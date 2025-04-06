Paul Nicholls considers Betfair Chase and Gold Cup for Caldwell Potter

Caldwell Potter carried a weight of expectation this season following his high-profile purchase for £634,000 and some pundits were quick to knock him after a less than auspicious start to the campaign.

The grey started his season with victory at Carlisle but defeat followed at Cheltenham in December and again at Windsor when second to Gidleigh Park but he turned expectations on their head with victories at the spring festivals.

Caldwell Potter turned in an exhilarating display in the Grade 2 Jack Richards Novices' Limited Handicap Chase at Cheltenham before successfully stepping up in trip and class in the Grade 1 at Aintree.

"He's completely turned the corner since Windsor," Nicholls told Racing TV's Luck On Sunday.

"I was getting plenty of advice, plenty of talk that he was a two miler. John [Hales, late owner] was convinced he was but there was no way, he's all about stamina.

"At Windsor, he ran okay, ran to good form with Gidleigh Park but since then he's turned the corner massively - most of our horses have - but he's had problems with his feet, we've managed to get on top of that."