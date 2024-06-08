Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Kirsten Rausing

KHADIDJA

25/3 b f Study of Man - Kandahari (Archipenko)

Owner: Tim Donworth Owner: Miss K Rausing Sales price: €70,000 (Not Sold)

Half-sister to 1m 2yo Listed winner Kawida (105) and Grade 3-placed UK/US 10-10.5f winner Khinjani (95). Dam an Irish dual 9.5f winner (70) who was a half-sister to four-time Australian Group 1 9/10f winner Zaaki (126).

“A half-sister to the very useful Sir Percy fillies Kawida (Listed winner at two) and Khinjani (two wins in GB and winner + Grade 3 placed in two starts to date in the US). A classy filly, Khadija could be seen to advantage this autumn.”

KINGSTONIAN

28/3 b c Study of Man - Kinetica (Stormy Atlantic)

Trainer: Jessica Harrington Owner: Miss K Rausing Sales price: n/a

Half-brother to four winners including 12f 3yo winner Tidal Storm (76) and 8.5f 2yo winner Kinaesthesia (76). Dam a 7f 2yo Listed winner (100) who was the daughter of a German 14f Listed winner (105).

“The dam won the Listed Star Stakes at Sandown as a two-year-old, and her first four produce to run have all won. This colt was forward and very promising as a yearling but met with a setback and could not go to the sales. He has now caught up with his contemporaries and looks likely to be seen out by early September, when he is expected to keep up his sire’s fantastic strike-rate.”

MISS EL FUNDI

26/2 b f Sea The Stars - Miss Celestial (Exceed And Excel)

Trainer: Sir Mark Prescott Owner: John Pearce Racing Ltd Sales price: n/a

Second foal of a 7f Listed winner (108) who was a half-sister to 2023 French 10f 3yo Group 2/3 winner Trevaunance (112) out of a Musidora Stakes winner (105).

“This filly was bred by her owners at Lanwades Stud. She seems to have inherited the sprinting aptitude of her stakes-winning dam and made a pleasing debut over 6f at Kempton this evening (June 5). Expect more from this filly in due course.”

MISS WONG

16/3 b f Study of Man - Oriental Mystique (Kingman)

Trainer: David Simcock Owner: Miss K Rausing Sales price: n/a

First foal of a French 12f Listed winner (104) who was a half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed 1m 2yo winner Ching Shih (103) out of 12f 3yo Group 1 winner Madame Chiang (117).

“First foal of a stakes-winning mare, herself daughter of Group 1 winner Madame Chiang. That means it is now three generations of the family that have been trained by David Simcock at Trillium Place, Newmarket. Incidentally, the dam was carrying this filly when she won her last race, in France; the racing of mares in early pregnancy has since been banned in France but not in other European racing jurisdictions. Miss Wong pleases connections at home and could be seen out in July/August.”