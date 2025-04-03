Ben Linfoot free horse racing tips for Aintree Grand National Meeting Friday April 4

Get in a Tizz on day two

Joe Tizzard’s horses are running really well and with the yard historically targeting Aintree, all three of his horses on Friday are worth considering, with ELDORADO ALLEN looking a big price in the Randox Supporting Prostate Cancer UK Topham Handicap Chase over the National fences at 4.05.

Tizzard senior won this race a couple of times with Ultragold, and Eldorado Allen could revive those memories from a prominent pitch which look sure to be the tactics employed by Brendan Powell.

The grey was ultimately well beaten in last year’s Grand National, but that doesn’t tell the whole story as he took to the fences extremely well and led the field at the Canal Turn second time around before his stamina reserves emptied rapidly.

He’s 8lb lower in the weights on Friday and looks handicapped to have a say in a race like this now, with Tizzard freshening him up after two months off, while reapplying the tongue-tie that he usually wears.

The combination of these fences and 2m5f could unlock another big effort from him late in the 11-year-old’s career and experience is no bad thing in this race with eight winners this century being aged in the double digits.

He’s worth a small each-way bet and stablemate THE CHANGING MAN is chalked up at a very backable 12/1 in the opening Grade 1 Huyton Asphalt Franny Blennerhassett Memorial Mildmay Novices' Chase, as well.

On ratings he’s got a fair bit to find, but I’d be very surprised if he’s not significantly better than a 142-rated horse.

He’s just beaten 22 horses in a Cheltenham Festival handicap off a mark of 140 and he had no chance giving the freakishly handicapped winner Myretown 13lb, while the time before he pulverised a subsequent winner by 24 lengths at Ascot.

The key to this race could be the lively conditions as plenty of his rivals look to need things a good deal softer, but The Changing Man is right at home on good ground.

He’s well experienced for a novice, this his 12th chasing start, which is another factor I like and he might just get the run of things sitting just off the pace, too.

The Verdict: Back THE CHANGING MAN (1.45) and ELDORADO ALLEN (4.05)