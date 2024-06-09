Dan Briden 2YO Guide: Hughie Morrison

In the latest instalment from the series, trainer Hughie Morrison talks us through his current string of juveniles.
BELLA BIANCA
3/3 gr f Showcasing - Bella Ragazza (Dutch Art)
Owner: End-R-Ways Partnership and Paul & Catriona Brocklehurst Sales price: 32,000gns (Vendor)
Second foal of a useful 7f-1m 3yo winner (104) who was a half-sister to French 6f 2yo Listed winner Showout (98; by Showcasing) out of a French 12f Listed winning (107) half-sister to Fred Darling Stakes winner Sueboog (109) and 6f Listed winner Marika (103).
“She is not too dissimilar to her mother to look at - a grey, athletic filly. Having found everything quite easy earlier on in the spring, she just started to grow and so we left her alone. We’ll just start to do a little bit more with her in the coming days and see how she copes with it.”
BLUE WONDER (IRE)
9/4 b f Blue Point - Norway Cross (Cape Cross)
Owner: Thurloe Thoroughbreds LIV Sales price: 120,000gns (Peter & Ross Doyle Bloodstock/Thurloe Jessica)
Half-sister to Listed-placed French 9.5f 3yo winner Corando (95). Dam a fairly useful 11.5-12f winner (93) who was the daughter of a Listed-placed French 8-9f winner (101).
“This filly isn’t one of these typically precocious Blue Points, but everything she has done has been very nice and I suspect she’ll be a useful horse one day. She’s one for 7f/1m races later on."
CRACKERGEE
11/4 b c Cracksman - Quiz Mistress (Doyen)
Owner: The Fairy Story Partnership Sales price: n/a
Half-brother to fairly useful 2023 13.5-14f 3yo winner Kyle of Lochalsh (92p). Dam a French triple 12/14f Listed winner (110) who was closely related to Lingfield Derby Trial winner Saddler’s Quest (110) and the dam of French triple 14/15f Group 2 winner/Melbourne Cup runner-up Marmelo (123) and 2m Group 3 winner Vent de Force (114).
“This colt looks very similar to his half-brother Kyle of Lochalsh, which is good news as he’s the best the mare has produced to date. We’d be doing him no favours by running him in July or August as he’s still quite leggy and immature. Potentially, he could make into a very nice three-year-old.”
DALMALLY
19/2 b c Highland Reel - Respectfilly (Mark of Esteem)
Owner: The Fairy Story Partnership Sales price: n/a
Half-brother to UK/Australian 7-8.5f winner Sir Van Dyke (85). Dam an unraced half-sister to French triple 12/14f Listed winner Quiz Mistress (110), Lingfield Derby Trial winner Saddler’s Quest (110) and the dam of French triple 14/15f Group 2 winner/Melbourne Cup runner-up Marmelo (123).
“This colt has proven amazingly forward and speedy given his pedigree suggests he really ought not to be. He ran a super first race last night at Chelmsford (June 6) and knew enough to go on with it early, but his greenness shone through off the bridle and he eventually finished third. On that showing, you’d be disappointed if he weren’t winning soon, and one can only imagine a seventh furlong will suit well. These restricted races are a blessing for horses like him.”
GLAD EYE
22/2 ch f Showcasing - Her Terms (Pivotal)
Owner: Alastair Macdonald-Buchanan Sales price: 58,000gns (Henry Lascelles)
Half-sister to 6f 2yo winner Dark Terms (70). Dam a 5.5f 3yo winner (76) who was a half-sister to French 3yo Listed winners Fresh Terms (10f; 96), Rainbow Sky (12f; 98) and Star Terms (12f; 103) out of Queen Mary Stakes and Lowther Stakes winner Best Terms (116).
“A nice, strong, typical Showcasing offspring. She has looked quite fast when able to work but has frustratingly been held up by one lurgy after another. Thankfully, she seems to over all over that now, and I’d hope to have her running sometime in July. Although she hasn’t looked at all slow, she’s just quietly growing all the time and it could be she’ll want 7f before long.”
MYTHICAL BIRD (IRE)
3/3 gr f Phoenix of Spain - Jellicle Ball (Invincible Spirit)
Owner: One More Moment of Madness Sales price: n/a
Half-sister to 7-10f winner Arthur’s Angel (76) and 1m 2yo winner Mr Mistoffelees (92). Dam a Listed-placed 7f 2yo winner (106) who was a half-sister to Irish 10f 3yo Group 3 winner Puncher Clynch (105).
“A big, strong filly who we like the look of at this stage. Her half-brother disappointed us slightly given the high hopes we held for him initially, but this filly could be pretty nice one day.”
PADUA (IRE)
10/2 b c Magna Grecia - Heart Power (Poet’s Voice)
Owner: P C J Dalby & R D Schuster Sales price: 70,000gns (Laura Toller)
First foal of a UAE 1m 3yo winner (80) who was a half-sister to 14f Group 3 winner Precious Ramotswe (108), Listed-placed 10-10.5f winner This Is The Day (105) and Listed-placed 8.5f 3yo winner Vanity Rules (100).
“A nice horse who was never going to be anything but a three-year-old plus project, so I am struggling to see him running at all at two as things stand.”
ROMAN LANDINGS (IRE)
4/5 ch c Cityscape - La Spezia (Danehill Dancer)
Owner: Luke Lillingston & Mark Dixon Sales price: €20,000 (Vendor)
Half-brother to Doncaster Cup winner Thomas Hobson (117) and fairly useful 8-8.5f winner La Superba (95). Dam an 8.5f 3yo winner (94) who was a half-sister to 1m 3yo Listed winner Brindisi (103).
“His pedigree suggests he ought to be very backward, but he actually copes really well with everything we’ve thrown his way so far. I can see him running a couple of times in the autumn.”
RUMSEG
6/2 b c Oasis Dream - Romsey (Mukhadram)
Owner: Martin Hughes & Martin Kerr-Dineen Sales price: 75,000gns (H Morrison)
First foal of a German 7.5f 2yo Listed winner (101) who was a half-sister to Group 3-placed 7.5f 2yo winner Mottisfont (89) out of an unraced half-sister to 14f Listed winner Twitch (103).
“A strong little colt who is just having an issue or two with the stalls. I am looking to run him in the next week or so if at all possible, but he needs to pass a stalls test first. He’s not without ability and should be a fun two-year-old for his owners during the second part of the year.”
SOURDOUGH
5/4 b c Wootton Bassett - Sweeping Up (Sea The Stars)
Owner: Ben & Sir Martyn Arbib Sales price: 90,000gns (Vendor)
Three-parts brother to useful 10-12f winner Stay Well (102; by Iffraaj) and a half-brother to useful 7f 2yo winner Sweeping (98). Dam a Group 3/Listed-placed 12-14f winner (106) who was a half-sister to 10f 2yo Listed winner Under The Rainbow (107) and Group 2/Listed-placed dual 12f 3yo winner Starfala (108; later dam of 11f 3yo Group 3 winner Stay Alert (116)).
“An extremely nice colt from a family we know inside and out. He is straightforward and does everything you ask, but it’s known that these Wootton Bassetts can show you plenty without necessarily being ready for a racecourse. I think he could be a really decent horse in time and therefore I am not training him hard now as he’s far too nice for that. He should be an above-average colt next year, when he’ll probably want 10f like a few of the family, but I think he will be ready to run around September or October time.”
TARDAFF
4/2 b f Bated Breath - Daffydowndilly (Oasis Dream)
Owner: Lady Blyth Sales price: 40,000gns (Vendor)
Full sister to useful multiple 6f winner Belated Breath (97) and a half-sister to several winners including 2023 Goodwood Cup winner Quickthorn (118) and useful 9.5-12f winner City Streak (99). Dam a fairly useful 7-10f winner (82) who was the daughter of a 14f 3yo Listed winner (116).
“Another from a family we know well, and she has thrived physically since we received her last autumn. She will take a bit of time as per the family, but I think she’s a stronger horse than her sister - and she was pretty useful! I am looking forward to running her over 6f in the late summer/autumn.”
TELFORD
6/4 b f Mohaather - Dot Hill (Refuse To Bend)
Owner: Martin Hughes Sales price: 55,000gns (H Morrison)
Closely related to 6f 2yo winner Project Black (81; by Showcasing) and a half-sister to Group 3-placed 6f 2yo winner Lady Aria (93) and Listed-placed multiple 5-5.5f winner Union Rose (104). Dam an unraced half-sister to Group 2/3-placed multiple 5-6f winner Taajub (110).
“A nice, sharp little filly who qualifies for just about every bonus going, so that’ll be the focus with her this season. I hope to have her running by the end of June and she’ll begin over 6f as I’m never keen to start them off over 5f. You can always bring them back if needs be.”