winner (86) who was a half-sister to Italian 1m 2yo Group 3 winner Rainbow Royal (99) out of a 6f 3yo Listed winner (97).

“He ran a lovely race on debut at Windsor last weekend when not given an overly hard time to finish fourth. I would hope he can go close next time in a restricted event and enjoy a productive campaign.”

Half-sister to Group 3-placed 6f 2yo winner Ancestral Land (99) and 2023 6f 2yo winner Staincliff (86p). Dam a 5f 2yo winner (75) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed triple 5f winner Online Alexander (108; later dam of 6f Listed winner Royal Commando (112)).

“She has pleased me throughout the spring and has shown enough to think she can at least win her maiden. I hope she can run with credit on her debut at Lingfield this afternoon (May 30).”

First foal of a 7f 3yo winner (91) who was a half-sister to stakes-placed UK/US 5-6f winner Lajatico (101; later dam of 5f 3yo Listed winner Guilded (100)) out of an unraced sister to Listed-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner Pietra Dura (96; later dam of US 10f Grade 3 winner Turning Top (111)).

GOD OF WAR

12/4 b c Mohaather - Lady Freyja (Mayson)

Owner: Clipper Sales price: 80,000gns (Joe Foley)

Third foal of a useful 6-7f winner (98) who was a half-sister to 7f/1m 3yo Listed winner Party Boss (113) out of a 6f 3yo winning (63) half-sister to German dual 6f Group 3 winner Passion For Life (116).

“This is a seriously nice horse. He has shaped with ample promise in all his work at home and I hope to get him started over 6f towards the end of June or the start of July. A very exciting prospect."

INVICTUS GOLD (IRE)

24/4 b g Invincible Spirit - Finagle (Azamour)

Owner: Moulton Racing Sales price: €65,000 (JS Bloodstock)

Half-brother to Listed-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner Nurse Barbara (95). Dam an unraced sister to 1m Listed winner Gifted Girl (113) and a half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed German 6f 2yo winner Muriel (103) and very useful 8-10f winner Con Artist (118; by Invincible Spirit).

"I was a bit disappointed with his debut performance at Yarmouth, but he misbehaved beforehand and perhaps that took something out of him. We’ve gelded him since and he’s again working to a good standard, as he had done prior to his debut outing. I certainly haven’t lost faith in him and anticipate a far better showing when he’s next in action, though that’s now been slightly delayed as he's just had a minor issue."

INVISIBLE (IRE)

3/3 b f Pinatubo - Applauded (Royal Applause)

Owner: HRD McCalmont & H Lascelles Sales price: n/a

Half-sister to US 1m 3yo Listed winner Mirage (100), Group 2/3-placed Irish 6f 3yo winner Alphabet (112) and useful 7f-1m winner Aerion Power (108). Dam a 7f 2yo winner (83) who was a half-sister to Irish 2000 Guineas winner Power (116) and Canadian 10f 3yo Grade 1 winner/Irish Oaks third Curvy (115).

“I really like this filly. She goes extremely well at home and is related to a stack of winners, some of whom have been pretty smart. All her early work was good but then she grew on us so we reigned things back a bit. I would be looking to start her off over a stiff 6f or 7f around July time. Another who I am very excited about as she looks to have a large amount of ability.”

MAJNOON LAYLA

10/3 b g Mohaather - Lady of Shalott (Camelot)

Owner: Khalifa Dasmal Sales price: n/a

Second foal of a useful 8-12f winner (99) who was the daughter of a fairly useful 11.5-12f winning (86) sister to US 1m 1f 3yo Grade 3 winner Roman Dynasty.

“He’s by Mohaather, who is obviously God of War’s sire and one who I think will do well in time. This guy showed some nice stuff early but then grew quite a lot so we took the chance to geld him. He is one that will be running in the middle of the summer and I imagine he’ll be starting over 7f.”

OH DARLING

27/2 ch f Showcasing - Dundunah (Sidney’s Candy)

Owner: Old Gold Racing 22 Sales price: 50,000gns (Vendor)

Third foal of a 5f 3yo winner (81) who was a half-sister to US 7f 3yo stakes winner Cuvee Uncorked (107) out of a US 1m 1f 3yo winning half-sister to US triple 6f stakes winner Holy Fashion.

“This filly is improving with each bit of work. We’re in no hurry with her, and she will likely be starting over 6f sometime in the middle of the summer.”

RAJETERIAT

16/3 ch c Mehmas - Electric Ladyland (Cable Bay)

Owner: Jastar Capital Limited Sales price: n/a

First foal of a useful multiple 5f winner (99) who was a half-sister to fairly useful 5f 2yo winner Simmy’s Copshop (91) out of a 7f-1m winning (81) half-sister to 7f 3yo Listed winner Kamakiri (102).

“He has run a couple of quite nice races so far. I thought he was a bit unlucky at Beverley as he ended up making the running which wasn’t the plan and then idled and got caught. Although he’s entered this weekend, I’ve also got my eye on a 5f novice event at Sandown on June 14. He’s definitely good enough to win a contest of that nature.”

ROSE COTTON

21/4 ch f New Bay - Aim To Please (Excellent Art)

Owner: Hasmonean Racing Sales price: 39,000gns (JS Bloodstock/Hasmonean Racing)

Half-sister to fairly useful 11f 3yo winner Polyphonic (88). Dam a French 1m 1f 3yo Group 3 winner (114).

“This filly came to us unbroken and we’re just going through that process with her now. She’s thriving physically and her coat is coming through well. It’s impossible to know when we’ll be getting her out onto the track, but she’s doing really well and improving by the day.”

SEA EMILY RUN

27/3 b f Too Darn Hot - Crysdal (Dalakhani)

Owner: Corn Hall Racing Sales price: 60,000gns (JS Bloodstock)

Half-sister to useful multiple 6-7f winner Total Commitment (104) and fairly useful dual 7f 2yo winner Crystallium (92). Dam a twice-raced maiden (58) half-sister to UAE 10f Listed winner Firnas (114), Listed-placed 8-10.5f 3yo winner High End (110) and Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner Crystany (98p) out of Fillies’ Mile winner/Irish 1000 Guineas runner-up Crystal Music (114).

“I trained her half-sister, Crystallium, who won a conditions race at Newbury and was then a bit unlucky in a Group 3 at Newmarket next time. This is a nice filly who has been shaping up well and is pencilled in to debut in a 6f fillies’ restricted maiden at Goodwood on June 14.”