Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Richard Fahey

He's having a great year with his two-year-olds and Richard Fahey guides us through his team.

BAMBALAM (FR)

4/5 b c Persian King - Robanne (Paco Boy)

Owner: KHK Racing Sales price: 600,000gns (Stroud Coleman Bloodstock) Half-brother to French 7f 2yo Listed winner Ritournelle (102). Dam a Group 3/Listed-placed 7f 2yo winner (103) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner Hartley (108). “An expensive breeze up horse who we like a lot. He has just taken a bit of time - he had a couple of pieces of work to see if we could get him ready for Royal Ascot, but he’s a horse more for the backend. He is really nice and will be one to look forward to later on.” BONNIE'S BOY

15/2 b c Tasleet - Bonnie Brae (Mujahid)

Owner: Greenall, Huddlestone Sales price: 60,000gns (P Fahey/R O'Ryan) Half-brother to three winners including fairly useful 5-6f winner Galloway Hills (88). Dam a useful 6-7f winner (111). “He was bought at the Guineas breeze up sales and we’ve just had to chill out a bit with him as he had sore shins when he arrived. He was also a little buzzy but is starting to relax now and will start working soon. He did a good breeze on the day.” CATALYSE (IRE)

18/4 ch c Starspangledbanner - Moondrop (Toronado)

Owner: Wathnan Racing Sales price: £300,000 (Blandford Bloodstock) Second foal of a maiden (67) half-sister to Lingfield Derby Trial winner Kilimanjaro (107), useful 9-10.5f 3yo winner Aramaic (102) and useful Irish/Australian 10-12f winner Mawaany Machine (101). “He won really well on debut at Hamilton. The plan is now Royal Ascot and he’ll have entries in both the Coventry and Norfolk. I like him.” COLUMNIST

17/3 b c Ardad - Sand And Deliver (Royal Applause)

Owner: Wathnan Racing Sales price: £170,000 (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-brother to fairly useful multiple 5f winner Warrior’s Valley (82). Dam a maiden (67) sister to 7f 3yo Group 2 winner Finjaan (117). “This colt won in very impressive style on debut at Chester. He’s another who will have entries at Royal Ascot and probably end up in the Coventry. He looks like a horse who will stay another furlong or two in time.”

Finjaan wins the Lennox Stakes

COMANCHE WARRIOR (IRE)

31/3 b c Dark Angel - Elaysa (Shamardal)

Owner: M & M Racing, Paul Byrne and Partners Sales price: 170,000gns (R O’Ryan/R Fahey) Half-brother to Group 2-placed UK/Hong Kong 5-10f winner Escape Route (100) and useful Irish/Hong Kong multiple 6f winner Colourful Emperor (101p). Dam a German 7f-1m winner who was the daughter of a 7f 3yo winning (57) half-sister to Nunthorpe Stakes and Golden Jubilee Stakes winner Kingsgate Native (124). “This is probably one of the nicest yearlings we bought last year. He is just going to take a little time but is a lovely horse with loads of scope. I imagine he will be running sometime in the late summer or early autumn.” FAR AHEAD (IRE)

1/4 b c Far Above - Sageness (Most Improved)

Owner: Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum Sales price: €48,000 (Blandford Bloodstock) First foal of a 10f 3yo winner (72) who was a three-parts sister to Listed-placed 8-10f winner Sagaciously (107) and a half-sister to useful 8.5-10f 3yo winner Sagely (98; dam of triple 6f Group 1 winner Perfect Power (119) and 2023 6f 2yo winner/Chesham Stakes third Golden Mind (101)). “We’ve got a few by Far Above for Sheikh Rashid. Early on we really liked them, but they just grew so we’ve had to give them a bit of time. This colt is from the family of Perfect Power and should prove okay in time.” GOLD BLACK (FR)

3/3 b c Golden Horde - La Bouille (Le Havre)

Owner: AlMohamediya Racing Sales price: €65,000 (Sheik Sultan Al Khalifa) Fourth foal of a maiden sister to Listed-placed French 1m 2yo winner La Gohanniere (96) out of a Listed-placed French 13f 3yo winner (102). “I believe he’s very like his sire, who Sheikh Sultan Al Khalifa also owned. This colt is quite a laidback character, but some of his work has been good and we’re very pleased with him at present.” GROUNDSMAN (IRE)

5/2 b c Acclamation - Say It’s Me (Shamardal)

Owner: Northern Marking Ltd Sales price: 62,000gns (P Fahey/R Fahey) First foal of a maiden (70) daughter of a Listed-placed 8.5f 3yo winning (103) half-sister to Group 3-placed 6f 2yo winner Zumbi (109). “A good, hardy horse who is ready to run now. He is probably one of those horses who will take a run or two to cotton onto what is happening, but I’m sure he will win races.”

Jumby and William Buick go clear in the Hungerford Stakes

GUNS FIRING (IRE)

23/3 b f New Bay - Sound of Guns (Acclamation)

Owner: Sheikh Juma Dalmook Al Maktoum Sales price: 180,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Full sister to 7f Group 2 winner Jumby (116) and a half-sister to three winners including useful UK/Bahraini 6f-1m winner Conflict (103). Dam a Group 2/Listed-placed 6f 2yo winner (106). “This is quite a sharp filly who is working well and just about ready to run. We are looking forward to seeing her in action.” HILL STREET BLUES (IRE)

18/4 b c Blue Point - Cherry Creek (Montjeu)

Owner: M & M Racing, Paul Byrne and Partner Sales price: 70,000gns (Robin O’Ryan/Richard Fahey) Half-brother to French 12f Listed winner Time Shanakill (112), Listed-placed Italian 8-11.5f 3yo winner Va Tutto Bene (93) and useful 5f-1m winner The Gatekeeper (105). Dam a once-raced maiden half-sister to Italian 10f 2yo Listed winner Mr Bird (87). “This colt has grown a fair bit since we bought him. He holds an entry at York this weekend (June 15) but I wouldn’t be sure he’ll be at his very best first time out. You’d imagine he will progress as the season goes on.” KOMORKIS (IRE)

18/4 ch f Cotai Glory - Starlight Dance (Sea The Stars)

Owner: M & M Racing, Paul Byrne and Partner Sales price: €50,000 (Aidan O’Ryan/Richard Fahey) Third foal of an unraced half-sister to Group 3-placed Irish 7f 2yo winner History Note (109) and useful Irish dual 1m 3yo winner Stepwise (105p). “This filly finished a good third on debut at Hamilton. She is quite a late foal and should progress well with racing.” LOOM (IRE)

29/1 b c Kodiac - Stunner (Pivotal)

Owner: Peter Timmins & John Rhodes Sales price: 85,000gns (R O'Ryan/R Fahey) Third foal of an unraced half-sister to Listed-placed UAE 7-10f winner Busker (108), Listed-placed French 1m 3yo winner Bergamask (101; later dam of Coventry Stakes winner Buratino (115)) and useful 6f 2yo winner Alderney (102). “This colt did everything wrong at York first time out and then did well to win at Ripon the other day. He is Royal Ascot bound and will run in either the Windsor Castle or Norfolk. He is quite a quick horse and one we really like.”

Buratino wins the Coventry Stakes

MEARALL (IRE)

28/4 b c Cotai Glory - Lahabah (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: AlMohamediya Racing Sales price: £55,000 (Peter Fahey/Richard Fahey) Half-brother to fairly useful 2023 dual 6f 3yo winner Love Lies (80). Dam an unraced daughter of a Grade 3-placed French 9.5f 3yo winner (104). “He was probably going to be one of our first two-year-old runners - and indeed winners. He had shown plenty earlier in the spring but met with a minor setback. He will run in a month or so and I’m sure he’ll win races.” MINSHAAR

17/3 b f Mohaather - Shamlahar (Shamardal)

Owner: Hussain Alabbas Lootah Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2023 dual 5f 2yo winner Bombay Bazaar (88). Dam a 1m winner (76) who was the daughter of an Irish 6f Listed winning (106) half-sister to Irish 7f 2yo Group 3 winner Lady Lahar (106; later dam of 7f Group 3/Listed winner Jallota (116) and Group 1-placed 8-10f winner Rawdaa (118)). “A half-sister to a horse we trained last year called Bombay Bazaar. This is quite a nice filly who is going to take a bit of time, but she has shown some promise and we like her.” MOVING FORCE (IRE)

2/3 b c Mehmas - Second Generation (Dawn Approach)

Owner: Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Listed-placed 6-7f 2yo winner New Definition (97). Dam a French 5f 2yo Listed winner (93) who was the daughter of a 6f 2yo winner (101p). “I thought he won well first time when winning at Beverley and then ran a cracker back there on Saturday behind an expensive breezer of Karl Burke’s who we were giving weight away to. He’ll definitely run in the Norfolk Stakes as the owner is very keen to have a runner in that race.” NO AH A (USA)

18/2 gr/ro c Caravaggio - Fairway Road (Cuvee)

Owner: M Bar O LLC Sales price: $52,000 (JD Osgood) Half-brother to US 5.5f Grade 3 winner Just Grazed Me (110). Dam a US 7f 2yo stakes winner. “A big, scopey colt who has grown on us but has done a few bits and we’re very pleased with him. He has plenty of natural speed which is a good sign for quite a backward horse.” POWERFUL GLORY (IRE)

4/2 b c Cotai Glory - Wouldntitbelovely (Kodiac)

Owner: Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum Sales price: £190,000 (Blandford Bloodstock) Second foal of a twice-raced maiden (42) daughter of an unraced half-sister to dual 6f Listed winner Ruby Rocket (113; later dam of Prix de l’Abbaye winner Maarek (123)) and Irish 6f 2yo Listed winner Alexander Alliance (106p). “We bought him at the breeze ups and tried to get him ready for Royal Ascot. However, we didn’t feel he was that type of two-year-old as he’s one who will progress with time. We do like him a lot.” SHADOW ARMY

22/3 b c Showcasing - Marie of Lyon (Royal Applause)

Owner: Wathnan Racing Sales price: n/a Second foal of a Listed-placed triple 6f winner (100) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed Italian 7f-1m winner Spygate (86) out of a 1m 3yo Listed winning (107) half-sister to Group 3 winners Silca’s Gift (7f 3yo; 108) and Violette (6f 2yo; 106). “This colt made a winning debut at York’s Dante meeting, overcoming a slow start to score. He will have entries in the Windsor Castle and Norfolk. Wathnan have loads of two-year-olds to run at Ascot and we’ll just see where we slot in. I’m not bothered which race he runs in - he’s a quality horse.”

Shadow Army wins at York

SPRINGBOK

28/2 b c Too Darn Hot - Belle Rose (Golden Sword)

Owner: Edelle Logan Sales price: 125,000gns (Joey Logan/Richard Fahey) Third foal of a South African 10f Listed winner (92) who was a half-sister to South African 1m 1f Grade 1 winner Pierre Jourdan (116) and South African 6f Grade 2 winner Champagne Haze (109). “A typical Too Darn Hot who has taken a bit of time, but some of his work has been quite nice and we’re very happy with him. He will run sometime in the late summer/early autumn.” STRONG WARRIOR

24/2 b c Mehmas - Camisole (Redoute’s Choice)

Owner: Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum Sales price: 150,000gns (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-brother to French 8.5f 3yo winner Global Fashion. Dam a US 1m 3yo winner who was a half-sister to Listed-placed French 8-10f winner Mind Mapping (104) out of a maiden (72) half-sister to Preakness Stakes winner War of Will (118) and National Stakes winner Pathfork (120). “Quite a sharp, forward-going horse from the breeze ups. We did think about going to Royal Ascot with him, but I’m afraid he just got a touch of sore shins so we had to back off him. He’s a nice horse.” THEY ALL KNOW ME

12/1 gr c Sergei Prokofiev - Silver Machine (Brazen Beau)

Owner: M J Macleod Sales price: €40,000 (Robin O'Ryan/Richard Fahey) First foal of a fairly useful dual 6f winner (87) who was a half-sister to 5f 2yo Listed winner Dave Dexter (99). “A big colt who has just kept on growing. He is very much one for the backend but seems a nice horse.” UNCLE DON

15/4 b c Oasis Dream - Bereka (Firebreak)

Owner: Middleham Park Racing XI Sales price: £52,000 (Highflyer) Half-brother to 2023 5f 2yo winner/Norfolk Stakes runner-up Malc (100), fairly useful multiple 8-9.5f winner Plastic Paddy (89) and fairly useful 5-7f winner Three Coins (85). Dam a maiden (73) sister to Italian 1m 2yo Group 1 winner Hearts of Fire (118). “This colt is a half-brother to Malc, who was a good two-year-old for us last season. He is probably three weeks off a run and shows us an awful lot of potential at home - we do like him a lot.” UNNAMED

14/4 b f Zoustar - Danehill Revival (Pivotal)

Owner: Sheikh Rashid Dalmook Al Maktoum Sales price: €160,000 (Blandford Bloodstock) Half-sister to 6f 2yo winner De Bruyne (79). Dam a useful 6f 3yo winner (95) who was the daughter of a 6f 3yo Listed winner (104). “A big, scopey filly. You would imagine she’s one for the backend, but she moves well and is a good type.”