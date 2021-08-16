Sporting Life
Super 6 correct score tips: Sporting Life's expert predictions

Super 6 tips and correct score predictions: Saturday September 25

By Jake Osgathorpe
16:50 · WED September 22, 2021

Jake Osgathorpe is in the Super 6 chair for this weekend's round, bringing you predictions and tips for all six games.

  • Leicester v Burnley: DRAW
  • Leeds v WEST HAM
  • Everton v Norwich
  • Watford v Newcastle
  • Bristol City v Fulham
  • Sheff Utd v Derby

Leicester 1-1 Burnley

Leicester simply haven't got going this season, with three defeats in five league games, but importantly Brendan Rodgers's side have lost the xG battle in all five. The Foxes were beaten 2-1 by Brighton last weekend, again conceding good chances, with their season average at 2.06 xGA per game. Worryingly, only Spurs and Norwich have a worst attacking process than the Foxes (1.02 xGF per game).

Burnley have fewer points on the board than their hosts, but their performances have been better, winning the xG battle in three of five games, with four matches being extremely tight. They were unfortunate to lose 1-0 to Arsenal, and have been creating more chances that their goal tally suggests (1.49 xGF per game). The Clarets can get a result at the KP.

Leeds 1-2 West Ham

Leeds don't look like themselves this season. Last term their vibrant attack consistently bailed out a vulnerable defence, averaging 1.63 xGF per game, but so far this season they aren't hitting those same heights (1.15). This means that results are hard to come by, with Bielsa's side shipping chances, and unless something changes, expect them to continue to struggle.

West Ham will be kicking themselves for missing a late penalty against Manchester United, but a defeat was a deserved result, with David Moyes's side struggling in attack in the absence of Michail Antonio, mustering just 0.89 non-pen xGF. Antonio is back for this match, and the Hammers attacking process should prove too strong as they get back to winning ways.

CLICK HERE to download the Sporting Life app
Everton v Norwich

Will appear here...

Watford v Newcastle

Will appear here...

Super 6 correct score tips: Sporting Life's expert predictions for Saturday's round

Bristol City v Fulham

Will appear here...

Sheff Utd v Derby

Will appear here...

Sporting Life's Premier League Saturday's best bets and tips
CLICK TO READ: Sporting Life's Premier League Saturday's best bets and tips

