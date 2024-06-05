Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Dylan Cunha

Dylan Cunha on his two-year-old team including an expensive recruit who runs at Beverley on Saturday.

ARGENTUM (IRE)

15/5 gr f Mastercraftsman - Roses For The Lady (Sadler’s Wells)

Owner: Mrs Angela Stokes Sales price: 12,000gns (Dylan Cunha Racing/Jordan Hopkins Bloodstock) Half-sister to Listed-placed Swedish multiple 5f-1m winner Amon Ra (99). Dam an Irish 13f 3yo Listed winner/Irish Oaks runner-up (117) who was the daughter of a 12f 3yo Group 3 winning (114) sister to St Leger winner/very smart stayer Millenary (124). “More of a staying, three-year-old-type filly. She moves well and is from a good family, but it is one that improves with time and she will only make her debut towards the backend of the season.” ASTROQUALIS (USA)

7/5 b/br f More Than Ready - Star of The East (Medaglia d’Oro)

Owner: Mrs Angela Stokes Sales price: 45,000gns (Angela Stokes) Second foal of a US 1m winner who was the daughter of a Canadian 8.5f Grade 3 winner. “A more precocious type who came from the Craven Breeze Up Sale. It is more than likely she will debut at her owner’s home track (Newcastle) on Northumberland Plate day (June 29).” GARIBALDI MEMORY (IRE)

12/2 b c Mohaather - Memoria (Teofilo)

Owner: Matt Broughton and April Hughes Sales price: 50,000gns (Matthew Broughton) Half-brother to fairly useful 10-12f 3yo winner Khezaana (91) and 2023 12f winner Star Angel (83). Dam a fairly useful 8.5-10f winner (85) who was a half-sister to 5f Group 3/Listed winner Miss Anabaa (107). “He will be ready to debut around July time and is a nice horse who will probably need gelding sooner rather than later. I think the sire will be one to follow.”

Two Year Olds: Buying The Dream - Richard Fahey

GHOSTMAN

15/2 b c Dandy Man - Letterfromamerica (Ghostzapper)

Owner: J Nel Sales price: 23,000gns (Quest Thoroughbreds/Hopkins Bloodstock) Sixth foal of an Irish 7f 2yo winner (92) who was a half-sister to Breeders’ Cup Marathon winner London Bridge (108) out of a 1m winning (64) half-sister to US four-time 9/10f Grade 1 winner Magical Fantasy (117) and 1m 3yo Listed winner Forward Move (112). “This is a smart colt who will be aimed at the Tattersalls Somerville sales race at Newmarket and will have a run or two beforehand to prepare for it. He will also have the October Auction race high on his agenda for the backend.” GORGEOUS MR GEORGE (IRE)

5/3 ch c Galileo Gold - Littlevix (Foxwedge)

Owner: The Gorgeous Gang Sales price: €18,000 (Vendor) Third foal of an Irish 7f winner (77) who was a half-sister to useful dual 5f 2yo winner Soapy Aitken (96). “Probably the best moving horse in the yard. I haven’t done an awful lot with him yet, but he is one I am looking forward to seeing on the track. He should be ready to debut in a month or so.” HAVANA WHITE

3/3 b f Havana Grey - Zerka (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Rancho Temescal Partners Sales price: 180,000gns (Rancho Temescal Thoroughbred Partners) Half-sister to UK/Jersey 6-8.5f winner Evening Song (78). Dam a once-raced maiden (74) daughter of a twice-raced maiden (64p) half-sister to Prix Robert Papin winner Rossini (114). “This filly has been sent to me by Rancho Temescal, who are based in America. She came from the Craven breeze ups and will make her debut in the Hillary Needler at Beverley this weekend (June 8). Depending on the result, she will then be heading to America for the remainder of her racing career.”

Mick Kinane on Rossini

KNIGHTMARE (IRE)

4/2 b c Mehmas - French Battle (Declaration of War)

Owner: Jon A Thompson Sales price: 40,000gns (Dylan Cunha Racing) First foal of a maiden (31) half-sister to Prix Morny winner Elusive City (116) out of a maiden half-sister to US 1m 1f 2yo Grade 3 winner Millions and Group 3/Listed-placed 6-10f winner Young Senor (113). “This is a very smart colt who would be one of our nicest two-year-olds. The plan is to run him in a 5f Band B/C/D maiden on Carlisle Bell day (June 26).” LICENCE TO CONQUER (IRE)

31/3 b g Invincible Army - Miranda Frost (Cape Cross)

Owner: D Mooney, J Belcher & J Gerber Sales price: €42,000 (Dylan Cunha Racing) Half-brother to 6f 3yo Listed winner Eqtiraan (114) and Group 3-placed multiple 6-7f winner Ejtilaab (114). Dam an unraced half-sister to triple 5f Group 3 winner Majestic Missile (118). “This is a nice big horse who has not long been gelded as he’s growing into a fine specimen. He was bought with the valuable Goffs Million and that is very much the target. The plan is to have one run beforehand for experience.” SANSANETTI (IRE)

4/5 b f Sottsass - Sanaya (Barathea)

Owner: D’Arblay Partnership Sales price: €28,000 (Dylan Cunha) Half-sister to useful UK/French 8-8.5f winner Simons King (97) and fairly useful 12-14f winner Vaynor (90). Dam an 8/9f Listed winner (115) who was closely related to Prix de Diane winner/Arc third Sarafina (123). “A forward filly who won’t take long to get going once she gets some sun on her back. I really like her and hope she will end up being a smart horse.” SENSORIUM (IRE)

17/3 gr c Kodiac - Reticent Angel (Dark Angel)

Owner: A Hughes, M Broughton & T Elphick Sales price: 48,000gns (Dylan Cunha Racing) Second foal of a dual 5f 2yo winner (92) who was a half-sister to 5f 2yo Listed winner/Norfolk Stakes runner-up Mind of Madness (100) and useful 8-12f winner Star Harbour (104). “This colt was unlucky not to win on debut at Windsor last month. If he gets in, the plan would be the Windsor Castle at Royal Ascot and I think he would run a big race at likely big odds. I think he’s a very smart horse.” THE KAMIKAZE KING

17/2 ch c Kameko - Float (Nathaniel)

Owner: Catch Us If You Can Racing Sales price: 1,000gns (Pedigree To Win) First foal of a maiden (73) close relation to Irish Derby winner/Derby runner-up Treasure Beach (120) and Group 2/Listed-placed dual 12f winner Count Octave (120) and half-sister to Lingfield Oaks Trial winner Honor Bound (97) and 14f Listed winner Elidor (115). “A three-year-old type all day long. He was an inexpensive purchase and should quickly show himself to be a very shrewd purchase.” THREE ON TUESDAY (IRE)

27/4 b f Belardo - Absolutely Right (Teofilo)

Owner: Brett L Little Sales price: 1,500gns (Dylan Cunha Racing/Jordan Hopkins Bloodstock) Half-sister to fairly useful 5-6f winner Stay Smart (82). Dam a 7f 2yo winner (82p) who was the daughter of a twice-raced maiden (61) half-sister to 12f 3yo Group 3 winner Rabah (118). “A racy filly who will run in the next three or four weeks and has shown us a lot at home.” ZARATHOS (IRE)

13/3 b c Dark Angel - Fashion Family (Frankel)

Owner: J Sarkar, D Sarkar, O Sarkar & D Sarkar Sales price: 42,000gns (L L Cunha) Third foal of an unraced half-sister to Group 1-placed French 4.5-5.5f 2yo winner (including at Group 2/3 level) Family One (111) and Listed-placed French 5.5f 2yo winner Modern Family (90). “A massive horse who will need time. He will only get going at the backend of the season, but I think he will handsomely repay the patience of his owners one day.”

Zminiature makes a winning start in the Brocklesby

ZMINIATURE

30/1 ch c Territories - Zmile (Medaglia d’Oro)

Owner: J Sarkar, D Sarkar, O Sarkar & D Sarkar Sales price: 10,000gns (Vendor) First foal of a twice-raced maiden (75p) half-sister to useful 10-12f 3yo winner Highland Rocker (100p) out of a Grade 3-placed UK/US 8-12f winner (106). “This colt ran a massive race in the National Stakes at Sandown and proved he is a good horse after the Brocklesby form had taken some knocks. He will go to Royal Ascot and it will likely be the Coventry as we feel he needs a sixth furlong now. I’m excited to get him to Ascot and indeed for the remainder of the season at black-type level.” UNNAMED

19/3 ch f Lightning Spear - Deep Blue Sea (Rip Van Winkle)

Owner: Quest Thoroughbreds Sales price: 9,000gns (Quest Thoroughbreds/Hopkins Bloodstock) Half-sister to dual 8.5f 3yo winner Olivers Pursuit (69). Dam a 6f 2yo winner (79) who was a half-sister to 6f 2yo Listed winner Natalie’s Joy (101) and Group 3-placed 7f 2yo winner Annie’s Fortune (95). “This filly will be one for the autumn. We are still looking for an owner for her at the moment, and she would come highly recommended. I really like this filly."