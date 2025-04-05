Menu icon
Hayley Turner: All-time leading rider at the Shergar Cup
Hayley Turner: All-time leading rider at the Shergar Cup

Leading rider Hayley Turner announces retirement

By David Ord
Horse Racing
Sat April 05, 2025 · 1 min ago

Hayley Turner has announced her retirement from race-riding.

In a ground-breaking career she became the first female rider to partner 100 winners in a calendar year and her Group One victories in Britain came aboard Dream Ahead in the July Cup and Margot Did in the Nunthorpe at York.

She was also the all-time leading rider at the Shergar Cup.

"I have decided to retire from being a jockey following my winner at Southwell last week especially as I had my first ride at the racecourse on 27 March, 2000," Turner said.

"I am very excited to also announce that I am having a baby in October, all being well, which I have been planning for the last two years. My family and I are all very excited.

"I would like to thank everyone that has supported me over the years especially Michael Bell, David Simcock, Andrew Balding and Harry Eustace. I would also like to thank my riding agent, Guy Jewell, who has been my agent for the majority of my career.

"I am looking forward to my next life chapter but will be focusing on the baby in the short term.”

