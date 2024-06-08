Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: William Knight

“This colt goes quite nicely and will probably debut at Salisbury in a 6f restricted race next Tuesday (June 11). He will stay another furlong or two in time and should do well in nurseries further down the line.”

Second foal of a maiden (72) half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed 6.5-7f 2yo winner Glitter Girl (99) out of an unraced daughter of Fillies’ Mile winner/Irish 1000 Guineas runner-up Crystal Music (114).

“A scopey colt who is a lovely mover. He has done a few bits of work and the penny is starting to drop with him now. I should think he’ll be out over 6f at the beginning of July and will be a nice horse in time.”

Half-brother to several winners including Group 1-placed triple 7f winner (including at Group 3 level) Dabyah (114) and 2023 7f 2yo winner Apiarist (92). Dam a 9.5f 3yo winner (79) who was a half-sister to 10f Group 3 winner Queen’s Best (110) and 13f Listed winner Urban Castle (103).

“A neat, compact filly who looks to have taken after her mother. She goes along nicely and will probably debut in a Windsor for a 6f fillies’ novice race next Monday (June 10).”

First foal of a French 5f 3yo Listed winner (110) who was a half-sister to 12f 3yo Listed winner Sahool (109) and the dams of Italian 12f 3yo Group 1 winner/St Leger runner-up Ventura Storm (119), dual Hardwicke Stakes winner Maraahel (126) and 5/5.5f 2yo Group 2 winner Gutaifan (117).

“A nice, scopey filly with a lot of quality about her and who goes along nicely. She will almost certainly go to Newmarket for a 7f fillies’ novice event on June 21.”

Closely related to 12f Listed winner Garden Paradise (106; by Night of Thunder) and a half-sister to fairly useful 9.5-10f winner Mighty River (93). Dam a once-raced maiden (-p) sister to French 15/15.5f Group 2 winner Coastal Path (120) and a half-sister to Prix du Cadran winner Reefscape (118) and French 14f Group 2 winner Martaline (116).

INDIZIA (IRE)

12/4 b c Ribchester - Rosie Scot (Holy Roman Emperor)

Owner: Oakman Racing Club Sales price: 38,000gns (Richard Knight Bloodstock)

Half-brother to Group 3-placed 2023 Irish 8.5f 2yo winner Alperhatz (96) and useful Irish 8-12f winner Immutable (100). Dam an unraced half-sister to 2023 12.5/13.5f 3yo Group 3 winner/St Leger runner-up Arrest (119) and Hong Kong 1m 1f Group 3 winner Dinozzo (116).

“Quite a backward colt who is starting to make into a lovely-looking individual. He is very much one for the backend over 7f/1m and will also appreciate some cut in the ground - the family thrive under slower conditions and he displays some knee action. He should be a nice horse next year.”

LE PELERIN

26/4 b c Sottsass - Heavenly Holly (Shamardal)

Owner: TCF Racing Sales price: 32,000gns (Richard Knight Bloodstock Agent)

First foal of a Listed-placed triple 7f winner (103) who was the daughter of a French 7f 3yo winning (84) half-sister to French 10f 3yo Group 1 winner Lily of The Valley (125), US 1m 1f Grade 1 winner Mubtaahij (123) and French 5.5/6f Listed winner Calbuco (106).

“Not overly big and was quite backward when we bought him at the sales. He does move well and I can see him having a couple of runs at the backend and developing into a nice middle-distance performer next year.”

LILLY’S BET

25/1 ch f Iffraaj - Life Is Golden (Giant’s Causeway)

Owner: R Greenwood Sales price: 11,000gns (William Knight)

Half-sister to fairly useful 2023 triple 5f 3yo winner Umming n’ Ahing (83) and 6f 2yo winner Goldilocks (78). Dam an unraced half-sister to US 6f 3yo Listed winner Cool Bullet (108) and the dam of German 6f Group 3 winner K Club (106).

“This filly is quite hot-headed but if we can keep a lid on her, she’ll definitely be winning races. She moves particularly nicely and should be effective once nurseries become an option.”

THINK OF A NAME (IRE)

23/2 b c Kodiac - Hairpin (Bernardini)

Owner: Abdulla Al Mansoori Sales price: 20,000gns (William Knight)

Half-brother to Irish 12.5f 3yo Listed winner Dadoozdart (110) and fairly useful Irish multiple 1m winner Mulgrave (90). Dam a twice-raced maiden (53) half-sister to Dewhurst Stakes winner Intense Focus (117) and the dam of Moyglare Stud Stakes winner Skitter Scatter (111).

“This colt didn’t really surprise me with how he ran on debut last night at Lingfield. He will sharpen up quite a bit for the run and should also be well served by a seventh furlong. I like his outlook and he’s a good-moving horse, so much better can be expected at some stage.”

TILTED KILT (FR)

2/2 ch c Persian King - Loire (Gleneagles)

Owner: Rathmoy Racing Sales price: 27,000gns (William Knight Racing)

First foal of a fairly useful French 9.5f 3yo winner (95) who was a half-sister to Hong Kong 1m Group 2 winner Rise High (123).

“A scopey colt who is a lovely mover. He looks like he could be ready to run soon and will probably run in a 7f restricted maiden at Haydock on June 22. I see him as being a nice horse over 10f in the longer term, but he’s got enough about him to begin over 7f and win a race this season.”

UNNAMED

28/4 b f Magna Grecia - Puzzled (Peintre Celebre)

Owner: Salhia Stud Sales price: 75,000gns (Richard Knight/Salhia Stud)

Closely related to Listed-placed Irish/Qatari 6-8.5f winner Glengarra (88; by Profitable) and a half-sister to 6f Group 3 winner Tabdeed (115). Dam a maiden (91) half-sister to Irish 8.5f 3yo Listed winner Soon (106) and French 1m 2yo winner/Derby runner-up Walk In The Park (123).

“This filly has just required a bit of time but is really starting to come to herself now. She is a strong type who looks like she will have the requisite speed to begin over 6f, and I hope she’ll be a nice horse for the second half of the season.”

UNNAMED

12/4 b/br f Churchill - Sunday Bess (Deep Impact)

Owner: Chasemore Farm Sales price: n/a

Half-sister to useful 9-10f 3yo winner Stylehunter (104) and fairly useful 2024 Irish 10.5-12f winner Squire Danagher (88). Dam a fairly useful 10f winner (88) who was the daughter of Chilean 8.5/10f Group 1 winner Lhiz.

“This filly came into me fairly late and is a bit behind the others as a result. She is a really nice mover and should be ready to get going over 7f by the end of the summer/start of the autumn.”

UNNAMED

5/2 b c Footstepsinthesand - Western Pearl (High Chaparral)

Owner: Mr & Mrs N Welby Sales price: n/a

Full brother to Group 3/Listed-placed multiple 12-14f winner Pearl Beach (102). Dam a Listed-placed 12f 3yo winner (104) who was the daughter of a useful 10-13f winning (101) half-sister to 6f 2yo Group 3 winner A Smooth One (97).

“A really nice, scopey colt who looks like he’ll be in keeping with the pedigree and want middle distances next year. There’s no reason why he shouldn’t be running over 7f in the later weeks of the summer, however, and he has enough ability to think he’s capable of winning a maiden/novice.”