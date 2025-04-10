Ayr Friday tips and inside track ahead of day one of the Scottish Grand National meeting

INAPPROPRIATE (1.30 Ayr)

The 8lb weight-for-age allowance four-year-olds receive at this time of the season makes Inappropriate an enticing bet to follow up his successful handicap debut in the Go North Series juvenile final three weeks ago. That Musselburgh effort, from an opening mark off 110, was eye-catching for the neat change of pace he showed to quicken from a held-up last in a steadily-run race (Timeform closing sectional of 107.4%) to pounce on the more forward and more favourably ridden runner-up, who in turn drew five lengths clear of the third.

The opening race of this weekend’s Scottish Grand National festival will require a further step forward from Inappropriate, but there are reasons to think Jedd O’Keeffe’s charge can take it - and a 5lb rise - in his stride.

He’d endured something of an interrupted preparation for Musselburgh, standing on a nail and then being cast in his box, which required hours of intensive ice treatment. O’Keeffe reports him to have had a much cleaner run into Friday’s assignment.

A dry and unseasonably warm 10 days on Scotland’s west coast has had Ayr’s grounds team working overtime with irrigation to maintain the current good-to-soft conditions. I’m hoping they haven’t gone potty with the hoses (the back straight on the hurdles track was yesterday reported to be softer than other areas) as O’Keeffe’s charge really bounced off a sound surface on his last visit to Scotland, just as he’d done when winning on his hurdles debut at Newcastle in November.

With this race being first up on Friday’s card, that would be my only slight worry for a horse with plenty of ticks in the right boxes, including a course win on the Flat last August (also on good) for former trainer Harry Eustace.

The Inside Track: “There were no other four-year-old handicaps for him, which is why we’re taking on older handicappers now. Musselburgh was his target, although things didn’t exactly go to plan in the lead-up to that. Thankfully we’ve had a smoother run with him since. Decent ground is key to him. It was too soft when he ran at Kempton, then way too soft at Wetherby after that. He had form on softer ground on the Flat but definitely appreciates better ground as a hurdler. It’s hard to know where his ceiling lies, but the way he won at Musselburgh, quickening up off a steady pace, gives me hope there’s a bit more under the bonnet.” - Jedd O’Keeffe, trainer