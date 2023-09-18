Super 6 predictions and correct score tips: Bayern to batter United

Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ) predicted all six outcomes correctly in the last round, landing two correct scores to boot. Super 6 is back for another season and so is our expert with a brand new column packed with xG-led insight and the chance to win cash prizes. Once a month the weekly top scorer in a specially created SPORTING LIFE LEAGUE will win £250, with £125 for the runner-up, £75 for third, £30 for fourth and £20 for fifth.

Round six predictions Man City 5-0 Crvena Zvezda

PSG 3-1 Dortmund

Feyenoord 3-1 Celtic

Bayern Munich 4-1 Man Utd

Arsenal 3-1 PSV

Real Sociedad 1-2 Inter Milan

Aren't you guys lucky. If the Sporting Life Super 6 competition had gone live for round five and not round seven, I doubt many of you would have been quids in. Two correct scores and four correct results meant I totaled 18 points, with Brighton's 3-1 success at Old Trafford and Arsenal's 1-0 win at Goodison Park the pair I nailed. We move onto round six now and a midweek edition with Champions League football, with the games included from both Tuesday and Wednesday. I have previewed the group stage of the UCL, and hopefully have a decent handle on the teams participating, meaning my picks were fairly confident from an outcome perspective this round. Some of the correct scores in the more one-sided matches were tough to call, but we'll do our best.

No respite for Man Utd and Ten Hag MANCHESTER UNITED are bad, at least it can't get any worst than three defeats in five league games and a humiliation at Old Trafford by Brighton though, right? Well, it likely will. They travel to face the might of BAYERN MUNICH in their opening Champions League game, and could be in for yet another hiding. The Red Devils have conceded 10 goals in five league games, allowing a whopping 1.81 xGA per game, and suffered yet another defensive injury blow with Aaron Wan-Bissaka the latest to be ruled out for a couple of months.

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is under pressure

They are all over the place as is, and their away record against the best teams adds even more cause for concern. When travelling to teams who finished in ninth and above last season, United have lost nine out of 10 by an aggregate of 33-9, shipping a seven, a six, a four and three threes. Thomas Tuchel's side have started the season very well in attack, with Harry Kane settling in well, hitting 11 goals and racking up 10.6 xGF in their four Bundesliga contests. Bayern don't mess around when hosting Champions League group games either, winning all of their last 12 by an aggregate of 39-4, so are likely to win this handily. Score prediction: Bayern Munich 4-1 Manchester United (Sky Bet odds: 16/1)

Comfortable for Premier League's best MANCHESTER CITY always seem to get kind group stage draws and this season is no different. They get their defence of their Champions League title underway with a home game against CRVENA ZVEZDA and are as short as 1/33 to win. So, it isn't a question of if then, it's a question of how many. In their last six group stage campaigns, City have won 16 of their 18 home games, losing just once, so they really are a formidable opponent who rarely slip up as hosts.

Pep Guardiola's side have been excellent at home in the UCL group stage

They've netted 53 times in that span (2.94 per game) while conceding just 18 times (0.78 per game), so should win this comfortably against a team in Crvena Zvezda who, when they have made it to the group stage in recent years, have been easily handled. The last time they did so was in 19/20, where they lost five out of six, getting pummeled by top seeds Bayern Munich (3-0 and 6-0) and Tottenham (4-0 and 5-0). Score prediction: Manchester City 5-0 Crvena Zvezda (Sky Bet odds: 17/2) ARSENAL picked up a big win at the weekend against Everton, picking up their first league win on Merseyside in five years. They now host a Champions League game for the first time in six years, and they should get three points here too. PSV are no pushovers though, starting the new season in incredible form under Peter Bosz, winning eight of nine and scoring 28 goals in the process. They have kept just four clean sheets, though, with Rangers able to score in both legs of their qualifying tie, suggesting Arsenal shouldn't have an issue creating in this one.

Mikel Arteta's Arsenal don't keep it clean very often at the Emirates

The question is around an clean sheet for Mikel Arteta's men. Well the answer is likely no, with the Gunners having kept just three clean sheets in their 18 home games in all competitions since the World Cup break, conceding in 83% of matches at the Emirates. Score prediction: Arsenal 3-1 PSV (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)

Struggles for Celtic CELTIC travel to Dutch champions FEYENOORD in their opener, and it's hard to see the Scottish champions avoiding defeat. Brendan Rodgers has a poor record in the Champions League group stage as manager of Liverpool and Celtic (previous stint), losing 11 of 18. Arne Slot's Feyenoord are an excellent side, and after two draws to start the new season - mainly due to player turnover - they are back on track, winning their last three games 6-1, 5-1 and 6-1.

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers hasn't got a great record in the Champions League

They are a decent European team too, impressing when topping their Europa League group ahead of Lazio last season before getting to the quarter-finals, and are likely to have too much quality for the visiting Scots. Score prediction: Feyenoord 3-1 Celtic (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)

Fancying the favourites Luis Enrique is the new man in the dugout for PSG this season, and he has a young side to work with that possesses a hell of a lot of quality. A strong front line built around Kylian Mbappe looks incredibly dangerous despite the small amount of time they've had to work together, averaging 2.28 xGF per game in Ligue 1 so far. Mbappe has seven in four this term, starting off the campaign in scintilating form, and it's hard to see DORTMUND stopping him.

Kylian Mbappe looks unstoppable at the moment

BVB's Bundesliga campaign has got off to an iffy start, edging past FC Koln before drawing with Bochum and Heidenheim, with their win over Freiburg at the weekend thanks to playing against 10-men for the final 10 minutes in which they scored twice. Defensively they remain a mess, conceding five in their last three, while away from home since the start of last season they have conceded 30 times in 20 games and allowing 27.3 xGA - an average of 1.37 per game. They could get found out in Paris. Score prediction: PSG 3-1 Dortmund (Sky Bet odds: 11/1) Last season's runners-up INTER MILAN have started the new season in incredible form, winning all four Serie A matches by an aggregate of 13-1. Their underlying data paints a dominant picture too, averaging 2.98 xGF and 0.60 xGA per game, and head into this on the back of an utterly dominant 5-1 win over AC Milan in the Derby della Madonnina.

Inter Milan are on fire to start the season