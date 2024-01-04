Super 6 predictions and correct score tips: No FA 'Cupsets'

For every round of Super 6, Jake Osgathorpe (@JAKEOZZ) uses expected goals (xG) data to assess the match-ups and make his correct score predictions.

Seagulls soar Stoke vs Brighton

Saturday, 15:00 GMT

This looks a tricky contest on paper for Brighton, but given the light upcoming fixture schedule (they don't play again until the 22nd Jan after this) and the injury list meaning a limited available squad and therefore a strong XI to be fielded, and the fact they made the semi-finals of the FA Cup last season, I can see the Seagulls going strong and being too strong for their hosts. Stoke have steadied the ship under Steven Schumacher but will likely struggle to deal with their visitors. Score prediction: Stoke 1-3 Brighton (Sky Bet odds: 10/1)

Cherries to make a run? QPR vs Bournemouth

Saturday, 15:00 GMT Bournemouth have no need to rotate here, and given they will likely survive comfortably in the Premier League this season, they can attempt to make a deep run in this competition. The Cherries don't play again after this until the 21st January, so why would Andoni Iraola rest and rotate when his side last played on the 31st December? QPR are in a relegation scrap in the Championship so that has to be their main focus, with the R's winless in six and struggling to score, hitting just two goals in that time. Score prediction: QPR 0-2 Bournemouth (Sky Bet odds: 13/2)

Easy for Blues Chelsea vs Preston

BBC Red Button: Saturday, 17:30 GMT

Chelsea appear to be hitting some sort of stride, and will definitely have eyes on a piece of silverware this season. Their squad is extremely deep, meaning they can juggle a lot of games, shown by their Carabao Cup run. Preston's form has taken a serious nose dive, losing seven of their last 10 in the Championship, scoring eight and conceding 20 in that time. The Blues should be too classy. Score prediction: Chelsea 2-0 Preston (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)

A tight Villa win Middlesbrough vs Aston Villa

BBC One: Saturday, 17:30 GMT Villa's squad is stacked, meaning that even if Unai Emery rotates, they should have a strong enough XI to edge a Middlesbrough team out of form. Emery named a strong XI in defeat to a strong Everton XI in the Carabao Cup earlier in the season. The high-flying Villans get eight days off after this before a further 16 days off after that, so resting shouldn't be an issue. Boro have lost five of their last eight league games, and with a Carabao Cup semi-final first leg approaching on Tuesday at the Riverside, it could well be the Championship side who rotate. Score prediction: Middlesbrough 1-2 Aston Villa (Sky Bet odds: 7/1)

A case of how many? Manchester City v Huddersfield

BBC Red Button: Sunday, 14:00 GMT

Reigning champions Manchester City host a struggling Championship side so the result should be a formality. The scoreline is the question. Pep's side are likely to rotate, but it shouldn't matted, and this is likely to be a cakewalk. Score prediction: Manchester City 4-0 Huddersfield (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)