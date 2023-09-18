Sack race odds: Paul Heckingbottom fav with Chris Wilder rumoured for Sheffield United return

The Blades came within a whisker of shocking Tottenham on Saturday, conceding twice in stoppage time to surrender a 1-0 lead before Oli McBurnie for dissent was sent off to make their 2-1 defeat even more painful.

Heckingbottom was fiercely critical of the match officials in his post-match interviews, specifically the new protocols on time wasting, dissent and stoppage time, telling the BBC that “we're letting these guys (referees) run our game and we need to stop them.”

Defeat left Sheffield United 17th in the Premier League table with one point from five games.