Ayr Friday tips and inside track ahead of day one of the Scottish Grand National meeting

Scottish Sun columnist and Racing TV analyst Ed Watson is our man on the ground this week at Ayr, where he fancies two Dan Skelton runners to win and increase his lead in the trainers’ title before the Willie Mullins armada arrives on Saturday.
INAPPROPRIATE (1.30 Ayr)
The 8lb weight-for-age allowance four-year-olds receive at this time of the season makes Inappropriate an enticing bet to follow up his successful handicap debut in the Go North Series juvenile final three weeks ago. That Musselburgh effort, from an opening mark off 110, was eye-catching for the neat change of pace he showed to quicken from a held-up last in a steadily-run race (Timeform closing sectional of 107.4%) to pounce on the more forward and more favourably ridden runner-up, who in turn drew five lengths clear of the third.
The opening race of this weekend’s Scottish Grand National festival will require a further step forward from Inappropriate, but there are reasons to think Jedd O’Keeffe’s charge can take it - and a 5lb rise - in his stride.
He’d endured something of an interrupted preparation for Musselburgh, standing on a nail and then being cast in his box, which required hours of intensive ice treatment. O’Keeffe reports him to have had a much cleaner run into Friday’s assignment.
A dry and unseasonably warm 10 days on Scotland’s west coast has had Ayr’s grounds team working overtime with irrigation to maintain the current good-to-soft conditions. I’m hoping they haven’t gone potty with the hoses (the back straight on the hurdles track was yesterday reported to be softer than other areas) as O’Keeffe’s charge really bounced off a sound surface on his last visit to Scotland, just as he’d done when winning on his hurdles debut at Newcastle in November.
With this race being first up on Friday’s card, that would be my only slight worry for a horse with plenty of ticks in the right boxes, including a course win on the Flat last August (also on good) for former trainer Harry Eustace.
The Inside Track: “There were no other four-year-old handicaps for him, which is why we’re taking on older handicappers now. Musselburgh was his target, although things didn’t exactly go to plan in the lead-up to that. Thankfully we’ve had a smoother run with him since. Decent ground is key to him. It was too soft when he ran at Kempton, then way too soft at Wetherby after that. He had form on softer ground on the Flat but definitely appreciates better ground as a hurdler. It’s hard to know where his ceiling lies, but the way he won at Musselburgh, quickening up off a steady pace, gives me hope there’s a bit more under the bonnet.” - Jedd O’Keeffe, trainer
ACE OF SPADES (2.40 Ayr)
Despite winning a Cheltenham maiden hurdle over 2m in November, Ace Of Spades lacked the gears around the tight turns of Kelso when failing to justify favouritism on handicap debut over 2m5f on Morebattle Hurdle day. Beaten only one-and-a-three-quarter lengths into fourth (and gaining ground all the while), Dan Skelton’s runner shaped with a fair degree of encouragement with a view to tackling an extended 3m on a galloping track here.
I’d be inclined to give Ace Of Spades a few more bonus points for that effort, given the improving winner Bold Light and third Fingal’s Hill were on the sharp end throughout; and the runner-up, the similarly progressive Mr Bramley, enjoyed a smoother run through the field from the third-last flight. For good measure, Fingal’s Hill (the only one of the first five to run since) has subsequently bolted up off 1lb higher. While a 2lb rise for Ace Of Spades is annoying, I’ll be surprised if this extra emphasis on stamina doesn’t spark a bigger chunk of improvement from this lightly-raced type. A winner over an extended 2m6f on his penultimate start, I’d imagine Team Skelton have had this race - which they have plundered twice in the last four years, including with the heavily-backed Catch Him Derry 12 months ago - as the ideal time to send him over this longer trip.
The Inside Track: “Two-mile-five around Kelso last time didn’t suit him but he stuck to it well. Stepping up to 3m on a big galloping track like Ayr will be ideal. He’s in good form.” - Harry Skelton, jockey
OUT OUT (4.58 Ayr)
With the form of his last-time-out second boosted significantly, the lightly-raced Out Out should prove capable of giving Dan Skelton another win in this conditional and amateur riders’ handicap hurdle. He was the only one to make a race of things with Benvoy at Huntingdon, only finding himself done for speed after the last yet drawing 14 lengths clear of the rest. Benvoy has subsequently hacked up in a valuable four-year-old handicap at Ascot and is now rated 18lb higher. Out Out was initially raised 5lb to a mark of just 94 for that one-and-three-quarter-length defeat. However, he is actually 2lb ‘well in’ here after the handicapper gave his mark a further nudge on account of Benvoy’s Ascot romp which has yet to take effect. This step up to 2m4f for the first has long promised to suit and, with ground conditions very much in his favour, Out Out may now be start to deliver on the promise shown when a close second to last week’s Grade 1 Sefton Novices’ runner-up Minella Rescue in a Warwick bumper on debut in October 2023 prior to missing the best part of 14 months.
The Inside Track: “I rode him at Huntingdon last time when he was second, but this is conditionals’ race so Harry Atkins gets on him this time. The form of the Huntingdon has worked out really well. He wants this step up to 2m4f. He’s got a nice light weight and he’ll love the drying ground.” - Harry Skelton, jockey
