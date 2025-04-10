Northern racing: From Willie Mullins at Aintree to Willie Mullins at Ayr

So, with the jumps season in this part of the world coming to a close, we’re going to wrap up the weekly Northern Scene column.

I’ll still be back intermittently to chat about the Flat (thinking lots of talk about Karl Burke’s juveniles, even more talk about how mint Ponte is) but we’ve got a lot to dive into before that.

Dan Skelton, please look away now.

WHAT’S HAPPENED

I’d mentioned last week that I felt unusually flat ahead of this year’s National, but walking the course for the first time before racing on Friday was about as strong of a remedy for that as any doctor could’ve prescribed. I don’t want to sound melodramatic, but it really does give goosebumps being so close to so much history, perhaps even more so when the morning is peaceful and the anticipation still hangs in the air.

The action is great on Thursday, the crowd perhaps even more so on Friday. Aintree really is a special place when the sun is out.

Saturday, of course, is the day that matters most, though.

I don’t know whether I’m alone in this, and it’s not something I can quantify, but watching this year’s race felt more like a “traditional” Grand National than the previous running; perhaps a much quicker gallop – the field were at the Chair twelve seconds sooner this time around – the cause, but as 30 of them set out onto the second circuit, the story of the first half of the National had been just how clean the race had looked again.

So far, so good and I was almost expecting the hardline traditionalists to bemoan what had been a relatively incident-free contest up to that point. But then Broadway Boy took a very heavy fall at Valentines. And he didn’t immediately get up.

Thankfully, the Twiston-Davies gelding is back home safe and sound, though for the first time, I genuinely considered whether the Grand National, and jumps racing as a whole, might come under threat in my lifetime. Perhaps naively, I’d always considered such a possibility as doom-mongering – in my experience the people who are completely ambivalent far outnumber the Animal Rising-adjacent brigade, but the horse’s name was still trending late into the evening and racing was perhaps lucky not to have spent the past couple of days on the defensive again.

The fences are objectively safer nowadays – for the second consecutive year the Topham went by without a single faller, but it remains such a precarious world to live in when year in, year out, the most important day in the calendar for the sport can be framed as a success or failure by a margin as narrow as one jump.

It’d also be insincere to discuss this year’s National without referencing the loss of the grand old warrior Celebre d’Allen, whose passing was sadly announced on Tuesday, a couple of days after he collapsed with heatstroke on the run-in after running a mighty race for a long way. His port-mortem has apparently revealed his death to be unrelated to the events of the weekend, for which Micheal Nolan was handed a 10-day ban for failing to pull up. If I’m honest, I thought the sport was in for a serious hammering from the mainstream media later in the day, the optics regarding horse welfare even worse than a fall from my point of view, but the news didn’t really seem to break too far outside of the racing bubble. I’ve seen plenty of comment within our industry about whether Celebre d’Allen should’ve even been in the line-up, whether his age or arguably suspect stamina should’ve seen him ruled out of participating in the first place, but I’m still sceptical as to whether any sort of convoluted trimming or tinkering to the entry criteria would have a significant positive effect on reducing the risk of fatalities.