Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Andrew Balding

It's a very strong team and Andrew Balding takes Dan Briden through his two-year-olds.

BERKSHIRE KAMEO

12/2 b c Kameko - Terrify (Galileo)

Owner: Berkshire Parts & Panels Ltd No1 Fanclub Sales price: €90,000 (Andrew Balding) First foal of an unraced daughter of a 6f 2yo Listed winner/Cheveley Park Stakes fourth (105). “We were pleased with his first run at Goodwood but he proved a bit disappointing at Newbury this afternoon (June 13). He shapes up at home like a horse who will win races at two, while another furlong probably wouldn’t go amiss.” BERKSHIRE SMUDGE (IRE)

22/2 b c Kodiac - Arctic Ocean (Camelot)

Owner: Berkshire Parts & Panels Ltd No1 Fanclub Sales price: 100,000gns (Andrew Balding) Half-brother to 2024 10f 3yo winner Sea Ice (76). Dam a dual 12f 3yo winner (86) who was a half-sister to Irish 6/7f Listed winner Brother Bear (107) and useful dual 10f 3yo winner Emblem Empire (105) out of an unraced half-sister to Irish 6f 2yo Listed winner King Hesperus (105). “This colt ran well to a point on his debut at Newmarket before inexperience got the better of him and he faded out of contention. He has improved for that run and is a horse we’ve always liked, so I’d be hopeful he can develop into a useful performer over 7f/1m during the second part of the season.” BERKSHIRE WHISPER (IRE)

19/4 b c Dark Angel - Samaah (Cape Cross)

Owner: Berkshire Parts & Panels Ltd No1 Fanclub Sales price: 110,000gns (Andrew Balding) Three-parts brother to useful 2023 6f 3yo winner Wallop (96; by Harry Angel) and a half-brother to useful multiple 5-7f winner Mulzim (100) and useful dual 6f 2yo winner Huraiz (103). Dam an unraced half-sister to Nunthorpe Stakes/Golden Jubilee Stakes winner Kingsgate Native (124). “This colt has grown exponentially in the last month so we’ve just had to back off him for the time being. He had looked a very nice horse in his earlier work and he’ll be fine once we’ve given him all the time he needs. I would imagine he’ll begin over 6f.”

Kingsgate Native wins the Nunthorpe

BERMUDA LONGTAIL (FR)

21/3 b f Hello Youmzain - Et Toi Et Moi (Footstepsinthesand)

Owner: Bermuda Racing Ltd Sales price: €220,000 (Highclere Agency) Half-sister to 2023 French 1m 1f 3yo winner Epoustouflante (89). Dam a French 7.5f 3yo winner (90) who was the daughter of a French 10f 3yo winning (82) half-sister to French 12f 3yo Group 3 winner Kreem (113) and French Listed winners Kindjhal (12f; 111) and Rostrum (1m; 114). “A lovely filly from the breeze ups who was due to debut at Windsor on Monday (June 10) but was just a bit shin sore so didn’t go. She has done a couple of fast pieces of work already and looked smart in them, so I’m really looking forward to seeing what she is made of.” BEST ADVENTURE (IRE)

3/4 b c Frankel - Foxtrot Liv (Foxwedge)

Owner: Zhang Yuesheng Sales price: 650,000gns (BBA Ireland) Full brother to 2024 Irish 10.5f 3yo winner Cow Chico (80p). Dam an Irish 7f-1m winner/Irish 1000 Guineas third (103) who was the daughter of a 7f winning (64) half-sister to 10/10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner Azmeel (109) and German 1m Listed winner Baisse (103; later dam of Australian 1m Group 1 winner Best of Days (117)). “He was a bit green on debut at Haydock and ran slightly below expectations albeit shaped with some promise. His homework has always been good and I hope he’s better than that. I imagine he will have one more run over 7f before going up in trip, which should bring out the best in him.” BLUE BOLT (IRE)

6/3 b f Blue Point - Mayhem (Whipper)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: €400,000 (Sackville Donald for Juddmonte) Half-sister to French 1m 3yo Listed winner Sky Angel (106) and 2023 12f 3yo Listed winner Sea Theme (103p). Dam a French 10f Group 3 winner (113) who was a full sister to French 1m 3yo Group 2 winner Royal Bench (122) and a half-sister to Chester Vase winner/Irish Derby third Memphis Tennessee (117). “A lovely filly who had a little setback about a month ago, but she’s back cantering now and showing all the right signs. She should be ready to begin over 6f in July and ought to make into a really nice two-year-old during the second part of the season.” BOUBYAN (IRE)

6/2 b c Churchill - Double Fantasy (Indian Ridge)

Owner: Imad Alsagar Sales price: €140,000 (Hugo Merry Bloodstock for Blue Diamond Stud) Half-brother to French 1m Listed winner Magical Dreamer (103) and 5f 2yo Listed winner Piece of Paradise (97). Dam a German dual 1m 3yo winner who was a half-sister to Group 3-placed UAE triple 1m winner Zafeen Speed (112). “This colt has done some faster pieces of work and is improving all the time. He should be ready to begin over 7f in mid-July.” CALIBAN (IRE)

10/2 b c Sea The Moon - Bayshore Freeway (Declaration of War)

Owner: Mick and Janice Mariscotti Sales price: 75,000gns (Andrew Balding) Second foal of a very useful multiple 11.5-14f winner (including at Listed level; 108) who was a half-sister to fairly useful 7-10f winner Voice of A Leader (105). “A very nice horse with a good action and who has a nice way of going, but he is very much one for the backend and even more so next season. He will require 7f at the very least.” CAPTAIN HARRY (IRE)

4/5 ch c Soldier’s Call - Warm Welcome (Motivator)

Owner: Opulence Thoroughbreds Sales price: €60,000 (Opulence Thoroughbreds) Half-brother to Listed-placed 6f-1m winner Danielsflyer (101), useful multiple 5-7f winner Concierge (99) and useful 6-9.5f winner Tropez Power (98). Dam an unraced half-sister to Irish 12f 3yo Listed winner Juliette (109). “This colt has thrived physically in the last month or so. He has done some faster bits of work and is making pleasing progress. I hope to have him on the track sometime in July and he’ll probably start over 6f.” CHARTWELL JOCK

27/3 b c Churchill - Tiptree (Duke of Marmalade)

Owner: Mick and Janice Mariscotti Sales price: 100,000gns (Andrew Balding) Half-brother to 10.5-12f 3yo winner Skytree (84) and 1m 3yo winner Wilkins (86). Dam a 7f 2yo winner (102) who was closely related to Irish 1m 3yo Listed winner Troubadour (113). “This colt is coming along nicely and wouldn’t be a million miles off having a run. I suspect he will start off over 7f and should improve throughout the year.” DISPLAYING

17/5 b c Kingman - Preening (Dutch Art)

Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: 125,000gns (Vendor) First foal of a French 7f Listed winner (106) who was a full sister to Group 1-placed UK/HK 6f-1m winner More Than This (124). “A late foal who is just going to take some time. He has an easy action and goes along nicely, but he probably won’t be running until nearer autumn time.”

FLAMING STONE

11/2 gr f Kingman - Burning Rules (Aussie Rules)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: 425,000gns (Juddmonte Farms) Half-sister to 10f 3yo Group 2/3 winner Angel Power (112) and once-raced 2023 7f 2yo winner The Reverend (92p). Dam a maiden half-sister to Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Blue de Vega (111) and Listed-placed French 7f 2yo winner Bionic Woman (101). “I thought she shaped with some promise on her debut at Newmarket, but she has just gone a little backwards on us since that run. We will give her a bit of time, but her homework prior to that first start suggested she will have few problems winning a race this year.” FRANKINI (IRE)

26/4 b c Frankel - Big Brothers Pride (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Ecurie Ama.Zingteam Sales price: 400,000gns (BBA Ireland) Second foal of a French 5.5f 3yo Group 3 winner (110) who was closely related to Prix Maurice de Gheest winner Polydream (120) and a half-sister to French 7f/1m Listed winner Evaporation (111). “A lovely horse with a good action who will probably be one to get going with at the end of the summer. He looks to have a fair amount of ability on what he has shown us so far.” GENERAL ADMISSION

24/3 ch c Kameko - Miss Sugars (Harbour Watch)

Owner: Qatar Racing Limited Sales price: 145,000gns (Fish Bloodstock) Half-brother to 2023 Irish 7f 2yo winner King of Gosford (77). Dam a US 1m 2yo Listed winner (99) who was the daughter of a 6f 2yo winning (72) half-sister to French 1m 3yo Listed winner Kissing The Camera (105) and the dam of Canadian 12f Grade 1 winner Wigmore Hall (120) and US 1m 1f Grade 1 winner Ocean Road (114). “This colt came from the breeze ups but had a little setback so we’re just having to bide our time with him. They really liked him at the breeze ups and he had also looked nice here until having that niggly issue. Hopefully he can be running before the end of July.” GHOST RUN

17/4 b f Kameko - Bewitchment (Pivotal)

Owner: David Howden & David Redvers Sales price: £85,000 (Andrew Balding) Half-sister to dual 5f Listed winner Nymphadora (111) and 7f 2yo winner Zu Run (89). Dam a maiden (70) half-sister to Cheveley Park Stakes winner Hooray (121) and French 1m 2yo Listed winner Hypnotic (97). “She showed a bit of promise on her debut at Goodwood. Although she isn’t very big, nor was her half-sister Nymphadora and that didn’t prevent her from reaching a smart level. This filly looks well up to winning a maiden or novice race.” GLADIUS (IRE)

10/3 b c Night of Thunder - Persona Grata (Sir Percy)

Owner: Qatar BS, China Horse Club & D Howden Sales price: 250,000gns (Qatar Racing/China Horse Club) Half-brother to useful Irish/Australian 7f-1m winner Lovely Esteem (98). Dam a French 9/9.5f Listed winner (109) who was a half-sister to the dam of four-time Australian 9/10f Group 1 winner Zaaki (126). “A strong, attractive colt who showed a bit of promise until suffering a setback. I wouldn’t think he will be ready to run until the autumn now, but he’s a nice horse who should do even better at three.” HANDCUFFED

14/3 b/gr f Dark Angel - Make Fast (Makfi)

Owner: HM The King & HM The Queen Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 6f 2yo Group 2 winner Tactical (113) and Listed-placed 2023 6f 2yo winner Works of Art (89). Dam a Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner (98) who was the daughter of a 7f 2yo Group 3 winner (100). “We have obviously had plenty of success with the family in recent times. This is a racy, athletic filly who was shaping really nicely until meeting with an issue earlier in the spring. She has just moved back into faster work now and I would be surprised if she couldn’t win a race or two this year.”

Tactical (left) squeezes through to win the Free Handicap

HAVANA SOCIAL

24/2 gr c Havana Grey - Free Spirit (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: King Power Racing Co Ltd Sales price: 185,000gns (SackvilleDonald) First foal of an unraced half-sister to Group 2/3-placed UK/US 5-7f winner Emirates Flyer (112) and fairly useful 7f-1m winner Benavente (92). “A lovely colt who is in fast work and showing all the right signs. He should be ready to kick off in July over 6f.” HAVANA WHISPER

24/3 b c Havana Grey - Touching (Kheleyf)

Owner: Tony Bloom & Ian McAleavy Sales price: €140,000 (Andrew Balding) Half-brother to German 7f Group 3 winner Brian Ryan (109), fairly useful 6-7f winner Shark Two One (92) and fairly useful 6-6.5f winner Kindly (90). Dam a Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner (89). “This is quite a tall, unfurnished colt who will just require a bit of time. However, he goes really nicely and is one to look forward to for the second part of the season.” JOUNCY

17/4 br c Wootton Bassett - Joyeuse (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 2023 Mill Reef Stakes winner Array (99), Group 1-placed 6-7f 3yo winner Jubiloso (111), Group 1-placed 1m 2yo winner Maximal (116) and Listed-placed triple 6f winner Jovial (101). Dam a dual 6f Listed winner (109) who was a half-sister to outstanding 10-time 7-10.5f Group 1 winner Frankel (147) and triple 10-12f Group 1 winner Noble Mission (128). “A strong, good-looking colt who is a half-brother to our Mill Reef Stakes winner Array. We were pleased with his debut run in what appeared to be a strong race at Newbury. He will come on a bundle for that experience and should be going close when next seen. A horse we particularly like.” KARTHON

30/3 b c New Bay - Fantasia (Sadler’s Wells)

Owner: George Strawbridge Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 10f 3yo Group 3 winner Berlin Tango (114), useful 7-10f winner Jupiter Light (103) and useful 11.5-12.5f winner Fairbanks (101). Dam a UK dual 7f Group 3/US 9.5f Grade 3 winner (116) who was closely related to Irish 12f Group 3 winner Pink Symphony (109; later dam of US 11f Grade 1 winner Highland Chief (118)). “This colt would be more like Fairbanks than Berlin Tango. He is still quite immature and will need plenty of time, but the mare is a capable producer so you’d have to be hopeful he can do something in the longer term.” KASSAYA

7/3 b f Kingman - Suelita (Dutch Art)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: 1,000,000gns (Juddmonte Farms) Half-sister to Dewhurst Stakes and 2000 Guineas winner Chaldean (122), Mill Reef Stakes winner Alkumait (113), 2023 6f Listed winner Get Ahead (114) and Irish 5.5f 3yo Listed winner The Broghie Man (102). Dam an unraced half-sister to the dam of Lowther Stakes winner Living In the Past (103). “We were pleased with her first run at Salisbury and obviously even happier when she confirmed that promise to go one better at Nottingham. She will now go to the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot and the stiff five furlongs there will suit her down to the ground. I would be hopeful of a big run there, and she should be capable of keeping smart company for the remainder of the season. A sixth furlong will also suit before long, while she looks versatile with regards ground conditions.”

Chaldean leads home Hi Royal (right) in the 2000 Guineas

KINGSCLERE (USA)

25/1 ch f Kitten’s Joy - Sweeter Still (Rock of Gibraltar)

Owner: Qatar Racing Limited Sales price: n/a Full sister to Futurity Trophy/2000 Guineas winner Kameko (128). Dam a US 1m 3yo Grade 3 winner who was a half-sister to Racing Post Trophy winner Kingsbarns (121) and Irish 7f 3yo Group 3 winner Belle Artiste (104). “While she isn’t quite the same physical specimen as Kameko, she looks a much better model than her year-older sister and also shapes better than she did at this stage last year. In fact, she goes along very nicely indeed, and I would hope she can turn into a really nice filly during the second part of the season.” LOUDAN (IRE)

7/4 b f Blue Point - Crossanza (Cape Cross)

Owner: Ms Aljazi Althani Sales price: €300,000 (Mrs Alanood Althani) Half-sister to 2023 Irish 6f Listed winner My Eyes Adore You (105), 6f 2yo Listed winner Cape Factor (104) and Group 2/3-placed 8-12f winner Court House (113). Dam an unraced daughter of a Listed-placed Irish 5f 3yo winner (106). “This a sharp, speedy filly who shows plenty of ability in her homework. She will make her debut at Bath on Saturday (June 15) and I’d be hopeful of a big run given the level of professionalism she displays in her work. Whatever happens there, she will definitely win races this year.” MARCHOGION

21/2 b c Mehmas - Raincall (Pivotal)

Owner: Opulence Thoroughbreds Sales price: 160,000gns (JS Bloodstock/Opulence Thoroughbred) Second foal of a fairly useful dual 6f winner (83) who was the daughter of Australian 6f Group 1 winner Lone Rock (115). “A breeze up purchase who is a very straightforward individual. We gave him some downtime when he first arrived, but he’s moved into faster work now and looks a really nice type.” MARVELMAN (IRE)

17/3 b c Invincible Spirit - Varamini (Siyouni)

Owner: Mr & Mrs R M Gorell Sales price: 140,000gns (Andrew Balding) Second foal of a maiden (87) sister to French 1m 3yo Group 3 winner/Prix de Diane third Volta (115) and half-sister French 8/9f Group 3 winner Calvados Blues (118) and the dam of Irish 7f 2yo Listed winner No Needs Never (107). “This colt goes particularly well and isn’t far off having a run. I imagine he will start over 6f but should stay 7f without too many issues.” MIDDLE AGES (IRE)

4/2 b c Camelot - Arte Volante (Dutch Art)

Owner: Isa Salman Al Khalifa Sales price: 250,000gns (Highclere Agency) Half-brother to Italian 8-8.5f winner/Premio Parioli third Wopart (101) and Group 3/Listed-placed Italian 5-7f winner Air Comfort (100). Dam a Listed-placed Italian 6-7.5f winner (93) who was a half-sister to the dam of Italian 6f 2yo Group 3 winner/Prix Jean Prat third Malotru (112). “A quality colt who has a rather mixed pedigree. I would like to think he can win a race or two this year, but he will do even better as a three-year-old.” NEW BOMBAY

26/2 b c New Bay - Sweet Promise (Intello)

Owner: Teme Valley Sales price: £150,000 (Richard Ryan) First foal of a Listed-placed 9.5-10f 3yo winner (99) who was the daughter of a fairly useful dual 7f 2yo winner (91). “This colt has done really well physically throughout the last six weeks or so, but it was no great surprise to see him run how he did at Newbury this afternoon (June 13). He is very much the type who will improve with time and distance, and I would hope he will win races this season.” NEW CENTURY

21/2 b c Kameko - Potent Embrace (Street Cry)

Owner: Qatar Racing Limited Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 12f Group 3 winner Passion And Glory (116). Dam a fairly useful 8-10f 3yo winner (92) who was a half-sister to UAE 2000 Guineas winner Kinglet (109), 7.5f-1m 2yo winner/Derby Italiano runner-up King’s Caper (105) and Listed-placed UK/Irish 8-9.5f winner Casanova (110) out of a UK/US triple 7/8.5f Group/Grade 3 winner (115). “We were very pleased with his debut fourth at Lingfield - six furlongs would be an absolute minimum for him and it was a good learning curve. We hold him in particularly high regard and I’d like to think he can develop into a very nice horse over 7f/1m during the remainder of the year. He’s certainly the nicest Kameko here.”

Kameko and Oisin Murphy

OUR ‘ENERY (IRE)

8/5 b c Sea The Stars - Sopran Enery (Montjeu)

Owner: Jeremy & Germaine Hitchins Sales price: 140,000gns (Andrew Balding) Half-brother to Oaks d’Italia winner Auyantepui (104). Dam an Italian 10f 3yo winner (90) who was closely related to Derby Italiano winner Cima de Triomphe (121) and a half-sister to Italian 10f 3yo Listed winner Sopran Montieri (102). “A quality colt who is just going to want some time. He moves well and is a lovely individual, but it is all about next year with him.” PERPETUA

4/2 br f Frankel - Awesometank (Intense Focus)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: 500,000gns (Juddmonte Farms) Second foal of a Grade 1-placed 7f-1m winner (including twice at Listed level; 110) who was a half-sister to useful UK/HK multiple 1m winner Frantanck (97; by Frankel) out of a useful Irish 6f 2yo winner (98). “A strong, sizeable filly with a great action who looks all quality at this stage. She should be ready to run in July or August over 7f and would be one of our nicer two-year-old prospects at this stage.” POINT OF CONTACT (IRE)

8/2 b c Blue Point - Allegrezza (Sir Percy)

Owner: Saeed Suhail Sales price: 120,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-brother to US 1m 2yo Listed winner Ebeko (100). Dam a French 10f 3yo winner (93) who was a half-sister to French 15f 3yo Group 2 winner Canticum (118). “This colt looks a two-year-old through and through. He should be ready to get rolling in early July over 6f and I’d hope he can quickly prove himself to be a nice horse.” ROYAL PLAYWRIGHT

30/3 b c Lope de Vega - Arabian Queen (Dubawi)

Owner: J C Smith Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 2023 7f 2yo winner/Fillies’ Mile third See The Fire (104p), Listed-placed 2023 7f 3yo winner Arabian Storm (101), useful 12-14f winner Spirit Mixer (107) and 6f 2yo winner Frankella (84). Dam a Juddmonte International Stakes winner (117) out of dual Lancashire Oaks winner Barshiba (116). “A beautifully-bred colt from a family we’re getting to know very well. We had hoped to have him out by now, but he had a dirty scope last month so we just had to back off him a bit. He is back in fast work now and will be starting over 7f in July, potentially in that good novice race at the July meeting we won last year. I would be hopeful he’s a smart colt in the making.” SHRIMP SHADY

26/3 b/gr c Mastercraftsman - Preveza (Dalakhani)

Owner: M W Pendarves Sales price: n/a Half-brother to useful multiple 12f winner Scampi (103) and useful French/German 9.5-12f winner Plain Beau (97). Dam a French 14f 3yo winner who was the daughter of Preis der Diana winner Mystic Lips (113). “He would be a little more precocious than Scampi. Given what he is currently showing us, I’d be disappointed if he couldn’t at least win a maiden or novice event this year. He will start over 7f in July or August.” THE LOST KING

26/1 b c Kingman - King Power (Frankel)

Owner: King Power Racing Co Ltd Sales price: n/a First foal of a maiden (85) close relation to Oaks winner/St Leger runner-up Talent (116) and half-sister to Listed-placed 7f-1m winner Skilful (120) out of a Listed-placed 12f 3yo winner (103). “The dam cost a lot of money but frustratingly never won a race for us despite finishing third in the Lingfield Oaks Trial. This is her first foal and he has already shown a good level of ability and has the looks to match. I am hopeful he can develop into an above-average performer, and he should be ready to get going over 7f in mid-July.” TROPICAL STORM

5/2 b c Eqtidaar - Avon Breeze (Avonbridge)

Owner: Teme Valley Sales price: 50,000gns (Richard Ryan) Half-brother to 2023 6f 2yo Listed winner Purosangue (104). Dam a useful prolific 5-6f winner (101) who was a half-sister to useful multiple 5f winner Tumblewind (106) out of a 5-6f winning (79) half-sister to 2yo Listed winners Saigon (6f; 109) and Tabaret (5f; 105). “Although it was frustrating to be edged out, we were thrilled with his run at Newmarket on Guineas weekend. Almost everything that has run from the race since has won. It was always the intention for him to go to Royal Ascot so we’ve been saving him for that ever since. At this moment in time, it is looking like he will go for the Norfolk Stakes.”

Goldikova 2010: Olivier Peslier celebrates the great mare's final Breeders' Cup triumph

WINDLORD

2/5 b c Dubawi - Goldika (Intello)

Owner: Juddmonte Sales price: n/a Half-brother to 2023 French 6f 2yo winner Cavalletti (86). Dam a French 1m 3yo winner (91) who was closely related to French 10.5f 3yo Group 3 winner/Prix de Diane third Terrakova (112) and a half-sister to French 7f Listed winner Goldistyle (114) out of 14-time 7-9f Group/Grade 1 winner Goldikova (133). “This colt has a gorgeous pedigree and shows us plenty in his work. He runs at Sandown today (June 14) and though he will very much improve for the experience, I’ve got every hope that he can turn into a smart horse further down the line.” UNNAMED (IRE)

3/3 b c Sea The Stars - Dreaming Time (Oasis Dream)

Owner: King Power Racing Co Ltd Sales price: 100,000gns (SackvilleDonald) Half-brother to useful French 6-6.5f winner Purple Bling (98). Dam a 7f-1m 3yo winner (86) who was closely related to dual 12f Group 3 winner Laaheb (122) and Group 3-placed 6-7f winner Ruwaiyan (115) and a half-sister to Group 1-placed 7.5-10f winner Fox Tal (118; by Sea The Stars). “A lovely colt who is very much one for next year. He has a good attitude and does everything really nicely at this early stage, but he certainly isn’t one for here and now. I can see him making up into a smashing three-year-old.” UNNAMED

13/1 b c Kameko - Golden Spell (Al Kazeem)

Owner: Saeed Suhail Sales price: 160,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Third foal of a Listed-placed Irish 5-6f winner (105) who was the daughter of a maiden (77) half-sister to dual 12f Group 2 winner Bronze Cannon (123), King Edward VII Stakes winner Across The Stars (113) and US 1m 1f Grade 3 winner Valiant Girl (106). “Like a lot of the Kamekos, this colt displays a really good attitude and has thrived for every bit of work we’ve put his way. I hope he will be running before the end of July.” UNNAMED (IRE)

3/2 b f Camelot - Melodious (Cape Cross)

Owner: Mrs Doreen Tabor Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Italian 1m 3yo winner City Streets. Dam a Group 2/3-placed 8.5-10f 3yo winner (107) who was a full sister to useful dual 10f 3yo winner Great Example (108) out of a UAE 12f Group 3 winner (114). “Although not bred to be overly precocious, she is already displaying a fair level of ability. I see her beginning over 7f/1m in August and she could be an interesting horse down the line.” UNNAMED (IRE)

17/2 b f No Nay Never - Most Gifted (War Front)

Owner: Westerberg Sales price: n/a Second foal of a useful Irish 6-7f 3yo winner (100) who was a full sister to 1m Group/Grade 3 winner Ancient Rome (118) and Irish 6f 2yo Group 3 winner Etoile (95) and a half-sister to Listed-placed French 7f 3yo winner Galateia (97). “A fine physical specimen who goes along pretty nicely. She won’t be ready to run until August but I’d hope she can have a meaningful two-year-old campaign. I imagine she will start over 6f.”

Love pulls clear at York