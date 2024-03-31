West Ham vs Tottenham betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

West Ham's recent three game winless run, compounded by letting a 3-1 lead slip at Newcastle at the weekend, means David Moyes' side are seventh and just one point above the Magpies in the table, with that spot likely enough for Europa League qualification this season. They welcome a Tottenham side who bounced back from an away defeat at Fulham by coming from behind to beat Luton, making sure they remain hot on the heels of Aston Villa in the race for the top four.

Goals could well flow here given the way these two sides are attacking and defending at the moment, and we could see plenty of cards too, meaning it should be a cracking game for the neutrals.

What are the best bets? I mention cards because the man in the middle, John Brooks, throws them like confetti. In the Premier League this season he has averaged 4.72 cards per game, while dishing four reds in his 18 outings.

Referee John Brooks has been card-happy this season

There were six yellows between these sides in their previous meeting, while last season's two clashes saw three cards at Tottenham and a huge seven at the London Stadium. Despite not being an official derby, this is clearly a feisty rivalry between two aggressive groups of players. YVES BISSOUMA was booked in this fixture last season, and he looks overpriced at 13/5 TO BE CARDED again here this season. CLICK HERE to back Yves Bissouma to be carded with Sky Bet He's been carded eight times this season already, despite playing only 1643 minutes (the equivalent of 18 ninety minutes). That means his cards per 90 this season stands at 0.44, and given he could find himself isolated to deal with Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen as West Ham look to counter attack, his price certainly appeals. I'll also back TOMAS SOUCEK TO BE CARDED, with the Hammers midfielder becoming a card magnet after moving slightly deeper since the return of Lucas Paqueta. CLICK HERE to back Tomas Soucek to be carded with Sky Bet The Czechia international has picked up six cards this season, with three of those coming in his last four outings. With Paqueta out, Soucek was given license to play further forward and be a box-to-box midfielder.

Soucek's defensive workload has increased greatly in recent games as Moyes has brought Michail Antonio into the starting line up and deployed Paqueta as a number 10, meaning he has been part of a double-pivot with James Ward-Prowse or Edson Alvarez. Those two players are different profiles and demand a different approach from Soucek, and with Alvarez suspended for this game, expect the big Czech to be the midfielder enforcer, thus increasing his chance of collecting a card.

Team news West Ham are likely to be without Alphonse Areola for this one, while Nayef Aguerd is touch-and-go. The Hammers will definitely be missing Edson Alvarez after the Mexican picked up his tenth yellow card of the campaign against Newcastle meaning he is suspended. Spurs are nearly fully fit for the first time in six months, with Ange Postecoglou now only missing Manor Solomon and Ryan Sessegnon as outfielders, while Fraser Forster remains out. Micky Van de Ven could be fit to start after being an unused substitute at the weekend following his recovery from a hamstring injury.