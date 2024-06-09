Dan Briden 2YO Guide: Hughie Morrison

BELLA BIANCA

3/3 gr f Showcasing - Bella Ragazza (Dutch Art)

Owner: End-R-Ways Partnership and Paul & Catriona Brocklehurst Sales price: 32,000gns (Vendor)

Second foal of a useful 7f-1m 3yo winner (104) who was a half-sister to French 6f 2yo Listed winner Showout (98; by Showcasing) out of a French 12f Listed winning (107) half-sister to Fred Darling Stakes winner Sueboog (109) and 6f Listed winner Marika (103).

“She is not too dissimilar to her mother to look at - a grey, athletic filly. Having found everything quite easy earlier on in the spring, she just started to grow and so we left her alone. We’ll just start to do a little bit more with her in the coming days and see how she copes with it.”

BLUE WONDER (IRE)

9/4 b f Blue Point - Norway Cross (Cape Cross)

Owner: Thurloe Thoroughbreds LIV Sales price: 120,000gns (Peter & Ross Doyle Bloodstock/Thurloe Jessica)

Half-sister to Listed-placed French 9.5f 3yo winner Corando (95). Dam a fairly useful 11.5-12f winner (93) who was the daughter of a Listed-placed French 8-9f winner (101).

“This filly isn’t one of these typically precocious Blue Points, but everything she has done has been very nice and I suspect she’ll be a useful horse one day. She’s one for 7f/1m races later on."

CRACKERGEE

11/4 b c Cracksman - Quiz Mistress (Doyen)

Owner: The Fairy Story Partnership Sales price: n/a

Half-brother to fairly useful 2023 13.5-14f 3yo winner Kyle of Lochalsh (92p). Dam a French triple 12/14f Listed winner (110) who was closely related to Lingfield Derby Trial winner Saddler’s Quest (110) and the dam of French triple 14/15f Group 2 winner/Melbourne Cup runner-up Marmelo (123) and 2m Group 3 winner Vent de Force (114).

“This colt looks very similar to his half-brother Kyle of Lochalsh, which is good news as he’s the best the mare has produced to date. We’d be doing him no favours by running him in July or August as he’s still quite leggy and immature. Potentially, he could make into a very nice three-year-old.”

DALMALLY

19/2 b c Highland Reel - Respectfilly (Mark of Esteem)

Owner: The Fairy Story Partnership Sales price: n/a

Half-brother to UK/Australian 7-8.5f winner Sir Van Dyke (85). Dam an unraced half-sister to French triple 12/14f Listed winner Quiz Mistress (110), Lingfield Derby Trial winner Saddler’s Quest (110) and the dam of French triple 14/15f Group 2 winner/Melbourne Cup runner-up Marmelo (123).

“This colt has proven amazingly forward and speedy given his pedigree suggests he really ought not to be. He ran a super first race last night at Chelmsford (June 6) and knew enough to go on with it early, but his greenness shone through off the bridle and he eventually finished third. On that showing, you’d be disappointed if he weren’t winning soon, and one can only imagine a seventh furlong will suit well. These restricted races are a blessing for horses like him.”

GLAD EYE

22/2 ch f Showcasing - Her Terms (Pivotal)

Owner: Alastair Macdonald-Buchanan Sales price: 58,000gns (Henry Lascelles)

Half-sister to 6f 2yo winner Dark Terms (70). Dam a 5.5f 3yo winner (76) who was a half-sister to French 3yo Listed winners Fresh Terms (10f; 96), Rainbow Sky (12f; 98) and Star Terms (12f; 103) out of Queen Mary Stakes and Lowther Stakes winner Best Terms (116).

“A nice, strong, typical Showcasing offspring. She has looked quite fast when able to work but has frustratingly been held up by one lurgy after another. Thankfully, she seems to over all over that now, and I’d hope to have her running sometime in July. Although she hasn’t looked at all slow, she’s just quietly growing all the time and it could be she’ll want 7f before long.”

MYTHICAL BIRD (IRE)

3/3 gr f Phoenix of Spain - Jellicle Ball (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: One More Moment of Madness Sales price: n/a

Half-sister to 7-10f winner Arthur’s Angel (76) and 1m 2yo winner Mr Mistoffelees (92). Dam a Listed-placed 7f 2yo winner (106) who was a half-sister to Irish 10f 3yo Group 3 winner Puncher Clynch (105).

“A big, strong filly who we like the look of at this stage. Her half-brother disappointed us slightly given the high hopes we held for him initially, but this filly could be pretty nice one day.”

PADUA (IRE)

10/2 b c Magna Grecia - Heart Power (Poet’s Voice)

Owner: P C J Dalby & R D Schuster Sales price: 70,000gns (Laura Toller)

First foal of a UAE 1m 3yo winner (80) who was a half-sister to 14f Group 3 winner Precious Ramotswe (108), Listed-placed 10-10.5f winner This Is The Day (105) and Listed-placed 8.5f 3yo winner Vanity Rules (100).

“A nice horse who was never going to be anything but a three-year-old plus project, so I am struggling to see him running at all at two as things stand.”

ROMAN LANDINGS (IRE)

4/5 ch c Cityscape - La Spezia (Danehill Dancer)

Owner: Luke Lillingston & Mark Dixon Sales price: €20,000 (Vendor)

Half-brother to Doncaster Cup winner Thomas Hobson (117) and fairly useful 8-8.5f winner La Superba (95). Dam an 8.5f 3yo winner (94) who was a half-sister to 1m 3yo Listed winner Brindisi (103).

“His pedigree suggests he ought to be very backward, but he actually copes really well with everything we’ve thrown his way so far. I can see him running a couple of times in the autumn.”