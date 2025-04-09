Jack Channon Stable Tour: Guide to his 2025 team

Jack Channon talks Marcus Townend through some of his big hopes for the new Flat season.

There is an upbeat feeling at the historic West Ilsley stables where Jack Channon is aiming to build on the momentum he has created since taking over from his father Mick two years ago. Forty nine winners in his debut season in 2023 were followed by 56 in Britain last year as well as the admirably consistent Certain Lad giving Channon his first group three win in the Le Coupe de Maisons-Laffitte. Certain Lad is back again with some ambitious early-season targets and there is a mixture of experience and potential among a team of horses which has risen to 90 with some of the stable infrastructure also upgraded. Channon said: ‘‘We have a new woodchip gallop and two-year-old colts’ barn so we are modernising and doing as much as I can with the money I have got. Every penny we earn we are pumping back into the facilities and trying to improve everything so we can to warrant more and better horses. In your first year, you don’t want to mess things up and the second one you want to improve things which we did. All our stats across the board took a jump up. ‘‘We had a little increase in horses last year and we have had another small increase this year so we want to improve on everything again. We have a pool of around 90 horses to go to war with. We have lots of nice horses, you just hope that one of them can become a very good horse. It’s hard to do that but we will continue to make the most of the ones we have.’’

ARKHALIA FLYNN He is a nice four-year-old gelding. He had a really good three-year-old campaign, winning three times and finishing second three times even though he was still a baby. He has grown up and is not far off getting in those nice mile handicaps. He may even get a mile and a quarter now he has learnt to settle. We are hoping he can step up to Heritage Handicap level. BINT MOHAATHER Showed a little bit on her debut when fifth at Chelmsford over seven furlongs in September. She has been a bit slow coming to hand this Spring but will hopefully be a nice filly to go to war with. CAJETAN He is one who is hostage to the handicapper. He went up 10lb for winning a race at Newcastle in December. He did hack up but we see false results all the time and he won comfortably after the pace collapsed. He is paying for the handicapper overreacting and when he comes back down he will win some nice races. He is a lovely four-year-old - a nice, fun, Saturday horse for his owners. CERTAIN LAD He has been a flag-bearer for both dad and me and a cracking horse. He was as good as ever last year and he is back as a nine-year-old seemingly in the same sort of form He will finished third in the Group Two Prix D’Harcourt at Longchamp on Sunday which we viewed as his prep for the Group One Prix Ganay. He won a group three race last year and would have a penalty if I ran him in a race at that level or Listed at the moment. So, in the early part of the season, we might as well have a crack at these nice races. He would need the really good horses to have an off-day and him to have a very good day but we have seen that happen multiple times in these mile-and-a-quarter or mile-and-a-half races. If you are hardy and talented and turn up, you never know what can happen on the day. If he doesn’t quite cut it at the top level, when his penalty drops off in the middle to end of the season, we can drop back into group three and Listed races.’ CHIEF MANAKTO He is a monkey. He has all the ability in the world but when he hits the front he thinks he has done enough. I think he will be better on the turf where those big fields will suit him where they go hard and you can ride a race on him and land him there late. CRESTOFDISTINCTION A very nice three-year who was third over six furlongs on debut at Doncaster last year in November and runner-up at Kempton the following month. He should be a nice sprinter this season. EXCELLENT BELIEVE Was green as grass on debut but ran a really nice race when second at Wolverhampton (7f) last month. I thought he looked the likely winner turning in and then didn’t have a clue what to do off the bridle. He should go and pick up his maiden and will be a really nice horse over seven furlongs and a mile for owner Jaber Abdullah. He is still very much unexposed and we don’t know too much about him but he should have a nice season.

FERROUS Great win over six-furlongs at Lingfield in February. Unfortunately, he is not qualified for the All-Weather championship day not having had the three runs and the win-and-you're-in status of that race got rid of. He won a £75,000 race at Southwell on Sunday and suddenly you are looking at Stakes races. He seems to run well on the all-weather so a mid-season target for him would be something like the Chipchase Stakes at Newcastle. GALYX He is a lovely horse which we really like. He has been gelded over the Winter and has been very slow to come in his coat this Spring but we will give him the time to come to hand. We think he could mix it in those nice mile-and-a-quarter and mile-and-a-half handicaps this season. HEY BOO Won a seven-furlong maiden at Chelmsford in February and a novice race back there in March. She is a filly I like a lot with plenty of ability. Her form has started to work out. The third (Forty Years On) when she won under a penalty hacked up in a really nice novice at Doncaster’s Lincoln meeting. She will go to the Fred Darling Stakes at Newbury and that will tell us whether she is good enough for us to dream of a Classic – she has a 1,000 Guineas entry – and, if not, we can re-set our sights. She is a filly we are very excited about. HOT CASH He won at Epsom last season and was fourth in the Prix Francois Boutin at Deauville. His comeback at Wolverhampton last month was a cock-up from start to finish. It was a mess of a race and, in my opinion, he was by far the best horse despite finishing third. We will wait to see what the handicapper does now. I had him in the Derby, which was probably a bit pie-in-the-sky, but he is a horse which I may now re-set my sights and look at something like the London Gold Cup at Newbury or even the Golden Gates Stakes at Royal Ascot. I think he is a very nice colt who can go through the grades ISABELLA CASTILLE A nice filly who is training well and should be ready to run in the next couple of weeks. I am not too sure where to put her and if the handicapper has got her off a mark of 78. We will learn a bit more when we get her racing. I am hoping she is well handicapped but I am not 100 per cent sure yet. We will probably start her at seven furlongs and we can step up or step back depending on how she gets on. JOHAN The 2022 Lincoln winner who landed the 2024 Golden Mile at Glorious Goodwood. It’s well documented how difficult he is to train and he has picked up another little setback this Spring. We will look to have him up rolling around the end of May, beginning of June. All the big mile races are on the agenda but he is probably a tad high in the weights for the really big handicaps. He finished third in a group three race at Saint-Cloud at the end of last year so we will have a look at some of those Listed and group three races and see if he can get a bit of black type for the broodmare band of owners Jon and Julia Aisbitt.

Johan battles to victory in the Golden Mile

LAST SHAMARDAL Finished third on his debut at Newcastle over six furlongs in February and then won really well over the same course and distance the following month. We got him in nice and early because he missed a lot of his two-year-old career. We have given him a couple of weeks after his win to come in his coat. He pleased us when winning at Wolverhampton over the weekend and I think he is improving with every start. He should be a nice handicapper during the Summer. LIGHTENING MANN I am chuffed with him. He has run two crackers on the all-weather, winning a mile maiden Lingfield and finishing second in a mile and a quarter handicap at Chelmsford last month. I think he will be a better turf horse and he will stay a mile and a half. He could be a fun horse during the Summer over those middle distances. MAJESTIC He won well in Bahrain in January but he has paid the price for that going up 9lb for his runs over there. He is off 99 now which is an all-time high mark. I think the handicapper has been pretty stern with him. I imagine he will be knocking his head in handicaps off a mark he can’t win off but come the Cambridgeshire Handicap at the end of the season he might be back down to a mark he can win off again. MEDINILLA As a two-year-old, won at Ripon in September. She is another who has been slow to come to hand in the Spring. We will probably look to win another novice with her. She is not devoid of ability. METALLO He had a set-back as a three-year-old and I thought he would really take off on the all-weather over the Winter but I just feel the all-weather tracks don’t suit him. As a two-year-old, he beat Dancing Gemini in his maiden, not that he is that level. But I still think there is a hell of a lot to come from him over a mile and a quarter on the turf, he has an awful lot of ability. METAL MERCHANT Won the Spring Cup at Newbury last season and then it was a simple scenario of when you win a race it is very hard to win two. His first run of the year will be in the Spring Cup again. He has been training fantastically well and is hopefully coming back down to a mark he can be very competitive off. He didn’t do anything wrong in any of his races last year which included fourth in the International Stakes at Ascot and seventh in the Royal Hunt Cup. He is one of those who will hopefully win one big one this year, it is just hard to say when.

Metal Merchant comes out on top