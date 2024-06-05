Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Tom Ward

Tom Ward takes Dan Briden through his two-year-old team for the new season.

DEEP SKY BLUE

11/3 b f Showcasing - Blizzard (Medicean)

Owner: Absolute Solvents Ltd Sales price: n/a Second foal of a French 7f 3yo Listed winner (100) who was a half-sister to fairly useful 5-6f winner Ice Station Zebra (91) out of a useful 6-7f winner (96). “Not overly big but displays a good attitude and is doing everything right. She should pick up a small race somewhere.” GALAXY ZOO

26/2 b f Zoustar - Moretta Blanche (Dansili)

Owner: Absolute Solvents Ltd Sales price: n/a Half-sister to French 7f 3yo Listed winner Blizzard (100) and fairly useful 5-6f winner Ice Station Zebra (91). Dam a useful 6-7f winner (96) who was the daughter of a 6f Listed winner (107). “This filly is still quite weak and will take a bit more time than Deep Sky Blue. I like her but she’s not one for now. She should be running during the second half of the season and will be a nice three-year-old.” LADY DIESEL

4/4 b f Sergei Prokofiev - Midnightly (Acclamation)

Owner: Racing Dames Club Sales price: n/a Third foal of a fairly useful multiple 5f winner (83) who was a half-sister to 5f Group 3/Listed winner Miss Anabaa (107), useful multiple 5-5.5f winner Out After Dark (111), useful multiple 5-6f 3yo winner Move It (107) and the dam of Prix Robert Papin winner Ventura Tormenta (101). “This filly shows plenty of speed and ability. Her debut is around the corner, and she ought to enjoy a productive two-year-old campaign. She’ll begin over 5f given the speed she displays at home.”

LAPLANDER

16/1 b c Territories - Sami (Champs Elysees)

Owner: Mouse Hamilton-Fairley Sales price: 60,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock/Tom Ward) Full brother to fairly useful 2023 10-12f 3yo winner Dasho Lennie (94). Dam an unraced half-sister to 1m 3yo Listed winners Arctic Gyr (105) and Festivale (103), Group 3/Listed-placed 6f-1m winner Tell (114) and useful 6f 2yo winner Simple Magic (95). “A lovely, strong colt who will begin over 6f in June or July but definitely require another furlong or two before long. He doing is doing everything easily at this stage and I’m looking forward to getting underway with him.” LIEUTENANT LILY

9/2 b f Cracksman - La Pantera (Captain Rio)

Owner: Lilywhite Racing Sales price: 28,000gns (White House Bloodstock) Half-sister to Listed-placed triple 7f winner California Love (104) and 2023 dual 1m 3yo winner Flying Panther (68). Dam a 6f 2yo winner (86). “This is a big filly who hasn’t done a huge amount yet and is very much a three-year-old type. I trained the half-brother and he got better with racing, as do most of this family.” LIMEGREENTANGERINE

14/3 ch f Sergei Prokofiev - Eufemia (Dream Ahead)

~Owner: Absolute Solvents Ltd Sales price: n/a Second foal of a 6f 3yo winner (74) who was a full sister to 6f Listed winner Raucous (111) and a half-sister to Irish 5f 3yo Group 3 winner Manaccan (122) and Group 3/Listed-placed 5f 2yo winner Divine Spirit (99) out of a 5f 2yo winner/Queen Mary Stakes runner-up (98). “A lovely, scopey filly with a fantastic attitude. She should be running over 6f within the next month or so and is finding everything really easy at present. A filly I quite like.” NORTHERN BLAZE (GER)

7/2 b g Belardo - North Mum (Samum)

Owner: M Webber, M T Ward & Schiff Family Sales price: 40,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock/Tom Ward) Half-brother to French 15.5f Listed winner Normfliegerin (108). Dam a German 11f Listed winner (108) who was a half-sister to 2023 German 11f 3yo Group 3 winner North Reliance (107). “His pedigree tells the story - he’s very much one to have a run or two at the backend with a view to a three-year-old over middle distances. I haven’t done much with him yet given that, but he finds it all quite easy and displays a likeable attitude.” PERFECT PAROLE

6/3 ch f Without Parole - Perfect Delight (Dubai Destination)

Owner: Mildmay Racing Sales price: 26,000gns (Tom Ward Racing) Half-sister to fairly useful Irish 7f 3yo winner Perfect Thunder (94). Dam a fairly useful 10f 3yo winner (87) who was a half-sister to 7f 3yo Group 3 winner Perfect Tribute (111). “This filly is a nice enough type who should be out within the next few weeks. She will win races at her own level and should progress with time.”

Perfect Tribute in winning action

RHYME DUST

15/2 b f Sergei Prokofiev - Dry Your Eyes (Ramonti)

Owner: Absolute Solvents Ltd Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2023 Saudi Arabian 10.5f winner Donna Italiana (69). Dam an Italian dual 7.5f 2yo Listed winner (102) who was a half-sister to Italian 1m 1f Group 3 winner Pattaya (112). “A strong filly who is probably going to want a bit of time. It’s a family that tend to get better with age and she seems to be in that sort of mould. She shows plenty of natural ability without being hard pushed at this stage, though.” SKELLIG ISLE

6/4 b f Mohaather - Kerry’s Dream (Tobougg)

Owner: Hot To Trot Racing 2 Sales price: n/a Half-sister to several winners including 6f 2yo Listed winner Ventura Mist (102), very useful 5-5.5f winner Maljaa (113) and useful 6-7f winner Zouky (96). Dam a 5f 2yo winner (84) who was a half-sister to French 12f 3yo Group 3 winner Lady’s Purse (107). “This filly is from a speedy family and shows plenty of dash herself. She also displays a good attitude and does everything in a pleasing manner. I hope to have her running before the end of June.” STAGE DIVA (IRE)

27/3 b f Elzaam - Lady Elsie (Singspiel)

Owner: Every Girl's Dream Sales price: €25,000 (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock/Tom Ward) Full sister to Group 3-placed French/Bahraini 10-12f winner Litigator (107). Dam a maiden (72) half-sister to French 10f Listed winner Arthenus (113). “This is a nice filly who is still quite immature and needs time to develop physically. She is a three-year-old prospect who I hope to get onto the track at least once before the end of the year.” WHIZZ BY

17/3 ch f New Bay - Whazzis (Desert Prince)~

Owner: Fitorfat Racing Sales price: n/a Three-parts sister to very useful 6-7f winner Culturati (109; by Dubawi) and a half-sister to Listed-placed French 1m 2yo winner Whim (100) and 7f 2yo winner Embrace (89). Dam a 1m 3yo Group 3/Listed winner (109) who was a half-sister to Chesham Stakes winner Whazzat (105p; later dam of Mill Reef Stakes winner/Prix Maurice de Gheest runner-up James Garfield (121)). “This is a lovely filly who shows a good amount of speed and will probably begin over 6f before the end of June. She will do even better over 7f later and is one I particularly like at this stage.” WOODHAY WHISPER (IRE)

6/2 b f Coulsty - Eglantyne Dream (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Matthew Webber & Toby Ward Sales price: 30,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock/Tom Ward) Half-sister to French 8.5f 3yo winner Where’s The Party (76) and French 1m 1f 3yo winner Do It My Way (73). Dam a maiden (52) half-sister to Listed-placed 6-7.5f winner Coco Jack (103). “This filly ran really well on debut at Windsor but disappointed for no apparent reason back there next time. She has got lots of natural ability and we just need to get her back to where she was for that debut outing. I’d hope she can win plenty of races in time.”

Eastern Anthem winning in Dubai