Premier League tips and Super 6 predictions: Matchday 31

We have a quick turnaround for the next gameweek of Premier League action, but we can't complain after the last round of fixtures which were incredibly fun for the neutral - apart from the big game of the weekend. It is becoming a trend that all contests between the title chasing teams are cagey, low-scoring affairs, something we profited from by backing the unders in Manchester City vs Arsenal, but thankfully there are no such clashes in this midweek round. Let's hope for more drama and loads more goals as continues to be the case in the top flight this season.

Newcastle vs Everton Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT, Tuesday

TV Channel: TNT Sports 2

Home 19/20 | Draw 11/4 | Away 5/2

Newcastle's stunning late comeback against West Ham at the weekend was just more of what we have seen from the Magpies of late - chaos. Eddie Howe's side have been serious entertainers of late, with their last 10 league matches seeing a whopping 52 goals! Their last seven at St James' Park has seen 34 goals scored, so even if Everton aren't one of the more adventurous sides in the league, we should expect plenty of chances on Tuesday. I thought Newcastle's price to win was pretty appealing at 21/20, but given the number of goals they are conceding at the moment I can't quite bring myself to back it, but instead I'll back ALEXANDER ISAK TO SCORE ANYTIME. The Swede has scored four in four since returning from injury, scoring in his last three outings. He is on penalty duty which obviously helps this bet, but it is worth noting that Isak ranks joint-third in the entire league for expected goals (xG) per 90, so he sees plenty of good chances regularly. CLICK HERE to back Alexander Isak to score anytime with Sky Bet Score prediction: Newcastle 3-2 Everton (Sky Bet odds: 16/1)

N Forest vs Fulham Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT, Tuesday

TV Channel: TNT Sports 3

Home 6/4 | Draw 12/5 | Away 7/4 Nottingham Forest moved out of the relegation zone with a point against Crystal Palace at the weekend, but it was another disappointing performance at home under Nuno Espirito Santo. Fulham scored very late to equalise against Sheffield United, but Marco Silva's side continue to be poor travellers. The Cottagers have won just two of 15 away games, losing eight, so this seems a good opportunity for Forest to get a rare win, though I don't think they'll manage it. Score prediction: N Forest 1-1 Fulham (Sky Bet odds: 11/2)

West Ham vs Tottenham Kick-off time: 20:15 GMT, Tuesday

TV channel: TNT Sports 1

Home 21/10 | Draw 3/1 | Away 21/20

Goals should flow here between these two sides, with neither fully convincing defensively but both packing a punch in attack. I've got this down as an entertaining draw, and from a betting perspective I have previewed this game separately with two card bets proposed, Yves Bissouma and Tomas Soucek. Score prediction: West Ham 2-2 Tottenham (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)

Arsenal vs Luton Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT, Wednesday

TV channel: TNT Sports 2

Home 1/9 | Draw 17/2 | Away 18/1

Arsenal looked dead on their feet after the goalless draw with Manchester City at the weekend, and Luton can take advantage early on. The Hatters have been fast starters in recent weeks, and I wouldn't be surprised to see them catch the Gunners cold on Wednesday. Rob Edwards' side have a tragic away record (W2 D4 L9), but they have taken the lead in four of their last seven road league games, including at Anfield and the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, so it isn't totally unrealistic that they get their noses in front at the Emirates too. In both of those matches Luton went on to lose, with the top tier sides wearing the relegation scrappers down and turning the game around, so at a price of 7/1, I think it's worth a small bet on ARSENAL TO WIN FROM BEHIND on Wednesday. The Gunners have been running riot of late, if we ignore the City game, so we should expect them to score plenty here and eventually get the win. Don't forget, this bet would have won in the reverse game as Luton went 3-2 up before losing 4-3, so here's hoping the Hatters fly out of the traps. CLICK HERE to back Arsenal to win from behind with Sky Bet Score prediction: Arsenal 4-1 Luton (Sky Bet odds: 11/1)

Brentford vs Brighton Kick-off time: 19:30 GMT, Wednesday

TV channel: TNT Sports 3

Home 8/5 | Draw 13/5 | Away 6/4 How good were Brentford against Man Utd? They were utterly dominant, and that performance should give them plenty of confidence heading into the final stretch of the season. Their home form looks bad on paper (W2 D2 L5), but four of their defeats came against the current top four, while their draws came against Chelsea and United. Brighton represents a another tough opponent, but the Seagulls aren't the scary proposition they were at the start of the season. Roberto De Zerbi's side are defensively vulnerable are continue to be without some key attacking players, so I fancy the Bees to get the win here. Score prediction: Brentford 2-1 Brighton (Sky Bet odds: 8/1)

Manchester City vs Aston Villa Kick-off time: 20:15 GMT, Wednesday

TV channel: TNT Sports 1

Home 1/4 | Draw 5/1 | Away 17/2

This bet could go horrendously, but I just can't pass up backing UNDER 2.5 GOALS at above 2/1 here. I don't think I've gone mad. Yes, Villa's defence is unpredictable, but let's not forget that they kept clean sheets in back-to-back games against City and Arsenal earlier in the season, so they are capable of keeping things very tight. The main reason I'm leaning unders is due to just how poor City have looked in attack of late. Barring the Manchester derby against one of the worst United teams we've seen in years, Pep's side have found creating chances and scoring goals rather tough. Across their last seven league games, City have scored just nine goals and conceded just three, with Under 2.5 Goals landing in six of those seven. CLICK HERE to back Under 2.5 Goals with Sky Bet Score prediction: Manchester City 1-0 Aston Villa (Sky Bet odds: 9/1)