Dan Briden Two-Year-Old Guide: Roger Varian

He has one of the strongest two-year-old teams in the country and Roger Varian takes Dan Briden through it.

ANTIPODES (IRE)

13/4 b c Starspangledbanner - Albemarle (King’s Best)

Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Eagle Sales price: 130,000gns (Highclere Agency) Half-brother to useful 9.5-10f winner Mackaar (98) and fairly useful 2023 7-8.5f 2yo winner Lexington Belle (93). Dam a twice-raced maiden (74) daughter of a French 9.5-12f 3yo winning (92) half-sister to French 1m 3yo Group 3 winner/Irish 1000 Guineas runner-up Anna Salai (113; later dam of Derby and King George winner Adayar (130)). “A colt with lots of size and scope. He isn’t overly precocious and will probably debut in August or September over 7f, but I think he could be a nice horse in time.” BINTALINA

11/3 b f Dubawi - Alina (Galileo)

Owner: Salhia Stud Limited Sales price: 500,000gns (Richard Knight/Salhia Stud) Full sister to smart multiple 7f-1m winner Noble Dynasty (118) and 2023 8.5f 2yo winner Arabian Tribe (86p) and a half-sister to four-time 8-12f Group 1 winner/2000 Guineas runner-up Barney Roy (119) and Listed-placed Irish 1m 3yo winner Wisdom Mind (99). Dam a twice-raced maiden (82). “This a really nice filly who moves well and has plenty of quality. I could see her being forward enough to begin over 7f during the second half of July or early in August. A good prospect.” CHAMPION AGAIN OLE (IRE)

30/1 ch c Lope de Vega - Royal Intervention (Exceed And Excel)

Owner: King Power Racing Co Ltd Sales price: 250,000gns (SackvilleDonald) First foal of a 6f 3yo Group 2/3 winner (108) who was a half-sister to US 9.5f Grade 1 winner Gorella (122) and French 1m 3yo Listed winner Porto Santo (112). “A nice colt with a fluent action who should be ready to start over 7f in July or August.” ETTORE (IRE)

10/5 b c Sottsass - Recambe (Cape Cross)

Owner: John Connelly Sales price: 150,000gns (A C Elliott, Agent for Roger Varian) Three-parts brother six-time 8-10.5f Group 1 winner Laurens (120; by Siyouni). Dam a French 10-14.5f 3yo winner who was a half-sister to Hong Kong 8/10f Group 1 winner Helene Mascot (120). “A big, unfurnished colt who won’t be racing until the autumn, and I should think he’ll want 1m. He ought to develop into a lovely three-year-old next season.”

Laurens wins the Sun Chariot

FIRE FLAME

18/1 b c Wootton Bassett - Firelight (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Newsells Park Stud & J Barnett Sales price: 200,000gns (Vendor) Second foal of a fairly useful dual 6f 2yo winner (91) who was the daughter of a 12f Listed winning (110) sister to French 12.5f 3yo Listed winner Oh Beautiful (100) and close relation to 2m 3yo Listed winner Face The Facts (115). “A nice, solid individual who moves well and could be forward enough to begin over 6/7f in July.” GULYA (IRE)

4/4 ch f Night of Thunder - Roman Venture (Holy Roman Emperor)

Owner: Nurlan Bizakov Sales price: 200,000gns (Sumbe) Second foal of an unraced sister to Irish 2000 Guineas winner Romanised (123), close relation to German 14f Group 3 winner Rock of Romance (112) and half-sister to 14f/2m Listed winner Fictional Account (108). “This is a filly with a lot of quality who works well. She should be ready to start racing in July or August over 7f. One we particularly like at the moment.” INFLUENTIAL (IRE)

26/2 b c Wootton Bassett - Shenanigans (Arcano)

Owner: Highclere Thoroughbred Racing - Swift Sales price: 240,000gns (Highclere Agency) Second foal of a 10f Listed winner (105) who was a half-sister to 5f 2yo Group 2 winner Ubettabelieveit (105), dual 7f Group 3 winner Tropical Paradise (116) and Italian 5f 3yo Group 3 winner Harlem Shake (110). “We trained the mother, who won a Listed Race. This colt would be more of an autumn-type two-year-old. He possess a good deal of quality on what we’ve seen from him so far and should progress into a lovely horse at three.” JACKKNIFE

16/5 b c Kameko - Dulkashe (Pivotal)

Owner: Qatar Racing Limited Sales price: n/a Half-brother to Coronation Cup winner Defoe (123). Dam a 10f 3yo winner (90) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed Irish 7f-1m winner Akira (106). “A very athletic colt who will just need some time, which is what his half-brother Defoe required. Like him, I could see him running over 1m in the latter stages of the summer or early autumn. He will be one for middle distances next year.”

Defoe wins the Coronation Cup

JENUBIYAH

26/3 b f Too Darn Hot - Dujaa (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: n/a Second foal of an unraced sister to Oaks and King George winner Taghrooda (127; dam of 2023 12f Group 2 winner Israr (118)) out of a Group 2-placed Irish 8-14f winner (including three times at Listed level; 117). “A solid filly with a smart pedigree who probably won’t be running until the latter part of the summer. I imagine she’ll require 7f to begin with.” JOWDDAH (IRE)

19/3 b f New Bay - Queen Arabella (Medicean)

Owner: Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Sales price: 210,000gns (Federico Barberini) Half-sister to Group 3-placed UK/UAE 8-10f winner Royal Mews (109) and useful 8.5-10f 3yo winner King of Clubs (100). Dam an unraced half-sister to 10/10.5f Group 3 winner Poet (121), Group 3-placed French dual 6f 2yo winner Hothaifah (105) and the dam of Irish 7f 3yo Group 3 winner/Irish 2000 Guineas runner-up France (115). “This filly is a touch light of bone but has improved hugely since she was a yearling. She is coming together all the time and should be ready to run in July or August over 7f.” KHAFIZ (IRE)

28/1 b c New Bay - Hala Hala (Invincible Spirit)

Owner: Nurlan Bizakov Sales price: 135,000gns (Sumbe) Half-brother to Group 2-placed 2023 5.5f 2yo winner Toca Madera (99) and Group 3-placed 6f 2yo winner Hala Hala Hala (97). Dam a 7f-1m 2yo winner (82) who was a half-sister to German 7f 3yo Listed winner Guinnevre (106). “He was a bit disappointing on his debut at Newbury, but greenness got the better of him that day and he’s undoubtedly a better horse than that run suggests. We’re just giving him a bit of time and I imagine he will be back in action over 7f towards the end of July.” KING AND COUNTRY

5/4 b c Kingman - Without You Babe (Lemon Drop Kid)

Owner: Victorious Racing Sales price: 900,000gns (Oliver St Lawrence Bloodstock) Full brother to US 1m Listed winner She’s Got You (110) and a half-brother to St James’s Palace Stakes winner Without Parole (120) and Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile winner Tamarkuz (125). Dam an unraced half-sister to US 8/10f Grade 1 winner Stay Thirsty (123). “This a medium-sized, attractive colt who is athletic and well proportioned. He won’t be early but does it all relatively easily at this stage. I expect to see him running over 7f sometime in the autumn.”

Noble Style wins the Gimcrack

LITTLE DORRIT

17/2 b f Camelot - Eartha Kitt (Pivotal)

Owner: Chasemore Farm Sales price: n/a Half-sister to Gimcrack Stakes winner Noble Style (117). Dam a Group 3-placed triple 6f winner (including at Listed level; 105) who was a half-sister to Chesham Stakes winner Arthur Kitt (106; by Camelot) out of Queen Mary Stakes winner Ceiling Kitty (107). “A very good-looking filly with plenty of scope and who possesses a lovely, fluent action. She probably won’t be racing until the autumn and will do even better as a three-year-old.” MAISSARA

22/2 b f Frankel - Mrs Gallagher (Oasis Dream)

Owner: Nurlan Bizakov Sales price: n/a Half-sister to 2023 5f 2yo winner Markakol (80). Dam a 5/5.5f Listed winner (107) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed prolific 5-6f winner Tone The Barone (112) out of a Listed-placed French dual 6f 3yo winning (104) half-sister to Hong Kong dual 1m Group 1 winner Xtension (124) and the dams of dual 6f Group 1 winner Harry Angel (131) and Middle Park Stakes winner Supremacy (117). “Whilst not overly big, she a very strong and powerful filly. She has a lot of speed for a Frankel and is evidently taking after the mother’s side of the family. I could see her running over 6f in July.” MAJAZ

30/4 b f Dubawi - Cushion (Galileo)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: 450,000gns (Shadwell Estate Company) Full sister to Group 2/3-placed 7f 2yo winner Hafit (109). Dam a Grade 3/Listed-placed 9-10f UK/US winner (104) who was closely related to 10.5f Group 2 winner Elarqam (123) and a half-sister to Irish 5f 3yo Group 3 winner Fountain of Youth (111) and 10f Listed winner Maydanny (113; by Dubawi). “A medium-sized, well-made filly who isn’t precocious and will require plenty of time. I hope she will have a run or two this autumn, and she should develop into a really nice horse next season.” QARLYGA (FR)

5/3 ch f Golden Horde - Qazyna (Frankel)

Owner: Nurlan Bizakov Sales price: n/a Second foal of a French 1m 1f 3yo Listed winner (105p) who was a half-sister to Australian 12f Group 2 winner Au Revoir (118), 8/10f Listed winner Perfect Stride (116) and French 6f 2yo Listed winner Law Lord (113) out of a French 1m 3yo Listed winner (103). “A nice advert for her young sire. She is strong and possesses plenty of size and scope. Though she goes along nicely in her work, she wouldn’t be overly precocious and probably wouldn’t be running until the end of the summer. I think she’ll need 7f straight away.” RAAMMEE

9/3 b c Persian King - Qabala (Scat Daddy)

Owner: Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Sales price: 150,000gns (Federico Barberini) Half-brother to once-raced 2023 7f 2yo winner Qazaq (80P). Dam a Nell Gwyn Stakes winner/1000 Guineas third (110) who was the daughter of a maiden half-sister to US 1m Grade 2 winner Filimbi (115). “A sizeable colt with real presence and a good attitude. He moves particularly well at this stage and looks a talented individual. He will start over 7f sometime in the autumn and is one we like a lot.”

Qabala wins the Nell Gwyn

RAHIEBB

5/3 b c Frankel - Playful Sound (Street Cry)

Owner: Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Sales price: 240,000gns (Vendor) Half-brother to 2023 7f 2yo winner Spinto Soprano (71). Dam a Listed-placed 9-10.5f winner (105) who was a half-sister to dual 14f Group 3 winner Ispolini (117) and Group 2/Listed-placed 7-10f winner Vivionn (108) out of a US 10f Grade 2 winner (111). “A nice, big colt with a lot of quality who has always been very well balanced. He is going to take bit of time but can hopefully be a nice horse over 1m in the autumn and middle distances next year.” RIDE THE THUNDER (IRE)

21/4 b c Night of Thunder - Stellar Glow (Sea The Stars)

Owner: Victorious Racing Sales price: 400,000gns (Oliver St Lawrence Bloodstock) Half-brother to fairly useful 7f-1m 2yo winner Alseyoob (90). Dam a Listed-placed Irish 12f 3yo winner (102) who was a half-sister to Phoenix Stakes winner Alfred Nobel (111). “A medium-sized colt who is well balanced. He should be a July/August runner over 7f and see where that takes us for the autumn. He looks a nice horse on what we’ve seen from him so far.” SADDADD (IRE)

22/4 b c Pinatubo - Talmada (Cape Cross)

Owner: Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Closely related to 2023 1m 3yo winner Almaqam (94; by Lope de Vega) and a half-brother to Listed-placed 7-8.5f winner Saleymm (110). Dam a 10f Listed winner (110) who was a half-sister to Champagne Stakes winner Saamidd (120) and French 1m 3yo Listed winner Masaarr (108). “A medium-sized colt who has a lot of strength and a really good action on him. He won’t be ready to race until the end of the summer and will probably begin over 7f. I like him.” SALLAAL (IRE)

27/3 ch c Frankel - Nahrain (Selkirk)

Owner: Sheikh Ahmed Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Half-brother to triple 9/10f Group 1 winner Benbatl (129), Listed-placed 7f-1m winner Fooraat (108), very useful 10-12f winner Modaara (110p) and 2023 7f 2yo winner Elmalka (104p). Dam a smart 8-10f winner (including at Group/Grade 1 level; 119). “It’s a terrific pedigree. Nahrain has been a good filly to me both on the track and as a broodmare, and we were obviously thrilled to win the 1000 Guineas with Elmalka last month for Sheikh Ahmed. This is a lovely colt who possesses plenty of size and scope and also a fantastic action. He will take a bit of time but I hope he can have a run over 1m in the autumn. An exciting prospect.” SHINARA (IRE)

17/2 b f Dark Angel - Futoon (Kodiac)

Owner: Nurlan Bizakov Sales price: 850,000gns (Sumbe) Full sister to 6f/1m Group 2 winner Charyn (120) and Mill Reef Stakes winner Wings of War (107). Dam a Listed-placed dual 5f 3yo winner (98) who was the daughter of a dual 5f 2yo winner (98). “A filly with a lot of quality who I think will be one to start in the late summer or early autumn. Hopefully a filly with a big future ahead of her given what she shows us on the gallops.”

Charyn is too good for his Doncaster rivals

SPHERICAL

18/3 b f Blue Point - Spatial (New Approach)

Owner: Cheveley Park Stud Sales price: n/a Half-sister to fairly useful 5-6f winner The Dunkirk Lads (81) and 2024 1m 3yo winner Surveyor (82). Dam a 7f 2yo winner (99) who was closely related to 1m 3yo Listed winner Gabr (111) out of a dual 1m Group 2 winner (119). “This filly won nicely at Yarmouth though I don’t quite know what she achieved in beating two breeze up horses. She has always worked well and has certainly improved for having that first experience. She goes for the Queen Mary at Royal Ascot and though time will tell how good she is, she’s got a good chance of being a nice horse.” ULTRASOUL (IRE)

26/3 b c Kingman - Channel (Nathaniel)

Owner: H Yamamoto Sales price: €200,000 (Hidetoshi Yamamoto) Second foal of a Prix de Diane winner (112) who was the daughter of a 7f 2yo winning (89) half-sister to Group 2-placed UK/Australian 8.5-13f winner (including twice at Listed level) Tall Ship. “Not overly big, but he moves well and could be ready to start over 7f within the next three weeks.” YAA MIN

2/3 b c Frankel - Wonderful Filly (Lomitas)

Owner: Shadwell Estate Company Ltd Sales price: 370,000gns (Shadwell Estate Company) Half-brother to German 11f 3yo Group 2 winner Wonderful Moon (115). Dam a German 8.5f 3yo winner who was a half-sister to French 1m 1f 3yo Group 3 winner Wunder (112) and Group 3/Listed-placed multiple 6-7f winner Advanced (119). “A big horse with a lovely action, but he is going to need a bit of time. He might have a run in the autumn but is one for middle distance races next year.” UNNAMED (IRE)

30/4 b f King of Change - Ambivalent (Authorized)

Owner: Ali Saeed Sales price: n/a Half-sister to French 12f 3yo Group 1 winner Teona (120) and French 12f 3yo Group 2 winner Al Hilalee (108p). Dam an Irish 10f Group 1 winner (117) who was a half-sister to Group 1-placed dual 7f 2yo winner Al Waffi (102) and Listed-placed 8-14f winner Sunday Symphony (108). “A lovely filly who looks to have all the quality that the mare tends to put into her progeny. She should be running at the end of the summer over 7f/1m and is a filly we like a lot.”

Teona (left) - in winning action

UNNAMED

18/4 br f Pinatubo - Astrelle (Makfi)

Owner: Sheikh Mohammed Bin Khalifa Al Maktoum Sales price: n/a Half-sister to US 10f 3yo Grade 1 winner McKulick (114), Mehl-Mulhens-Rennen winner Fearless King (111) and 2023 Irish 1m Group 2 winner Just Beautiful (114). Dam a Group 3-placed dual 7f 2yo winner (98) who was a half-sister to Italian 1m Group 2 winner Porsenna (108). “This filly is still quite weak at the moment. We are going to build her up to have a run at the backend but she’s very much going to be one for next season.” UNNAMED

22/2 b f Night of Thunder - Estijaab (Snitzel)

Owner: Emirates Park PTY Ltd Sales price: n/a Half-sister to once-raced 2023 1m 2yo winner Ejaabiyah (90p). Dam an Australian 6f 3yo Group 1 winner (118) who was a full sister to 2023 Australian 5f Group 3 winner Remarque (118) out of Australian 6/7f Group 1 winner Response (111). “This filly is strengthening all the time. She won’t be racing until the end of the summer at the earliest, but I think she is a nice prospect who will start over 6/7f.” UNNAMED (IRE)

13/4 b c No Nay Never - Flower Fashion (Flower Alley)

Owner: Paul Smith & Partners Sales price: 200,000gns (Roger Varian) Half-brother to 7f 2yo winner Drafted (73). Dam a Listed-placed French/US 8-10f winner (102) who was a half-sister to Listed-placed French 10f 3yo winner Winter Reprise (103) out of a French 7f 3yo Listed winner (108). “A strong colt who moves nicely and could be ready to start over 6f in the middle of the summer. He has more than enough scope to train on next year and is one we like at present.” UNNAMED

12/2 ch c Sea The Moon - Fly (Pastoral Pursuits)

Owner: Varian Racing X Sales price: 65,000gns (Ebonos) Three-parts brother to useful 10-12f winner Parachute (99; by Sea The Stars). Dam a fairly useful 7f-1m 3yo winner (88p) who was a half-sister to 12f Group 1 winner Seal of Approval (118) and French 15.5f Listed winner Gale Force (107; later dam of Irish Derby and St Leger winner Hurricane Lane (126)). “A strong individual who could be ready to run as early as late July over 7f. He looks a nice prospect on everything we have seen from him so far.”

It's so easy for William Buick and Hurricane Lane