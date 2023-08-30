Raphael Varane injury adds to Manchester United’s issues

Manchester United central defender Raphael Varane has been ruled out for a few weeks as the club's injury problems pile up.
United are without several key squad members ahead of their trip to Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday, their last match before the international break.
Erik ten Hag has been without Luke Shaw and Mason Mount, who picked up injuries early in the season, while star signing Rasmus Hojlund has yet to make his debut due to a back problem.
A club statement read: “Raphael Varane will be missing from the team when Manchester United face Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday due to injury.
“The France international came off at half-time in our 3-2 win against Nottingham Forest at Old Trafford on Saturday due to the complaint, which is expected to keep him out for a few weeks.”
