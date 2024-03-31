Sporting Life
Bissouma

West Ham vs Tottenham betting tips, BuildABet, best bets and preview

By Jake Osgathorpe
13:03 · MON April 01, 2024

Football betting tips: Premier League

1pt Yves Bissouma to be carded at 27/10 (Unibet)

1pt Tomas Soucek to be carded at 10/3 (Betfair, bet365)

Kick-off time: 20:15 GMT, Tuesday

TV channel: TNT Sports 1

Home 21/10 | Draw 3/1 | Away 21/20

West Ham's recent three game winless run, compounded by letting a 3-1 lead slip at Newcastle at the weekend, means David Moyes' side are seventh and just one point above the Magpies in the table, with that spot likely enough for Europa League qualification this season.

They welcome a Tottenham side who bounced back from an away defeat at Fulham by coming from behind to beat Luton, making sure they remain hot on the heels of Aston Villa in the race for the top four.

Ange Postecoglou

Goals could well flow here given the way these two sides are attacking and defending at the moment, and we could see plenty of cards too, meaning it should be a cracking game for the neutrals.

What are the best bets?

I mention cards because the man in the middle, John Brooks, throws them like confetti. In the Premier League this season he has averaged 4.72 cards per game, while dishing four reds in his 18 outings.

Referee John Brooks has been card-happy this season
Referee John Brooks has been card-happy this season

There were six yellows between these sides in their previous meeting, while last season's two clashes saw three cards at Tottenham and a huge seven at the London Stadium. Despite not being an official derby, this is clearly a feisty rivalry between two aggressive groups of players.

YVES BISSOUMA was booked in this fixture last season, and he looks overpriced at 13/5 TO BE CARDED again here this season.

He's been carded eight times this season already, despite playing only 1643 minutes (the equivalent of 18 ninety minutes). That means his cards per 90 this season stands at 0.44, and given he could find himself isolated to deal with Lucas Paqueta and Jarrod Bowen as West Ham look to counter attack, his price certainly appeals.

I'll also back TOMAS SOUCEK TO BE CARDED, with the Hammers midfielder becoming a card magnet after moving slightly deeper since the return of Lucas Paqueta.

The Czechia international has picked up six cards this season, with three of those coming in his last four outings. With Paqueta out, Soucek was given license to play further forward and be a box-to-box midfielder.

Soucek heat map

Soucek's defensive workload has increased greatly in recent games as Moyes has brought Michail Antonio into the starting line up and deployed Paqueta as a number 10, meaning he has been part of a double-pivot with James Ward-Prowse or Edson Alvarez.

Those two players are different profiles and demand a different approach from Soucek, and with Alvarez suspended for this game, expect the big Czech to be the midfielder enforcer, thus increasing his chance of collecting a card.

BuildABet @ 11/1

  • Yves Bissouma to be carded
  • Tomas Soucek to be carded

Team news

West Ham are likely to be without Alphonse Areola for this one, while Nayef Aguerd is touch-and-go. The Hammers will definitely be missing Edson Alvarez after the Mexican picked up his tenth yellow card of the campaign against Newcastle meaning he is suspended.

Spurs are nearly fully fit for the first time in six months, with Ange Postecoglou now only missing Manor Solomon and Ryan Sessegnon as outfielders, while Fraser Forster remains out. Micky Van de Ven could be fit to start after being an unused substitute at the weekend following his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Predicted line-ups

West Ham XI: Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Mavropanos, Emerson; Soucek, Ward-Prowse; Kudus, Paqueta, Bowen; Antonio

Tottenham XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Werner; Son

Odds correct at 1700 GMT (31/03/24)

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

