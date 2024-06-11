Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: John & Sean Quinn

John Quinn talks Dan Briden through his stable's two-year-old team for this season.

ADDENDUM

3/5 b f Ardad - First Destinity (Lawman)

Owner: Ross Harmon & Partners Sales price: €70,000 (Richard Knight/Sean Quinn) Half-sister to fairly useful triple 6f winner Vince Lombardi (88). Dam a useful French 7.5-9.5f winner (96) who was a half-sister to Sussex Stakes winner Lightning Spear (124) and 10f 3yo Listed winner Ocean War (108). “A grand filly who has just taken a little while to come to hand. We’re happy with her now and I’d expect her to be running before the end of June.” CAPRICORN KING

23/2 b g Kodiac - Meeznah (Dynaformer)

Owner: Eco-Power Racing Sales price: 35,000gns (Kilbride Equine) Half-brother to Norwegian 10.5-13f winner Amzaan. Dam a Park Hill Stakes winner (115) who was a half-sister to Group 2/3-placed 1m 2yo winner Shahin (115) out of a French 12.5f 3yo Listed winner (109). “An imposing horse. Although we’ve not galloped him yet, he moves nicely and we like what we’ve seen from him to this point. He should be a nice animal in time.” EASY PEELER

19/2 b f Due Diligence - Satsuma (Compton Place)

Owner: Hot To Trot Racing VI Sales price: n/a Full sister to 5f 2yo Group 3/Listed winner Good Vibes (97) and a half-sister to Japanese 7f 3yo Listed winner Yakushima (103). Dam a 5f 2yo winner (89) who was a half-sister to Group 2-placed multiple 5-6f winner Astrophysics (102). “A sizeable filly out of a good producer. Although she has taken a little while to come to hand, she is now starting to please us in the bits of work she has done. I would think she’ll be racing by July and has definitely got ability.”

FALLEN SOLDIER

28/2 b g Soldier’s Call - Time Stands Still (Dandy Man)

Owner: S Radymski & Soldiers Call Partners Sales price: £85,000 (Richard Knight/Sean Quinn) First foal of a fairly useful Irish 6.5-7.5f winner (81) who was the daughter of a 6f 2yo winning (85p) half-sister to Listed-placed 1m 1f 2yo winner Play Gal (89). “We’ve not long gelded him and he’s recovered from it well. He is a good-moving horse who will need decent ground. I think he could be okay on what I’ve seen from him in the mornings.” HIGHFIELD BLUE (IRE)

21/3 br f Blue Point - Partitia (Bated Breath)

Owner: Trainers House Enterprises Sales price: 80,000gns (Sean Quinn/Pythia Sports) Half-sister to fairly useful 2023 dual 5f 3yo winner Borough (81). Dam a fairly useful dual 6f 2yo winner (92) who was the daughter of a 6f 3yo winning (81) sister to Gimcrack Stakes winner Showcasing (117) and Group 3/Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner Tendu (111) and half-sister to 3yo Listed winners Camacho (6f; 118) and Vesela (10f; 103). “We expected more from this filly on her debut at Thirsk the other week (May 18), but she seems like she got a bit of stage fright that day so we’ll draw a line through that for now. She will be out again within the next fortnight or so and I’d expect a good deal better from her. A really good-moving sort.” HIGHFIELD SUNSHINE (IRE)

17/1 ch f Mehmas - Teodelight (Teofilo)

Owner: Trainers House Enterprises Sales price: £80,000 (John & Sean Quinn/Pythia Sports) Half-sister to fairly useful dual 1m winner Teodolina (94). Dam an unraced half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner Remember You (96; later dam of Windsor Castle Stakes winner Southern Hills (100)). “A nice, imposing filly who we bought from the breeze ups at Doncaster. She moves well, has a good mind on her and is one we especially like." JM JHINGREE (IRE)

25/1 b g Dandy Man - La Pergola (Penny’s Picnic)

Owner: MPS Racing Ltd & The Ayrshire Tradesmen Sales price: €32,000 (Richard Knight/Sean Quinn) First foal of a fairly useful French 5.5-6.5f winner (86) who was the daughter of a French dual 6f 2yo winner. “He was bit green when he ran first time out at Thirsk but knew a lot more when winning in determined fashion at Redcar from a nice Michael Dods-trained filly. They drew well clear of the third. He finished third in a strong conditions race at Beverley on Saturday. A likeable horse who’ll win plenty more races.” KENNEDYS PASS (IRE)

14/4 ch f Profitable - Satin Kiss (Seeking The Gold)

Owner: MPS Racing Ltd & The Ayrshire Tradesmen Sales price: 45,000gns (Richard Knight/Sean Quinn) Half-sister to Group 2-placed French/Australian 8-11f winner Interlocuter and Listed-placed French 1m 3yo winner Spellwork (101). Dam a UAE 1000 Guineas and UAE Oaks winner (111) who was a full sister to Middle Park Stakes winner Lujain (119). “A nice filly with a good pedigree who hasn’t really come to herself just yet. We’re just giving her a chance to furnish. We haven’t done a whole lot with her and she’s one for later, but the bits we’ve seen have been good.”

Falcon Hill in winning action

KING OF LIR (IRE)

15/4 b g Prince of Lir - Golden Shine (Royal Applause)

Owner: Guerin, Beccle, Lynam & Tactful Sales price: £26,000 (Sean Quinn/Adele Mulrennan) Three-parts brother to useful 5-6f winner Chagatai (94) and 6f 2yo winner Captain Cuddles (86; both by Kodiac) and a half-brother to fairly useful dual 5f winner Moondyne Joe (87) and 6f 2yo winner Arthur Martinleake (81). Dam a 5f 2yo winner (80) who was a half-sister to dual 6f Listed winner Falcon Hill (108) and Listed-placed 5f-1m 2yo winner Raine’s Cross (98). “We gelded him pretty much straight after we bought him at the breeze ups and he’s settling down well for that procedure. I would hope he is one to get going with from the middle of the summer onwards as there’s plenty of good two-year-olds on the page.” MADDELINA

31/1 ch f Sergei Prokofiev - My Lea (Dandy Man)

Owner: Mainline Racing Sales price: n/a Half-sister to fairly useful 2023 triple 5f 2yo winner Ganesha (91). Dam an Italian dual 6f Group 3 winner (111) who was a full sister to Italian 6f 2yo Listed winner Royal Lea (93). “This is a nice filly with a good pedigree. She took a little while to come to hand but has put in a couple of nice pieces of work recently. We’re getting her where we want her now, and she should be running within the next three weeks or so.” PINK AZALEA (IRE)

28/4 b f Elzaam - Kaplinsky (Fath)

Owner: Mrs Michael Bletsoe Sales price: 36,000gns (High Farm) Full sister to Group 3-placed Irish 10f 3yo winner Indicative Vote (104p) and fairly useful Irish 6-7f 2yo winner Recurrent Dream (86) and a half-sister to fairly useful multiple 5-5.5f winner Powerallied (95) and 2024 dual 7f 3yo winner Newsreader (87p). Dam an Irish dual 7f winner (75). “This filly had a tough spring but is just starting to turn the corner now. She moves nicely and should be running in a month or so. I think she’ll want 7f.”

Go Bears Go wins the Railway Stakes