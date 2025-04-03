Willie Mullins column: Guide to Aintree Friday runners

He was among the winners on day one of the Randox Grand National Festival. Check out our star columnist on his Friday team.

13:45 Dancing City

He was running a big race in the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham before his mistake three out. He came right at this time of the season last year, winning here and at Punchestown. This is his time of the year, and I think he’ll run well. 13:45 Quai De Bourbon

It was a shame that he unseated at Cheltenham before the race really got going, Patrick was very happy with him up to that point. He’s a horse I expected to improve through the spring and it will be interesting to see how he goes this time. 14:20 Kopeck De Mee

Things didn’t go right for him in the Martin Pipe at Cheltenham and we still think an awful lot of him. He’s one we should keep following.

14:55 Karbau

He was well beaten in the Supreme but is a horse we like, and he’d have an each-way chance in this. 14:55 Salvator Mundi

He finished fifth in the Michael O’Sullivan Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham and I think we’ll tweak tactics with him again on Friday which would give him a good chance. 15:30 El Fabiolo

He takes on a top-class field here. We think he’s back in really good order though and I wouldn’t be afraid to follow him. 16:05 Adamantly Chosen

We have a nice team for the Topham. He’ll love both the ground and trip and was probably doing too much throughout the race the last day under a change of tactics. He could be one for each-way punters. 16:05 Blue Lord

He ran his best race of the season at Ascot last time and after that I have no worries about the trip for him. Paul has opted to ride, so that must be a positive. He’s down in a class and I think this flat, galloping track is in his favour too.

16:05 Gentleman De Mee

This fellow is tackling two miles five, which is probably the longest trip he’s ever raced over, and the big Aintree fences are new to him too. But his method of jumping should suit them and I think he’ll stay. 16:05 Glengouly

He ran in the Grand National last year and, coming back in trip over these fences, I’d give him a chance. He jumped spectacularly for a long way in the National. 16:05 James Du Berlais

He loves this race and was beaten only a length when second to Arizona Cardinal last year. He must have a chance. 16:40 Argento Boy