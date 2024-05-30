Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Tom Clover

In the latest feature in the series, trainer Tom Clover talks Dan Briden through his juvenile squad for the season.
BINIORELLA BAY
3/2 ch f New Bay - Elmetto (Helmet)
Owner: HPB Racing - Hilguy Sales price: 50,000gns (JS Bloodstock)
First foal of a 7f 3yo winner (91) who was a half-sister to stakes-placed UK/US 5-6f winner Lajatico (101; later dam of 5f 3yo Listed winner Guilded (100)) out of an unraced sister to Listed-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner Pietra Dura (96; later dam of US 10f Grade 3 winner Turning Top (111)).
“She has pleased me throughout the spring and has shown enough to think she can at least win her maiden. I hope she can run with credit on her debut at Lingfield this afternoon (May 30).”
BREAKOUT STAR
9/3 b c Oasis Dream - Swing Out Sister (Kodiac)
Owner: S R Hope, S W Barrow & T Clover Sales price: 36,000gns (JS Bloodstock)
Half-sister to Group 3-placed 6f 2yo winner Ancestral Land (99) and 2023 6f 2yo winner Staincliff (86p). Dam a 5f 2yo winner (75) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed triple 5f winner Online Alexander (108; later dam of 6f Listed winner Royal Commando (112)).
“He ran a lovely race on debut at Windsor last weekend when not given an overly hard time to finish fourth. I would hope he can go close next time in a restricted event and enjoy a productive campaign.”
DESDEMONA
31/3 b f Showcasing - Rose Marmara (Exceed And Excel)
Owner: The Greenacre Partnership Sales price: £24,000 (Vendor)
Full sister to 2023 6f 2yo winner Amroon (61). Dam a fairly useful 5-7f winner (86) who was a half-sister to Italian 1m 2yo Group 3 winner Rainbow Royal (99) out of a 6f 3yo Listed winner (97).
“This filly has been shaping up quite nicely in her work and is due debut at Lingfield on Saturday (June 1). She is quite speedy and I hope she can give us plenty of encouragement for the future.”
GOD OF WAR
12/4 b c Mohaather - Lady Freyja (Mayson)
Owner: Clipper Sales price: 80,000gns (Joe Foley)
Third foal of a useful 6-7f winner (98) who was a half-sister to 7f/1m 3yo Listed winner Party Boss (113) out of a 6f 3yo winning (63) half-sister to German dual 6f Group 3 winner Passion For Life (116).
“This is a seriously nice horse. He has shaped with ample promise in all his work at home and I hope to get him started over 6f towards the end of June or the start of July. A very exciting prospect."
INVICTUS GOLD (IRE)
24/4 b g Invincible Spirit - Finagle (Azamour)
Owner: Moulton Racing Sales price: €65,000 (JS Bloodstock)
Half-brother to Listed-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner Nurse Barbara (95). Dam an unraced sister to 1m Listed winner Gifted Girl (113) and a half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed German 6f 2yo winner Muriel (103) and very useful 8-10f winner Con Artist (118; by Invincible Spirit).
"I was a bit disappointed with his debut performance at Yarmouth, but he misbehaved beforehand and perhaps that took something out of him. We’ve gelded him since and he’s again working to a good standard, as he had done prior to his debut outing. I certainly haven’t lost faith in him and anticipate a far better showing when he’s next in action, though that’s now been slightly delayed as he's just had a minor issue."
INVISIBLE (IRE)
3/3 b f Pinatubo - Applauded (Royal Applause)
Owner: HRD McCalmont & H Lascelles Sales price: n/a
Half-sister to US 1m 3yo Listed winner Mirage (100), Group 2/3-placed Irish 6f 3yo winner Alphabet (112) and useful 7f-1m winner Aerion Power (108). Dam a 7f 2yo winner (83) who was a half-sister to Irish 2000 Guineas winner Power (116) and Canadian 10f 3yo Grade 1 winner/Irish Oaks third Curvy (115).
“I really like this filly. She goes extremely well at home and is related to a stack of winners, some of whom have been pretty smart. All her early work was good but then she grew on us so we reigned things back a bit. I would be looking to start her off over a stiff 6f or 7f around July time. Another who I am very excited about as she looks to have a large amount of ability.”
MAJNOON LAYLA
10/3 b g Mohaather - Lady of Shalott (Camelot)
Owner: Khalifa Dasmal Sales price: n/a
Second foal of a useful 8-12f winner (99) who was the daughter of a fairly useful 11.5-12f winning (86) sister to US 1m 1f 3yo Grade 3 winner Roman Dynasty.
“He’s by Mohaather, who is obviously God of War’s sire and one who I think will do well in time. This guy showed some nice stuff early but then grew quite a lot so we took the chance to geld him. He is one that will be running in the middle of the summer and I imagine he’ll be starting over 7f.”
OH DARLING
27/2 ch f Showcasing - Dundunah (Sidney’s Candy)
Owner: Old Gold Racing 22 Sales price: 50,000gns (Vendor)
Third foal of a 5f 3yo winner (81) who was a half-sister to US 7f 3yo stakes winner Cuvee Uncorked (107) out of a US 1m 1f 3yo winning half-sister to US triple 6f stakes winner Holy Fashion.
“This filly is improving with each bit of work. We’re in no hurry with her, and she will likely be starting over 6f sometime in the middle of the summer.”
RAJETERIAT
16/3 ch c Mehmas - Electric Ladyland (Cable Bay)
Owner: Jastar Capital Limited Sales price: n/a
First foal of a useful multiple 5f winner (99) who was a half-sister to fairly useful 5f 2yo winner Simmy’s Copshop (91) out of a 7f-1m winning (81) half-sister to 7f 3yo Listed winner Kamakiri (102).
“He has run a couple of quite nice races so far. I thought he was a bit unlucky at Beverley as he ended up making the running which wasn’t the plan and then idled and got caught. Although he’s entered this weekend, I’ve also got my eye on a 5f novice event at Sandown on June 14. He’s definitely good enough to win a contest of that nature.”
ROSE COTTON
21/4 ch f New Bay - Aim To Please (Excellent Art)
Owner: Hasmonean Racing Sales price: 39,000gns (JS Bloodstock/Hasmonean Racing)
Half-sister to fairly useful 11f 3yo winner Polyphonic (88). Dam a French 1m 1f 3yo Group 3 winner (114).
“This filly came to us unbroken and we’re just going through that process with her now. She’s thriving physically and her coat is coming through well. It’s impossible to know when we’ll be getting her out onto the track, but she’s doing really well and improving by the day.”
SEA EMILY RUN
27/3 b f Too Darn Hot - Crysdal (Dalakhani)
Owner: Corn Hall Racing Sales price: 60,000gns (JS Bloodstock)
Half-sister to useful multiple 6-7f winner Total Commitment (104) and fairly useful dual 7f 2yo winner Crystallium (92). Dam a twice-raced maiden (58) half-sister to UAE 10f Listed winner Firnas (114), Listed-placed 8-10.5f 3yo winner High End (110) and Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner Crystany (98p) out of Fillies’ Mile winner/Irish 1000 Guineas runner-up Crystal Music (114).
“I trained her half-sister, Crystallium, who won a conditions race at Newbury and was then a bit unlucky in a Group 3 at Newmarket next time. This is a nice filly who has been shaping up well and is pencilled in to debut in a 6f fillies’ restricted maiden at Goodwood on June 14.”
SEA ROBBO RUN (IRE)
24/3 ch c Bated Breath - Sky Crystal (Galileo)
Owner: Corn Hall Racing Sales price: 62,000gns (JS Bloodstock)
Full brother to Irish 1m 3yo Group 2 winner Space Traveller (116) and a half-brother to Group 3-placed 6f 2yo winner Pellucid (93; dam of 2023 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Orne (105)). Dam a 12f 3yo winner (77p) who was the daughter of a 7f 2yo winning (87p) half-sister to Fillies’ Mile winner/Irish 1000 Guineas runner-up Crystal Music (114).
“From the same family as Sea Emily Run and just a really good-looking horse - there’s plenty about him physically. He would be more of a backend type of two-year-old and we’ll certainly give him all the time he needs. He might have one run in the autumn and be put away for next year, when he should make into a lovely horse.”
SHEIKH RAJ (IRE)
26/3 b c Pinatubo - Bikini Babe (Montjeu)
Owner: Jastar Capital Limited Sales price: 135,000gns (Vendor)
Closely related to 7f 2yo Group 3 winner La Barrosa (112; by Shamardal) and a half-brother to Listed-placed 2023 French 7f-1m 2yo winner Itsy Bitsy (94). Dam a Group 3/Listed-placed 7f 2yo winner (104) who was a half-sister to German 1m Group 2 winner Combat Zone (115) and Group 3 winners Royal Empire (13.5f; 119) and Scottish (1m 1f; 119).
“Pinatubo is another sire I am keen on this year and he certainly looks to have a nice one in this horse. He is a sizeable colt who still has plenty of strengthening to do and won’t be out anytime soon. However, he shapes with a significant amount promise in his work and I hope he can make a big impact during the second half of the season.”
SHOWYOUTHEROPES (IRE)
19/1 ch c Showcasing - Blue Gardenia (Mastercraftsman)
Owner: Moulton Racing Sales price: 85,000gns (JS Bloodstock)
Second foal of a 1m 2yo Listed winner (98) who was a half-sister to 1m 2yo Listed winner Pythagoras (103) and Group 3-placed 2023 7f 2yo winner Kathmandu (93).
“This is an interesting horse as it’s a young and very active family - the dam won the Montrose Stakes and her half-sister went very close in the French 1000 Guineas the other week. He is improving week on week and should be ready to begin towards the backend of the summer. I like him.”
SIXTYGEESBABY (IRE)
21/3 ch c Starspangledbanner - Field of Stars (Acclamation)
Owner: O Humphrey Sales price: 65,000gns (JS Bloodstock)
Half-brother to 2023 5f 3yo Listed winner Rogue Lightning (118). Dam a 6f 2yo winner (90) who was the daughter of a 7f 3yo winning (82) sister to dual 5f Group 3 winner Enticing (116; later dam of three-time Prix de la Foret winner One Master (119)).
“A half-brother to our smart sprinter Rogue Lightning who we purchased from the breeze ups. This is a good-looking colt with a wonderful attitude and though we’ve not pushed any buttons yet, he goes about his canter work nicely. I hope to get him going around July time.”
SOLANO AVENUE
17/5 b f Ardad - North East Bay (Prospect Bay)
Owner: Artemis Thoroughbred Racing Sales price: n/a
Half-sister to several winners including Dubai World Cup winner Prince Bishop (126) and useful 8-10f winner Strategic Mission (103). Dam a maiden half-sister to US 1m 1f Grade 2 winner Blingo (110) and 1m 3yo Listed winner Hold To Ransom (111).
“This is a nice filly with a solid pedigree. She is training away nicely and has done a couple of easy bits of work and done them well. I imagine she will be one to start off with over 7f in the early stages of the summer.”
UNNAMED
9/2 b c Too Darn Hot - Nathalizia (Nathaniel)
Owner: Moulton Racing and C J Murfitt Sales price: £68,000 (JS Bloodstock/Tom Clover Racing)
Half-brother to 2023 10f 3yo winner Popcorn Magic (83p). Dam an unraced close relation to the dam 2000 Guineas winner Galileo Gold (126) and a half-sister to King’s Stand Stakes and Prix de l’Abbaye winner Goldream (121).
“This colt is from the breeze ups and his breeder Colin Murfitt has kept some of him. I would envisage he’d be more of a 7f horse to begin with, but he’s a good-looking individual who has already shown us potential in the work he has done. He should be running by July and is one I like.”