Sack race odds: Paul Heckingbottom fav with Chris Wilder rumoured for Sheffield United return

Paul Heckingbottom is the new favourite to be the next Premier League manager to leave after speculation that Sheffield United are planning to replace him with former boss Chris Wilder.
The Blades came within a whisker of shocking Tottenham on Saturday, conceding twice in stoppage time to surrender a 1-0 lead before Oli McBurnie for dissent was sent off to make their 2-1 defeat even more painful.
Heckingbottom was fiercely critical of the match officials in his post-match interviews, specifically the new protocols on time wasting, dissent and stoppage time, telling the BBC that “we're letting these guys (referees) run our game and we need to stop them.”
Defeat left Sheffield United 17th in the Premier League table with one point from five games.
Wilder, who oversaw a hugely successful period at Bramall Lane by taking the club from Sky Bet League One to mid-table in the Premier League, has been out of work since leaving Watford at the end of last season.
Prior to that the 55 year old had a largely unsuccessful year in charge at Middlesbrough.
All odds correct at 1000 BST (18/09/23)
