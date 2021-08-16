Jake Osgathorpe is in the Super 6 chair for this weekend's round, bringing you predictions and tips for all six games.
Leicester simply haven't got going this season, with three defeats in five league games, but importantly Brendan Rodgers's side have lost the xG battle in all five. The Foxes were beaten 2-1 by Brighton last weekend, again conceding good chances, with their season average at 2.06 xGA per game. Worryingly, only Spurs and Norwich have a worst attacking process than the Foxes (1.02 xGF per game).
Burnley have fewer points on the board than their hosts, but their performances have been better, winning the xG battle in three of five games, with four matches being extremely tight. They were unfortunate to lose 1-0 to Arsenal, and have been creating more chances that their goal tally suggests (1.49 xGF per game). The Clarets can get a result at the KP.
Leeds don't look like themselves this season. Last term their vibrant attack consistently bailed out a vulnerable defence, averaging 1.63 xGF per game, but so far this season they aren't hitting those same heights (1.15). This means that results are hard to come by, with Bielsa's side shipping chances, and unless something changes, expect them to continue to struggle.
West Ham will be kicking themselves for missing a late penalty against Manchester United, but a defeat was a deserved result, with David Moyes's side struggling in attack in the absence of Michail Antonio, mustering just 0.89 non-pen xGF. Antonio is back for this match, and the Hammers attacking process should prove too strong as they get back to winning ways.
Will appear here...
Will appear here...
Will appear here...
Will appear here...
More from Sporting Life
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.