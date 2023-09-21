Super 6 predictions and correct score tips: Can you beat Jake for a chance to win £250?

Our first prize giveaway will take place THIS WEEKEND! All you need to do is visit the NEW LEAGUE CODE AT THE FOOT OF THE ARTICLE and join for your chance to win.

I head into the first competition in good form too, landing 11 of the last 12 correct outcomes, and banking two correct results in last weekend's Premier League round.

Brighton's not-so-shocking-to-some's 3-1 win over Manchester United and Arsenal's narrow 1-0 success at Everton were the two results that were correctly predicted, while if you had backed all the outcomes in last weeks column you'd've banked a 50/1 acca winner. Looking ahead to this week's slate, and the majority of the outcomes weren't in doubt in my mind, but I'll start with the two I found the toughest to pick a winner.

United to stop the rot It's been a tough start to the season for MANCHESTER UNITED, both on and off the pitch. On the pitch, Erik ten Hag's side have lost four of six to start the campaign, while off it, the takeover talks continue to rumble on and two first teamers are out of the picture for non-football related reasons. Injuries have plagued their start to the season too, but there is reason for optimism as they travel to face a winless BURNLEY team. The pressing and attacking patterns are starting to take shape and that could spell trouble for their hosts, who have so far been battered by the better sides. Can Erik ten Hag turn things around?

Vincent Kompany's men have lost to Manchester City, Aston Villa and Tottenham - all at home - conceding three or more in all of them, so given United have been creating chances this term (1.83 xGF per game), I see no reason why Ten Hag's charges won't score a couple in an away win. Defensively they are vulnerable though, especially with key defenders Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka out, so I can see Burnley hitting the net as they have done in two of those matches against the better sides. Score prediction: Burnley 1-3 Manchester United (Sky Bet odds: 11/1)

Gunners to edge a thrilling North London derby Goals will be on the agenda at the Emirates. ARSENAL have kept four clean sheets in 19 home games in all competition since the World Cup, highlighting their defensive struggles when hosting. Even more impressive is the fact that their home league games since the start of last season (22) have seen three or more goals and both teams score on 16 occasions, add in the fact TOTTENHAM are an attack-minded side under Ange Postecoglou and Sunday's showdown should be a thriller. Gunners fire four past PSV

Mikel Arteta's side are a fun team to follow at the Emirates

Despite the goals and lack of clean sheets, Mikel Arteta's side are sensational at home, winning 16 of 22 since the start of last term and averaging 2.32 xGF and 1.06 xGA per game. That record and process has me leaning towards a home win. As does the fact that, while Spurs have been excellent in attack this season (2.16 xGF per game), they have given up plenty of opportunities (1.46 xGA per game), and I just think Arsenal still have that bit more quality than their rivals. Score prediction: Arsenal 3-2 Tottenham (Sky Bet odds: 16/1)

Home comforts key MANCHESTER CITY are in a mini injury crisis at the moment, with Pep Guardiola insisting his side are "in trouble" due to the amount of players they will be missing. Most of the absentees are nailed on starters; Kevin De Bruyne, Jack Grealish, Mateo Kovacic, John Stones and Bernardo Silva all out. It shouldn't make a difference here, with a home win strongly fancied given the performances we've seen from the Citizens this season, averaging 3.00 xGF and 0.75 xGA per game in their six matches across all competitions, and while their schedule has been kind, NOTTINGHAM FOREST certainly fit in the 'non-big-team' category.

I like the visitors' chances of getting on the scoresheet at the Etihad though, with Steve Cooper's men having already scored at Arsenal (1), Man Utd (2) and Chelsea (1), while interestingly, City have conceded in 13 of their 21 home league games since the start of last season (62%). Score prediction: Manchester City 3-1 N Forest (Sky Bet odds: 9/1) BRENTFORD are a brilliant home team, winning 10 and losing just two of their 22 contests at the Brentford Community Stadium since the start of 22/23, averaging an eye-catching 1.83 xGF and 1.21 xGA per game in that time. They have been unlucky not to win more than they have, with the impressive Thomas Frank - who was excellent on MNF - working wonders with the Bees, but Saturday's hosting of EVERTON looks a good spot for them to get another win under their belts.

Thomas Frank's Brentford side are a nightmare to play at The Brentford Community Stadium

The Toffees remain winless this season, and their away record under Sean Dyche reads W1, D6, L4 - that one win being arguably the shock result of last season when they beat Brighton 5-1 at the Amex. Everton have at least been a threat on the road under the former Burnley man, racking up 1.70 xGF per game, but that more expansive nature leads to more defensive vulnerability, shipping 2.31 xGA per game when travelling. Score prediction: Brentford 2-1 Everton (Sky Bet odds: 7/1) I'm really sweet on CRYSTAL PALACE's chances this weekend when they host Fulham. Since Roy Hodgson returned to the club, the Eagles have won seven and lost four of their 15 games, with three of those defeats to teams who finished in last season's top eight (Tottenham, Arsenal, Aston Villa). Overall they have posted an xG process of 1.44 xGF and 1.09 xGA per game in that span, clearly benefitting from a kind schedule, but perhaps being a side who feast on bottom-half teams is what they have evolved into in Roy's second stint?

Roy Hodgson has overseen some excellent results on his return to Crystal Palace

FULHAM head to Selhurst Park on the back of a 1-0 win over Luton, but they did concede 1.46 xGA in that game, and overall this term have allowed 2.55 xGA per game. That poor defensive record isn't a one-off though, with Marco Silva's side posting the worst defensive process in the division last term. That, combined with Palace's impressive return under Roy against non-top-eight finishers, has me siding with the hosts. Score prediction: Crystal Palace 3-1 Fulham (Sky Bet odds: 14/1)

Magpies showing control After a hat-trick of league defeats - admittedly against three of last season's top five - NEWCASTLE reverted to being tough to beat, focusing on defence-first football from which last's success was built. Back-to-back clean sheets against Brentford and AC Milan, with just a single goal scored from the penalty shot over the two games, highlights the tightening of the reigns from Eddie Howe.

Newcastle applaud their fans following the San Siro draw