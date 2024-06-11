Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: John & Sean Quinn

John Quinn talks Dan Briden through his stable's two-year-old team for this season.
ADDENDUM
3/5 b f Ardad - First Destinity (Lawman)
Owner: Ross Harmon & Partners Sales price: €70,000 (Richard Knight/Sean Quinn)
Half-sister to fairly useful triple 6f winner Vince Lombardi (88). Dam a useful French 7.5-9.5f winner (96) who was a half-sister to Sussex Stakes winner Lightning Spear (124) and 10f 3yo Listed winner Ocean War (108).
“A grand filly who has just taken a little while to come to hand. We’re happy with her now and I’d expect her to be running before the end of June.”
CAPRICORN KING
23/2 b g Kodiac - Meeznah (Dynaformer)
Owner: Eco-Power Racing Sales price: 35,000gns (Kilbride Equine)
Half-brother to Norwegian 10.5-13f winner Amzaan. Dam a Park Hill Stakes winner (115) who was a half-sister to Group 2/3-placed 1m 2yo winner Shahin (115) out of a French 12.5f 3yo Listed winner (109).
“An imposing horse. Although we’ve not galloped him yet, he moves nicely and we like what we’ve seen from him to this point. He should be a nice animal in time.”
EASY PEELER
19/2 b f Due Diligence - Satsuma (Compton Place)
Owner: Hot To Trot Racing VI Sales price: n/a
Full sister to 5f 2yo Group 3/Listed winner Good Vibes (97) and a half-sister to Japanese 7f 3yo Listed winner Yakushima (103). Dam a 5f 2yo winner (89) who was a half-sister to Group 2-placed multiple 5-6f winner Astrophysics (102).
“A sizeable filly out of a good producer. Although she has taken a little while to come to hand, she is now starting to please us in the bits of work she has done. I would think she’ll be racing by July and has definitely got ability.”
FALLEN SOLDIER
28/2 b g Soldier’s Call - Time Stands Still (Dandy Man)
Owner: S Radymski & Soldiers Call Partners Sales price: £85,000 (Richard Knight/Sean Quinn)
First foal of a fairly useful Irish 6.5-7.5f winner (81) who was the daughter of a 6f 2yo winning (85p) half-sister to Listed-placed 1m 1f 2yo winner Play Gal (89).
“We’ve not long gelded him and he’s recovered from it well. He is a good-moving horse who will need decent ground. I think he could be okay on what I’ve seen from him in the mornings.”
HIGHFIELD BLUE (IRE)
21/3 br f Blue Point - Partitia (Bated Breath)
Owner: Trainers House Enterprises Sales price: 80,000gns (Sean Quinn/Pythia Sports)
Half-sister to fairly useful 2023 dual 5f 3yo winner Borough (81). Dam a fairly useful dual 6f 2yo winner (92) who was the daughter of a 6f 3yo winning (81) sister to Gimcrack Stakes winner Showcasing (117) and Group 3/Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner Tendu (111) and half-sister to 3yo Listed winners Camacho (6f; 118) and Vesela (10f; 103).
“We expected more from this filly on her debut at Thirsk the other week (May 18), but she seems like she got a bit of stage fright that day so we’ll draw a line through that for now. She will be out again within the next fortnight or so and I’d expect a good deal better from her. A really good-moving sort.”
HIGHFIELD SUNSHINE (IRE)
17/1 ch f Mehmas - Teodelight (Teofilo)
Owner: Trainers House Enterprises Sales price: £80,000 (John & Sean Quinn/Pythia Sports)
Half-sister to fairly useful dual 1m winner Teodolina (94). Dam an unraced half-sister to Group 3/Listed-placed Irish 6f 2yo winner Remember You (96; later dam of Windsor Castle Stakes winner Southern Hills (100)).
“A nice, imposing filly who we bought from the breeze ups at Doncaster. She moves well, has a good mind on her and is one we especially like."
JM JHINGREE (IRE)
25/1 b g Dandy Man - La Pergola (Penny’s Picnic)
Owner: MPS Racing Ltd & The Ayrshire Tradesmen Sales price: €32,000 (Richard Knight/Sean Quinn)
First foal of a fairly useful French 5.5-6.5f winner (86) who was the daughter of a French dual 6f 2yo winner.
“He was bit green when he ran first time out at Thirsk but knew a lot more when winning in determined fashion at Redcar from a nice Michael Dods-trained filly. They drew well clear of the third. He finished third in a strong conditions race at Beverley on Saturday. A likeable horse who’ll win plenty more races.”
KENNEDYS PASS (IRE)
14/4 ch f Profitable - Satin Kiss (Seeking The Gold)
Owner: MPS Racing Ltd & The Ayrshire Tradesmen Sales price: 45,000gns (Richard Knight/Sean Quinn)
Half-sister to Group 2-placed French/Australian 8-11f winner Interlocuter and Listed-placed French 1m 3yo winner Spellwork (101). Dam a UAE 1000 Guineas and UAE Oaks winner (111) who was a full sister to Middle Park Stakes winner Lujain (119).
“A nice filly with a good pedigree who hasn’t really come to herself just yet. We’re just giving her a chance to furnish. We haven’t done a whole lot with her and she’s one for later, but the bits we’ve seen have been good.”
KING OF LIR (IRE)
15/4 b g Prince of Lir - Golden Shine (Royal Applause)
Owner: Guerin, Beccle, Lynam & Tactful Sales price: £26,000 (Sean Quinn/Adele Mulrennan)
Three-parts brother to useful 5-6f winner Chagatai (94) and 6f 2yo winner Captain Cuddles (86; both by Kodiac) and a half-brother to fairly useful dual 5f winner Moondyne Joe (87) and 6f 2yo winner Arthur Martinleake (81). Dam a 5f 2yo winner (80) who was a half-sister to dual 6f Listed winner Falcon Hill (108) and Listed-placed 5f-1m 2yo winner Raine’s Cross (98).
“We gelded him pretty much straight after we bought him at the breeze ups and he’s settling down well for that procedure. I would hope he is one to get going with from the middle of the summer onwards as there’s plenty of good two-year-olds on the page.”
MADDELINA
31/1 ch f Sergei Prokofiev - My Lea (Dandy Man)
Owner: Mainline Racing Sales price: n/a
Half-sister to fairly useful 2023 triple 5f 2yo winner Ganesha (91). Dam an Italian dual 6f Group 3 winner (111) who was a full sister to Italian 6f 2yo Listed winner Royal Lea (93).
“This is a nice filly with a good pedigree. She took a little while to come to hand but has put in a couple of nice pieces of work recently. We’re getting her where we want her now, and she should be running within the next three weeks or so.”
PINK AZALEA (IRE)
28/4 b f Elzaam - Kaplinsky (Fath)
Owner: Mrs Michael Bletsoe Sales price: 36,000gns (High Farm)
Full sister to Group 3-placed Irish 10f 3yo winner Indicative Vote (104p) and fairly useful Irish 6-7f 2yo winner Recurrent Dream (86) and a half-sister to fairly useful multiple 5-5.5f winner Powerallied (95) and 2024 dual 7f 3yo winner Newsreader (87p). Dam an Irish dual 7f winner (75).
“This filly had a tough spring but is just starting to turn the corner now. She moves nicely and should be running in a month or so. I think she’ll want 7f.”
ROYALTY BAY (IRE)
4/4 b f Kodiac - Dubai Rainbow (Tamayuz)
Owner: Eco-Power Racing Sales price: £125,000 (John & Sean Quinn/Pythia Sports)
First foal of an Irish 7f-1m winner (76) who was a half-sister to Irish 6f 2yo Group 2 winner Go Bears Go (116), very useful multiple 7f winner Oo De Lally (110) and useful 7-9.5f winner Earth Drummer (106).
“An expensive breeze up purchase who we were delighted with the other day when she made a winning start at Ripon (May 30). We think she’s a black type filly, but whether she goes to Royal Ascot for the Albany Stakes is debatable. Whether or not she goes there, she is a filly we very much like.”
SPORTING LIFE (IRE)
1/3 b c Sergei Prokofiev - Cherry Oak (Society Rock)
Owner: FAIM Syndicate Sales price: 32,000gns (Richard Knight/Sean Quinn)
Second foal of a 5f 3yo winner (69) who was a half-sister to 5f 2yo Group 3 winner/Golden Jubilee Stakes runner-up Monsieur Chevalier (122) out of a multiple 5-6f winning (83) half-sister to 7f Listed winner Rockets ‘n Rollers (115).
“This colt has grown an awful lot - we thought initially that he might be quite a precocious sort. He is a likeable horse who should be ready to start racing in late June or July.”
SUNDOWN KID
14/3 b c Twilight Son - Believable (Acclamation)
Owner: Mrs Jennifer E Pallister Sales price: £45,000 (Mrs Jennifer E Pallister)
Half-brother to 6f 2yo winner Credible (82). Dam a 6f 2yo winner (74) who was a half-sister to Nell Gwyn Stakes winner/1000 Guineas fourth Infallible (114), 6f 3yo Listed winner Remarkable (118) and Group 3/Listed-placed prolific 5-6f winner Watchable (116).
“A nice-moving colt who has done two or three pieces of good work. He will probably start over 6f in late June but should stay 7f no problem. We like what we see from him in the mornings.”
ZADKIEL (IRE)
19/2 gr c Dark Angel - Isabeau (Cable Bay)
Owner: S Radymski & Partner Sales price: 75,000gns (Richard Knight Bloodstock/Sean Quinn)
Full brother to useful triple 6f winner Brave Empire (97). Dam a Listed-placed Irish 5f 2yo winner (96) who was a half-sister to Irish 6f 2yo winner/Irish 1000 Guineas fourth Belle Image (108).
“The family can take a little time and that’s certainly been the case with this colt. However, he is beginning to really come to himself now and I see him starting in June, though he will improve greatly on whatever he does first time out. I see him being quite a nice horse further down the line.”
UNNAMED (IRE)
7/2 ch f Sands of Mali - Harvest Joy (Daggers Drawn)
Owner: Trainers House Enterprises Sales price: €38,000 (Sean Quinn/Pythia Sports)
Half-sister to Listed-placed French 5-6.5f winner Andhesontherun (94), fairly useful multiple 6f winner Prince of Bel Lir (88) and fairly useful dual 6f 2yo winner Autumn Splendour (83). Dam a fairly useful 6-10f winner (89).
“She hasn’t long arrived from the breeze ups at Fairyhouse. I am delighted with what I’m seeing from her already - she’s a really good mover and looks all over a two-year-old type.”
UNNAMED (FR)
10/5 b c Persian King - Much Obliged (Kingmambo)
Owner: Eco-Power Racing Sales price: €150,000 (Sean Quinn/Pythia Sports)
Half-brother to a handful of winners including 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Syphax (109). Dam a US 1m 3yo Listed winner (114) who was a half-sister to US 9/9.5f Grade 3 winner Bedanken (110) and Grade 2-placed US 7.5-8.5f winner Free Thinking (118).
“An strapping, impressive-looking colt who rightly fetched a good bit of money. I really like what I am seeing from him already and though he will be one for the late summer/autumn, he’s a quality type of animal.”
UNNAMED
12/3 b c Mohaather - Ocean Paradise (New Approach)
Owner: Opulence Thoroughbreds & Ross Harmon Sales price: €95,000 (Pythia Sports/Opulence/JS Bloodstock)
Second foal of an 8.5f 3yo winner (82) who was the daughter of a dual 7f Group 3 winning (116) half-sister to Flying Childers Stakes winner Ubettabelieveit (105), Italian 5f 3yo Group 3 winner Harlem Shake (110) and 10f Listed winner Shenanigans (105).
“This colt is another who hasn’t long arrived from the breeze ups at Fairyhouse, but the early signs have already been encouraging. He’s an athletic, good-moving type who should be a nice horse for the second half of the season."