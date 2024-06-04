Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Harry Charlton

Harry Charlton talks Dan Briden through his two-year-old team for the new season.

BALTICUM

11/4 b c Sea The Stars - Baltic Best (King’s Best)

Owner: White Birch, Fittocks, Shafrazian Sales price: 170,000gns (Avenue Bloodstock) Half-brother to fairly useful 7f-1m 3yo winner Victoria Grove (85). Dam a German 1m 1f 3yo winner who was a half-sister to French 12f Group 1 winner Baltic Baroness (121) and German 11f 3yo Listed winner/Deutsches Derby fourth Baltic Rock (113). “A big horse who will one for the backend and even more so next season, but he is a very classy individual who possesses a great action and a good mind.” BORCANO (IRE)

7/4 b c Pinatubo - Charming Spirit (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Mohammed Jaber Sales price: 170,000gns (Beckhampton Stables) First foal of a 6f 3yo winner (80) who was a full sister to US 1m 1f Grade 1 winner Digital Age (116) and a half-sister to French 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Acer Alley (101). “A strong, hardy little colt who will be ready run to before the end of June. He shows a good amount to speed and could be quick enough to begin over 5f.” COSMIC YEAR

23/2 br c Kingman - Passage of Time (Dansili)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a Full brother to dual 1m Group 3 winner Tempus (118) and a half-brother to 8/10.5f Group 2 winner Time Test (124). Dam a French 10f 2yo Group 1 winner (115) who was a half-sister to Falmouth Stakes winner Timepiece (117) and King Edward VII Stakes winner Father Time (117). “A good-sized colt who is still developing both physically and mentally. We’ve obviously trained a fair number of this family, including his brother Tempus, and they didn’t start racing until well into the summer at the earliest. This colt will probably begin in August, perhaps in that nice 7f race at Newbury in the middle of the month.”

Tempus in winning form at Ascot

CRIMSON STAR

4/5 b f Too Darn Hot - Starformer (Dynaformer)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Grade 2-placed Irish/US 7-10f winner (including three times at Listed level) Flavius (118), Grade 3-placed US 6f-1m winner Oyster Box (103) and useful 2023 7f 2yo winner Starlore (102p). Dam a US 10f Grade 2 winner (115) who was the daughter of Prix de la Foret winner/Poule d’Essai des Pouliches third Etoile Montante (119). “A good-looking filly who has plenty of natural ability. She still has a little bit to learn about life and therefore hasn’t done anything serious yet in terms of work.” HAWAII FIVE O

26/4 b g Kameko - Beach Belle (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Paul Inglett, Beckhampton & A Bengough Sales price: 145,000gns (Vendor) Half-brother to Australian 7.5f Group 2 winner Surf Dancer (115). Dam an Irish 6f 2yo Listed winner (98) who was closely related to 6f Listed winner Naadirr (116) and a half-sister to French 10f 2yo Group 1 winner Dubai Mile (112). “A really good-looking horse who we gelded as he was just getting above himself. He moves well and there’s a reasonable amount of speed on the dam’s side, so I’d think he’ll get going over 7f within the next month or so.” KINIRO

8/5 b c Havana Gold - Indignant (Gold Away)

Owner: Beckhampton Racing 2024 Sales price: 58,000gns (Beckhampton Stables/A Skiffington) Half-brother to dual 5f 3yo winner Perfect Charm (74) and dual 7f 3yo winner Incorrigible (74). Dam a 6f Listed winner (105) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed French 7f 2yo winner Red Mo (98) and the dams of French 10f Group 3 winner Simona (114) and US 11f Grade 3 winner Orglandes (109). “Although this colt is bred to be quick, he is a May foal and has also grown a lot in front since we bought him. He isn’t quite ready to get going with just yet, but I’d like to think he’ll be racing by the latter part of the summer.”

MAGIC LOVE (IRE)

1/2 gr f Starspangledbanner - Alamora (Gleneagles)

Owner: Ladyswood Sales price: 60,000gns (F & F Bloodstock) First foal of a maiden (70) three-parts sister to 12f Listed winner Dare To Achieve (106) and half-sister to useful 7f 2yo winner Ooty Hill (103) out of a Listed-placed French 10f 3yo winner (108). “A good-moving, athletic filly who only came into us a month ago so she’s just a bit behind in that sense. She finds everything coming quite easy so I suspect she won’t take long to catch up. It’s a mixed bag on pedigree - we’ve trained one or two of the family including Ooty Hill who was a big, backward sort. Therefore I wouldn’t really know yet what she wants in terms of trip, but she looks to be natural so may take after her speedy sire.” MODERNISE

19/4 b c Frankel - Modern Look (Zamindar)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a Half-brother to US 8.5f Grade 3 winner Grand Jete (118) and useful 8-10f winner Diderot (107). Dam a French 1m 3yo Group 2 winner (111) who was closely related to 6f 3yo Listed winner Arabesque (100; later dam of Gimcrack Stakes winner Showcasing (117)) and a half-sister to Australian triple 8-10f Group 1 winner Foreteller (124). “This colt is a better model than his year-older brother Midair. He hasn’t long arrived and I don’t know a huge amount him yet, but he’s a classy individual who moves really nicely.” NAVID

29/3 ch c Sir Percy - Belladonna (Medicean)

Owner: Dr Jamal Ahmadzadeh Sales price: 40,000gns (Jamal Ahmadzadeh) Full brother to fairly useful 2023 11.5f-2m 3yo winner Brave Knight (90). Dam an unraced sister to German 10f Group 1 winner Neatico (120) and three-parts sister to US 1m Grade 2 winner Beautyandthebeast (113). “A good-looking individual who is a lot more forward than his pedigree would have you believe. He qualifies for the restricted races and will run in one of those over 7f in around a month or so.” OPENING BAT

15/2 ch c Bated Breath - Ronaldsay (Kirkwall)

Owner: Mrs R J McCreery and Richard Craddock Sales price: 80,000gns (September Racing) Half-brother to Jersey Stakes winner/Irish 2000 Guineas runner-up Gale Force Ten (118), 10f 3yo Listed winner Rousay (104) and useful UK/UAE 9-12f winner Eynhallow (106). Dam an 11f Listed winner (108) who was a half-sister to US 8/8.5f Grade 3 winner Pickle (later dam of four-time 6/7f Listed winner Gusto (116)). “A strong barrel of a colt who has a good mind on him. I am not entirely sure what he will want in terms of distance - we trained one of his siblings, Eynhallow, who was a middle distance horse by Nathaniel, while Aidan O’Brien trained a good one by Oasis Dream who was a sprinter/miler. It seems the mare throws to the stallion so it could be that he’ll prove more a 7f type horse initially. He should be starting sometime in the late summer.” PAPA OSCAR

16/3 b c Expert Eye - Kilo Alpha (King’s Best)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a Half-brother to US 8.5f Grade 1 winner Juliet Foxtrot (117), 6f 2yo Group 3 winner Juliet Sierra (101) and very useful UK/Hong Kong multiple 1m winner Tsar (109). Dam a French 1m 3yo Listed winner (104). “A strong, exceptionally good-looking colt who isn’t far off doing some faster work now. I like everything I’ve seen from him so far, but he just needs to grow up a touch mentally. A nice horse, though.” PREVISE

20/2 b f Oasis Dream - Occurrence (Frankel)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Irish dual 1m 3yo Listed winner Juncture (108). Dam an unraced half-sister to Irish 10f Group 1 winner Promising Lead (121) and 6/7f Group 3 winner Visit (116) out of a 15f 3yo Listed winner (109). “Her mother was from the first crop of Frankel along with Fair Eva, who went on to win a Group 3, and we felt Occurrence was just as good as her. We’d not long put her in the Moyglare Stud Stakes when she suffered a career-ending injury. This is a gorgeous filly who is still quite raw in all aspects, but she’s one to really look forward to getting going with in the autumn.”

Quadrilateral in action at Newbury

QUADRATIC

1/2 ch f Dubawi - Quadrilateral (Frankel)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a First foal of a Fillies’ Mile winner/1000 Guineas third (110) who was a half-sister to useful multiple 7f-1m winner Boardman (106) and useful 1m 3yo winner Thesis (109). “The first foal of our good filly Quadrilateral. She is a neat, strong sort who is quite handy and probably won’t be long in seeing the track. A real two-year-old type.” SILK SATIN

11/3 b f Sea The Stars - Silk Forest (Kodiac)

Owner: Miranda The Duchess Of Beaufort Sales price: 140,000gns (Vendor) First foal of an Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner (105) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed French 6-7f 3yo winner Swooning (96) out of a Listed-placed 10.5f 3yo winner (103). “It’s quite a mixed pedigree but although there’s speed on the dam’s side, this filly will still likely be one for the later on in the season.” SKIMMER

25/2 b c Kingman - Scuffle (Daylami)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a Half-brother to St Leger winner Logician (124), 2024 10f Group 3 winner Okeechobee (119p), US triple 9.5-12f Grade 3 winner Suffused (115), French 12.5f Listed winner Collide (114) and the dam of 2023 US 1m 1f Grade 1 winner Whitebeam (113). Dam a Listed-placed 8-8.5f winner (106) who was a half-sister to UAE 1m 1f Group 1 winner Cityscape (127) and very smart sprinter Bated Breath (125). “This colt only came into us a few weeks ago, but he is a classy-looking individual with an exceptional pedigree. We trained the dam, who got better with racing, as did all the ones we’ve trained out of her including the most recent one in Okeechobee. He will be in a very similar mould, but I’d like to get a run or two into him at the backend.” TIETE

22/2 b f Kodiac - All Out (Acclamation)

Owner: W G & A G Vestey, E Gerber and Paul Inglett Sales price: 80,000gns (Beckhampton Stables) Third foal of a Group 3/Listed-placed 5-6f 2yo winner (102) who was a half-sister to very useful 7-12f winner Repeater (116) out of a 1m 3yo winning (76) half-sister to Musidora Stakes winner Time Away (114) and 10f 3yo winner/Prix de Diane runner-up Time Ahead (112). “This filly will probably be our first two-year-old runner in about a fortnight’s time. She is a tough, professional filly whose mother was speedy and precocious. I expect this filly to follow suit.”

Time Away wins the Musidora

TREMELO

13/2 br c Bated Breath - Harmonica (Pivotal)

Owner: Elite Racing Club Sales price: n/a Half-brother to fairly useful 2023 triple 8.5f 3yo winner Yeoman (88). Dam a Listed-placed 8-8.5f 3yo winner (93) who was a three-parts sister to 2023 German 10f 3yo Listed winner Tiffany (97p) and a half-sister to Listed-placed 8-10f winner Zest (100). “A big, strong colt who reminds us a bit of his father, who was obviously trained here in his racing days. He has got a fantastic temperament and I think he could prove to be quite a nice horse in time, but he’s just such a big horse who doesn’t want rushing. I can see him running over 6/7f in the middle of the summer. One I particularly like at this stage.” WARRIOR KING (IRE)

4/5 b c Saxon Warrior - Saadatt (New Approach)

Owner: OTI Racing, Paul Inglett & Partner Sales price: 100,000gns (Vendor) Half-brother to 12f 3yo winner Wohileh (83). Dam an unraced half-sister to seven winners including Listed-placed 1m 2yo winner Oojooba (101) out of 1000 Guineas winner Ameerat (116). “A nice, scopey colt who is very much a long-term three-year-old project, as per most OTI Racing horses. He would be one of our bigger two-year-olds but has a great action and should develop into a nice horse.” WAVE RIDER

6/2 b c Belardo - Surfseeker (Golden Horn)

Owner: Dean, de Zoete, Inglett & Partner Sales price: 45,000gns (Beckhampton/Skiffington) First foal of an unraced half-sister to French 12f Group 1 winner Kitesurf (116) and Group 2-placed 8.5-10f winner Surfman (111) out of a 12f Group 3 winner (110). “A very strong, ‘together’ horse considering it’s quite a late-maturing family on the female side of the page. He is coping well with his work at the moment but I don’t think he wants pushing too hard, especially as he’s got quite a bit of size about him. I imagine he’ll be one to have a run or two at the backend of the season.” UNNAMED

30/3 ch f Earthlight - Dhan Dhana (Dubawi)

Owner: Mohammed Jaber Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Listed-placed multiple 8-10f winner Singyoursong (100) and fairly useful 7f-1m 2yo winner Moon Island (88). Dam a 9.5-10f 3yo winner (79) who was a half-sister to 1m Listed winner Annabelle’s Charm (107; later dam of Middle Park Stakes winner Charming Thought (116)). “A strong filly whose half-sister we trained to win a couple of races at two. She is training nicely and should be ready to get started over 6f within the next month.” UNNAMED (IRE)

15/4 br f New Bay - Estrela (Authorized)

Owner: Ms Sharon Kinsella Sales price: n/a Half-sister to useful 8-10f winner One Journey (108). Dam a Listed-placed 1m 2yo winner (93p) who was the daughter of Cheveley Park Stakes winner/1000 Guineas runner-up Wannabe Grand (116). “Quite an active filly who is just catching up with the others as she hasn’t been with us all that long. She is an attractive individual whose half-sister and mother were pretty decent for us. Although late in and bred to do better with age, she might be in action earlier than her pedigree might suggest.” UNNAMED (FR)

25/4 b c Galiway - Medical Kiss (Medicean)

Owner: Mohammed Jaber Sales price: 150,000gns (Roger Charlton) Half-brother to Listed-placed French/German 10-11f winner Boomboom Kiss (103). Dam a French 10f 3yo winner who was a half-sister to Listed-placed French 6-7.5f winner Leonio (103). “A big, round colt who has grown a lot recently. He’s a very laidback individual who I think will be a very nice horse during the second half of the season and do even better at three.”