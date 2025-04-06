Mark Howard nominates his dark horses to follow for the 2025 flat season from William Haggas' Somerville Lodge Stables.

CROWN OF OAKS 3 b c Wootton Bassett – Forest Crown A son of Wootton Bassett, he is bred to be smart being a full-brother to Royal Ascot winner English Oak and a half-brother to Pattern race winners Forest of Dean and State Occasion. A 260,000gns yearling, he was partnered by Pat Dobbs in a twelve runner maiden at Newmarket’s Sun Chariot Stakes meeting in early October. Racing in midfield, Crown of Oaks never threatened the principals but finished strongly under hands and heels, filling third position – he was fastest in the final furlong covering it in 12.23 seconds, according to Race Iq. A length and a quarter behind the Godolphin owned winner Secret Theory, the runner-up (Spirit of Summer) was fifth in Group 1 company next time before winning at Southwell in March and is officially rated 90. His performance evoked memories of Economics nearly twelve months earlier. William Haggas has mooted the idea of Crown of Oaks reappearing in the one mile confined maiden stakes at Newbury (12th April), which both My Prospero (2022) and Economics (2024) won en route to bigger and better things. Entered in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket (3rd May), the French 2000 Guineas at Longchamp (11th May) and Prix du Jockey Club at Chantilly (1st June), he will appreciate stepping up to a mile plus. CROWN IMPERIAL b c Frankel - Waldlerche Entered in the Group 1 Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp (13th July), he is a half-brother to the 2019 Prix de L’Arc de Triomphe winner Waldgeist. A 450,000gns yearling, the Frankel colt was immature last year and will improve with age, according to William Haggas. Owned by Newsells Park Stud, he is likely to make his debut over ten furlongs and will stay further. He is considered a smart long-term prospect who will be even better next year.



GOLDEN HORSE (IRE) ch c Sea The Stars (IRE) – Miss Aiglonne Immature as a juvenile, the son of Sea The Stars will improve as the season goes on, according to his trainer William Haggas. A full-brother to James Ferguson’s progressive four year old Kildare Legend, he was bought for 425,000gns as a yearling and is owned by Saeed Suhail. Ten furlongs looks a good starting point before tackling further later in the year. NOBLE HORIZON 3 b c Kingman – Great Heavens Well bred being out of Irish Oaks winner Great Heavens, Noble Horizon is a half-brother to two miles winner Dubhe and should be one to follow over middle/staying distances this year. William Haggas has entered the once raced colt in the Epsom Derby (7th June) and Group 1 Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp (13th June). Sent off 9/2 in a 13 runner novice stakes over a mile at Kempton in early December, Richard Kingscote’s mount knew his job and was well positioned rounding the hometurn. The Kingman colt lacked a change of gear when the tempo lifted before staying on in fourth behind emphatic winner Bowmark. Stamina rather speed looked his forte at the Sunbury track and his pedigree implies he will leave his juvenile form behind this season. Owned by Nat Rothschild, he is a smashing prospect. RAAFEDD (IRE) 3 b c Teofilo (IRE) – Ejaazah (IRE) Entered in the 2000 Guineas at Newmarket (3rd May) and the French equivalent at Longchamp (11th May), the Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum owned colt was acquired for 370,000gns at the Tattersalls October Yearling Sale – Book 1. Two and a half lengths sixth on his sole start as a juvenile, he finished strongly in a seven furlongs novice stakes at Chelmsford in November. Drawn wide in stall 11, Cieren Fallon’s mount raced in rear through the first couple of furlongs. Switched to the outside in the homestraight, the Teofilo colt made good late headway and was the fastest in the final furlong (11.56 seconds), according to Race Iq, behind the winner Elements of Fire. Both the fourth and fifth won on their next outings. William Haggas’ runner is expected to have improved significantly since and will appreciate another furlong. He is an exciting prospect.